10 best oven toaster grills in India: Compare, make the right choice

  HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 19, 2023 16:56 IST
Summary:

10 best oven toaster grills in India: Explore some of the best oven toaster grill options available in India. Compare their features, and make an informed decision.

best oven toaster grills in india
10 best oven toaster grills in India: Bring home one of these and explore and experiment with different cuisines.

If you're in the market for a new oven toaster grill, you've come to the right place. We've carefully curated a list of the top 10 best oven toaster grills available in India, taking into account factors such as price, brand reputation, and customer reviews. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect oven toaster grill that meets your needs and budget.

1. Borosil Stainless Steel Oven Toaster Grill

The Borosil Stainless Steel Oven Toaster Grill is a versatile appliance that allows for baking, grilling, and toasting. With a spacious interior and advanced convection technology, this oven delivers even cooking results. It also comes with a range of accessories for added convenience.

Specifications of Borosil Stainless Steel Oven Toaster Grill

  • Capacity: 30 liters
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Convection technology: Yes
  • Power consumption: 1500 watts
  • Temperature control: Yes

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Spacious interior
  • Convenient accessories

Cons

  • Higher power consumption
2. Borosil Prima 42-Litre Oven Toaster Grill

The Borosil Prima 42-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is a large-capacity appliance with a range of cooking options. It features a digital display and a unique rotisserie function for perfectly cooked meats. The tempered glass door and ergonomic handle add to its appeal.

Specifications of Borosil Prima 42-Litre Oven Toaster Grill

  • Capacity: 42 liters
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Convection technology: Yes
  • Power consumption: 2000 watts
  • Temperature control: Yes

Pros

  • Large capacity
  • Digital display
  • Rotisserie function

Cons

  • Higher power consumption

3. Philips HD6976/00 25-Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill

The Philips HD6976/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill features advanced technology for precise cooking. With its digital controls and temperature management, this oven ensures consistent results. The 90-minute timer and convection function add to its appeal.

Specifications of Philips HD6976/00 25-Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Convection technology: Yes
  • Power consumption: 1500 watts
  • Temperature control: Yes

Pros

  • Digital controls
  • Convection technology
  • Precise temperature management

Cons

  • Slightly smaller capacity
Also read: Best microwave ovens for home: Compare price, features and brands

4. Philips HD6975/00 25-Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill

The Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill offers a range of cooking options with its convection technology and digital controls. The 90-minute timer and adjustable temperature settings make it easy to achieve perfect results every time.

Specifications of Philips HD6975/00 25-Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Convection technology: Yes
  • Power consumption: 1500 watts
  • Temperature control: Yes

Pros

  • Convection technology
  • Digital controls
  • Adjustable temperature settings

Cons

  • Slightly smaller capacity
5. Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill

The Prestige POTG 19 PCR Oven Toaster Grill is a compact and efficient appliance for your cooking needs. With its 1380-watt power and adjustable temperature control, this oven delivers consistent results for a variety of dishes.

Specifications of Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill

  • Capacity: 19 liters
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Convection technology: No
  • Power consumption: 1380 watts
  • Temperature control: Yes

Pros

  • Compact design
  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Efficient cooking

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
  • No convection technology
6. Prestige POTG PC 800-Watt Oven Toaster Grill

The Prestige POTG PC 800-Watt Oven Toaster Grill is a budget-friendly option for small households. With its 800-watt power and compact design, this oven is ideal for basic cooking needs such as toasting and grilling.

Specifications of Prestige POTG PC 800-Watt Oven Toaster Grill

  • Capacity: 9 liters
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Convection technology: No
  • Power consumption: 800 watts
  • Temperature control: Yes

Pros

  • Budget-friendly
  • Compact design
  • Basic cooking functions

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
  • No convection technology
7. Pigeon Stovekraft 16-Litre Electric Oven Toaster Grill

The Pigeon Stovekraft Electric Oven Toaster Grill is a compact and efficient appliance for small households. With its 16-liter capacity and adjustable temperature control, this oven is perfect for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications of Pigeon Stovekraft 16-Litre Electric Oven Toaster Grill

  • Capacity: 16 liters
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Convection technology: No
  • Power consumption: 1200 watts
  • Temperature control: Yes

Pros

  • Compact design
  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Efficient cooking

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
  • No convection technology
8. CALYPSO OTGW30 30-Litre Convection Oven Toaster Grill

The CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven Toaster Grill offers a spacious 30-liter capacity and advanced convection technology for even cooking results. With its ergonomic design and multifunctional capabilities, this oven is a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of CALYPSO OTGW30 30-Litre Convection Oven Toaster Grill

  • Capacity: 30 liters
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Convection technology: Yes
  • Power consumption: 1500 watts
  • Temperature control: Yes

Pros

  • Spacious capacity
  • Convection technology
  • Multifunctional capabilities

Cons

  • Higher power consumption
9. Agaro M25 25-Litre Oven Toaster Grill with Rotisserie

The Agaro M25 Oven Toaster Grill features a 25-liter capacity and a unique rotisserie function for perfectly cooked meats. With its adjustable temperature control and intuitive design, this oven is ideal for a range of cooking needs.

Specifications of Agaro M25 25-Litre Oven Toaster Grill with Rotisserie

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Convection technology: No
  • Power consumption: 1500 watts
  • Temperature control: Yes

Pros

  • Rotisserie function
  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Intuitive design

Cons

  • No convection technology
Also read: Discover the best oven toaster grill machines: Top 9 picks

10. BlowHot Toaster with Selector and Adjustable Temperature

The BlowHot Toaster offers a range of features such as adjustable temperature control and a selector for different cooking options. With its sleek design and efficient performance, this oven is a great addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of BlowHot Toaster with Selector and Adjustable Temperature

  • Capacity: Varies
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Convection technology: No
  • Power consumption: Varies
  • Temperature control: Yes

Pros

  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Sleek design
  • Efficient performance

Cons

  • Varies based on model
Comparison Table

Product Name / Feature TypeCapacityConvection TechnologyPower ConsumptionTemperature Control
Borosil Stainless Steel Oven Toaster Grill30 litersYes1500 wattsYes
Borosil Prima 42-Litre Oven Toaster Grill42 litersYes2000 wattsYes
Philips HD6976/00 25-Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill25 litersYes1500 wattsYes
Philips HD6975/00 25-Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill25 litersYes1500 wattsYes
Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill19 litersNo1380 wattsYes
Prestige POTG PC 800-Watt Oven Toaster Grill9 litersNo800 wattsYes
Pigeon Stovekraft 16-Litre Electric Oven Toaster Grill16 litersNo1200 wattsYes
CALYPSO OTGW30 30-Litre Convection Oven Toaster Grill30 litersYes1500 wattsYes
Agaro M25 25-Litre Oven Toaster Grill with Rotisserie25 litersNo1500 wattsYes
BlowHot Toaster with Selector and Adjustable TemperatureVariesNoVariesYes

Best value for money:

The Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill offers the best value for money with its compact design, adjustable temperature control, and efficient cooking capabilities. Despite its smaller capacity, this oven delivers consistent results at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Borosil Prima 42-Litre Oven Toaster Grill stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its large capacity, digital display, and rotisserie function, this oven offers advanced features for versatile cooking needs.

How to find the perfect best oven toaster grill:

FAQs on best oven toaster grill

What is the capacity of the Borosil Prima 42-Litre Oven Toaster Grill?

The Borosil Prima 42-Litre Oven Toaster Grill has a capacity of 42 liters, making it suitable for large cooking tasks.

Does the Philips HD6976/00 25-Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill feature convection technology?

Yes, the Philips HD6976/00 25-Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill comes with convection technology for even cooking.

What is the power consumption of the Agaro M25 25-Litre Oven Toaster Grill with Rotisserie?

The Agaro M25 25-Litre Oven Toaster Grill with Rotisserie consumes 1500 watts of power for efficient cooking.
