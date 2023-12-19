10 best oven toaster grills in India: Compare, make the right choice

Summary:
10 best oven toaster grills in India: Explore some of the best oven toaster grill options available in India. Compare their features, and make an informed decision.
If you're in the market for a new oven toaster grill, you've come to the right place. We've carefully curated a list of the top 10 best oven toaster grills available in India, taking into account factors such as price, brand reputation, and customer reviews. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect oven toaster grill that meets your needs and budget.
The Borosil Stainless Steel Oven Toaster Grill is a versatile appliance that allows for baking, grilling, and toasting. With a spacious interior and advanced convection technology, this oven delivers even cooking results. It also comes with a range of accessories for added convenience.
The Borosil Prima 42-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is a large-capacity appliance with a range of cooking options. It features a digital display and a unique rotisserie function for perfectly cooked meats. The tempered glass door and ergonomic handle add to its appeal.
The Philips HD6976/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill features advanced technology for precise cooking. With its digital controls and temperature management, this oven ensures consistent results. The 90-minute timer and convection function add to its appeal.
The Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill offers a range of cooking options with its convection technology and digital controls. The 90-minute timer and adjustable temperature settings make it easy to achieve perfect results every time.
The Prestige POTG 19 PCR Oven Toaster Grill is a compact and efficient appliance for your cooking needs. With its 1380-watt power and adjustable temperature control, this oven delivers consistent results for a variety of dishes.
The Prestige POTG PC 800-Watt Oven Toaster Grill is a budget-friendly option for small households. With its 800-watt power and compact design, this oven is ideal for basic cooking needs such as toasting and grilling.
The Pigeon Stovekraft Electric Oven Toaster Grill is a compact and efficient appliance for small households. With its 16-liter capacity and adjustable temperature control, this oven is perfect for everyday cooking needs.
The CALYPSO OTGW30 Convection Oven Toaster Grill offers a spacious 30-liter capacity and advanced convection technology for even cooking results. With its ergonomic design and multifunctional capabilities, this oven is a versatile addition to any kitchen.
The Agaro M25 Oven Toaster Grill features a 25-liter capacity and a unique rotisserie function for perfectly cooked meats. With its adjustable temperature control and intuitive design, this oven is ideal for a range of cooking needs.
The BlowHot Toaster offers a range of features such as adjustable temperature control and a selector for different cooking options. With its sleek design and efficient performance, this oven is a great addition to any kitchen.
|Product Name / Feature Type
|Capacity
|Convection Technology
|Power Consumption
|Temperature Control
|Borosil Stainless Steel Oven Toaster Grill
|30 liters
|Yes
|1500 watts
|Yes
|Borosil Prima 42-Litre Oven Toaster Grill
|42 liters
|Yes
|2000 watts
|Yes
|Philips HD6976/00 25-Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill
|25 liters
|Yes
|1500 watts
|Yes
|Philips HD6975/00 25-Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill
|25 liters
|Yes
|1500 watts
|Yes
|Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill
|19 liters
|No
|1380 watts
|Yes
|Prestige POTG PC 800-Watt Oven Toaster Grill
|9 liters
|No
|800 watts
|Yes
|Pigeon Stovekraft 16-Litre Electric Oven Toaster Grill
|16 liters
|No
|1200 watts
|Yes
|CALYPSO OTGW30 30-Litre Convection Oven Toaster Grill
|30 liters
|Yes
|1500 watts
|Yes
|Agaro M25 25-Litre Oven Toaster Grill with Rotisserie
|25 liters
|No
|1500 watts
|Yes
|BlowHot Toaster with Selector and Adjustable Temperature
|Varies
|No
|Varies
|Yes
The Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill offers the best value for money with its compact design, adjustable temperature control, and efficient cooking capabilities. Despite its smaller capacity, this oven delivers consistent results at an affordable price.
The Borosil Prima 42-Litre Oven Toaster Grill stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its large capacity, digital display, and rotisserie function, this oven offers advanced features for versatile cooking needs.
|Product
|Price
|Borosil OTG Prima Plus 10 Litres Oven Toaster Griller, Pizza Oven, Cake Oven for Baking | 3 Heating Option | 1 year Warranty
|₹ 3,592
|Philips HD6976/00 36 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 2000W, with Opti Temp Technology, Temperature control, Convection Mode, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp, 7-level browning function
|₹ 16,500
|Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey)
|₹ 9,699
|Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill (Black, 19 Liters)
|₹ 5,180
|Prestige Potg 9 Pc Oven Toaster Grills (Grey ,9 Liter), 800 Watts
|₹ 3,187
|Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill 16 Liters OTG with Rotisserie for Oven Toaster and Grill for grilling and baking Cakes (Grey)
|₹ 4,295
|Usha CALYPSO Digital Air Fryer Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) 30 Litre capacity All in one- Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Toast, Broil | Digital Display | 8 Cooking Options, 8 accessories |2 Yrs Warranty Black
|₹ 10,590
|AGARO Marvel Oven Toaster Grill With Motorized Rotisserie&5 Heating Modes (Black,25 Litres),1600 Watts,25 Liter
|₹ 3,841
|BLOWHOT Oven Toaster Griller (22L) capacity OTG | All in one- Air Fry, Bake, Dehydrate, Toast, Broil |, 230V, 4 Stage Selector, Adjustable Temperature Control, SS Heating Element With SS Door handle
|₹ 5,215
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.