Best room heaters in India: Complete buying guide for top 10 options

Summary: Best room heaters in India: Find the best room heater with our comprehensive guide. Compare India's top 10 room heaters and make an informed decision.

When the winter chill sets in, a room heater becomes an essential appliance for every household. With a wide range of options available, choosing the right room heater can be overwhelming. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best room heaters available in India, considering factors such as heating capacity, energy consumption, and safety features. Whether you're looking for a convection heater, a radiant heater, or an oil-filled radiator, our guide will help you make an informed decision.

1. Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection Stay warm and cozy with the Quartz Heater. With a sleek design and energy-efficient heating element, this room heater provides instant warmth while ensuring safety with its overheat protection feature. Specifications of Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection Power Consumption: 400-800 Watts

Overheat Protection: Yes

Portable: Yes

Adjustable Thermostat: Yes

Noise Level: Low

Pros Energy-efficient heating

Portable and easy to move

Adjustable thermostat for customized heating Cons May take some time to heat up larger rooms

Our Pick Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey) ₹ 1,990 37% off ₹ 1,249 from

2. Orient Instahot Room Heater The Orient Instahot Room Heater is designed for quick and efficient heating. With its dual heat settings and wide-angle oscillation, this heater ensures uniform warmth in any room. Specifications of Orient Instahot Room Heater Power Consumption: 800-1200 Watts

Overheat Protection: Yes

Oscillation: Yes

Dual Heat Settings: Yes

Silent Operation: Yes

Pros Wide-angle oscillation for uniform heating

Silent operation for a peaceful environment

Dual heat settings for customizable warmth Cons May not be suitable for very large rooms

Orient Electric Quartz Room Heater| QH800ASQ |800W Power|2 Heating Rods|Compact Design|Quick Heating|Cool Touch Body|1 Year Warranty ₹ 2,590 59% off ₹ 1,049 from

Also read: 10 best room heater in 2023 for cosy living 3. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Heater The Orpat OEH-1220 Heater provides powerful heating with its 2000-watt capacity. Its compact design and durable build make it reliable for long-lasting warmth. Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Heater Power Consumption: 2000 Watts

Overheat Protection: Yes

Compact Design: Yes

Durable Build: Yes

Safety Mesh Grill: Yes

Pros Powerful 2000-Watt heating capacity

Compact and durable design

Safety mesh grill for added protection Cons Limited heat adjustment options

Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White) ₹ 1,295 19% off ₹ 1,048 from

4. Bajaj Dura Element Convection Heater The Bajaj Dura Element Convection Heater offers efficient convection heating with its 400-Watt power and noiseless operation. Its adjustable thermostat and safety features make it an ideal choice for any room. Specifications of Bajaj Dura Element Convection Heater Power Consumption: 400 Watts

Convection Heating: Yes

Adjustable Thermostat: Yes

Noiseless Operation: Yes

DuraElement Technology: Yes

Pros Efficient convection heating

Adjustable thermostat for customized warmth

Noiseless operation for a peaceful environment Cons May require longer heating time for larger rooms

Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater|2 Heat Settings-400W/800W|Noiseless Operation|DuraElement™ With 1-Yr Heating Element Warranty by Bajaj|Convection Room Heater For Winter|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|Black Get Price from

5. Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator The Morphy Richards Oil Filled Radiator provides consistent warmth with its 9 oil-filled fins and 2000-Watt power. With its adjustable thermostat and castor wheels, it offers convenient and effective heating. Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator Power Consumption: 2000 Watts

Oil Filled Radiator: Yes

Adjustable Thermostat: Yes

Castor Wheels: Yes

Overheat Protection: Yes

Pros Consistent warmth with oil-filled fins

Adjustable thermostat for customized heating

Castor wheels for easy mobility Cons Requires occasional maintenance for optimal performance

Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey) ₹ 13,999 55% off ₹ 6,299 from

6. Bajaj Majesty RX11 Heat Convector The Bajaj Majesty RX11 Heat Convector offers powerful heating with its 2000-Watt capacity and stainless steel reflector. Its adjustable thermostat and thermal cut-off feature ensure safe and efficient operation. Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RX11 Heat Convector Power Consumption: 2000 Watts

Convection Heating: Yes

Stainless Steel Reflector: Yes

Adjustable Thermostat: Yes

Thermal Cut-off: Yes

Pros Powerful 2000-Watt heating capacity

Stainless steel reflector for efficient heat distribution

Adjustable thermostat for customized warmth Cons May not be suitable for very small rooms

Bajaj Flashy Radiant Room Heater For Home|Stainless Steel Heat Reflector|Nickel Chrome Mesh|Adjustable Thermostat||1000W Ceramic Heater For Winter|Electric Heater For Room|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|Black ₹ 1,029 32% off ₹ 699 from

7. Lifelong LLQH922 Room Heater The Lifelong LLQH922 Room Heater offers fast and efficient heating with its 2200-Watt power and PTC heating element. With its overheating protection and wide-angle oscillation, it ensures safe and uniform warmth. Specifications of Lifelong LLQH922 Room Heater Power Consumption: 2200 Watts

PTC Heating Element: Yes

Overheating Protection: Yes

Wide-angle Oscillation: Yes

Portable: Yes

Pros Fast and efficient heating with PTC element

Overheating protection for safety

Wide-angle oscillation for uniform warmth Cons May not be suitable for prolonged use in very large rooms

Lifelong Regalia 800 Watts Quartz Room Heater for Home with 2 Power settings, ISI Certified, 2 Rod Heater for Room |Cord Length 1.5 Meter| 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty (LLQH922, White) ₹ 2,000 50% off ₹ 999 from

Also read: Best New Year deals: 8 electric room heaters to add 8. Goodscity Ceramic Oscillation Room Heater The Goodscity Ceramic Oscillation Room Heater offers efficient heating with its ceramic heating element and wide-angle oscillation. Its oscillation and overheating protection make it safe and reliable for any room. Specifications of Goodscity Ceramic Oscillation Room Heater Power Consumption: 2000 Watts

Ceramic Heating Element: Yes

Wide-angle Oscillation: Yes

Overheating Protection: Yes

Portable: Yes

Pros Efficient ceramic heating element

Wide-angle oscillation for uniform warmth

Overheating protection for safety Cons May not be suitable for very small spaces

Goodscity Room Heater for Home | 1500W PTC Ceramic Quiet & Fast Heating | 70 degree Oscillation, Fan Mode, 2 Heat Setting, Safety Protection for Bedroom, Office and Indoor Use | Model No GC-151 ₹ 4,200 52% off ₹ 1,999 from

9. Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater The Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater provides instant warmth with its quartz heating element and two heat settings. Its safety features and compact design make it a convenient choice for any room. Specifications of Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater Power Consumption: 800-1200 Watts

Quartz Heating Element: Yes

Dual Heat Settings: Yes

Overheat Protection: Yes

Compact Design: Yes

Pros Instant warmth with quartz heating element

Dual heat settings for customized heating

Safety features for added protection Cons May not be suitable for very large rooms

Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater 800 Watt, 2 Heat Setting, 2 Year Warranty (White, Blue) ₹ 3,145 43% off ₹ 1,798 from

10. Longway Hot Max Adjustable Room Heater The Longway Hot Max Adjustable Room Heater offers versatile heating with its adjustable thermostat and overheat protection. Its compact design and ISI certification make it a reliable choice for any room. Specifications of Longway Hot Max Adjustable Room Heater Power Consumption: 2000 Watts

Adjustable Thermostat: Yes

Overheat Protection: Yes

Compact Design: Yes

ISI Certified: Yes

Pros Versatile heating with adjustable thermostat

Overheat protection for safety

Compact design for easy placement Cons May not be suitable for very small spaces

Longway Hot-Max 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat | ISI certified (White) ₹ 1,899 58% off ₹ 799 from

Comparison Table

Product Name Power Consumption Adjustable Thermostat Portable Quartz Heater 400-800 Watts Yes Yes Orient Instahot 800-1200 Watts Yes No Orpat OEH-1220 2000 Watts No Yes Bajaj DuraElement 400 Watts Yes Yes Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000 Watts Yes Yes Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Yes Yes Lifelong LLQH922 2200 Watts Yes Yes Goodscity Ceramic Oscillation 2000 Watts No Yes Havells Cozio Quartz 800-1200 Watts Yes Yes Longway Hot Max 2000 Watts Yes No

Best value for money: The Bajaj DuraElement Convection Heater offers the best value for money with its efficient convection heating, adjustable thermostat, and noiseless operation. It provides reliable warmth without compromising on safety or performance.

Best overall product: The Morphy Richards OFR 09 Oil Filled Radiator stands out as the best overall product with its consistent warmth, adjustable thermostat, and convenient castor wheels. It offers efficient and effective heating for any room.

How to find the best room heater in India? When seeking the best room heater in India, consider key factors for optimal comfort and efficiency. Begin by assessing whether the heating technology is convection, radiant, or fan-based. Evaluate safety features like overheat protection and tip-over switches. Check for adjustable temperature settings and energy efficiency ratings. Reading user reviews provides insights into real-world performance. Additionally, look for reputable brands known for quality and reliability. By combining these considerations, you can make an informed decision to ensure warmth and safety in your living spaces.

FAQs on room heater What is the heating capacity of these room heaters? The heating capacity varies from 400 Watts to 2000 Watts, providing options for small to large rooms. Do these room heaters have safety features? Yes, all the room heaters listed come with safety features such as overheat protection and adjustable thermostats. Are these room heaters suitable for prolonged use? Yes, these room heaters are designed for prolonged use with efficient heating and durable construction. Do these room heaters come with a warranty? Yes, most of the room heaters come with a manufacturer's warranty for added peace of mind.

