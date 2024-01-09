Icon
Best room heaters in India: Complete buying guide for top 10 options

Published on Jan 09, 2024 13:33 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best room heaters

Best room heaters in India: Find the best room heater with our comprehensive guide. Compare India's top 10 room heaters and make an informed decision.

When the winter chill sets in, a room heater becomes an essential appliance for every household. With a wide range of options available, choosing the right room heater can be overwhelming. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best room heaters available in India, considering factors such as heating capacity, energy consumption, and safety features. Whether you're looking for a convection heater, a radiant heater, or an oil-filled radiator, our guide will help you make an informed decision.

1. Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection

Stay warm and cozy with the Quartz Heater. With a sleek design and energy-efficient heating element, this room heater provides instant warmth while ensuring safety with its overheat protection feature.

Specifications of Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection

  • Power Consumption: 400-800 Watts
  • Overheat Protection: Yes
  • Portable: Yes
  • Adjustable Thermostat: Yes
  • Noise Level: Low

Pros

  • Energy-efficient heating
  • Portable and easy to move
  • Adjustable thermostat for customized heating

Cons

  • May take some time to heat up larger rooms
Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey)

₹ 1,990 37% off

2. Orient Instahot Room Heater

The Orient Instahot Room Heater is designed for quick and efficient heating. With its dual heat settings and wide-angle oscillation, this heater ensures uniform warmth in any room.

Specifications of Orient Instahot Room Heater

  • Power Consumption: 800-1200 Watts
  • Overheat Protection: Yes
  • Oscillation: Yes
  • Dual Heat Settings: Yes
  • Silent Operation: Yes

Pros

  • Wide-angle oscillation for uniform heating
  • Silent operation for a peaceful environment
  • Dual heat settings for customizable warmth

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very large rooms
Orient Electric Quartz Room Heater| QH800ASQ |800W Power|2 Heating Rods|Compact Design|Quick Heating|Cool Touch Body|1 Year Warranty

₹ 2,590 59% off

Also read: 10 best room heater in 2023 for cosy living

3. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Heater

The Orpat OEH-1220 Heater provides powerful heating with its 2000-watt capacity. Its compact design and durable build make it reliable for long-lasting warmth.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Heater

  • Power Consumption: 2000 Watts
  • Overheat Protection: Yes
  • Compact Design: Yes
  • Durable Build: Yes
  • Safety Mesh Grill: Yes

Pros

  • Powerful 2000-Watt heating capacity
  • Compact and durable design
  • Safety mesh grill for added protection

Cons

  • Limited heat adjustment options
Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)

₹ 1,295 19% off

4. Bajaj Dura Element Convection Heater

The Bajaj Dura Element Convection Heater offers efficient convection heating with its 400-Watt power and noiseless operation. Its adjustable thermostat and safety features make it an ideal choice for any room.

Specifications of Bajaj Dura Element Convection Heater

  • Power Consumption: 400 Watts
  • Convection Heating: Yes
  • Adjustable Thermostat: Yes
  • Noiseless Operation: Yes
  • DuraElement Technology: Yes

Pros

  • Efficient convection heating
  • Adjustable thermostat for customized warmth
  • Noiseless operation for a peaceful environment

Cons

  • May require longer heating time for larger rooms
Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater|2 Heat Settings-400W/800W|Noiseless Operation|DuraElement™ With 1-Yr Heating Element Warranty by Bajaj|Convection Room Heater For Winter|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|Black

5. Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator

The Morphy Richards Oil Filled Radiator provides consistent warmth with its 9 oil-filled fins and 2000-Watt power. With its adjustable thermostat and castor wheels, it offers convenient and effective heating.

Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator

  • Power Consumption: 2000 Watts
  • Oil Filled Radiator: Yes
  • Adjustable Thermostat: Yes
  • Castor Wheels: Yes
  • Overheat Protection: Yes

Pros

  • Consistent warmth with oil-filled fins
  • Adjustable thermostat for customized heating
  • Castor wheels for easy mobility

Cons

  • Requires occasional maintenance for optimal performance
Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)

₹ 13,999 55% off

6. Bajaj Majesty RX11 Heat Convector

The Bajaj Majesty RX11 Heat Convector offers powerful heating with its 2000-Watt capacity and stainless steel reflector. Its adjustable thermostat and thermal cut-off feature ensure safe and efficient operation.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RX11 Heat Convector

  • Power Consumption: 2000 Watts
  • Convection Heating: Yes
  • Stainless Steel Reflector: Yes
  • Adjustable Thermostat: Yes
  • Thermal Cut-off: Yes

Pros

  • Powerful 2000-Watt heating capacity
  • Stainless steel reflector for efficient heat distribution
  • Adjustable thermostat for customized warmth

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very small rooms
Bajaj Flashy Radiant Room Heater For Home|Stainless Steel Heat Reflector|Nickel Chrome Mesh|Adjustable Thermostat||1000W Ceramic Heater For Winter|Electric Heater For Room|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|Black

₹ 1,029 32% off

7. Lifelong LLQH922 Room Heater

The Lifelong LLQH922 Room Heater offers fast and efficient heating with its 2200-Watt power and PTC heating element. With its overheating protection and wide-angle oscillation, it ensures safe and uniform warmth.

Specifications of Lifelong LLQH922 Room Heater

  • Power Consumption: 2200 Watts
  • PTC Heating Element: Yes
  • Overheating Protection: Yes
  • Wide-angle Oscillation: Yes
  • Portable: Yes

Pros

  • Fast and efficient heating with PTC element
  • Overheating protection for safety
  • Wide-angle oscillation for uniform warmth

Cons

  • May not be suitable for prolonged use in very large rooms
Lifelong Regalia 800 Watts Quartz Room Heater for Home with 2 Power settings, ISI Certified, 2 Rod Heater for Room |Cord Length 1.5 Meter| 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty (LLQH922, White)

₹ 2,000 50% off

Also read: Best New Year deals: 8 electric room heaters to add

8. Goodscity Ceramic Oscillation Room Heater

The Goodscity Ceramic Oscillation Room Heater offers efficient heating with its ceramic heating element and wide-angle oscillation. Its oscillation and overheating protection make it safe and reliable for any room.

Specifications of Goodscity Ceramic Oscillation Room Heater

  • Power Consumption: 2000 Watts
  • Ceramic Heating Element: Yes
  • Wide-angle Oscillation: Yes
  • Overheating Protection: Yes
  • Portable: Yes

Pros

  • Efficient ceramic heating element
  • Wide-angle oscillation for uniform warmth
  • Overheating protection for safety

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very small spaces
Goodscity Room Heater for Home | 1500W PTC Ceramic Quiet & Fast Heating | 70 degree Oscillation, Fan Mode, 2 Heat Setting, Safety Protection for Bedroom, Office and Indoor Use | Model No GC-151

₹ 4,200 52% off

9. Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater

The Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater provides instant warmth with its quartz heating element and two heat settings. Its safety features and compact design make it a convenient choice for any room.

Specifications of Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater

  • Power Consumption: 800-1200 Watts
  • Quartz Heating Element: Yes
  • Dual Heat Settings: Yes
  • Overheat Protection: Yes
  • Compact Design: Yes

Pros

  • Instant warmth with quartz heating element
  • Dual heat settings for customized heating
  • Safety features for added protection

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very large rooms
Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater 800 Watt, 2 Heat Setting, 2 Year Warranty (White, Blue)

₹ 3,145 43% off

10. Longway Hot Max Adjustable Room Heater

The Longway Hot Max Adjustable Room Heater offers versatile heating with its adjustable thermostat and overheat protection. Its compact design and ISI certification make it a reliable choice for any room.

Specifications of Longway Hot Max Adjustable Room Heater

  • Power Consumption: 2000 Watts
  • Adjustable Thermostat: Yes
  • Overheat Protection: Yes
  • Compact Design: Yes
  • ISI Certified: Yes

Pros

  • Versatile heating with adjustable thermostat
  • Overheat protection for safety
  • Compact design for easy placement

Cons

  • May not be suitable for very small spaces
Longway Hot-Max 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat | ISI certified (White)

₹ 1,899 58% off

Comparison Table

Product NamePower ConsumptionAdjustable ThermostatPortable
Quartz Heater400-800 WattsYesYes
Orient Instahot800-1200 WattsYesNo
Orpat OEH-12202000 WattsNoYes
Bajaj DuraElement400 WattsYesYes
Morphy Richards OFR 092000 WattsYesYes
Bajaj Majesty RX112000 WattsYesYes
Lifelong LLQH9222200 WattsYesYes
Goodscity Ceramic Oscillation2000 WattsNoYes
Havells Cozio Quartz800-1200 WattsYesYes
Longway Hot Max2000 WattsYesNo

Best value for money:

The Bajaj DuraElement Convection Heater offers the best value for money with its efficient convection heating, adjustable thermostat, and noiseless operation. It provides reliable warmth without compromising on safety or performance.

Best overall product:

The Morphy Richards OFR 09 Oil Filled Radiator stands out as the best overall product with its consistent warmth, adjustable thermostat, and convenient castor wheels. It offers efficient and effective heating for any room.

How to find the best room heater in India?

When seeking the best room heater in India, consider key factors for optimal comfort and efficiency. Begin by assessing whether the heating technology is convection, radiant, or fan-based. Evaluate safety features like overheat protection and tip-over switches. Check for adjustable temperature settings and energy efficiency ratings. Reading user reviews provides insights into real-world performance. Additionally, look for reputable brands known for quality and reliability. By combining these considerations, you can make an informed decision to ensure warmth and safety in your living spaces.

FAQs on room heater

The heating capacity varies from 400 Watts to 2000 Watts, providing options for small to large rooms.
Yes, all the room heaters listed come with safety features such as overheat protection and adjustable thermostats.
Yes, these room heaters are designed for prolonged use with efficient heating and durable construction.
Yes, most of the room heaters come with a manufacturer's warranty for added peace of mind.
