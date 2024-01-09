Best room heaters in India: Complete buying guide for top 10 options

When the winter chill sets in, a room heater becomes an essential appliance for every household. With a wide range of options available, choosing the right room heater can be overwhelming. In this article, we have curated a list of the 10 best room heaters available in India, considering factors such as heating capacity, energy consumption, and safety features. Whether you're looking for a convection heater, a radiant heater, or an oil-filled radiator, our guide will help you make an informed decision.
1. Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection
Stay warm and cozy with the Quartz Heater. With a sleek design and energy-efficient heating element, this room heater provides instant warmth while ensuring safety with its overheat protection feature.
Specifications of Quartz Heater with Overheat Protection
- Power Consumption: 400-800 Watts
- Overheat Protection: Yes
- Portable: Yes
- Adjustable Thermostat: Yes
- Noise Level: Low
2. Orient Instahot Room Heater
The Orient Instahot Room Heater is designed for quick and efficient heating. With its dual heat settings and wide-angle oscillation, this heater ensures uniform warmth in any room.
Specifications of Orient Instahot Room Heater
- Power Consumption: 800-1200 Watts
- Overheat Protection: Yes
- Oscillation: Yes
- Dual Heat Settings: Yes
- Silent Operation: Yes
3. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Heater
The Orpat OEH-1220 Heater provides powerful heating with its 2000-watt capacity. Its compact design and durable build make it reliable for long-lasting warmth.
Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Heater
- Power Consumption: 2000 Watts
- Overheat Protection: Yes
- Compact Design: Yes
- Durable Build: Yes
- Safety Mesh Grill: Yes
4. Bajaj Dura Element Convection Heater
The Bajaj Dura Element Convection Heater offers efficient convection heating with its 400-Watt power and noiseless operation. Its adjustable thermostat and safety features make it an ideal choice for any room.
Specifications of Bajaj Dura Element Convection Heater
- Power Consumption: 400 Watts
- Convection Heating: Yes
- Adjustable Thermostat: Yes
- Noiseless Operation: Yes
- DuraElement Technology: Yes
5. Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator
The Morphy Richards Oil Filled Radiator provides consistent warmth with its 9 oil-filled fins and 2000-Watt power. With its adjustable thermostat and castor wheels, it offers convenient and effective heating.
Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator
- Power Consumption: 2000 Watts
- Oil Filled Radiator: Yes
- Adjustable Thermostat: Yes
- Castor Wheels: Yes
- Overheat Protection: Yes
6. Bajaj Majesty RX11 Heat Convector
The Bajaj Majesty RX11 Heat Convector offers powerful heating with its 2000-Watt capacity and stainless steel reflector. Its adjustable thermostat and thermal cut-off feature ensure safe and efficient operation.
Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RX11 Heat Convector
- Power Consumption: 2000 Watts
- Convection Heating: Yes
- Stainless Steel Reflector: Yes
- Adjustable Thermostat: Yes
- Thermal Cut-off: Yes
7. Lifelong LLQH922 Room Heater
The Lifelong LLQH922 Room Heater offers fast and efficient heating with its 2200-Watt power and PTC heating element. With its overheating protection and wide-angle oscillation, it ensures safe and uniform warmth.
Specifications of Lifelong LLQH922 Room Heater
- Power Consumption: 2200 Watts
- PTC Heating Element: Yes
- Overheating Protection: Yes
- Wide-angle Oscillation: Yes
- Portable: Yes
8. Goodscity Ceramic Oscillation Room Heater
The Goodscity Ceramic Oscillation Room Heater offers efficient heating with its ceramic heating element and wide-angle oscillation. Its oscillation and overheating protection make it safe and reliable for any room.
Specifications of Goodscity Ceramic Oscillation Room Heater
- Power Consumption: 2000 Watts
- Ceramic Heating Element: Yes
- Wide-angle Oscillation: Yes
- Overheating Protection: Yes
- Portable: Yes
9. Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater
The Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater provides instant warmth with its quartz heating element and two heat settings. Its safety features and compact design make it a convenient choice for any room.
Specifications of Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater
- Power Consumption: 800-1200 Watts
- Quartz Heating Element: Yes
- Dual Heat Settings: Yes
- Overheat Protection: Yes
- Compact Design: Yes
10. Longway Hot Max Adjustable Room Heater
The Longway Hot Max Adjustable Room Heater offers versatile heating with its adjustable thermostat and overheat protection. Its compact design and ISI certification make it a reliable choice for any room.
Specifications of Longway Hot Max Adjustable Room Heater
- Power Consumption: 2000 Watts
- Adjustable Thermostat: Yes
- Overheat Protection: Yes
- Compact Design: Yes
- ISI Certified: Yes
Best value for money:
The Bajaj DuraElement Convection Heater offers the best value for money with its efficient convection heating, adjustable thermostat, and noiseless operation. It provides reliable warmth without compromising on safety or performance.
Best overall product:
The Morphy Richards OFR 09 Oil Filled Radiator stands out as the best overall product with its consistent warmth, adjustable thermostat, and convenient castor wheels. It offers efficient and effective heating for any room.
How to find the best room heater in India?
When seeking the best room heater in India, consider key factors for optimal comfort and efficiency. Begin by assessing whether the heating technology is convection, radiant, or fan-based. Evaluate safety features like overheat protection and tip-over switches. Check for adjustable temperature settings and energy efficiency ratings. Reading user reviews provides insights into real-world performance. Additionally, look for reputable brands known for quality and reliability. By combining these considerations, you can make an informed decision to ensure warmth and safety in your living spaces.