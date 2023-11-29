Top 10 must-have advanced technology room heater fans

Icon
Summary:

Explore the top 10 room heater fans, each offering unique features for a cozy winter. From efficient heating to safety, find the perfect match for your comfort needs in this curated list.

room heater fans
A good room heater with fan can ensure its warmth spreads to every corner of the house.

As the winter sets in, we all find warmth. What better way to feel warm than by having a room heater fan? These advanced heaters seamlessly blend functionality with features. Gone are the days of conventional heaters that simply radiate heat. The new generation of room heater fans goes beyond the basics, incorporating advanced technologies to redefine comfort. From sleek designs to energy-efficient operations, these heaters are designed with the modern homeowner in mind, seeking not just warmth but style and efficiency.

This selection of room heater fans goes beyond the ordinary, featuring state-of-the-art safety mechanisms to provide peace of mind. With overheating protection and tip-over switches, these devices prioritise your safety while keeping you comfortably warm. From compact and portable options suitable for small spaces to larger units capable of warming entire rooms, these heater fans cater to diverse needs. In this guide, we will dive into the specifics of each heater, exploring their unique features and explaining how they stand out in the market. Energy efficiency is another key aspect that sets these room heater fans apart. With an increased focus on sustainability, manufacturers have developed heaters that maximise warmth while minimising energy consumption. This not only reduces electricity bills but also contributes to a greener, more environmentally conscious lifestyle. Let’s dive in and find the right high-tech heaters for you!

Product list

Havells OFR - 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater

With three power settings, this room heater fan provides customisable comfort to suit your needs. The clever design includes convenient cord storage and a rear safety cover, ensuring a tidy and secure setup. Powered by a PTC fan, it delivers rapid heating, while the added mobility of castor wheels makes it effortlessly portable. Safety is the priority with overheat protection and a tilt-over switch, offering peace of mind during use.

Specifications of Havells OFR - 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater

  • Brand: Havells
  • Special Feature: Overheat Protection
  • Colour: Black
  • Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Pros

Cons

Customisable comfort and safety features

Best for small to medium-sized rooms

Clever design with cord storage

 
cellpic 41% off
Havells OFR - 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater (Black)
4.1 ratings (6,450)
4.1 ratings (6,450)
41% off
9,198 15,545
amazonLogo
Buy now

Also read:Top room heaters in India: Stay cosy all winter

Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt

With 2000 Watt power, this room heater fan is your ideal companion for spaces up to 15 sqft. The adjustable thermostat control knob lets you fine-tune the temperature to your liking, providing a personalised cocoon of cosiness. Designed for convenience, this room heater fan comes with an adjustable vent for efficient air delivery, ensuring that every nook of your room is bathed in comforting warmth. If floor space is a premium, fear not – the wall mount arrangement allows for versatile placement. All these make this one of the must-have heaters.

Specifications of Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt

  • Material: polycarbonate
  • Brand: Havells
  • Colour: White and Black
  • Item Weight: 5.58 Pounds

Pros

Cons

Powerful 2000W heating with adjustable thermostat

None

Wall-mountable for versatility

 
cellpic 32% off
Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black)
4.1 ratings (1,602)
4.1 ratings (1,602)
32% off
3,040 4,500
amazonLogo
Buy now

Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater

Featuring a 2400 RPM copper-wound motor, it ensures rapid heating, keeping you cosy in no time. Its versatile design allows for vertical or horizontal use, catering to your space's layout. With an impressive air throw range of 10 feet, it's perfect for small to medium-sized rooms, spreading warmth seamlessly. Choose your comfort with the cool, warm, or hot wind selection knob, offering flexibility in heat settings. Plus, it's lightweight and with a durable build, making it an ideal, reliable companion for battling the cold.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater

  • Brand: Amazon Brand - Solimo
  • Colour: White
  • Product Dimensions: 23D x 11.5W x 24H Cm

Pros

Cons

Rapid heating and lightweight design

None

Versatile use with a cool, warm, or hot wind selection

 
cellpic 35% off
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area)
4 ratings (22,034)
4 ratings (22,034)
35% off
1,299 2,000
amazonLogo
Buy now

Candes Gloster All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater

With a cool-touch body, you can enjoy the cosiness without worrying about accidental burns. The overheating safety feature and cleanable dust filter ensure a secure and clean heating experience. Customise your comfort with the adjustable thermostat control, and let the oscillation function evenly distribute warmth across the room. Safety takes centre stage with the tip-over switch, offering peace of mind during use. Adding to its practicality is the integrated carry handle for easy portability, allowing you to move warmth wherever you go.

Specifications of Candes Gloster All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater

  • Brand: Candes
  • Colour: White
  • Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor
  • Product Dimensions: 9.1D x 7.9W x 5.9H Centimeters

Pros

Cons

Cool-touch body and cleanable dust filter

None

Adjustable thermostat and integrated carry handle

 
cellpic
Candes Gloster All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater Ideal for Small and Medium Area, 2000 Watts (White)
3.9 ratings (443)
3.9 ratings (443)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater

This 13 Fin 2500 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater is equipped with a 400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater, ensuring efficient and customisable warmth tailored to your heating needs. The adjustable thermostat allows you to fine-tune the temperature for a personalised experience. Safety is paramount with features like a safety tilt switch and auto thermal shut-off, preventing overheating and offering peace of mind during use. This is where heater fan technology meets thoughtful safety features for a cosy and secure winter.

Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater

  • Brand: Morphy Richards
  • Colour: White
  • Form Factor: Pedestal
  • Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Pros

Cons

Powerful 2500W heating and adjustable thermostat

Might produce sound

Safety features for peace of mind

 
cellpic 56% off
Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 13 Fin 2500 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater with 400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater, ISI Approved (OFR 13F White/Black)
4 ratings (2,910)
4 ratings (2,910)
56% off
9,999 22,599
amazonLogo
Buy now

USHA 1212 PTC with Adjustable Thermostat Fan Heater

With a thoughtful and modern design, it not only adds a touch of style to your space but also ensures durability with its build. The adjustable thermostat lets you control the heat precisely for a customised experience. With a cord winder for hassle-free storage, this room heater fan is as convenient as it is efficient. With two heating elements for energy-saving warmth, it's the perfect companion for chilly days.

Specifications of USHA 1212 PTC with Adjustable Thermostat Fan Heater

  • Brand: USHA
  • Colour: Black and Brown
  • Product Dimensions: 18.1D x 7.5W x 7.5H Centimeters

Pros

Cons

Modern design and durable build

Might be small

Adjustable thermostat and energy-saving features

 
cellpic 12% off
USHA 1212 PTC with Adjustable Thermostat Fan Heater (Black/Brown, 1500-Watts).
4 ratings (1,189)
4 ratings (1,189)
12% off
3,540 4,000
amazonLogo
Buy now

AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater

This heater combines technology with a very nice design, making it a stylish addition to any bedroom. With a convenient remote control, you can effortlessly adjust settings from across the room. The 80° oscillation ensures even heat distribution, while the overheat and tip-over protection add an extra layer of safety. Set the 12-hour timer to tailor the heating experience to your schedule. With two heat settings (1000W/2000W), these modern room heatersare designed to keep your bedroom comfortably warm.

Specifications of AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater

  • Brand: AEXERO
  • Colour: Black
  • Form Factor: Tower
  • Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Pros

Cons

Stylish design and remote control

Tower design might be a problem for you

80° oscillation and safety features

 
cellpic 18% off
AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater for Home with Remote, 40° Oscillation, Overheat & Tip-Over Protection, 12H Timer, Electric Heater with 2 Heat Settings (1000W/2000W) for Bedroom Indoor
4 ratings (17)
4 ratings (17)
18% off
4,899 5,999
amazonLogo
Buy now

COMFYHOME 72CM 2000/1000 Watts PTC Ceramic Room Heater

With a sleek design and ISI approval, this room heater fan not only adds warmth but also enhances the aesthetics of your space. The included remote control ensures convenient operation, allowing you to customise settings from a distance. Safety is a priority with overheat and tip-over protection features, providing peace of mind during use. Set the 12-hour timer to align with your schedule and enjoy the flexibility of two heat settings (1000W/2000W).

Specifications of COMFYHOME 72CM 2000/1000 Watts PTC Ceramic Room Heater

  • Colour: Black
  • Form Factor: Tower
  • Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Pros

Cons

ISI approved and remote control

Tower design might be a problem for you

Overheat protection and timer

 
cellpic 65% off
COMFYHOME 72CM 2000/1000 Watts PTC Ceramic Room Heater for Home w/Remote, 12H Timer, Overheat & Tip-Over Protection, ISI Approved, Electric Fan Heater Ideal for Small and Medium Area up to 300 sq.ft
4.5 ratings (50)
4.5 ratings (50)
65% off
6,600 18,999
amazonLogo
Buy now

Bajaj Majesty RFX2 Blower/Fan Heater

With two heat settings, this heater provides flexibility to adapt to your comfort needs. The thermostat control ensures precise temperature regulation, while the safety tilt-switch guarantees proper installation, offering peace of mind during use. For added safety, the manually reset thermal cut-out and auto-reset thermal cut-out provide dual layers of protection against overheating.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RFX2 Blower/Fan Heater

  • Manufacturer: Bajaj
  • Item Weight: 1 kg 440 g
  • Colour: Grey

Pros

Cons

Two heat settings and thermostat control

Small design

Safety features for worry-free use

 

Also read:Havells water heater: Top 10 options to consider to tackle winter chill

Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater

Compact and efficient, this heater provides focused warmth exactly where you need it. Equipped with safety features like a safety cut-off and thermal cut-off, it ensures secure operation, letting you enjoy the cosy heat worry-free. The cord winder facility adds a touch of convenience for tidy storage when not in use. With two heat settings, this fan heater allows you to tailor the temperature to your liking.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater

  • Brand: Orpat
  • Colour: Apricot
  • Recommended Uses For Product: Home
  • Mounting Type: Floor Mount

Pros

Cons

Compact design with safety features

Design might look outdated

Cord winder and two heat settings

 
cellpic 6% off
Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Apricot)
4 ratings (1,945)
4 ratings (1,945)
6% off
1,550 1,650
amazonLogo
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

Product

Feature 1

Feature 2

Feature 3

Havells OFR - 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater

Customisable comfort and safety features

Best for small to medium-sized rooms

Clever design with cord storage

Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt

Powerful 2000W heating with adjustable thermostat

Wall-mountable for versatility

Wall-mount arrangement for efficient use of space

Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater

2400 RPM copper-wound motor for quick warmth

Can be used vertically or horizontally for adaptable placement

Cool, warm, or hot wind selection for customised heating

Candes Gloster All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater

Cool-touch body, overheating safety, and cleanable dust filter

Customise comfort with an adjustable thermostat

Integrated carry handle for easy mobility

Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater

Powerful and Efficient 13 Fin 2500W with additional 400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater

Adjustable thermostat for personalised heating

Tilt switch and auto thermal shut-off for secure operation

USHA 1212 PTC with Adjustable Thermostat Fan Heater

Stylish appearance for a contemporary look

Adjustable thermostat for customised warmth

Cord winder for hassle-free organisation

AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater

Modern design combined with efficient heating

Remote control convenience

Overheat and tip-over protection, 80° oscillation, and 12-hour timer

COMFYHOME 72CM 2000/1000 Watts PTC Ceramic Room Heater

ISI approved with a stylish appearance

Remote control convenience

Safety assurance

Bajaj Majesty RFX2 Blower/Fan Heater

Two heat settings

Precise temperature regulation

Tilt-switch, manually reset thermal cut-out, and auto-reset thermal cut-out 

Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater

Compact design for targeted heating

Safety cut-off and thermal cut-off

Cord winder facility for tidy organisation

Best overall product

The Havells OFR - 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater stands out as the best overall product, offering a blend of comfort, efficiency, and safety. With its three power settings, this room heater fan allows you to customise warmth according to your needs, ensuring a cozy environment in small to medium-sized rooms. The clever design includes features like cord storage and a rear safety cover, providing a tidy and secure setup. What makes this room heater fan exceptional is its rapid heating capability powered by the PTC fan. It swiftly warms up the space, and the added mobility of castor wheels makes it effortlessly portable. The Havells OFR - 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater not only prioritises functionality but also emphasises user-friendly features. It is designed to deliver efficient heating while maintaining a user-friendly and secure operation. With its thoughtful design and a focus on safety, this heater emerges as the top choice for those seeking a reliable, customisable, and safe heating solution for their homes.

Best value for money product

The AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater stands out as the best value-for-money product, offering an excellent combination of features and affordability. The inclusion of a convenient remote control allows users to effortlessly adjust settings from a distance, enhancing the overall user experience. One of its standout features is the 80° oscillation, ensuring even heat distribution across the room. The overheating and tip-over protection further add an extra layer of safety to the heating experience. Additionally, the 12-hour timer allows users to tailor the heating schedule according to their needs, providing flexibility and energy efficiency. The AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater is designed to keep your bedroom comfortably warm with two heat settings (1000W/2000W). The thoughtful integration of technology, safety features, and a stylish design at an affordable price makes this room heater fan the ideal choice for those seeking a budget-friendly yet advanced heating solution for their living spaces.

How to buy the perfect heater this winter?

Here's a simple guide on how to choose the ideal heater for your needs without breaking a sweat.

  1. Consider the size of the space you want to heat. Heaters come in various sizes and capacities, so understanding the square footage of your room is crucial. If you have a small room, a portable heater might suffice, but for larger spaces, you might want to invest in a more powerful unit or even a central heating system.

  1. Next, think about the type of heater that suits your preferences. There are different types available, including convection heaters, radiant heaters, and fan-forced heaters. Convection heaters warm the air, radiant heaters emit heat to objects, and fan-forced heaters circulate warm air quickly. Each type has its pros and cons, so choose the one that aligns with your comfort and efficiency requirements.

  1. Energy efficiency is another critical factor. Look for heaters with energy-saving features like programmable timers, adjustable thermostats, and eco-friendly settings.

  1. Safety should always be a priority when selecting a heater. Opt for models equipped with safety features such as tip-over switches, overheat protection, and cool-touch exteriors. These features ensure that the heater will automatically shut off in case of accidental falls or overheating, reducing the risk of accidents.

  1. Some heaters operate silently, while others may produce fan or heating element noise. Read product reviews or check specifications to find a heater that won't disrupt your peace.

  1. Lastly, set a budget before you start shopping. Heaters come in a wide price range, and determining how much you're willing to spend will help narrow down your options. Remember that a higher upfront cost might be justified by energy savings and additional features.

To wrap up, by considering factors like room size, heater type, energy efficiency, safety features, noise level, and budget, you can confidently choose the perfect heater to keep you warm and snug throughout the winter months.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on room heater fan

What size of room heater fan do I need for my space?

The size of the room heater fan depends on your room's square footage. For a small room, a heater around 1500 watts is sufficient. Larger rooms may require a more powerful heater, like 2000 to 3000 watts. Choosing the right size ensures efficient heating for your space without wasting energy.

Are there any safety features I should look for when buying a room heater fan?

Yes, when buying a room heater fan, prioritise safety features such as tip-over protection, overheat shut-off, and cool-touch exteriors. These features ensure the heater automatically turns off if it falls, prevents overheating, and keeps the exterior surfaces safe to touch, minimising the risk of accidents and enhancing overall safety during use.

Can I use a room heater fan for both heating and cooling purposes?

No, room heater fans are designed specifically for heating. They operate by warming the air and circulating it throughout the room. While some fans have a cool air setting, they are not as effective as dedicated cooling fans or air conditioners. If you need both heating and cooling, consider a combination unit that offers both functionalities.

How noisy are room heater fans, and are there quieter options available?

Room heater fans can vary in noise levels, with some models operating quietly and others producing more noticeable sound. To find a quieter option, look for heaters with noise reduction features, such as quiet fan blades or advanced motor technology. Reading product reviews or checking specifications for noise levels will help you choose a heater that suits your preference for a quieter environment.
