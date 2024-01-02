Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best 40 inch smart TVs to buy in India: Top 10 picks

Published on Jan 02, 2024 12:39 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best 40 inch smart tvs

Summary:

Best 40 inch smart TVs to buy in India: Find the perfect 40-inch smart TV for your home with our comprehensive list of the best products. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

MI 100 cm (40 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV L40M8-5AIN (Black)
item

TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black)
item

VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black)
item

Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black)
item

Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) Special Edition Series Full HD Smart LED TV 40SE5003BL (Black)
item

MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L40M7-EAIN (Black)
item

Foxsky 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 40FS (Black)
item

Westinghouse 100 cm (40 inches) Pi Series Full HD Smart LED TV WH40SP08BL (Black)

If you're in the market for a new 40-inch Smart TV, you've come to the right place. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. In this article, we'll compare some of the top 40-inch Smart TVs available on Amazon India, so you can make an informed decision based on your budget, preferences, and requirements. From leading brands like MI, TCL, and KODAK, we've got you covered with detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect TV for your home entertainment setup.

1. MI 40 inches Smart TV

The MI 40 inches Smart TV offers stunning picture quality and immersive sound for a truly cinematic experience. With built-in Google Assistant, you can easily control your TV with just your voice. It also comes with a range of pre-installed apps for seamless entertainment.

Specifications of MI 40 inches Smart TV

  • Full HD Display
  • Dolby Audio
  • Built-in Chromecast
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • Android TV 9.0

Pros

  • Crisp and clear display
  • Easy voice control with Google Assistant

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average build quality
Our Pick cellpic

MI 100 cm (40 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV L40M8-5AIN (Black)

2. TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Smart TV

The TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Smart TV offers a sleek design and vibrant visuals for an exceptional viewing experience. With Android 9.0, you can access a wide range of apps and content. The Dolby Audio feature delivers rich, clear sound for an immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications of TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Smart TV

  • Bezel-Less Display
  • Dolby Audio
  • Google Assistant
  • 2 HDMI and 1 USB ports
  • Android 9.0

Pros

  • Sleek and modern design
  • Vibrant and immersive visuals

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options
  • Average sound quality
cellpic

TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black)

Also read: Top 5 smart TVs to buy in 2023

3. VW Playwall Frameless Smart TV

The VW Playwall Frameless Smart TV features a stunning frameless design and powerful performance. With the latest Android TV OS, you can enjoy a seamless user experience with access to a wide range of apps and content. The Dolby Digital sound technology delivers immersive audio for an enhanced viewing experience.

Specifications of VW Playwall Frameless Smart TV

  • Frameless Design
  • Dolby Digital Sound
  • Google Play Store
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • Android TV OS

Pros

  • Sleek and modern frameless design
  • Powerful performance and seamless user experience

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Average remote control functionality
cellpic

VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black)

4. Horizon 40 inches Smart TV

The Horizon 40 inches Smart TV offers a high-quality viewing experience with its full HD display and powerful sound output. With built-in Chromecast, you can easily cast your favorite content from your smartphone to the TV. The Android TV OS provides access to a wide range of apps and entertainment options.

Specifications of Horizon 40 inches Smart TV

  • Full HD Display
  • Dolby Audio
  • Built-in Chromecast
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • Android TV OS

Pros

  • High-quality display and sound
  • Convenient built-in Chromecast feature

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average build quality
cellpic

Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black)

5. KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV

The KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV offers a premium viewing experience with its stunning display and immersive sound. With a range of pre-installed apps, you can access your favorite content with ease. The sleek and modern design adds a touch of elegance to any living space.

Specifications of KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV

  • Full HD Display
  • Dolby Digital Sound
  • Google Play Store
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • Android TV OS

Pros

  • Stunning display and immersive sound
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options
  • Average app support
cellpic

Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) Special Edition Series Full HD Smart LED TV 40SE5003BL (Black)

6. MI 40 inches Smart Android TV

The MI 40 inches Smart Android TV offers a seamless and intuitive user experience with its Android TV OS and built-in Google Assistant. With a range of connectivity options, you can easily connect all your devices for a complete entertainment setup. The Dolby Audio technology delivers clear and immersive sound for an enhanced viewing experience.

Specifications of MI 40 inches Smart Android TV

  • Full HD Display
  • Dolby Audio
  • Built-in Google Assistant
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • Android TV OS

Pros

  • Intuitive user experience with Android TV OS
  • Range of connectivity options for a complete entertainment setup

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average build quality
cellpic

MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L40M7-EAIN (Black)

7. Foxsky 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 40FS (Black)

The Foxsky 101.6 inches Smart TV offers a large and immersive viewing experience with its high-quality display and powerful sound output. With a range of pre-installed apps, you can access your favorite content with ease. The sleek and modern design adds a touch of elegance to any living space.

Specifications of Foxsky 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 40FS (Black)

  • Full HD Display
  • Dolby Audio
  • Google Play Store
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • Android TV OS

Pros

  • Large and immersive viewing experience
  • Sleek and modern design

Cons

  • Limited connectivity options
  • Average app support
cellpic

Foxsky 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 40FS (Black)

Also read: 55-inch smart TV offers visually stimulating experience: October 2023 guide

8. Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV

The Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV offers stunning picture quality and immersive sound for a truly cinematic experience. With the latest Android TV OS, you can access a wide range of apps and content. It also comes with a range of connectivity options for a complete entertainment setup.

Specifications of Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV

  • Full HD Display
  • Dolby Audio
  • Built-in Google Assistant
  • 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
  • Android TV OS

Pros

  • Crisp and clear display
  • Range of connectivity options for a complete entertainment setup

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average build quality
cellpic

Westinghouse 100 cm (40 inches) Pi Series Full HD Smart LED TV WH40SP08BL (Black)

Comparison Table

Product NameDisplay TypeSound SystemConnectivity
MI 40 inches Smart TVFull HDDolby Audio3 HDMI, 2 USB
TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Smart TVBezel-LessDolby Audio2 HDMI, 1 USB
VW Playwall Frameless Smart TVFramelessDolby Digital Sound3 HDMI, 2 USB
Horizon 40 inches Smart TVFull HDDolby Audio3 HDMI, 2 USB
KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TVFull HDDolby Digital Sound3 HDMI, 2 USB
MI 40 inches Smart Android TVFull HDDolby Audio3 HDMI, 2 USB
Foxsky 101.6 inches Smart TVFull HDDolby Audio3 HDMI, 2 USB
Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TVFull HDDolby Audio3 HDMI, 2 USB

Best value for money:

The MI 40 inches Smart TV offers the best value for money with its crisp and clear display, easy voice control with Google Assistant, and a range of connectivity options for a complete entertainment setup.

Best overall product:

The VW Playwall Frameless Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in this category with its sleek and modern frameless design, powerful performance, and seamless user experience with the latest Android TV OS.

How to find the perfect 40 inch smart tv:

The VW Playwall Frameless Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in this category with its sleek and modern frameless design, powerful performance, and seamless user experience with the latest Android TV OS.

FAQs on 40 inch smart tv

The price range of 40-inch Smart TVs varies based on the brand, features, and specifications. You can find options ranging from budget-friendly to premium models.
Yes, most of the 40-inch Smart TVs mentioned in this list support popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar for seamless entertainment.
The warranty period for these Smart TVs varies by brand and model. It's important to check the warranty details provided by the manufacturer before making a purchase.
Yes, these Smart TVs are designed for easy setup and use. With intuitive user interfaces and built-in features like Google Assistant, they offer a seamless user experience for all members of the household.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Tv Stories