Best 40 inch smart TVs to buy in India: Top 10 picks

If you're in the market for a new 40-inch Smart TV, you've come to the right place. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. In this article, we'll compare some of the top 40-inch Smart TVs available on Amazon India, so you can make an informed decision based on your budget, preferences, and requirements. From leading brands like MI, TCL, and KODAK, we've got you covered with detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect TV for your home entertainment setup.
1. MI 40 inches Smart TV
The MI 40 inches Smart TV offers stunning picture quality and immersive sound for a truly cinematic experience. With built-in Google Assistant, you can easily control your TV with just your voice. It also comes with a range of pre-installed apps for seamless entertainment.
Specifications of MI 40 inches Smart TV
- Full HD Display
- Dolby Audio
- Built-in Chromecast
- 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- Android TV 9.0
2. TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Smart TV
The TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Smart TV offers a sleek design and vibrant visuals for an exceptional viewing experience. With Android 9.0, you can access a wide range of apps and content. The Dolby Audio feature delivers rich, clear sound for an immersive entertainment experience.
Specifications of TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Smart TV
- Bezel-Less Display
- Dolby Audio
- Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI and 1 USB ports
- Android 9.0
3. VW Playwall Frameless Smart TV
The VW Playwall Frameless Smart TV features a stunning frameless design and powerful performance. With the latest Android TV OS, you can enjoy a seamless user experience with access to a wide range of apps and content. The Dolby Digital sound technology delivers immersive audio for an enhanced viewing experience.
Specifications of VW Playwall Frameless Smart TV
- Frameless Design
- Dolby Digital Sound
- Google Play Store
- 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- Android TV OS
4. Horizon 40 inches Smart TV
The Horizon 40 inches Smart TV offers a high-quality viewing experience with its full HD display and powerful sound output. With built-in Chromecast, you can easily cast your favorite content from your smartphone to the TV. The Android TV OS provides access to a wide range of apps and entertainment options.
Specifications of Horizon 40 inches Smart TV
- Full HD Display
- Dolby Audio
- Built-in Chromecast
- 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- Android TV OS
5. KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV
The KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV offers a premium viewing experience with its stunning display and immersive sound. With a range of pre-installed apps, you can access your favorite content with ease. The sleek and modern design adds a touch of elegance to any living space.
Specifications of KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV
- Full HD Display
- Dolby Digital Sound
- Google Play Store
- 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- Android TV OS
6. MI 40 inches Smart Android TV
The MI 40 inches Smart Android TV offers a seamless and intuitive user experience with its Android TV OS and built-in Google Assistant. With a range of connectivity options, you can easily connect all your devices for a complete entertainment setup. The Dolby Audio technology delivers clear and immersive sound for an enhanced viewing experience.
Specifications of MI 40 inches Smart Android TV
- Full HD Display
- Dolby Audio
- Built-in Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- Android TV OS
7. Foxsky 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 40FS (Black)
The Foxsky 101.6 inches Smart TV offers a large and immersive viewing experience with its high-quality display and powerful sound output. With a range of pre-installed apps, you can access your favorite content with ease. The sleek and modern design adds a touch of elegance to any living space.
Specifications of Foxsky 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 40FS (Black)
- Full HD Display
- Dolby Audio
- Google Play Store
- 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- Android TV OS
Also read: 55-inch smart TV offers visually stimulating experience: October 2023 guide
8. Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV
The Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV offers stunning picture quality and immersive sound for a truly cinematic experience. With the latest Android TV OS, you can access a wide range of apps and content. It also comes with a range of connectivity options for a complete entertainment setup.
Specifications of Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV
- Full HD Display
- Dolby Audio
- Built-in Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- Android TV OS
Best value for money:
The MI 40 inches Smart TV offers the best value for money with its crisp and clear display, easy voice control with Google Assistant, and a range of connectivity options for a complete entertainment setup.
Best overall product:
The VW Playwall Frameless Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in this category with its sleek and modern frameless design, powerful performance, and seamless user experience with the latest Android TV OS.
How to find the perfect 40 inch smart tv:
The VW Playwall Frameless Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in this category with its sleek and modern frameless design, powerful performance, and seamless user experience with the latest Android TV OS.