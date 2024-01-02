Best 40 inch smart TVs to buy in India: Top 10 picks

If you're in the market for a new 40-inch Smart TV, you've come to the right place. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. In this article, we'll compare some of the top 40-inch Smart TVs available on Amazon India, so you can make an informed decision based on your budget, preferences, and requirements. From leading brands like MI, TCL, and KODAK, we've got you covered with detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect TV for your home entertainment setup.

1. MI 40 inches Smart TV The MI 40 inches Smart TV offers stunning picture quality and immersive sound for a truly cinematic experience. With built-in Google Assistant, you can easily control your TV with just your voice. It also comes with a range of pre-installed apps for seamless entertainment. Specifications of MI 40 inches Smart TV Full HD Display

Dolby Audio

Built-in Chromecast

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Android TV 9.0

Pros Crisp and clear display

Easy voice control with Google Assistant Cons Limited app selection

Average build quality

Our Pick MI 100 cm (40 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV L40M8-5AIN (Black) Get Price from

2. TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Smart TV The TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Smart TV offers a sleek design and vibrant visuals for an exceptional viewing experience. With Android 9.0, you can access a wide range of apps and content. The Dolby Audio feature delivers rich, clear sound for an immersive entertainment experience. Specifications of TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Smart TV Bezel-Less Display

Dolby Audio

Google Assistant

2 HDMI and 1 USB ports

Android 9.0

Pros Sleek and modern design

Vibrant and immersive visuals Cons Limited connectivity options

Average sound quality

TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black) Get Price from

Also read: Top 5 smart TVs to buy in 2023 3. VW Playwall Frameless Smart TV The VW Playwall Frameless Smart TV features a stunning frameless design and powerful performance. With the latest Android TV OS, you can enjoy a seamless user experience with access to a wide range of apps and content. The Dolby Digital sound technology delivers immersive audio for an enhanced viewing experience. Specifications of VW Playwall Frameless Smart TV Frameless Design

Dolby Digital Sound

Google Play Store

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Android TV OS

Pros Sleek and modern frameless design

Powerful performance and seamless user experience Cons Limited app support

Average remote control functionality

VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black) Get Price from

4. Horizon 40 inches Smart TV The Horizon 40 inches Smart TV offers a high-quality viewing experience with its full HD display and powerful sound output. With built-in Chromecast, you can easily cast your favorite content from your smartphone to the TV. The Android TV OS provides access to a wide range of apps and entertainment options. Specifications of Horizon 40 inches Smart TV Full HD Display

Dolby Audio

Built-in Chromecast

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Android TV OS

Pros High-quality display and sound

Convenient built-in Chromecast feature Cons Limited app selection

Average build quality

Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black) Get Price from

5. KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV The KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV offers a premium viewing experience with its stunning display and immersive sound. With a range of pre-installed apps, you can access your favorite content with ease. The sleek and modern design adds a touch of elegance to any living space. Specifications of KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV Full HD Display

Dolby Digital Sound

Google Play Store

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Android TV OS

Pros Stunning display and immersive sound

Sleek and modern design Cons Limited connectivity options

Average app support

Kodak 100 cm (40 inches) Special Edition Series Full HD Smart LED TV 40SE5003BL (Black) Get Price from

6. MI 40 inches Smart Android TV The MI 40 inches Smart Android TV offers a seamless and intuitive user experience with its Android TV OS and built-in Google Assistant. With a range of connectivity options, you can easily connect all your devices for a complete entertainment setup. The Dolby Audio technology delivers clear and immersive sound for an enhanced viewing experience. Specifications of MI 40 inches Smart Android TV Full HD Display

Dolby Audio

Built-in Google Assistant

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Android TV OS

Pros Intuitive user experience with Android TV OS

Range of connectivity options for a complete entertainment setup Cons Limited app selection

Average build quality

MI 100 cm (40 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L40M7-EAIN (Black) Get Price from

7. Foxsky 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 40FS (Black) The Foxsky 101.6 inches Smart TV offers a large and immersive viewing experience with its high-quality display and powerful sound output. With a range of pre-installed apps, you can access your favorite content with ease. The sleek and modern design adds a touch of elegance to any living space. Specifications of Foxsky 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 40FS (Black) Full HD Display

Dolby Audio

Google Play Store

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Android TV OS

Pros Large and immersive viewing experience

Sleek and modern design Cons Limited connectivity options

Average app support

Foxsky 101.6 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV 40FS (Black) Get Price from

Also read: 55-inch smart TV offers visually stimulating experience: October 2023 guide 8. Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV The Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV offers stunning picture quality and immersive sound for a truly cinematic experience. With the latest Android TV OS, you can access a wide range of apps and content. It also comes with a range of connectivity options for a complete entertainment setup. Specifications of Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV Full HD Display

Dolby Audio

Built-in Google Assistant

3 HDMI and 2 USB ports

Android TV OS

Pros Crisp and clear display

Range of connectivity options for a complete entertainment setup Cons Limited app selection

Average build quality

Westinghouse 100 cm (40 inches) Pi Series Full HD Smart LED TV WH40SP08BL (Black) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Product Name Display Type Sound System Connectivity MI 40 inches Smart TV Full HD Dolby Audio 3 HDMI, 2 USB TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Smart TV Bezel-Less Dolby Audio 2 HDMI, 1 USB VW Playwall Frameless Smart TV Frameless Dolby Digital Sound 3 HDMI, 2 USB Horizon 40 inches Smart TV Full HD Dolby Audio 3 HDMI, 2 USB KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV Full HD Dolby Digital Sound 3 HDMI, 2 USB MI 40 inches Smart Android TV Full HD Dolby Audio 3 HDMI, 2 USB Foxsky 101.6 inches Smart TV Full HD Dolby Audio 3 HDMI, 2 USB Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV Full HD Dolby Audio 3 HDMI, 2 USB

Best value for money: The MI 40 inches Smart TV offers the best value for money with its crisp and clear display, easy voice control with Google Assistant, and a range of connectivity options for a complete entertainment setup.

Best overall product: The VW Playwall Frameless Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in this category with its sleek and modern frameless design, powerful performance, and seamless user experience with the latest Android TV OS.

How to find the perfect 40 inch smart tv: The VW Playwall Frameless Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in this category with its sleek and modern frameless design, powerful performance, and seamless user experience with the latest Android TV OS.

FAQs on 40 inch smart tv What is the price range of 40-inch Smart TVs? The price range of 40-inch Smart TVs varies based on the brand, features, and specifications. You can find options ranging from budget-friendly to premium models. Do these Smart TVs support streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video? Yes, most of the 40-inch Smart TVs mentioned in this list support popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar for seamless entertainment. What is the warranty period for these Smart TVs? The warranty period for these Smart TVs varies by brand and model. It's important to check the warranty details provided by the manufacturer before making a purchase. Are these Smart TVs easy to set up and use? Yes, these Smart TVs are designed for easy setup and use. With intuitive user interfaces and built-in features like Google Assistant, they offer a seamless user experience for all members of the household.

