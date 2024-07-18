Best plant based protein powders for your fitness needs: Top 10 nutritious picks

Summary: Discover the top 10 plant based protein powders available on Amazon. Find the perfect product to meet your fitness and dietary requirements.

When selecting the optimal plant-based protein powder, numerous factors warrant consideration. From ingredient quality to flavour and mixability, the choices can be daunting. To aid in your decision-making process, we have compiled a selection of the top 10 plant-based protein powders offered on Amazon. Whether you follow a vegan lifestyle, engage in athletic pursuits, or prioritise health-conscious choices, these products provide diverse benefits to bolster your fitness objectives and overall health. Each protein powder on our list has been carefully chosen for its nutritional profile, taste preferences, and ease of blending, ensuring that you can find an option that aligns perfectly with your dietary and fitness requirements.

1. Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein is a high-quality protein powder made from a blend of soy, wheat, and pea. It is rich in essential amino acids and is free from artificial flavors and preservatives. This protein powder is an excellent choice for individuals looking to support their muscle recovery and overall health.

Pros High protein content

No artificial additives

Suitable for vegans Cons Contains soy and wheat

Slightly grainy texture

2. Mypro Sport Nutrition Vegan Protein Blend

Mypro Sport Nutrition Vegan Protein Blend is a complete protein powder formulated with a blend of pea, brown rice, and quinoa. It provides a balanced amino acid profile and is enriched with vitamins and minerals to support overall health and immunity. This protein powder is ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking for a clean and natural source of protein.

Pros Complete protein source

Enriched with vitamins and minerals

Gluten-free Cons Slightly expensive

Limited flavor options

3. OZiva Organic Plant Protein Isolate

OZiva Organic Plant Protein Isolate is a premium protein powder made from organic pea and brown rice. It is rich in essential amino acids and is free from artificial sweeteners and preservatives. This protein powder is an excellent choice for individuals looking for a clean and organic source of protein to support their active lifestyle.

Pros Organic and clean ingredients

Enhanced with digestive enzymes

Smooth texture Cons Slightly pricey

Limited flavor options

4. Nutrition Plant Protein Isolate

Nutrition Plant Protein Isolate is a high-quality protein powder designed for supplementation and muscle recovery. It is made from a blend of pea and brown rice protein and is enriched with essential amino acids. This protein powder is suitable for individuals looking to enhance their protein intake and support their fitness goals.

Pros High protein content

Enriched with essential amino acids

Easy to digest Cons Limited flavor options

Slightly gritty texture

5. Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder

Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder is a plant-based protein supplement made from a blend of pea, brown rice, and quinoa. It is rich in essential amino acids and is free from artificial additives. This protein powder is suitable for individuals looking for a clean and natural source of protein to support their active lifestyle and fitness goals.

Pros High protein content

No artificial additives

Great taste and mixability Cons Slightly expensive

Limited flavor options

6. Plant Protein Chocolate Flavour

Plant Protein Chocolate Flavour is a delicious and nutritious protein powder made from a blend of pea, brown rice, and chia. It provides a balanced amino acid profile and is enriched with antioxidants and phytonutrients. This protein powder is ideal for individuals looking for a flavorful and natural source of protein to support their active lifestyle.

Pros Delicious chocolate flavor

Enriched with antioxidants

Supports muscle recovery and immunity Cons Slightly sweet

Limited flavor options

7. Origin Nutrition Natural Protein Unflavoured

Origin Nutrition Natural Protein Unflavoured is a versatile protein powder made from a blend of pea, brown rice, and hemp. It is free from artificial flavors and sweeteners, making it an ideal choice for individuals looking for a clean and unflavored source of protein to support their dietary and fitness needs.

Pros Versatile and unflavored

No artificial additives

Suitable for a variety of recipes Cons Slightly grainy texture

Limited flavor options

8. Cureveda Superfood Superseeds Superberries Chocolate

Cureveda Superfood Superseeds Superberries Chocolate is a unique protein powder made from a blend of superseeds and superberries. It is enriched with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to support overall health and vitality. This protein powder is an excellent choice for individuals looking for a nutrient-dense and flavorful source of protein for their daily wellness routine.

Pros Nutrient-dense superfood blend

Enriched with antioxidants and vitamins

Supports overall health and vitality Cons Slightly expensive

Limited flavor options

9. Natural Origin Nutrition Plant Protein Chocolate

Natural Origin Nutrition Plant Protein Chocolate is a delicious and nutritious protein powder made from a blend of pea, brown rice, and chia. It provides a balanced amino acid profile and is enriched with antioxidants and phytonutrients. This protein powder is ideal for individuals looking for a flavorful and natural source of protein to support their active lifestyle.

Pros Delicious chocolate flavor

Enriched with antioxidants

Supports muscle recovery and immunity Cons Slightly sweet

Limited flavor options

10. Orgacia Plant Protein Powder

Orgacia Plant Protein Powder is a high-quality protein supplement made from a blend of pea, brown rice, and hemp. It is rich in essential amino acids and is free from artificial additives and preservatives. This protein powder is an excellent choice for individuals looking for a clean and organic source of protein to support their active lifestyle and overall well-being.

Pros High protein content

No artificial additives

Easy to digest and absorb Cons Limited flavor options

Slightly gritty texture

Top 3 features of plant based protein powders:

Best Plant Based Protein Powders Protein Content Flavour Options Enriched with Antioxidants Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein 20g per serving 3 No Mypro Sport Nutrition Vegan Protein Blend 25g per serving 4 Yes OZiva Organic Plant Protein Isolate 22g per serving 3 Yes Nutrition Plant Protein Isolate 20g per serving 2 No Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder 25g per serving 3 No Plant Protein Chocolate Flavour 20g per serving 3 Yes Origin Nutrition Natural Protein Unflavoured 22g per serving 2 No Cureveda Superfood Superseeds Superberries Chocolate 20g per serving 3 Yes Natural Origin Nutrition Plant Protein Chocolate 20g per serving 3 Yes Orgacia Plant Protein Powder 25g per serving 2 No

Best value for money plant based protein powder: Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder offers the best value for money with its high protein content, great taste, and mixability. It provides 25g of vegan protein per serving and is free from artificial additives and flavors, making it a cost-effective and high-quality option for individuals looking to support their fitness goals. Also read:Best gym protein powder: Top 10 picks to boost your workout performance

Best overall plant based protein powder: Mypro Sport Nutrition Vegan Protein Blend stands out as the best overall product in this category due to its high protein content, balanced amino acid profile, and enrichment with vitamins and minerals. It offers 25g of vegan protein per serving and is suitable for athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking for a clean and natural source of protein.

FAQs on plant based protein powder What is the average price range of plant based protein powders? The average price range of plant based protein powders listed in this article is between 1000-2500 rupees, depending on the brand and the quantity of the product. Are these protein powders suitable for vegans and vegetarians? Yes, all the protein powders mentioned in this article are suitable for vegans and vegetarians as they are made from plant-based sources and do not contain any animal-derived ingredients. Do these protein powders mix well with water or milk? Yes, most of these protein powders mix well with water or milk and offer a smooth and creamy texture when prepared as per the instructions provided. Are these protein powders free from artificial additives and preservatives? Yes, these protein powders are free from artificial additives and preservatives, making them a clean and natural choice for individuals looking to support their fitness and dietary needs.

