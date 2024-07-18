Icon
Best plant based protein powders for your fitness needs: Top 10 nutritious picks

Last Published on Jul 18, 2024 18:46 IST
dot By:  Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 10 plant based protein powders available on Amazon. Find the perfect product to meet your fitness and dietary requirements.

When selecting the optimal plant-based protein powder, numerous factors warrant consideration. From ingredient quality to flavour and mixability, the choices can be daunting. To aid in your decision-making process, we have compiled a selection of the top 10 plant-based protein powders offered on Amazon. Whether you follow a vegan lifestyle, engage in athletic pursuits, or prioritise health-conscious choices, these products provide diverse benefits to bolster your fitness objectives and overall health.

Each protein powder on our list has been carefully chosen for its nutritional profile, taste preferences, and ease of blending, ensuring that you can find an option that aligns perfectly with your dietary and fitness requirements.

1. Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein is a high-quality protein powder made from a blend of soy, wheat, and pea. It is rich in essential amino acids and is free from artificial flavors and preservatives. This protein powder is an excellent choice for individuals looking to support their muscle recovery and overall health.

Pros

  • High protein content
  • No artificial additives
  • Suitable for vegans

Cons

  • Contains soy and wheat
  • Slightly grainy texture

2. Mypro Sport Nutrition Vegan Protein Blend

Mypro Sport Nutrition Vegan Protein Blend is a complete protein powder formulated with a blend of pea, brown rice, and quinoa. It provides a balanced amino acid profile and is enriched with vitamins and minerals to support overall health and immunity. This protein powder is ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking for a clean and natural source of protein.

Pros

  • Complete protein source
  • Enriched with vitamins and minerals
  • Gluten-free

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
  • Limited flavor options

3. OZiva Organic Plant Protein Isolate

OZiva Organic Plant Protein Isolate is a premium protein powder made from organic pea and brown rice. It is rich in essential amino acids and is free from artificial sweeteners and preservatives. This protein powder is an excellent choice for individuals looking for a clean and organic source of protein to support their active lifestyle.

Pros

  • Organic and clean ingredients
  • Enhanced with digestive enzymes
  • Smooth texture

Cons

  • Slightly pricey
  • Limited flavor options

Nutrition Plant Protein Isolate is a high-quality protein powder designed for supplementation and muscle recovery. It is made from a blend of pea and brown rice protein and is enriched with essential amino acids. This protein powder is suitable for individuals looking to enhance their protein intake and support their fitness goals.

Pros

  • High protein content
  • Enriched with essential amino acids
  • Easy to digest

Cons

  • Limited flavor options
  • Slightly gritty texture

5. Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder

Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder is a plant-based protein supplement made from a blend of pea, brown rice, and quinoa. It is rich in essential amino acids and is free from artificial additives. This protein powder is suitable for individuals looking for a clean and natural source of protein to support their active lifestyle and fitness goals.

Pros

  • High protein content
  • No artificial additives
  • Great taste and mixability

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
  • Limited flavor options

6. Plant Protein Chocolate Flavour

Plant Protein Chocolate Flavour is a delicious and nutritious protein powder made from a blend of pea, brown rice, and chia. It provides a balanced amino acid profile and is enriched with antioxidants and phytonutrients. This protein powder is ideal for individuals looking for a flavorful and natural source of protein to support their active lifestyle.

Pros

  • Delicious chocolate flavor
  • Enriched with antioxidants
  • Supports muscle recovery and immunity

Cons

  • Slightly sweet
  • Limited flavor options

Origin Nutrition Natural Protein Unflavoured is a versatile protein powder made from a blend of pea, brown rice, and hemp. It is free from artificial flavors and sweeteners, making it an ideal choice for individuals looking for a clean and unflavored source of protein to support their dietary and fitness needs.

Pros

  • Versatile and unflavored
  • No artificial additives
  • Suitable for a variety of recipes

Cons

  • Slightly grainy texture
  • Limited flavor options

8. Cureveda Superfood Superseeds Superberries Chocolate

Cureveda Superfood Superseeds Superberries Chocolate is a unique protein powder made from a blend of superseeds and superberries. It is enriched with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to support overall health and vitality. This protein powder is an excellent choice for individuals looking for a nutrient-dense and flavorful source of protein for their daily wellness routine.

Pros

  • Nutrient-dense superfood blend
  • Enriched with antioxidants and vitamins
  • Supports overall health and vitality

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
  • Limited flavor options

9. Natural Origin Nutrition Plant Protein Chocolate

Natural Origin Nutrition Plant Protein Chocolate is a delicious and nutritious protein powder made from a blend of pea, brown rice, and chia. It provides a balanced amino acid profile and is enriched with antioxidants and phytonutrients. This protein powder is ideal for individuals looking for a flavorful and natural source of protein to support their active lifestyle.

Pros

  • Delicious chocolate flavor
  • Enriched with antioxidants
  • Supports muscle recovery and immunity

Cons

  • Slightly sweet
  • Limited flavor options

10. Orgacia Plant Protein Powder

Orgacia Plant Protein Powder is a high-quality protein supplement made from a blend of pea, brown rice, and hemp. It is rich in essential amino acids and is free from artificial additives and preservatives. This protein powder is an excellent choice for individuals looking for a clean and organic source of protein to support their active lifestyle and overall well-being.

Pros

  • High protein content
  • No artificial additives
  • Easy to digest and absorb

Cons

  • Limited flavor options
  • Slightly gritty texture
Best Plant Based Protein PowdersProtein ContentFlavour OptionsEnriched with Antioxidants
Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein20g per serving3No
Mypro Sport Nutrition Vegan Protein Blend25g per serving4Yes
OZiva Organic Plant Protein Isolate22g per serving3Yes
Nutrition Plant Protein Isolate20g per serving2No
Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder25g per serving3No
Plant Protein Chocolate Flavour20g per serving3Yes
Origin Nutrition Natural Protein Unflavoured22g per serving2No
Cureveda Superfood Superseeds Superberries Chocolate20g per serving3Yes
Natural Origin Nutrition Plant Protein Chocolate20g per serving3Yes
Orgacia Plant Protein Powder25g per serving2No

Best value for money plant based protein powder:

Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder offers the best value for money with its high protein content, great taste, and mixability. It provides 25g of vegan protein per serving and is free from artificial additives and flavors, making it a cost-effective and high-quality option for individuals looking to support their fitness goals.

Also read:Best gym protein powder: Top 10 picks to boost your workout performance

Best overall plant based protein powder:

Mypro Sport Nutrition Vegan Protein Blend stands out as the best overall product in this category due to its high protein content, balanced amino acid profile, and enrichment with vitamins and minerals. It offers 25g of vegan protein per serving and is suitable for athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking for a clean and natural source of protein.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best plant based protein powder:

Ingredients quality: Ensure the powder contains high-quality, organic ingredients without additives or fillers.

Protein content: Look for powders with adequate protein levels per serving to meet your dietary needs.

Taste and flavour: Choose a powder with a taste profile that suits your preferences, whether neutral or flavoured.

Mixability: Opt for a powder that mixes well with liquids and blends smoothly without clumping.

Dietary preferences: Check for certifications like vegan or gluten-free to align with your dietary requirements.

Reviews and reputation: Read customer reviews to gauge product satisfaction and reliability.

FAQs on plant based protein powder

The average price range of plant based protein powders listed in this article is between 1000-2500 rupees, depending on the brand and the quantity of the product.
Yes, all the protein powders mentioned in this article are suitable for vegans and vegetarians as they are made from plant-based sources and do not contain any animal-derived ingredients.
Yes, most of these protein powders mix well with water or milk and offer a smooth and creamy texture when prepared as per the instructions provided.
Yes, these protein powders are free from artificial additives and preservatives, making them a clean and natural choice for individuals looking to support their fitness and dietary needs.
