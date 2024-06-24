Icon
HT Shop Now Close Icon

Best plant based protein powders in India: Top 10 options for you to consider

Last Published on Jun 24, 2024 17:15 IST
dot By:  Affiliate Desk

Summary:

Discover the best plant-based protein powders in India for 2024. Compare and find the best option for your fitness needs. Enhance your diet with nutrient-rich, high-quality proteins. Perfect for vegans, vegetarians, and health enthusiasts.

When it comes to meeting your protein intake, plant based protein powders are a great option. They are suitable for vegans, vegetarians and those with lactose intolerance. In this article, we will compare the top 10 plant based protein powders available in India, so you can make an informed decision based on your fitness goals and dietary requirements.

1. Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein is a high-quality protein supplement made from soy, wheat and pea. It is rich in essential amino acids and is free from added artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

Pros

  • High protein content
  • No artificial additives

Cons

  • Contains soy and wheat

2. Mypro Sport Nutrition Vegan Protein

Mypro Sport Nutrition Vegan Protein is a blend of pea protein, brown rice protein and flaxseed. It is free from gluten, soy and artificial sweeteners, making it suitable for those with dietary restrictions.

Pros

  • Gluten-free
  • Enriched with flaxseed

Cons

  • May be gritty when mixed

3. OZiva Organic Protein - Unflavored Isolate

OZiva Organic Protein is an unflavored protein isolate made from pea and brown rice protein. It is free from preservatives, artificial flavors and sweeteners, making it a clean and natural choice.

Pros

  • Unflavored and unsweetened
  • Clean and natural ingredients

Cons

  • May have a chalky texture

4. Plant Protein Chocolate Flavour

Plant Protein Chocolate Flavour is a delicious blend of pea protein, brown rice protein and organic cacao. It is sweetened with stevia and is free from artificial colors and flavors.

Pros

  • Chocolate flavor
  • Sweetened with stevia

Cons

  • May be too sweet for some

Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder is a blend of pea protein and brown rice protein. It is free from added sugar, soy and artificial additives, making it a clean and natural choice.

Pros

  • No added sugar
  • Clean and natural ingredients

Cons

  • May not mix well in water

Origin Nutrition Natural Protein is an unflavored protein supplement made from pea and brown rice protein. It is free from artificial flavors and sweeteners, making it a versatile choice for smoothies and shakes.

Pros

  • Unflavored and unsweetened
  • Versatile for smoothies

Cons

  • May have a grainy texture

Nonsense Protein is an organic protein isolate made from pea and brown rice protein. It is free from artificial additives and is easy to digest, making it suitable for those with sensitive stomachs.

Pros

  • Organic and easy to digest
  • High protein content

Cons

  • May be expensive

8. Sparkfusion Plant Protein - Essential Lifestyle

Sparkfusion Plant Protein is a versatile protein supplement made from pea and brown rice protein. It is enriched with essential vitamins and minerals, making it a convenient choice for a busy lifestyle.

Pros

  • Enriched with vitamins and minerals
  • Convenient for on-the-go use

Cons

  • May have a strong aftertaste

NAKPRO Protein Powder for Recovery is a chocolate flavored protein supplement made from pea and brown rice protein. It is enriched with BCAAs and is designed to support muscle recovery after workouts.

Pros

  • Enriched with BCAAs
  • Designed for muscle recovery

Cons

  • May be too sweet for some

MuscleBlaze Plant Protein is a sugar-free protein supplement made from pea and brown rice protein. It is enriched with essential amino acids and is designed to support muscle growth and recovery.

Pros

  • Sugar-free
  • Enriched with essential amino acids

Cons

  • May be expensive

Top 3 features of the best plant based protein powders:

 

Best Plant Based Protein PowdersProtein SourceFlavour
Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein PowderSoy, wheat, peaUnflavoured
Mypro Sport Nutrition Vegan Protein PowderPea, brown rice, flaxseedUnflavoured
OZiva Organic Protein - Unflavored IsolatePea, brown riceUnflavoured
Plant Protein Chocolate FlavourPea, brown rice, cacaoChocolate
Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein PowderPea, brown riceUnflavoured
Origin Nutrition Natural Protein - UnflavouredPea, brown riceUnflavoured
Nonsense Protein Organic Isolate Protein PowderPea, brown riceUnflavoured
Sparkfusion Plant Protein - Essential LifestylePea, brown riceUnflavoured
NAKPRO Protein Powder for Recovery - ChocolatePea, brown riceChocolate
MuscleBlaze Plant Protein - No Added SugarsPea, brown riceUnflavoured

Best value for money plant based protein powder:

Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder is the best value for money due to its clean and natural ingredients, high protein content, and affordable price point.

Best overall plant based protein powder:

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein Powder is the best overall product due to its high protein content, organic ingredients, and easy digestibility.

How to find the best plant based protein powder?

To find the best plant based protein powder, consider your dietary restrictions, taste preferences, and fitness goals. Look for products with high protein content, clean ingredients, and good reviews from other users.

FAQs on plant based protein

Yes, plant based protein powders are suitable for vegans as they are derived from plant sources such as pea, brown rice, and soy.
The recommended serving size for plant based protein powder is usually one scoop, which provides around 20-25g of protein.
Yes, plant based protein powders are generally easy to digest and are suitable for those with sensitive stomachs.
Yes, many plant based protein powders are enriched with BCAAs and are designed to support muscle recovery after workouts.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Trending Stories
Related Health-care Stories