When it comes to meeting your protein intake, plant based protein powders are a great option. They are suitable for vegans, vegetarians and those with lactose intolerance. In this article, we will compare the top 10 plant based protein powders available in India, so you can make an informed decision based on your fitness goals and dietary requirements.
1. Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein
Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein is a high-quality protein supplement made from soy, wheat and pea. It is rich in essential amino acids and is free from added artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.
Pros
High protein content
No artificial additives
Cons
Contains soy and wheat
2. Mypro Sport Nutrition Vegan Protein
Mypro Sport Nutrition Vegan Protein is a blend of pea protein, brown rice protein and flaxseed. It is free from gluten, soy and artificial sweeteners, making it suitable for those with dietary restrictions.
Pros
Gluten-free
Enriched with flaxseed
Cons
May be gritty when mixed
3. OZiva Organic Protein - Unflavored Isolate
OZiva Organic Protein is an unflavored protein isolate made from pea and brown rice protein. It is free from preservatives, artificial flavors and sweeteners, making it a clean and natural choice.
Pros
Unflavored and unsweetened
Clean and natural ingredients
Cons
May have a chalky texture
4. Plant Protein Chocolate Flavour
Plant Protein Chocolate Flavour is a delicious blend of pea protein, brown rice protein and organic cacao. It is sweetened with stevia and is free from artificial colors and flavors.
Origin Nutrition Natural Protein is an unflavored protein supplement made from pea and brown rice protein. It is free from artificial flavors and sweeteners, making it a versatile choice for smoothies and shakes.
Nonsense Protein is an organic protein isolate made from pea and brown rice protein. It is free from artificial additives and is easy to digest, making it suitable for those with sensitive stomachs.
Pros
Organic and easy to digest
High protein content
Cons
May be expensive
8. Sparkfusion Plant Protein - Essential Lifestyle
Sparkfusion Plant Protein is a versatile protein supplement made from pea and brown rice protein. It is enriched with essential vitamins and minerals, making it a convenient choice for a busy lifestyle.
MuscleBlaze Plant Protein is a sugar-free protein supplement made from pea and brown rice protein. It is enriched with essential amino acids and is designed to support muscle growth and recovery.
Pros
Sugar-free
Enriched with essential amino acids
Cons
May be expensive
Top 3 features of the best plant based protein powders:
Best Plant Based Protein Powders
Protein Source
Flavour
Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein Powder
Soy, wheat, pea
Unflavoured
Mypro Sport Nutrition Vegan Protein Powder
Pea, brown rice, flaxseed
Unflavoured
OZiva Organic Protein - Unflavored Isolate
Pea, brown rice
Unflavoured
Plant Protein Chocolate Flavour
Pea, brown rice, cacao
Chocolate
Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder
Pea, brown rice
Unflavoured
Origin Nutrition Natural Protein - Unflavoured
Pea, brown rice
Unflavoured
Nonsense Protein Organic Isolate Protein Powder
Pea, brown rice
Unflavoured
Sparkfusion Plant Protein - Essential Lifestyle
Pea, brown rice
Unflavoured
NAKPRO Protein Powder for Recovery - Chocolate
Pea, brown rice
Chocolate
MuscleBlaze Plant Protein - No Added Sugars
Pea, brown rice
Unflavoured
Best value for money plant based protein powder:
Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder is the best value for money due to its clean and natural ingredients, high protein content, and affordable price point.
Best overall plant based protein powder:
Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein Powder is the best overall product due to its high protein content, organic ingredients, and easy digestibility.
How to find the best plant based protein powder?
To find the best plant based protein powder, consider your dietary restrictions, taste preferences, and fitness goals. Look for products with high protein content, clean ingredients, and good reviews from other users.
FAQs on plant based protein
Yes, plant based protein powders are suitable for vegans as they are derived from plant sources such as pea, brown rice, and soy.
The recommended serving size for plant based protein powder is usually one scoop, which provides around 20-25g of protein.
Yes, plant based protein powders are generally easy to digest and are suitable for those with sensitive stomachs.
Yes, many plant based protein powders are enriched with BCAAs and are designed to support muscle recovery after workouts.
