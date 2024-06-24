Best plant based protein powders in India: Top 10 options for you to consider

Last Published on Jun 24, 2024 17:15 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Discover the best plant-based protein powders in India for 2024. Compare and find the best option for your fitness needs. Enhance your diet with nutrient-rich, high-quality proteins. Perfect for vegans, vegetarians, and health enthusiasts.

When it comes to meeting your protein intake, plant based protein powders are a great option. They are suitable for vegans, vegetarians and those with lactose intolerance. In this article, we will compare the top 10 plant based protein powders available in India, so you can make an informed decision based on your fitness goals and dietary requirements.

1. Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein

Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein is a high-quality protein supplement made from soy, wheat and pea. It is rich in essential amino acids and is free from added artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

Pros High protein content

No artificial additives Cons Contains soy and wheat

2. Mypro Sport Nutrition Vegan Protein

Mypro Sport Nutrition Vegan Protein is a blend of pea protein, brown rice protein and flaxseed. It is free from gluten, soy and artificial sweeteners, making it suitable for those with dietary restrictions.

Pros Gluten-free

Enriched with flaxseed Cons May be gritty when mixed

3. OZiva Organic Protein - Unflavored Isolate

OZiva Organic Protein is an unflavored protein isolate made from pea and brown rice protein. It is free from preservatives, artificial flavors and sweeteners, making it a clean and natural choice.

Pros Unflavored and unsweetened

Clean and natural ingredients Cons May have a chalky texture

4. Plant Protein Chocolate Flavour

Plant Protein Chocolate Flavour is a delicious blend of pea protein, brown rice protein and organic cacao. It is sweetened with stevia and is free from artificial colors and flavors.

Pros Chocolate flavor

Sweetened with stevia Cons May be too sweet for some

Also Read: Best protein powders for expecting mothers: Check out our top 10 picks 5. Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder

Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder is a blend of pea protein and brown rice protein. It is free from added sugar, soy and artificial additives, making it a clean and natural choice.

Pros No added sugar

Clean and natural ingredients Cons May not mix well in water

Also Read: Best protein powders for athletes and fitness enthusiasts: Top 10 picks 6. Origin Nutrition Natural Protein - Unflavoured

Origin Nutrition Natural Protein is an unflavored protein supplement made from pea and brown rice protein. It is free from artificial flavors and sweeteners, making it a versatile choice for smoothies and shakes.

Pros Unflavored and unsweetened

Versatile for smoothies Cons May have a grainy texture

Also Read: Best protein powders for overall well-being: 10 worthy mentions 7. Nonsense Protein - Organic Isolate

Nonsense Protein is an organic protein isolate made from pea and brown rice protein. It is free from artificial additives and is easy to digest, making it suitable for those with sensitive stomachs.

Pros Organic and easy to digest

High protein content Cons May be expensive

8. Sparkfusion Plant Protein - Essential Lifestyle

Sparkfusion Plant Protein is a versatile protein supplement made from pea and brown rice protein. It is enriched with essential vitamins and minerals, making it a convenient choice for a busy lifestyle.

Pros Enriched with vitamins and minerals

Convenient for on-the-go use Cons May have a strong aftertaste

Also Read: Best isolate protein powder: Top 8 options for enhancing muscle performance 9. NAKPRO Protein Powder for Recovery - Chocolate

NAKPRO Protein Powder for Recovery is a chocolate flavored protein supplement made from pea and brown rice protein. It is enriched with BCAAs and is designed to support muscle recovery after workouts.

Pros Enriched with BCAAs

Designed for muscle recovery Cons May be too sweet for some

Also Read: Best protein powder for men: Choose the top 10 options to maximise muscle growth 10. MuscleBlaze Plant Protein - No Added Sugars

MuscleBlaze Plant Protein is a sugar-free protein supplement made from pea and brown rice protein. It is enriched with essential amino acids and is designed to support muscle growth and recovery.

Pros Sugar-free

Enriched with essential amino acids Cons May be expensive

Top 3 features of the best plant based protein powders:

Best Plant Based Protein Powders Protein Source Flavour Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein Powder Soy, wheat, pea Unflavoured Mypro Sport Nutrition Vegan Protein Powder Pea, brown rice, flaxseed Unflavoured OZiva Organic Protein - Unflavored Isolate Pea, brown rice Unflavoured Plant Protein Chocolate Flavour Pea, brown rice, cacao Chocolate Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder Pea, brown rice Unflavoured Origin Nutrition Natural Protein - Unflavoured Pea, brown rice Unflavoured Nonsense Protein Organic Isolate Protein Powder Pea, brown rice Unflavoured Sparkfusion Plant Protein - Essential Lifestyle Pea, brown rice Unflavoured NAKPRO Protein Powder for Recovery - Chocolate Pea, brown rice Chocolate MuscleBlaze Plant Protein - No Added Sugars Pea, brown rice Unflavoured

Best value for money plant based protein powder: Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder is the best value for money due to its clean and natural ingredients, high protein content, and affordable price point.

Best overall plant based protein powder: Amway Nutrilite All Plant Protein Powder is the best overall product due to its high protein content, organic ingredients, and easy digestibility.

How to find the best plant based protein powder? To find the best plant based protein powder, consider your dietary restrictions, taste preferences, and fitness goals. Look for products with high protein content, clean ingredients, and good reviews from other users.

FAQs on plant based protein Is plant based protein powder suitable for vegans? Yes, plant based protein powders are suitable for vegans as they are derived from plant sources such as pea, brown rice, and soy. What is the recommended serving size for plant based protein powder? The recommended serving size for plant based protein powder is usually one scoop, which provides around 20-25g of protein. Are plant based protein powders easy to digest? Yes, plant based protein powders are generally easy to digest and are suitable for those with sensitive stomachs. Can I use plant based protein powder for muscle recovery? Yes, many plant based protein powders are enriched with BCAAs and are designed to support muscle recovery after workouts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Home Health And Beauty Health Care Best plant based protein powders in India: Top 10 options for you to consider