Best laptops under ₹1 lakh: Power-packed performance, top 10 picks

Published on Jan 15, 2024 09:13 IST









Summary: Best laptops under 1 lakh: Discover the top 10 laptops under 1 lakh in India with detailed product descriptions, pros, cons, and a helpful feature comparison table. Read More Read Less

Looking for a powerful laptop that won't break the bank? We've compiled a list of the 10 best laptops under 1 lakh in India for 2022. Whether you're a student, professional, or gamer, our list has something for everyone. From sleek designs to high-performance processors, these laptops offer great value for money. Let's dive into the details and find the perfect laptop for your needs.

1. Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 is a sleek and lightweight laptop with a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor. It offers a backlit keyboard, fast SSD storage, and a one-year warranty. Specifications of 15.6-inch FHD display

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor

Backlit keyboard

1-year warranty

Pros Powerful processor

Fast SSD storage Cons May not be ideal for heavy gaming

2. ASUS Vivobook S15 The ASUS Vivobook S15 features a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i5 11300H processor, and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics. It also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. Specifications of ASUS Vivobook S15 15.6-inch FHD display

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Intel Core i5 11300H processor

NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics

Windows 11 pre-installed

Pros Powerful processor

Dedicated graphics card Cons Slightly heavier than other models

Also read: Ultimate guide to boost your productivity in 2023 with … 3. Fujitsu Lifebook A series The Fujitsu Lifebook A series is a high-performance laptop with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i7 11300H processor, and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics. It also features a backlit keyboard and fingerprint sensor. Specifications of Fujitsu Lifebook A series 15.6-inch FHD display

16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Intel Core i7 11300H processor

NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics

Backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor

Pros High-performance processor

Large SSD storage Cons Higher price point

4. Acer Aspire 7 The Acer Aspire 7 is a budget-friendly gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i5 13420H processor, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. It also boasts a fast 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Specifications of Acer Aspire 7 15.6-inch FHD display

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Intel Core i5 13420H processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics

Backlit keyboard

Pros Great for gaming

Fast SSD storage Cons Limited RAM for heavy multitasking

5. Apple MacBook Air The Apple MacBook Air is a premium ultrabook with the latest M1 chip, 13.3-inch Retina display, and 256GB SSD. It offers all-day battery life and a sleek, lightweight design. Specifications of Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Retina display

8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Apple M1 chip

All-day battery life

Ultra-slim design

Pros Powerful M1 chip

Exceptional battery life Cons Limited storage capacity

6. Lenovo ThinkPad E14 The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 is a business-focused laptop with a 14-inch FHD display, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, and 8GB of RAM. It also offers a spill-resistant keyboard and robust security features. Specifications of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 14-inch FHD display

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor

Spill-resistant keyboard

Business-grade security features

Pros Robust security features

Spill-resistant keyboard Cons Slightly smaller display size

7. Dell Inspiron 15 The Dell Inspiron 15 is a versatile laptop with a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i5 12500H processor, and 8GB of RAM. It features a backlit keyboard and a large 512GB SSD for fast storage. Specifications of Dell Inspiron 15 15.6-inch FHD display

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Intel Core i5 12500H processor

Backlit keyboard

Versatile performance

Pros Fast SSD storage

Versatile performance Cons May not be ideal for heavy gaming

Also read: Best gaming laptops under 60000: Explore budget-friendly … 8. MSI GF63 Thin The MSI GF63 Thin is a gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7 12650H processor, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. It offers a sleek design and superior gaming performance. Specifications of MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-inch FHD display

16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Intel Core i7 12650H processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics

Sleek, lightweight design

Pros Superior gaming performance

Sleek design Cons Higher price point

9. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is a premium ultrabook with a 14-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7 1355U processor, and 16GB of RAM. It offers a backlit keyboard and fast 512GB SSD storage. Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 14-inch FHD display

16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Intel Core i7 1355U processor

Backlit keyboard

Ultra-slim design

Pros Premium ultrabook

Fast SSD storage Cons Higher price point

10. ASUS Flow X13 The ASUS Flow X13 is a convertible laptop with a 13.4-inch 4K display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. It offers exceptional performance in a compact form factor. Specifications of ASUS Flow X13 13.4-inch 4K display

16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics

Convertible design

Pros Exceptional 4K display

Convertible design Cons Higher price point

Comparison Table

Feature Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 ASUS Vivobook S15 Fujitsu Lifebook A series Acer Aspire 7 Apple MacBook Air Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Dell Inspiron 15 MSI GF63 Thin Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 ASUS Flow X13 Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11300H Intel Core i5 13420H Apple M1 chip AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS Graphics Integrated NVIDIA GeForce MX350 NVIDIA GeForce MX450 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Integrated Integrated Integrated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Integrated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Display Size 15.6-inch FHD 15.6-inch FHD 15.6-inch FHD 15.6-inch FHD 13.3-inch Retina 14-inch FHD 15.6-inch FHD 15.6-inch FHD 14-inch FHD 13.4-inch 4K

Best value for money: The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5 offers the best value for money with its powerful AMD processor, fast SSD storage, and backlit keyboard, all at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The ASUS Flow X13 stands out as the best overall product with its exceptional 4K display, convertible design, and high-performance AMD processor and NVIDIA graphics.

How to find the best laptop under 1 lakh? To discover the ideal laptop under 1 lakh in India, start by defining your needs: consider performance requirements, display preferences, and intended usage. Research reputable brands offering models in this price range. Leverage online reviews from trusted sources like The Verge and other tech websites to gauge real-world user experiences. Look for laptops with robust processors, ample RAM, and dedicated graphics for optimal performance. Additionally, assess build quality, display features, and battery life. Compare prices across various platforms and take advantage of seasonal sales. By combining thorough research with informed decision-making, you'll uncover the perfect laptop that aligns with your tech needs and budget.

FAQs on best laptop under 1 lakh What is the average battery life of these laptops? The average battery life of these laptops ranges from 7 to 12 hours, depending on usage and model specifications. Do these laptops come with a warranty? Yes, all the laptops mentioned come with a minimum one-year manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind. Can these laptops handle graphic-intensive tasks and gaming? Yes, laptops with dedicated graphics cards like NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 are capable of handling graphic-intensive tasks and light to moderate gaming. Are these laptops suitable for professional use? Absolutely, these laptops offer powerful processors, ample RAM, and fast storage, making them suitable for professional use, including content creation, programming, and more.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.