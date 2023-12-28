Icon
Best room heaters: Beat the chill with these top 10 picks

Published on Dec 28, 2023 22:51 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best room heaters for your home

Summary:

Best room heaters: Discover the top 10 room heaters available in the market today, compare their features, pros, and cons, and find the best value for your money. Read More

When the temperature drops, a reliable room heater can make all the difference. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right one for your home can be a daunting task. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the 10 best room heaters available in 2022. Whether you're looking for efficient heating, safety features, or portability, our comprehensive guide will help you find the perfect room heater for your needs.

1. Orient Electric Areva Adjustable Fan Room Heater

The Orient Electric Areva Adjustable Fan Room Heater is designed to provide quick and efficient heating in small to medium-sized rooms. With an adjustable thermostat and a powerful fan, this heater offers customizable comfort. The overheat protection feature ensures safety during extended use.

Specifications of Orient Electric Areva Adjustable Fan Room Heater:

  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Powerful fan for quick heating
  • Overheat protection
  • Portable design
  • Noiseless operation

Pros

  • Customizable heating settings
  • Quick and efficient heating

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large rooms
Our Pick cellpic

Orient electric Areva fan heater|2000W power|2 heating modes|Compact design |1 year replacement warranty

₹ 3,090 55% off

2. Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater

The Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater is equipped with 2900 watts of power and PTC heating elements for rapid and uniform heating. The 11-fin design ensures maximum heat retention, while the cord winder and rear safety cover add to its convenience and safety features.

Specifications of Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater:

  • PTC heating elements
  • 11-fin design for heat retention
  • Cord winder for easy storage
  • Rear safety cover
  • Portable design

Pros

  • Rapid and uniform heating
  • Convenient cord winder

Cons

  • May consume more power
cellpic

Havells OFR 11 Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting DUO Tech PTC & OFR (Black)

₹ 15,545 43% off

3. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater

The Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater offers efficient heating with its 2000-watt power and two heat settings. The compact and portable design makes it ideal for small rooms, while the cool touch body and safety cut-off feature ensure peace of mind during use.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater:

  • 2000-watt power
  • Two heat settings
  • Compact and portable
  • Cool touch body
  • Safety cut-off

Pros

  • Compact and portable design
  • Efficient heating

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large rooms
cellpic

Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)

₹ 1,295 19% off

4. Bajaj 4000W DuraElement Convection Room Heater

The Bajaj 4000W DuraElement Convection Room Heater offers powerful heating with its 4000-watt heating element and noiseless convection technology. The adjustable thermostat and stainless steel reflector provide customizable and efficient heating for medium to large rooms.

Specifications of Bajaj 4000W DuraElement Convection Room Heater

  • 4000-watt heating element
  • Noiseless convection technology
  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Stainless steel reflector
  • Durable design

Pros

  • Powerful and efficient heating
  • Durable construction

Cons

  • May be heavy and less portable
cellpic

Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater|2 Heat Settings-400W/800W|Noiseless Operation|DuraElement™ With 1-Yr Heating Element Warranty by Bajaj|Convection Room Heater For Winter|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|Black

₹ 1,949 42% off

5. Crompton Insta Comfy Room Heater

The Crompton Insta Comfy Room Heater features two heat settings and a cool touch body for added safety. With its ergonomic design and integrated handle, this heater offers convenient portability and efficient heating for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Crompton Insta Comfy Room Heater:

  • Two heat settings
  • Cool touch body
  • Portable design
  • Integrated handle
  • Ergonomic design

Pros

  • Convenient portability
  • Efficient heating

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large rooms
cellpic

Crompton Insta Comfy 800 Watt Room Heater with 2 Heat Settings(Grey Blue)

₹ 1,800 19% off

6. Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil-Filled Radiator

The Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator offers efficient and uniform heating with its oil-filled fins. The adjustable thermostat and cord storage feature adds to its convenience, making it suitable for medium to large rooms.

Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil-Filled Radiator:

  • Oil-filled fins for uniform heating
  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Cord storage
  • Overheat protection
  • Portable design

Pros

  • Uniform and efficient heating
  • Convenient cord storage

Cons

  • May take longer to heat up
cellpic

Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)

₹ 13,999 54% off

7. Bajaj Stainless Steel Room Heater

The Bajaj Stainless Steel Room Heater features a stainless steel reflector and an adjustable thermostat for customized heating. With its durable construction and safety features, this heater is suitable for medium to large rooms.

Specifications of Bajaj Stainless Steel Room Heater:

  • Stainless steel reflector
  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Durable construction
  • Overheat protection
  • Portable design

Pros

  • Customized heating
  • Durable construction

Cons

  • May be heavy and less portable
cellpic

Bajaj Flashy Radiant Room Heater For Home|Stainless Steel Heat Reflector|Nickel Chrome Mesh|Adjustable Thermostat||1000W Ceramic Heater For Winter|Electric Heater For Room|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|Black

₹ 1,029 27% off

8. Bajaj Portable Room Heater

The Bajaj Portable Room Heater offers 1000 watts of power with an auto thermal cut-off feature for safety. Its compact and portable design makes it suitable for small rooms, while the noiseless operation ensures a peaceful heating experience.

Specifications of Bajaj Portable Room Heater:

  • 1000 watts of power
  • Auto thermal cut-off
  • Compact and portable
  • Noiseless operation
  • Energy-efficient

Pros

  • Compact and portable design
  • Energy-efficient operation

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large rooms
cellpic

Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom |2 Heat Settings-1000W/2000W|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj| White Color

₹ 2,299 30% off

9. Quartz Room Heater

The Quartz Room Heater offers efficient heating with its quartz tubes and low power consumption. The safety tip-over switch and overheat protection ensure safe operation, making it an ideal choice for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Quartz Room Heater:

  • Quartz tubes for efficient heating
  • Low power consumption
  • Safety tip-over switch
  • Overheat protection
  • Portable design

Pros

  • Efficient heating
  • Low power consumption

Cons

  • May take longer to heat up
cellpic

Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey)

₹ 1,990 42% off

10. Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Room Heater

The Orpat OEH-1260 2000-watt Room Heater offers efficient heating with its 2000-watt power and two heat settings. The cool touch body and safety cut-off feature ensures safe operation, while the compact design makes it suitable for small rooms.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Room Heater:

  • 2000-watt power
  • Two heat settings
  • Cool touch body
  • Safety cut-off
  • Portable design

Pros

  • Efficient heating
  • Safety features

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large rooms
cellpic

Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Grey)

₹ 1,650 13% off

Comparison Table

ProductsOrient Electric Areva Adjustable Fan Room HeaterHavells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan HeaterOrpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan HeaterBajaj 4000W DuraElement Convection Room HeaterCrompton Insta Comfy Room HeaterMorphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled RadiatorBajaj Stainless Steel Room HeaterBajaj Portable Room HeaterQuartz Room HeaterOrpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Room Heater
Heating PowerAdjustable thermostatPTC heating elements2000-watt power4000-watt heating elementTwo heat settingsOil-filled finsStainless steel reflector1000 watts of powerQuartz tubes2000-watt power
PortabilityPortable designPortable designCompact and portableDurable designPortable designPortable designPortable designCompact and portablePortable designPortable design
Safety FeaturesOverheat protectionRear safety coverCool touch body, Safety cut-offOverheat protectionCool touch bodyOverheat protectionOverheat protectionAuto thermal cut-offSafety tip-over switch, Overheat protectionCool touch body, Safety cut-off

Best value for money:

The Bajaj Portable Room Heater is the best value for money with its compact and portable design, auto thermal cut-off feature, and energy-efficient operation. Whether you need to heat a small room or want to save on electricity bills, this heater offers the perfect balance of performance and affordability.

Best overall product:

The Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator stands out as the best overall product with its oil-filled fins for uniform heating, adjustable thermostat, and cord storage feature. Whether you have a medium-sized bedroom or a larger living space, this heater offers efficient heating and convenient features for every need.

How to find the perfect room heater:

FAQs on room heater

The room heaters listed offer safety features such as overheat protection, cool touch body, safety cut-off, and more to ensure safe operation.
The Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator is ideal for medium-sized rooms with its efficient heating and adjustable thermostat.
While some room heaters have high power ratings, others are designed for energy-efficient operation. Choose the one that suits your power consumption needs.
Yes, most of the room heaters listed are portable, making them suitable for moving between rooms or storing when not in use.
