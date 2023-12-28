Best room heaters: Beat the chill with these top 10 picks

When the temperature drops, a reliable room heater can make all the difference. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right one for your home can be a daunting task. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the 10 best room heaters available in 2022. Whether you're looking for efficient heating, safety features, or portability, our comprehensive guide will help you find the perfect room heater for your needs.
1. Orient Electric Areva Adjustable Fan Room Heater
The Orient Electric Areva Adjustable Fan Room Heater is designed to provide quick and efficient heating in small to medium-sized rooms. With an adjustable thermostat and a powerful fan, this heater offers customizable comfort. The overheat protection feature ensures safety during extended use.
Specifications of Orient Electric Areva Adjustable Fan Room Heater:
- Adjustable thermostat
- Powerful fan for quick heating
- Overheat protection
- Portable design
- Noiseless operation
2. Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater
The Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater is equipped with 2900 watts of power and PTC heating elements for rapid and uniform heating. The 11-fin design ensures maximum heat retention, while the cord winder and rear safety cover add to its convenience and safety features.
Specifications of Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater:
- PTC heating elements
- 11-fin design for heat retention
- Cord winder for easy storage
- Rear safety cover
- Portable design
3. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater
The Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater offers efficient heating with its 2000-watt power and two heat settings. The compact and portable design makes it ideal for small rooms, while the cool touch body and safety cut-off feature ensure peace of mind during use.
Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater:
- 2000-watt power
- Two heat settings
- Compact and portable
- Cool touch body
- Safety cut-off
4. Bajaj 4000W DuraElement Convection Room Heater
The Bajaj 4000W DuraElement Convection Room Heater offers powerful heating with its 4000-watt heating element and noiseless convection technology. The adjustable thermostat and stainless steel reflector provide customizable and efficient heating for medium to large rooms.
Specifications of Bajaj 4000W DuraElement Convection Room Heater
- 4000-watt heating element
- Noiseless convection technology
- Adjustable thermostat
- Stainless steel reflector
- Durable design
5. Crompton Insta Comfy Room Heater
The Crompton Insta Comfy Room Heater features two heat settings and a cool touch body for added safety. With its ergonomic design and integrated handle, this heater offers convenient portability and efficient heating for small to medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of Crompton Insta Comfy Room Heater:
- Two heat settings
- Cool touch body
- Portable design
- Integrated handle
- Ergonomic design
6. Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil-Filled Radiator
The Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator offers efficient and uniform heating with its oil-filled fins. The adjustable thermostat and cord storage feature adds to its convenience, making it suitable for medium to large rooms.
Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil-Filled Radiator:
- Oil-filled fins for uniform heating
- Adjustable thermostat
- Cord storage
- Overheat protection
- Portable design
7. Bajaj Stainless Steel Room Heater
The Bajaj Stainless Steel Room Heater features a stainless steel reflector and an adjustable thermostat for customized heating. With its durable construction and safety features, this heater is suitable for medium to large rooms.
Specifications of Bajaj Stainless Steel Room Heater:
- Stainless steel reflector
- Adjustable thermostat
- Durable construction
- Overheat protection
- Portable design
8. Bajaj Portable Room Heater
The Bajaj Portable Room Heater offers 1000 watts of power with an auto thermal cut-off feature for safety. Its compact and portable design makes it suitable for small rooms, while the noiseless operation ensures a peaceful heating experience.
Specifications of Bajaj Portable Room Heater:
- 1000 watts of power
- Auto thermal cut-off
- Compact and portable
- Noiseless operation
- Energy-efficient
9. Quartz Room Heater
The Quartz Room Heater offers efficient heating with its quartz tubes and low power consumption. The safety tip-over switch and overheat protection ensure safe operation, making it an ideal choice for small to medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of Quartz Room Heater:
- Quartz tubes for efficient heating
- Low power consumption
- Safety tip-over switch
- Overheat protection
- Portable design
10. Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Room Heater
The Orpat OEH-1260 2000-watt Room Heater offers efficient heating with its 2000-watt power and two heat settings. The cool touch body and safety cut-off feature ensures safe operation, while the compact design makes it suitable for small rooms.
Specifications of Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Room Heater:
- 2000-watt power
- Two heat settings
- Cool touch body
- Safety cut-off
- Portable design
Best value for money:
The Bajaj Portable Room Heater is the best value for money with its compact and portable design, auto thermal cut-off feature, and energy-efficient operation. Whether you need to heat a small room or want to save on electricity bills, this heater offers the perfect balance of performance and affordability.
Best overall product:
The Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator stands out as the best overall product with its oil-filled fins for uniform heating, adjustable thermostat, and cord storage feature. Whether you have a medium-sized bedroom or a larger living space, this heater offers efficient heating and convenient features for every need.
How to find the perfect room heater:
