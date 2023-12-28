Best room heaters: Beat the chill with these top 10 picks

When the temperature drops, a reliable room heater can make all the difference. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right one for your home can be a daunting task. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the 10 best room heaters available in 2022. Whether you're looking for efficient heating, safety features, or portability, our comprehensive guide will help you find the perfect room heater for your needs.

1. Orient Electric Areva Adjustable Fan Room Heater The Orient Electric Areva Adjustable Fan Room Heater is designed to provide quick and efficient heating in small to medium-sized rooms. With an adjustable thermostat and a powerful fan, this heater offers customizable comfort. The overheat protection feature ensures safety during extended use. Specifications of Orient Electric Areva Adjustable Fan Room Heater: Adjustable thermostat

Powerful fan for quick heating

Overheat protection

Portable design

Noiseless operation

Pros Customizable heating settings

Quick and efficient heating Cons May not be suitable for large rooms

Our Pick Orient electric Areva fan heater|2000W power|2 heating modes|Compact design |1 year replacement warranty ₹ 3,090 55% off ₹ 1,399 from

2. Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater The Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater is equipped with 2900 watts of power and PTC heating elements for rapid and uniform heating. The 11-fin design ensures maximum heat retention, while the cord winder and rear safety cover add to its convenience and safety features. Specifications of Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater: PTC heating elements

11-fin design for heat retention

Cord winder for easy storage

Rear safety cover

Portable design

Pros Rapid and uniform heating

Convenient cord winder Cons May consume more power

Havells OFR 11 Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting DUO Tech PTC & OFR (Black) ₹ 15,545 43% off ₹ 8,898 from

Also read: Top 10 must-have advanced technology room heater fans 3. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater The Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater offers efficient heating with its 2000-watt power and two heat settings. The compact and portable design makes it ideal for small rooms, while the cool touch body and safety cut-off feature ensure peace of mind during use. Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater: 2000-watt power

Two heat settings

Compact and portable

Cool touch body

Safety cut-off

Pros Compact and portable design

Efficient heating Cons May not be suitable for large rooms

Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White) ₹ 1,295 19% off ₹ 1,049 from

4. Bajaj 4000W DuraElement Convection Room Heater The Bajaj 4000W DuraElement Convection Room Heater offers powerful heating with its 4000-watt heating element and noiseless convection technology. The adjustable thermostat and stainless steel reflector provide customizable and efficient heating for medium to large rooms. Specifications of Bajaj 4000W DuraElement Convection Room Heater 4000-watt heating element

Noiseless convection technology

Adjustable thermostat

Stainless steel reflector

Durable design

Pros Powerful and efficient heating

Durable construction Cons May be heavy and less portable

Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater|2 Heat Settings-400W/800W|Noiseless Operation|DuraElement™ With 1-Yr Heating Element Warranty by Bajaj|Convection Room Heater For Winter|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|Black ₹ 1,949 42% off ₹ 1,129 from

5. Crompton Insta Comfy Room Heater The Crompton Insta Comfy Room Heater features two heat settings and a cool touch body for added safety. With its ergonomic design and integrated handle, this heater offers convenient portability and efficient heating for small to medium-sized rooms. Specifications of Crompton Insta Comfy Room Heater: Two heat settings

Cool touch body

Portable design

Integrated handle

Ergonomic design

Pros Convenient portability

Efficient heating Cons May not be suitable for large rooms

Crompton Insta Comfy 800 Watt Room Heater with 2 Heat Settings(Grey Blue) ₹ 1,800 19% off ₹ 1,460 from

6. Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil-Filled Radiator The Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator offers efficient and uniform heating with its oil-filled fins. The adjustable thermostat and cord storage feature adds to its convenience, making it suitable for medium to large rooms. Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil-Filled Radiator: Oil-filled fins for uniform heating

Adjustable thermostat

Cord storage

Overheat protection

Portable design

Pros Uniform and efficient heating

Convenient cord storage Cons May take longer to heat up

Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey) ₹ 13,999 54% off ₹ 6,499 from

7. Bajaj Stainless Steel Room Heater The Bajaj Stainless Steel Room Heater features a stainless steel reflector and an adjustable thermostat for customized heating. With its durable construction and safety features, this heater is suitable for medium to large rooms. Specifications of Bajaj Stainless Steel Room Heater: Stainless steel reflector

Adjustable thermostat

Durable construction

Overheat protection

Portable design

Pros Customized heating

Durable construction Cons May be heavy and less portable

Bajaj Flashy Radiant Room Heater For Home|Stainless Steel Heat Reflector|Nickel Chrome Mesh|Adjustable Thermostat||1000W Ceramic Heater For Winter|Electric Heater For Room|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|Black ₹ 1,029 27% off ₹ 749 from

8. Bajaj Portable Room Heater The Bajaj Portable Room Heater offers 1000 watts of power with an auto thermal cut-off feature for safety. Its compact and portable design makes it suitable for small rooms, while the noiseless operation ensures a peaceful heating experience. Specifications of Bajaj Portable Room Heater: 1000 watts of power

Auto thermal cut-off

Compact and portable

Noiseless operation

Energy-efficient

Pros Compact and portable design

Energy-efficient operation Cons May not be suitable for large rooms

Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom |2 Heat Settings-1000W/2000W|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj| White Color ₹ 2,299 30% off ₹ 1,599 from

9. Quartz Room Heater The Quartz Room Heater offers efficient heating with its quartz tubes and low power consumption. The safety tip-over switch and overheat protection ensure safe operation, making it an ideal choice for small to medium-sized rooms. Specifications of Quartz Room Heater: Quartz tubes for efficient heating

Low power consumption

Safety tip-over switch

Overheat protection

Portable design

Pros Efficient heating

Low power consumption Cons May take longer to heat up

Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey) ₹ 1,990 42% off ₹ 1,149 from

Also read: Best Crompton room heaters for your home: Complete guide for top 8 options 10. Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Room Heater The Orpat OEH-1260 2000-watt Room Heater offers efficient heating with its 2000-watt power and two heat settings. The cool touch body and safety cut-off feature ensures safe operation, while the compact design makes it suitable for small rooms. Specifications of Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Room Heater: 2000-watt power

Two heat settings

Cool touch body

Safety cut-off

Portable design

Pros Efficient heating

Safety features Cons May not be suitable for large rooms

Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Grey) ₹ 1,650 13% off ₹ 1,440 from

Comparison Table

Products Orient Electric Areva Adjustable Fan Room Heater Havells OFR 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater Bajaj 4000W DuraElement Convection Room Heater Crompton Insta Comfy Room Heater Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator Bajaj Stainless Steel Room Heater Bajaj Portable Room Heater Quartz Room Heater Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Room Heater Heating Power Adjustable thermostat PTC heating elements 2000-watt power 4000-watt heating element Two heat settings Oil-filled fins Stainless steel reflector 1000 watts of power Quartz tubes 2000-watt power Portability Portable design Portable design Compact and portable Durable design Portable design Portable design Portable design Compact and portable Portable design Portable design Safety Features Overheat protection Rear safety cover Cool touch body, Safety cut-off Overheat protection Cool touch body Overheat protection Overheat protection Auto thermal cut-off Safety tip-over switch, Overheat protection Cool touch body, Safety cut-off

Best value for money: The Bajaj Portable Room Heater is the best value for money with its compact and portable design, auto thermal cut-off feature, and energy-efficient operation. Whether you need to heat a small room or want to save on electricity bills, this heater offers the perfect balance of performance and affordability.

Best overall product: The Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator stands out as the best overall product with its oil-filled fins for uniform heating, adjustable thermostat, and cord storage feature. Whether you have a medium-sized bedroom or a larger living space, this heater offers efficient heating and convenient features for every need.

FAQs on room heater What are the safety features of these room heaters? The room heaters listed offer safety features such as overheat protection, cool touch body, safety cut-off, and more to ensure safe operation. Which room heater is most suitable for medium-sized rooms? The Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator is ideal for medium-sized rooms with its efficient heating and adjustable thermostat. Do these room heaters consume a lot of power? While some room heaters have high power ratings, others are designed for energy-efficient operation. Choose the one that suits your power consumption needs. Are these room heaters portable? Yes, most of the room heaters listed are portable, making them suitable for moving between rooms or storing when not in use.

