Best water purifiers for home: Boost your drinking water's quality, top 8 picks

Last Published on Aug 12, 2024 16:57 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Discover the best RO water purifiers for home use in 2024. Compare top products, features and prices to find the perfect one for you.

Are you in search of the best RO water purifier for your home? With an extensive range of options available, making the right choice can indeed be overwhelming. To help you navigate through the myriad of choices, we have conducted thorough research and compiled a comprehensive guide featuring the top 8 RO water purifiers for home use in 2024. This guide is designed to simplify your decision-making process by offering insights into the best models currently available on the market. Whether your focus is on getting the best value for money, seeking advanced features, or finding the overall top-performing product, our guide covers all bases. We have carefully evaluated each purifier to ensure it meets high standards of quality and efficiency. Continue reading to discover detailed reviews and comparisons that will aid you in selecting the perfect RO water purifier to suit your specific needs and preferences. This guide aims to make your purchase decision easier and more informed.

1. Livpure PRO Taste Enhancer RO+UV+UF+TDS Water Purifier

The Livpure PRO Taste Enhancer RO water purifier offers advanced purification technologies to provide safe drinking water for your family. With a 7-stage purification process, it effectively removes impurities and enhances the taste of water. The large storage capacity and sleek design make it a perfect fit for modern kitchens.

Pros Advanced purification technologies

Enhanced taste of water

Large storage capacity Cons May require professional installation

2. Aquaguard 10-Stage RO+UV+MTDS Water Purifier with Adjuster

The Aquaguard 10-Stage RO water purifier ensures the highest level of purification with its 10-stage process. It is equipped with UV and MTDS technology to remove all impurities and maintain essential minerals in the water. The adjustable purification process allows you to customize the taste of water according to your preference.

Pros 10-stage purification for highest level of safety

Customizable taste enhancer

Compact and modern design Cons May not be suitable for large families

3. KENT 11119 Wall-Mountable RO+UF+TDS Water Purifier with Storage

The KENT 11119 Wall-Mountable RO water purifier is designed for convenience and efficiency. With a compact wall-mounted design and a large storage capacity, it provides safe and clean drinking water at all times. The RO+UF+TDS purification process ensures that all impurities are effectively removed, making it ideal for homes with varying water sources.

Pros Convenient wall-mounted design

High purification capacity

Large storage capacity Cons May not be suitable for small kitchens

Also read:Eureka Forbes water purifiers: Trusted brand for purity 4. Havells Aquas 7-Stages RO+UV+UF Water Purifier with Revitalizer

The Havells Aquas 7-Stages RO water purifier offers advanced filtration and revitalization technologies. With its 7-stage purification process and revitalizer, it ensures the highest level of purity and taste in the drinking water. The compact and sleek design makes it a perfect fit for modern homes.

Pros Advanced purification and revitalization technologies

Compact and sleek design

Mineral cartridge for essential minerals Cons May require frequent filter replacements

5. Havells Fab Alkaline RO+UV+UF Water Purifier with Mineralizer

The Havells Fab Alkaline RO water purifier is designed to provide safe and healthy drinking water with its alkaline and mineralizer technology. It offers RO+UV+UF purification and a mineral cartridge to maintain essential minerals in the water. The alkaline technology enhances the pH level of water for better hydration and taste.

Pros Alkaline and mineralizer technology for healthy water

Sleek and modern design

Mineral cartridge for essential minerals Cons May not be suitable for low TDS water sources

6. Faber Galaxy RO+UF Water Purifier with Filtration Indicator

The Faber Galaxy RO water purifier offers efficient purification with its RO+UF technology and filtration indicator. It ensures the removal of all impurities and provides safe drinking water for your family. The compact and stylish design makes it a perfect addition to modern kitchens.

Pros Efficient RO+UF purification process

Filtration indicator for easy maintenance

Compact and stylish design Cons May not be suitable for high TDS water sources

Also read:9 best alkaline water purifiers in Nov 2023: Try these for healthy hydration 7. Native 8-Stage RO+UV+UF+TDS Water Purifier with Copper Alkaline Technology

The Native 8-Stage RO water purifier is equipped with advanced purification technologies and copper alkaline technology. With its 8-stage purification process and alkaline technology, it ensures the highest level of safety and health in drinking water. The copper alkaline technology enhances the pH level of water for better hydration and immunity.

Pros Advanced purification and copper alkaline technology

Large storage capacity

Enhanced pH level for better hydration Cons May require professional maintenance

8. ROYAL AQUAFRESH Opel Automatic RO Water Purifier with Wall-Mountable Design

The ROYAL AQUAFRESH Opel Automatic RO water purifier offers convenience and efficiency with its automatic purification process and wall-mountable design. It ensures the removal of all impurities and provides safe drinking water for your family. The compact and sleek design makes it a perfect fit for modern kitchens.

Pros Convenient automatic purification process

Sleek and modern design

Large storage capacity Cons May require professional installation

Also read:Best water purifiers of 2023: Compare storage capacity Top 5 features of best RO water purifiers:

Best RO water purifiers 7-stage purification process RO+UV+UF purification Large storage capacity Taste enhancer technology Wall-mounted design Livpure PRO Taste Enhancer Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Aquaguard 10-Stage Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes KENT 11119 Wall-Mountable Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Havells Aquas 7-Stages Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Havells Fab Alkaline Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Faber Galaxy Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Native 8-Stage Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes ROYAL AQUAFRESH Opel Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money RO water purifier: The Aquaguard 10-Stage RO water purifier is the best value for money, offering a 10-stage purification process and adjustable taste enhancer at an affordable price. It ensures the highest level of purification and customization according to your preference, making it a cost-effective choice for your home. Also read:Quenching India's thirst: The top 5 water purifiers to ensure clean drinking Water

Best overall RO water purifier: The Native 8-Stage RO water purifier stands out as the best overall product in the category, offering advanced purification technologies, large storage capacity, and copper alkaline technology for enhanced pH level and immunity. It ensures the highest level of safety and health for your family.

FAQs on RO Water Purifier What is the price range of these RO water purifiers? The price range of these RO water purifiers varies from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000, depending on the brand and features. Do these RO water purifiers require professional installation? Some of these RO water purifiers may require professional installation for optimal performance and safety. Are these RO water purifiers suitable for low TDS water sources? Some of these RO water purifiers may not be suitable for low TDS water sources, so it's important to check the specifications before making a purchase. What is the warranty period for these RO water purifiers? The warranty period for these RO water purifiers ranges from 1 to 2 years, depending on the brand and model.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Home And Kitchen Deals. Kitchen And Dining Appliances , Kitchen Utilities And Tools , Kitchen Utensils And Cookware and Other Electronics Appliances

Home Home Kitchen Home Appliances Best water purifiers for home: Boost your drinking water's quality, top 8 picks