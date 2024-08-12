Icon
Best water purifiers for home: Boost your drinking water's quality, top 8 picks

Aug 12, 2024
Discover the best RO water purifiers for home use in 2024. Compare top products, features and prices to find the perfect one for you.

Are you in search of the best RO water purifier for your home? With an extensive range of options available, making the right choice can indeed be overwhelming. To help you navigate through the myriad of choices, we have conducted thorough research and compiled a comprehensive guide featuring the top 8 RO water purifiers for home use in 2024. This guide is designed to simplify your decision-making process by offering insights into the best models currently available on the market.

Whether your focus is on getting the best value for money, seeking advanced features, or finding the overall top-performing product, our guide covers all bases. We have carefully evaluated each purifier to ensure it meets high standards of quality and efficiency. Continue reading to discover detailed reviews and comparisons that will aid you in selecting the perfect RO water purifier to suit your specific needs and preferences. This guide aims to make your purchase decision easier and more informed.

1. Livpure PRO Taste Enhancer RO+UV+UF+TDS Water Purifier

The Livpure PRO Taste Enhancer RO water purifier offers advanced purification technologies to provide safe drinking water for your family. With a 7-stage purification process, it effectively removes impurities and enhances the taste of water. The large storage capacity and sleek design make it a perfect fit for modern kitchens.

Pros

  • Advanced purification technologies
  • Enhanced taste of water
  • Large storage capacity

Cons

  • May require professional installation

2. Aquaguard 10-Stage RO+UV+MTDS Water Purifier with Adjuster

The Aquaguard 10-Stage RO water purifier ensures the highest level of purification with its 10-stage process. It is equipped with UV and MTDS technology to remove all impurities and maintain essential minerals in the water. The adjustable purification process allows you to customize the taste of water according to your preference.

Pros

  • 10-stage purification for highest level of safety
  • Customizable taste enhancer
  • Compact and modern design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large families

3. KENT 11119 Wall-Mountable RO+UF+TDS Water Purifier with Storage

The KENT 11119 Wall-Mountable RO water purifier is designed for convenience and efficiency. With a compact wall-mounted design and a large storage capacity, it provides safe and clean drinking water at all times. The RO+UF+TDS purification process ensures that all impurities are effectively removed, making it ideal for homes with varying water sources.

Pros

  • Convenient wall-mounted design
  • High purification capacity
  • Large storage capacity

Cons

  • May not be suitable for small kitchens

The Havells Aquas 7-Stages RO water purifier offers advanced filtration and revitalization technologies. With its 7-stage purification process and revitalizer, it ensures the highest level of purity and taste in the drinking water. The compact and sleek design makes it a perfect fit for modern homes.

Pros

  • Advanced purification and revitalization technologies
  • Compact and sleek design
  • Mineral cartridge for essential minerals

Cons

  • May require frequent filter replacements

5. Havells Fab Alkaline RO+UV+UF Water Purifier with Mineralizer

The Havells Fab Alkaline RO water purifier is designed to provide safe and healthy drinking water with its alkaline and mineralizer technology. It offers RO+UV+UF purification and a mineral cartridge to maintain essential minerals in the water. The alkaline technology enhances the pH level of water for better hydration and taste.

Pros

  • Alkaline and mineralizer technology for healthy water
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Mineral cartridge for essential minerals

Cons

  • May not be suitable for low TDS water sources

6. Faber Galaxy RO+UF Water Purifier with Filtration Indicator

The Faber Galaxy RO water purifier offers efficient purification with its RO+UF technology and filtration indicator. It ensures the removal of all impurities and provides safe drinking water for your family. The compact and stylish design makes it a perfect addition to modern kitchens.

Pros

  • Efficient RO+UF purification process
  • Filtration indicator for easy maintenance
  • Compact and stylish design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for high TDS water sources

The Native 8-Stage RO water purifier is equipped with advanced purification technologies and copper alkaline technology. With its 8-stage purification process and alkaline technology, it ensures the highest level of safety and health in drinking water. The copper alkaline technology enhances the pH level of water for better hydration and immunity.

Pros

  • Advanced purification and copper alkaline technology
  • Large storage capacity
  • Enhanced pH level for better hydration

Cons

  • May require professional maintenance

8. ROYAL AQUAFRESH Opel Automatic RO Water Purifier with Wall-Mountable Design

The ROYAL AQUAFRESH Opel Automatic RO water purifier offers convenience and efficiency with its automatic purification process and wall-mountable design. It ensures the removal of all impurities and provides safe drinking water for your family. The compact and sleek design makes it a perfect fit for modern kitchens.

Pros

  • Convenient automatic purification process
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Large storage capacity

Cons

  • May require professional installation
Best RO water purifiers7-stage purification processRO+UV+UF purificationLarge storage capacityTaste enhancer technologyWall-mounted design
Livpure PRO Taste EnhancerYesYesYesYesYes
Aquaguard 10-StageYesYesYesYesYes
KENT 11119 Wall-MountableYesYesYesYesYes
Havells Aquas 7-StagesYesYesYesYesYes
Havells Fab AlkalineYesYesYesYesYes
Faber GalaxyYesYesYesYesYes
Native 8-StageYesYesYesYesYes
ROYAL AQUAFRESH OpelYesYesYesYesYes

Best value for money RO water purifier:

The Aquaguard 10-Stage RO water purifier is the best value for money, offering a 10-stage purification process and adjustable taste enhancer at an affordable price. It ensures the highest level of purification and customization according to your preference, making it a cost-effective choice for your home.

Also read:Quenching India's thirst: The top 5 water purifiers to ensure clean drinking Water

Best overall RO water purifier:

The Native 8-Stage RO water purifier stands out as the best overall product in the category, offering advanced purification technologies, large storage capacity, and copper alkaline technology for enhanced pH level and immunity. It ensures the highest level of safety and health for your family.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best RO water purifiers:

Water quality: Assess the quality of your source water to determine the purification needs. Different RO systems target various contaminants.

Capacity: Choose a purifier with a suitable capacity for your household size and water usage.

Filtration stages: Look for systems with multiple filtration stages to ensure thorough purification.

Certification: Opt for models certified by recognised organisations for guaranteed performance and safety.

Maintenance: Consider the ease of maintenance and availability of replacement filters.

Brand reputation: Research brands with positive reviews and reliable customer support.

FAQs on RO Water Purifier

The price range of these RO water purifiers varies from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000, depending on the brand and features.
Some of these RO water purifiers may require professional installation for optimal performance and safety.
Some of these RO water purifiers may not be suitable for low TDS water sources, so it's important to check the specifications before making a purchase.
The warranty period for these RO water purifiers ranges from 1 to 2 years, depending on the brand and model.
