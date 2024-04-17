Best air coolers in India 2024: 10 top-rated brands for your home

Last Published on Apr 18, 2024 06:47 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Summary: Looking for the best air cooler in India? Check out our list of the top 10 air coolers. You can also details like product descriptions pros and cons and a feature comparison table to help you make the right choice for your needs. Read More Read Less

When it comes to beating the heat in India, air coolers are a popular and cost-effective solution. Whether you're looking for a powerful desert cooler or a compact personal cooler, choosing the best one can be a daunting task. Air coolers cool the home by drawing in warm air, passing it through moistened pads, and then releasing cool, moist air into the room. This process evaporatively cools the air, lowering the temperature effectively. Unlike air conditioners, they use less energy and are eco-friendly, making them a cost-effective and sustainable option for cooling indoor spaces. o help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the 10 best air coolers in India. From top-rated brands like Bajaj, Crompton Greaves, Havells, and Symphony, these air coolers are equipped with the latest technology and features to keep you cool and comfortable during the hot summer months. Read on to find the perfect air cooler for your home.

1. Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology 55-Litre Desert Cooler

The Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology 55-Litre Desert Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooler that is perfect for medium to large-sized rooms. With its advanced honeycomb cooling pads and powerful air throw, this cooler can quickly cool down your living space, making it ideal for hot and humid climates. Additionally, it features a durable and stylish design, making it a great addition to any home.

Pros Powerful cooling

Large water tank capacity

Durable design Cons May be too large for smaller rooms

Higher power consumption

2. Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler

The Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler is a high-capacity cooler that is perfect for large rooms and open spaces. With its powerful motor and 4-way air deflection system, this cooler can provide consistent and efficient cooling throughout your home. Additionally, it features a sleek and modern design, making it a stylish addition to any living space.

Pros High cooling capacity

Efficient air deflection

Sleek design Cons Large size may be difficult to move

Higher power consumption

3. Bajaj DuraMarine 55-Litre Desert Cooler

The Bajaj DuraMarine 55-Litre Desert Cooler is a durable and reliable cooler that is perfect for hot and humid climates. With its advanced honeycomb cooling pads and anti-bacterial technology, this cooler can provide clean and fresh air for your home. Additionally, it features a collapsible louvre design and a powerful air throw, making it an efficient and convenient cooling solution.

Pros Clean and fresh air

Durable construction

Convenient collapsible design Cons May require regular maintenance

Higher price point

Also read: Amazon Summer Sale: Shop for best coolers of 2023 4. Havells Honeycomb 40-Litre Personal Cooler

The Havells Honeycomb 40-Litre Personal Cooler is a compact and efficient cooler that is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. With its powerful air delivery and collapsible louvre design, this cooler can provide quick and consistent cooling for your home. Additionally, it features a durable and stylish construction, making it a great addition to any living space.

Pros Compact and portable

Efficient cooling

Stylish design Cons Smaller water tank capacity

May not be suitable for large rooms

5. Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler

The Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler is a high-capacity cooler that is perfect for large living spaces and open areas. With its powerful motor and 4-way air deflection system, this cooler can provide efficient and effective cooling for your home. Additionally, it features a sleek and modern design, making it a stylish and functional addition to any home.

Pros High cooling capacity

Efficient air deflection

Sleek design Cons Large size may be difficult to move

Higher power consumption

6. HIFRESH 35-Litre Portable Evaporative Air Cooler

The HIFRESH 35-Litre Portable Evaporative Air Cooler is a compact and energy-efficient cooler that is perfect for personal use and small rooms. With its 3-speed settings and low power consumption, this cooler can provide cool and refreshing air without increasing your electricity bill. Additionally, it features a durable and lightweight construction, making it easy to move and use anywhere in your home.

Pros Energy-efficient

Portable and lightweight

Quiet operation Cons Smaller water tank capacity

May not be suitable for large rooms

7. Symphony Diet 12-Litre Personal Cooler

The Symphony Diet 12-Litre Personal Cooler is a compact and budget-friendly cooler that is perfect for personal use and small spaces. With its powerful cooling and low power consumption, this cooler can provide efficient and cost-effective cooling for your home. Additionally, it features a sleek and modern design, making it a stylish and functional addition to any living space.

Pros Budget-friendly

Energy-efficient

Compact and portable Cons Smaller water tank capacity

May not be suitable for large rooms

Also read: Crompton Ozone: High capacity desert cooler for home 8. Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology 25-Litre Personal Cooler

The Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology 25-Litre Personal Cooler is a compact and efficient cooler that is perfect for personal use and small to medium-sized rooms. With its advanced honeycomb cooling pads and powerful air throw, this cooler can quickly cool down your living space, making it ideal for hot and humid climates. Additionally, it features a durable and stylish design, making it a great addition to any home.

Pros Powerful cooling

Compact and portable

Durable design Cons Smaller water tank capacity

May not be suitable for large rooms

9. Bajaj Dessert 55-Litre Desert Cooler with Anti-Bacterial Technology

The Bajaj Dessert 55-Litre Desert Cooler with Anti-Bacterial Technology is a powerful and reliable cooler that is perfect for hot and arid climates. With its advanced honeycomb cooling pads and anti-bacterial technology, this cooler can provide clean and fresh air for your home. Additionally, it features a powerful air throw and durable construction, making it an efficient and convenient cooling solution.

Pros Clean and fresh air

Durable construction

Convenient and efficient Cons May require regular maintenance

Higher price point

10. Novamax 100 High-Density Honeycomb Technology Desert Cooler

The Novamax 100 High-Density Honeycomb Technology Desert Cooler is a high-capacity cooler that is perfect for large living spaces and open areas. With its advanced honeycomb cooling pads and powerful motor, this cooler can provide efficient and effective cooling for your home. Additionally, it features a sleek and modern design, making it a stylish and functional addition to any home.

Pros High cooling capacity

Efficient and powerful

Sleek and modern design Cons Large size may be difficult to move

Higher power consumption

Top 3 features of best air cooler in India for you: A comparison

Product Name Capacity Cooling Pads Air Throw Design Room Size Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology 55-Litre Desert Cooler 55 litres Honeycomb Powerful Durable and stylish Medium to large-sized rooms Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler 75 litres Standard Powerful Sleek and modern Large rooms and open spaces Bajaj DuraMarine 55-Litre Desert Cooler 55 litres Honeycomb Powerful Collapsible louvre Medium to large-sized rooms Havells Honeycomb 40-Litre Personal Cooler 40 litres Honeycomb Powerful Collapsible louvre Small to medium-sized rooms Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler 100 litres Standard Powerful Sleek and modern Large living spaces and open areas HIFRESH 35-Litre Portable Evaporative Air Cooler 35 litres Standard Medium Portable and lightweight Personal use and small rooms Symphony Diet 12-Litre Personal Cooler 12 litres Standard Medium Compact and budget-friendly Personal use and small spaces Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology 25-Litre Personal Cooler 25 litres Honeycomb Powerful Durable and stylish Personal use and small to medium-sized rooms Bajaj Dessert 55-Litre Desert Cooler with Anti-Bacterial Technology 55 litres Honeycomb Powerful Powerful air throw Hot and arid climates Novamax 100 High-Density Honeycomb Technology Desert Cooler 100 litres Honeycomb Powerful Sleek and modern Large living spaces and open areas

Best value for money air cooler: The Symphony Diet 12-Litre Personal Cooler offers the best value for money with its compact and budget-friendly design. Despite its smaller capacity, it provides powerful cooling and low power consumption, making it a practical and cost-effective choice for personal use and small spaces.

Best overall air cooler: The Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler offers unparalleled performance with its Duramarine Pump ensuring durability, backed by a generous 3-year warranty. Equipped with TurboFan Technology, it delivers a powerful air throw for quick and efficient cooling. Its 3-speed control allows customization for optimal comfort, while its portable design makes it versatile for home use. In elegant white, it combines functionality and style, making it the best overall choice for cooling your home.

How to find the perfect best air cooler in India: When choosing the best air cooler for your home, consider the size of the room, the cooling capacity, power consumption, and additional features such as anti-bacterial technology and collapsible louvres. Look for a product that suits your specific needs and provides the most value for your money.

FAQs on Best air cooler in India What is the average price range for air coolers in India? The average price range for air coolers in India varies based on the capacity and features, ranging from ₹ 5000 to ₹ 25000 for high-capacity desert coolers. How often should I clean and maintain my air cooler? It is recommended to clean and maintain your air cooler every 2-3 months to ensure optimal performance and longevity. Are air coolers more energy-efficient than air conditioners? Yes, air coolers are generally more energy-efficient than air conditioners, consuming less power and providing natural and fresh air. What is the ideal room size for a 55-litre desert cooler? A 55-litre desert cooler is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms, providing efficient and powerful cooling for spaces up to 300 square feet.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

