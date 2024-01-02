Icon
Best LG microwaves: Top 10 options you can pick from

Published on Jan 02, 2024
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best lg microwaves

Best LG microwaves: Find the top 10 LG microwave options for your home with our comprehensive list. Compare prices and features to make an informed decision. Read More

When it comes to cooking and heating food quickly and efficiently, a microwave is an essential appliance for any modern kitchen. LG offers a wide range of microwaves, including solo, grill, convection, and charcoal convection models. Each model comes with unique features and specifications, making it essential to carefully compare them before making a purchase. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 LG microwaves available on Amazon to help you find the perfect one for your needs.

1. LG Solo Microwave MS2043DB

The LG Solo Microwave MS2043DB is a sleek and efficient microwave that offers quick and easy cooking. With a capacity of 20 liters, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The microwave comes with a touch-sensitive control panel and a durable black finish.

Specifications of LG Solo Microwave MS2043DB

  • Capacity: 20 liters
  • Control Panel: Touch-sensitive
  • Finish: Black
  • Power: 700 watts
  • Turntable: Yes

Pros

  • Simple and easy to use
  • Compact and space-saving design

Cons

  • Limited cooking options
  • Less suitable for large families
Our Pick cellpic

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043DB, Black)

₹ 8,500 6% off

2. LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP Starter

The LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP is designed for grilling and cooking delicious meals. It features a quartz heater and a motorized rotisserie for even cooking. With a capacity of 20 liters, it is suitable for small families.

Specifications of LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP Starter

  • Capacity: 20 liters
  • Heating Element: Quartz heater
  • Rotisserie: Motorized
  • Control Panel: Tact dial
  • Power: 700 watts

Pros

  • Grilling and cooking capabilities
  • Even cooking with rotisserie feature

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
  • Complex controls for beginners
cellpic

LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044BP, Black)

3. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK

The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK is a versatile appliance that combines the benefits of charcoal grilling with convection cooking. It features a 32-liter capacity and a durable floral pattern design.

Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave

  • Capacity: 32 liters
  • Cooking Modes: Charcoal, Convection
  • Design: Floral pattern
  • Control Panel: Touch-sensitive
  • Power: 900 watts

Pros

  • Versatile cooking options
  • Large capacity for families

Cons

  • Complex features for beginners
  • Higher power consumption
cellpic

LG 32 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN326PK, Black, Charcoal Lighting Heater with 10 Yr. Warranty and 360° Motorised Rotisserie)

₹ 32,799 24% off

4. LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM

The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM offers a combination of convection and microwave cooking with a 32-liter capacity. It features a stainless steel cavity and a motorized rotisserie for versatile cooking.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave

  • Capacity: 32 liters
  • Cooking Modes: Convection, Microwave
  • Cavity: Stainless steel
  • Rotisserie: Motorized
  • Power: 900 watts

Pros

  • Stainless steel cavity for durability
  • Versatile convection and microwave cooking

Cons

  • Complex controls for beginners
  • Large size may not fit in all kitchens
cellpic

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black)

₹ 24,599 29% off

5. LG Convection Microwave MC2846BG Starter

The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BG Starter is a stylish and efficient appliance with a 28-liter capacity. It features a quartz heater and a motorized rotisserie for versatile cooking options.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave

  • Capacity: 28 liters
  • Heating Element: Quartz heater
  • Rotisserie: Motorized
  • Control Panel: Tact dial
  • Power: 900 watts

Pros

  • Stylish design for modern kitchens
  • Versatile cooking with rotisserie feature

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
  • Complex controls for beginners
cellpic

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BG, Black)

6. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJ2887BFUM

The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJ2887BFUM is a premium appliance with a 28-liter capacity and a durable black finish. It features charcoal grilling and convection cooking for versatile meal preparation.

Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave

  • Capacity: 28 liters
  • Cooking Modes: Charcoal, Convection
  • Finish: Black
  • Control Panel: Touch-sensitive
  • Power: 900 watts

Pros

  • Premium design and finish
  • Versatile cooking options with charcoal and convection modes

Cons

  • Higher power consumption
  • Complex features for beginners
cellpic

LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJ2887BFUM, Black, with 360° Motorised Rotisserie & Charcoal Lighting Heater with 10 years warranty)

₹ 25,890 8% off

7. LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie

The LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie offers a 28-liter capacity and a stainless steel cavity for durable and efficient cooking. It features a motorized rotisserie and a touch-sensitive control panel.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave

  • Capacity: 28 liters
  • Cavity: Stainless steel
  • Rotisserie: Motorized
  • Control Panel: Touch-sensitive
  • Power: 900 watts

Pros

  • Stainless steel cavity for durability
  • Versatile cooking with rotisserie feature

Cons

  • Complex controls for beginners
  • Limited capacity for larger families
cellpic

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2887BIUM, Black, Heart Friendly Recipes, 360° Motorised Rotisserie) - 2023 Model

8. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UFW

The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UFW is a 28-liter capacity appliance with a durable and elegant floral pattern design. It offers charcoal grilling and convection cooking for versatile meal preparation.

Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave

  • Capacity: 28 liters
  • Cooking Modes: Charcoal, Convection
  • Design: Floral pattern
  • Control Panel: Touch-sensitive
  • Power: 900 watts

Pros

  • Elegant design with floral pattern
  • Versatile cooking options with charcoal and convection modes

Cons

  • Higher power consumption
  • Complex features for beginners
cellpic

LG 28 L Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJEN286UFW, Black, Diet Fry) - 2023 Model

₹ 27,490 24% off

9. LG Convection Microwave MC2146BG Glossy

The LG Convection Microwave MC2146BG Glossy is a stylish and efficient appliance with a 21-liter capacity. It features a sleek glossy finish and a motorized rotisserie for versatile cooking options.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave

  • Capacity: 21 liters
  • Finish: Glossy
  • Rotisserie: Motorized
  • Control Panel: Tact dial
  • Power: 800 watts

Pros

  • Stylish design for modern kitchens
  • Versatile cooking with rotisserie feature

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
  • Complex controls for beginners
cellpic

LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BG, Glossy Black)

₹ 13,999 20% off

Comparison Table

Product Name / Feature TypeCapacityCooking ModesDesign
LG Solo Microwave MS2043DB20 litersSoloBlack
LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP Starter20 litersGrillBlack
LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK32 litersCharcoal, ConvectionFloral pattern
LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM32 litersConvection, MicrowaveStainless steel
LG Convection Microwave MC2846BG Starter28 litersConvection, MicrowaveBlack
LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJ2887BFUM28 litersCharcoal, ConvectionBlack
LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie28 litersConvection, MicrowaveStainless steel
LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UFW28 litersCharcoal, ConvectionFloral pattern
LG Convection Microwave MC2146BG Glossy21 litersConvection, MicrowaveGlossy

Best value for money:

The LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie offers the best value for money with its versatile cooking options and durable stainless steel cavity. It is suitable for medium to large families and provides efficient cooking for a reasonable price.

Best overall product:

The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK stands out as the best overall product in this category with its large 32-liter capacity, versatile cooking modes, and elegant floral pattern design. It offers a perfect balance of features and efficiency for modern kitchens.

How to find the perfect LG microwave:

The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK stands out as the best overall product in this category with its large 32-liter capacity, versatile cooking modes, and elegant floral pattern design. It offers a perfect balance of features and efficiency for modern kitchens.

FAQs on LG microwave

The LG Solo Microwave MS2043DB has a capacity of 20 liters, suitable for small to medium-sized families.
Yes, the LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK features a touch-sensitive control panel for easy operation.
The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM has a power rating of 900 watts for efficient cooking.
Yes, the LG Convection Microwave MC2146BG Glossy features a motorized rotisserie for versatile cooking options.
