Best LG microwaves: Top 10 options you can pick from

When it comes to cooking and heating food quickly and efficiently, a microwave is an essential appliance for any modern kitchen. LG offers a wide range of microwaves, including solo, grill, convection, and charcoal convection models. Each model comes with unique features and specifications, making it essential to carefully compare them before making a purchase. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 LG microwaves available on Amazon to help you find the perfect one for your needs.
1. LG Solo Microwave MS2043DB
The LG Solo Microwave MS2043DB is a sleek and efficient microwave that offers quick and easy cooking. With a capacity of 20 liters, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The microwave comes with a touch-sensitive control panel and a durable black finish.
Specifications of LG Solo Microwave MS2043DB
- Capacity: 20 liters
- Control Panel: Touch-sensitive
- Finish: Black
- Power: 700 watts
- Turntable: Yes
2. LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP Starter
The LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP is designed for grilling and cooking delicious meals. It features a quartz heater and a motorized rotisserie for even cooking. With a capacity of 20 liters, it is suitable for small families.
Specifications of LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP Starter
- Capacity: 20 liters
- Heating Element: Quartz heater
- Rotisserie: Motorized
- Control Panel: Tact dial
- Power: 700 watts
3. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK
The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK is a versatile appliance that combines the benefits of charcoal grilling with convection cooking. It features a 32-liter capacity and a durable floral pattern design.
Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave
- Capacity: 32 liters
- Cooking Modes: Charcoal, Convection
- Design: Floral pattern
- Control Panel: Touch-sensitive
- Power: 900 watts
4. LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM
The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM offers a combination of convection and microwave cooking with a 32-liter capacity. It features a stainless steel cavity and a motorized rotisserie for versatile cooking.
Specifications of LG Convection Microwave
- Capacity: 32 liters
- Cooking Modes: Convection, Microwave
- Cavity: Stainless steel
- Rotisserie: Motorized
- Power: 900 watts
5. LG Convection Microwave MC2846BG Starter
The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BG Starter is a stylish and efficient appliance with a 28-liter capacity. It features a quartz heater and a motorized rotisserie for versatile cooking options.
Specifications of LG Convection Microwave
- Capacity: 28 liters
- Heating Element: Quartz heater
- Rotisserie: Motorized
- Control Panel: Tact dial
- Power: 900 watts
6. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJ2887BFUM
The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJ2887BFUM is a premium appliance with a 28-liter capacity and a durable black finish. It features charcoal grilling and convection cooking for versatile meal preparation.
Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave
- Capacity: 28 liters
- Cooking Modes: Charcoal, Convection
- Finish: Black
- Control Panel: Touch-sensitive
- Power: 900 watts
7. LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie
The LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie offers a 28-liter capacity and a stainless steel cavity for durable and efficient cooking. It features a motorized rotisserie and a touch-sensitive control panel.
Specifications of LG Convection Microwave
- Capacity: 28 liters
- Cavity: Stainless steel
- Rotisserie: Motorized
- Control Panel: Touch-sensitive
- Power: 900 watts
8. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UFW
The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UFW is a 28-liter capacity appliance with a durable and elegant floral pattern design. It offers charcoal grilling and convection cooking for versatile meal preparation.
Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave
- Capacity: 28 liters
- Cooking Modes: Charcoal, Convection
- Design: Floral pattern
- Control Panel: Touch-sensitive
- Power: 900 watts
9. LG Convection Microwave MC2146BG Glossy
The LG Convection Microwave MC2146BG Glossy is a stylish and efficient appliance with a 21-liter capacity. It features a sleek glossy finish and a motorized rotisserie for versatile cooking options.
Specifications of LG Convection Microwave
- Capacity: 21 liters
- Finish: Glossy
- Rotisserie: Motorized
- Control Panel: Tact dial
- Power: 800 watts
Best value for money:
The LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie offers the best value for money with its versatile cooking options and durable stainless steel cavity. It is suitable for medium to large families and provides efficient cooking for a reasonable price.
Best overall product:
The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK stands out as the best overall product in this category with its large 32-liter capacity, versatile cooking modes, and elegant floral pattern design. It offers a perfect balance of features and efficiency for modern kitchens.
How to find the perfect LG microwave:
