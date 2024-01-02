Best LG microwaves: Top 10 options you can pick from

Published on Jan 02, 2024 11:46 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

When it comes to cooking and heating food quickly and efficiently, a microwave is an essential appliance for any modern kitchen. LG offers a wide range of microwaves, including solo, grill, convection, and charcoal convection models. Each model comes with unique features and specifications, making it essential to carefully compare them before making a purchase. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 LG microwaves available on Amazon to help you find the perfect one for your needs.

1. LG Solo Microwave MS2043DB The LG Solo Microwave MS2043DB is a sleek and efficient microwave that offers quick and easy cooking. With a capacity of 20 liters, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The microwave comes with a touch-sensitive control panel and a durable black finish. Specifications of LG Solo Microwave MS2043DB Capacity: 20 liters

Control Panel: Touch-sensitive

Finish: Black

Power: 700 watts

Turntable: Yes

Pros Simple and easy to use

Compact and space-saving design Cons Limited cooking options

Less suitable for large families

Our Pick LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043DB, Black) ₹ 8,500 6% off ₹ 7,990 from

2. LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP Starter The LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP is designed for grilling and cooking delicious meals. It features a quartz heater and a motorized rotisserie for even cooking. With a capacity of 20 liters, it is suitable for small families. Specifications of LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP Starter Capacity: 20 liters

Heating Element: Quartz heater

Rotisserie: Motorized

Control Panel: Tact dial

Power: 700 watts

Pros Grilling and cooking capabilities

Even cooking with rotisserie feature Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Complex controls for beginners

LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044BP, Black) Get Price from

Also read: Best microwaves under ₹ 25000: Complete comparison guide, top 10 picks 3. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK is a versatile appliance that combines the benefits of charcoal grilling with convection cooking. It features a 32-liter capacity and a durable floral pattern design. Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave Capacity: 32 liters

Cooking Modes: Charcoal, Convection

Design: Floral pattern

Control Panel: Touch-sensitive

Power: 900 watts

Pros Versatile cooking options

Large capacity for families Cons Complex features for beginners

Higher power consumption

LG 32 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN326PK, Black, Charcoal Lighting Heater with 10 Yr. Warranty and 360° Motorised Rotisserie) ₹ 32,799 24% off ₹ 24,950 from

4. LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM offers a combination of convection and microwave cooking with a 32-liter capacity. It features a stainless steel cavity and a motorized rotisserie for versatile cooking. Specifications of LG Convection Microwave Capacity: 32 liters

Cooking Modes: Convection, Microwave

Cavity: Stainless steel

Rotisserie: Motorized

Power: 900 watts

Pros Stainless steel cavity for durability

Versatile convection and microwave cooking Cons Complex controls for beginners

Large size may not fit in all kitchens

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black) ₹ 24,599 29% off ₹ 17,390 from

5. LG Convection Microwave MC2846BG Starter The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BG Starter is a stylish and efficient appliance with a 28-liter capacity. It features a quartz heater and a motorized rotisserie for versatile cooking options. Specifications of LG Convection Microwave Capacity: 28 liters

Heating Element: Quartz heater

Rotisserie: Motorized

Control Panel: Tact dial

Power: 900 watts

Pros Stylish design for modern kitchens

Versatile cooking with rotisserie feature Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Complex controls for beginners

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BG, Black) Get Price from

6. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJ2887BFUM The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJ2887BFUM is a premium appliance with a 28-liter capacity and a durable black finish. It features charcoal grilling and convection cooking for versatile meal preparation. Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave Capacity: 28 liters

Cooking Modes: Charcoal, Convection

Finish: Black

Control Panel: Touch-sensitive

Power: 900 watts

Pros Premium design and finish

Versatile cooking options with charcoal and convection modes Cons Higher power consumption

Complex features for beginners

LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJ2887BFUM, Black, with 360° Motorised Rotisserie & Charcoal Lighting Heater with 10 years warranty) ₹ 25,890 8% off ₹ 23,890 from

7. LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie The LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie offers a 28-liter capacity and a stainless steel cavity for durable and efficient cooking. It features a motorized rotisserie and a touch-sensitive control panel. Specifications of LG Convection Microwave Capacity: 28 liters

Cavity: Stainless steel

Rotisserie: Motorized

Control Panel: Touch-sensitive

Power: 900 watts

Pros Stainless steel cavity for durability

Versatile cooking with rotisserie feature Cons Complex controls for beginners

Limited capacity for larger families

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2887BIUM, Black, Heart Friendly Recipes, 360° Motorised Rotisserie) - 2023 Model Get Price from

8. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UFW The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UFW is a 28-liter capacity appliance with a durable and elegant floral pattern design. It offers charcoal grilling and convection cooking for versatile meal preparation. Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave Capacity: 28 liters

Cooking Modes: Charcoal, Convection

Design: Floral pattern

Control Panel: Touch-sensitive

Power: 900 watts

Pros Elegant design with floral pattern

Versatile cooking options with charcoal and convection modes Cons Higher power consumption

Complex features for beginners

LG 28 L Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJEN286UFW, Black, Diet Fry) - 2023 Model ₹ 27,490 24% off ₹ 20,990 from

Also read: 10 best microwave brands: Upgrade your kitchen game effortlessly 9. LG Convection Microwave MC2146BG Glossy The LG Convection Microwave MC2146BG Glossy is a stylish and efficient appliance with a 21-liter capacity. It features a sleek glossy finish and a motorized rotisserie for versatile cooking options. Specifications of LG Convection Microwave Capacity: 21 liters

Finish: Glossy

Rotisserie: Motorized

Control Panel: Tact dial

Power: 800 watts

Pros Stylish design for modern kitchens

Versatile cooking with rotisserie feature Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Complex controls for beginners

LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BG, Glossy Black) ₹ 13,999 20% off ₹ 11,160 from

Comparison Table

Product Name / Feature Type Capacity Cooking Modes Design LG Solo Microwave MS2043DB 20 liters Solo Black LG Grill Microwave MH2044BP Starter 20 liters Grill Black LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK 32 liters Charcoal, Convection Floral pattern LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM 32 liters Convection, Microwave Stainless steel LG Convection Microwave MC2846BG Starter 28 liters Convection, Microwave Black LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJ2887BFUM 28 liters Charcoal, Convection Black LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie 28 liters Convection, Microwave Stainless steel LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN286UFW 28 liters Charcoal, Convection Floral pattern LG Convection Microwave MC2146BG Glossy 21 liters Convection, Microwave Glossy

Best value for money: The LG Convection Microwave MC2887BIUM Rotisserie offers the best value for money with its versatile cooking options and durable stainless steel cavity. It is suitable for medium to large families and provides efficient cooking for a reasonable price.

Best overall product: The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK stands out as the best overall product in this category with its large 32-liter capacity, versatile cooking modes, and elegant floral pattern design. It offers a perfect balance of features and efficiency for modern kitchens.

How to find the perfect LG microwave: The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK stands out as the best overall product in this category with its large 32-liter capacity, versatile cooking modes, and elegant floral pattern design. It offers a perfect balance of features and efficiency for modern kitchens.

FAQs on LG microwave What is the capacity of the LG Solo Microwave MS2043DB? The LG Solo Microwave MS2043DB has a capacity of 20 liters, suitable for small to medium-sized families. Does the LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK have a touch-sensitive control panel? Yes, the LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK features a touch-sensitive control panel for easy operation. What is the power rating of the LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM? The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM has a power rating of 900 watts for efficient cooking. Does the LG Convection Microwave MC2146BG Glossy come with a motorized rotisserie? Yes, the LG Convection Microwave MC2146BG Glossy features a motorized rotisserie for versatile cooking options.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so