Best serums for oily skin: 10 lightweight formulation to pamper your skin

Last Published on Feb 27, 2024 20:32 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Discover the top-rated serums for oily skin that can help control oil, balance hydration, and address blemishes and breakouts. Find the perfect serum for your skin type and needs with our comprehensive guide. Read More Read Less

If you have oily skin, finding the right serum to keep your skin balanced can be a challenge. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your needs. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best serums for oily skin. Whether you're looking for oil-control, hydration, or blemish-fighting properties, we have options for you. Read on to discover the top-rated serums that can help you achieve clear, balanced, and radiant skin.

1. Minimalist Salicylic Acid 2% Exfoliant

The Minimalist Salicylic Acid 2% Exfoliant is formulated to target blackheads, whiteheads, and blemishes. It exfoliates the skin and unclogs pores, reducing the appearance of oil and breakouts. This serum is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros Targets blackheads and blemishes

Unclogs pores and reduces oiliness Cons May cause dryness in some individuals

2. Pilgrim Salicylic Acid & Niacinamide Serum

The Pilgrim Salicylic Acid & Niacinamide Serum is designed to address acne-prone skin. It helps in controlling excess oil production and reduces the appearance of blemishes. The addition of niacinamide helps in brightening the skin and reducing redness.

Pros Controls oil production

Reduces blemishes and redness Cons May not be suitable for sensitive skin

3. Derma Co Niacinamide Serum for Marks & Acne

The Derma Co Niacinamide Serum is formulated to reduce acne marks and control oil production. It helps in brightening the skin and reducing the appearance of pigmentation. This serum is suitable for oily and combination skin types.

Pros Reduces acne marks and pigmentation

Controls oil production Cons May take time to show results

Also read: Best face serums to boost your skin health: 5 options 4. Salicylic Acid & Cica Serum for Acne-Prone Skin

The Salicylic Acid & Cica Serum is designed to soothe and heal acne-prone skin. It helps in reducing inflammation and controlling excess oil production. The addition of cica helps in calming the skin and promoting healing.

Pros Soothes and heals acne-prone skin

Reduces inflammation Cons May not be suitable for dry skin types

5. Minimalist Niacinamide 10% Face Serum

The Minimalist Niacinamide 10% Face Serum is formulated to balance oily and combination skin. It helps in reducing blemishes, controlling oil production, and improving the overall texture of the skin. This serum is suitable for all skin types.

Pros Balances oily and combination skin

Reduces blemishes Cons May cause purging in some individuals

6. Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Serum with Turmeric & Niacinamide

The Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Serum is enriched with turmeric and niacinamide to brighten and balance the skin. It helps in reducing pigmentation, controlling oil production, and promoting a radiant complexion. This serum is suitable for all skin types.

Pros Brightens and balances the skin

Reduces pigmentation Cons May have a strong fragrance

7. Garnier Light Complete VITAMIN C Booster Serum

The Garnier Light Complete VITAMIN C Booster Serum is designed to brighten and even out the skin tone. It helps in reducing dark spots, controlling oil production, and promoting a radiant and healthy-looking complexion. This serum is suitable for all skin types.

Pros Brightens and evens out the skin tone

Reduces dark spots Cons May not be suitable for sensitive skin

Also read: Face serums for every skin type: 5 best picks 8. Dot & Key Hyaluronic Acid Serum Concentrate

The Dot & Key Hyaluronic Acid Serum Concentrate is formulated to hydrate and plump the skin. It helps in improving the skin's moisture levels, reducing the appearance of fine lines, and promoting a smooth and supple complexion. This serum is suitable for all skin types.

Pros Hydrates and plumps the skin

Reduces fine lines Cons May feel sticky on the skin

9. UrbanBotanics® Niacinamide 10% + Hyaluronic Acid Serum

The UrbanBotanics® Niacinamide 10% + Hyaluronic Acid Serum is designed to reduce blemishes and hydrate the skin. It helps in controlling oil production, improving the skin's texture, and reducing the appearance of pores. This serum is suitable for all skin types.

Pros Reduces blemishes and hydrates the skin

Controls oil production Cons May not be suitable for extremely dry skin

10. Earth Rhythm Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Women

The Earth Rhythm Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Acid Serum is formulated to balance and hydrate the skin. It helps in reducing blemishes, controlling oil production, and promoting a healthy and radiant complexion. This serum is suitable for all skin types.

Pros Balances and hydrates the skin

Reduces blemishes Cons May not be suitable for extremely sensitive skin

Comparison Table

Product Name Controls Oil Production Reduces Blemishes Brightens the Skin Minimalist Salicylic Acid 2% Exfoliant Yes Yes No Pilgrim Salicylic Acid & Niacinamide Serum Yes Yes Yes Derma Co Niacinamide Serum for Marks & Acne Yes Yes Yes Salicylic Acid & Cica Serum for Acne-Prone Skin Yes Yes No Minimalist Niacinamide 10% Face Serum Yes Yes No Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Serum with Turmeric & Niacinamide Yes No Yes Garnier Light Complete VITAMIN C Booster Serum Yes No Yes Dot & Key Hyaluronic Acid Serum Concentrate No No No UrbanBotanics® Niacinamide 10% + Hyaluronic Acid Serum Yes Yes No Earth Rhythm Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Women Yes Yes No

Best value for money: The Pilgrim Salicylic Acid & Niacinamide Serum offers the best value for money due to its dual action in controlling oil production and reducing blemishes. With the addition of niacinamide, it also provides brightening benefits, making it a comprehensive solution for oily and acne-prone skin.

Best overall product: The Derma Co Niacinamide Serum for Marks & Acne stands out as the best overall product in this category. It effectively reduces acne marks, controls oil production, and brightens the skin, making it a top choice for those with oily and combination skin.

How to find the perfect best serum for oily skin: When choosing the perfect serum for oily skin, consider your specific concerns and needs. Look for products that offer oil control, blemish reduction, and brightening benefits. Pay attention to the pros and cons of each product to find the one that aligns with your skin goals.

FAQs on Best Serum for Oily Skin What is the price range of these serums? The price range of these serums varies, with options available for different budgets. Do these serums work for sensitive skin? While most of these serums are suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, individuals with sensitive skin should do a patch test before use. Are these serums suitable for men? Yes, these serums are suitable for all genders and can be used by men as well. How long does it take to see results with these serums? The results may vary for each individual, but consistent use can show improvements in skin texture and oil control over time.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Health And Beauty Deals. Skin Care , Hair Care , Grooming , Personal Care , Health Care and Diet And Nutrition

Home Health And Beauty Skin Care Best serums for oily skin: 10 lightweight formulation to pamper your skin