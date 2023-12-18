Icon
10 best 32 inch led TVs in India: Complete comparison guide

  Published on Dec 18, 2023 14:33 IST
  • Published on Dec 18, 2023 14:33 IST
Summary:

Find the best 32 inch LED TV for your needs with this comprehensive comparison guide. Discover the main features, pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.

best 32 inch led tvs in india
10 best 32 inch led TVs in India: Bring home on such a TV and enjoy viewing like never before.

Are you looking for a new 32 inch LED TV but feeling overwhelmed by the options available in the market? We've got you covered! In this detailed comparison guide, we'll take you through the top 10 32 inch LED TVs available on Amazon India. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-packed smart TV, we've included something for everyone. Keep reading to find the perfect TV for your needs.

1. Visio World 32 inches VW32A HD Ready LED TV

The Visio World 32 inches VW32A HD Ready LED TV offers a crystal-clear viewing experience with vibrant colors and sharp details. It comes with multiple connectivity options and a sleek design, making it a great addition to any living space.

Specifications:

  • HD Ready display
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Sleek design

Pros

  • Vibrant colors and sharp details
  • Sleek design
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • May not have advanced smart features
cellpic
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32A (Black)
4.1 ratings (7,059)
4.1 ratings (7,059)
amazonLogo
Get Price

2. LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA

The LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA is a feature-packed smart TV with an intuitive user interface and stunning picture quality. It offers seamless connectivity and access to a wide range of apps and streaming services.

Specifications:

  • HD Ready display
  • Smart TV features
  • Seamless connectivity

Pros

  • Intuitive user interface
  • Stunning picture quality
  • Access to a wide range of apps and streaming services

Cons

  • May be priced higher than other options
cellpic
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)
4.3 ratings (14,182)
4.3 ratings (14,182)
20,990
amazonLogo
Buy now

Also read: 10 best 32 inch LED TVs you can buy for your upgrade

3. Acer 32 inches Advanced HD Ready LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL

The Acer 32 inches Advanced HD Ready LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL delivers an immersive viewing experience with its advanced display technology and enhanced audio. It offers a range of smart features and seamless connectivity.

Specifications:

  • Advanced HD Ready display
  • Enhanced audio
  • Smart TV features

Pros

  • Immersive viewing experience
  • Enhanced audio
  • Range of smart features

Cons

  • May have a higher price point
cellpic
Acer 80 cm(32 inches) Advanced N Series HD LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black)
3.8 ratings (233)
3.8 ratings (233)
amazonLogo
Get Price

4. TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 32S5400A

The TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 32S5400A features a stunning bezel-less design and offers an immersive viewing experience. It comes with advanced Android TV features and seamless connectivity.

Specifications:

  • Bezel-Less display
  • Android Smart TV features
  • Seamless connectivity

Pros

  • Stunning bezel-less design
  • Immersive viewing experience
  • Advanced Android TV features

Cons

  • May not have the latest display technology
cellpic 43% off
TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A (Black)
4 ratings (4,507)
4 ratings (4,507)
43% off
11,990 20,990
amazonLogo
Buy now

5. MI 32 inches HD Ready Android Smart LED TV L32M8-5AIN

The MI 32 inches HD Ready Android Smart LED TV L32M8-5AIN offers a seamless smart TV experience with access to a wide range of apps and content. It delivers stunning picture quality and comes with a sleek design.

Specifications:

  • HD Ready display
  • Android Smart TV features
  • Sleek design

Pros

  • Seamless smart TV experience
  • Stunning picture quality
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • May not have advanced audio features
cellpic
MI 80 Cm (32 Inches) A Series Hd Ready Smart Google LED Tv L32M8-5Ain (Black)
4.2 ratings (69,525)
4.2 ratings (69,525)
amazonLogo
Get Price

6. VISE 32 inches HD Ready LED TV VS32HGA4B with Built-in Chromecast

The VISE 32 inches HD Ready LED TV VS32HGA4B with Built-in Chromecast offers a seamless streaming experience with built-in Chromecast and a range of smart features. It delivers vibrant colors and sharp details.

Specifications:

  • HD Ready display
  • Built-in Chromecast
  • Smart TV features

Pros

  • Seamless streaming experience
  • Built-in Chromecast
  • Vibrant colors and sharp details

Cons

  • May not have the latest display technology
cellpic
VISE (by Vijay Sales 80 cm (32 inches) HD LED TV with Chromecast Built-in VS32HGA4B (2023 Model Edition)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Also read: 10 best 32 inch smart TVs to buy: Ultimate comparison guide

7. Acer 32 inches HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL

The Acer 32 inches HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL offers a range of smart features and seamless connectivity. It delivers stunning picture quality and comes with a sleek design.

Specifications:

  • HD Ready display
  • Android Smart TV features
  • Sleek design

Pros

  • Range of smart features
  • Seamless connectivity
  • Stunning picture quality

Cons

  • May not have advanced audio features
cellpic
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black)
4.3 ratings (13,770)
4.3 ratings (13,770)
amazonLogo
Get Price

8. 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32PRO

The 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32PRO offers a range of smart features and seamless connectivity. It delivers stunning picture quality and comes with a sleek design.

Specifications:

  • HD Ready display
  • Smart TV features
  • Sleek design

Pros

  • Range of smart features
  • Seamless connectivity
  • Stunning picture quality

Cons

  • May not have advanced audio features
cellpic
VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32PRO (Black)
3.9 ratings (10,104)
3.9 ratings (10,104)
amazonLogo
Get Price

9. PANWOOD 32 Inch Smart TV with Powerful Sound

The PANWOOD 32 Inch Smart TV with Powerful Sound offers an immersive viewing experience with its powerful sound and stunning display. It comes with a range of smart features and seamless connectivity.

Specifications:

  • Immersive viewing experience
  • Powerful sound
  • Smart TV features

Pros

  • Powerful sound
  • Stunning display
  • Range of smart features

Cons

  • May have a higher price point
cellpic 23% off
PANWOOD 80cm (32Inch) Ultra Bright Display Smart LED TV | Android 9.0 | 512MB + 4GB | Powerful Audio 10W Speakers | Supports Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, etc
3.3 ratings (15)
3.3 ratings (15)
23% off
8,399 10,850
amazonLogo
Buy now

10. MI 32 inches HD Ready Android Smart LED TV L32M7-5AIN

The MI 32 inches HD Ready Android Smart LED TV L32M7-5AIN offers a seamless smart TV experience with access to a wide range of apps and content. It delivers stunning picture quality and comes with a sleek design.

Specifications:

  • HD Ready display
  • Android Smart TV features
  • Sleek design

Pros

  • Seamless smart TV experience
  • Stunning picture quality
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • May not have advanced audio features
cellpic
MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)
4.2 ratings (69,525)
4.2 ratings (69,525)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Comparison Table

Product NameDisplay TypeSmart FeaturesConnectivity
Visio World VW32AHD ReadyBasicMultiple options
LG 32LQ643BPTAHD ReadySmart TVSeamless
Acer AR32NSV53HDFLAdvanced HD ReadySmart TVSeamless
TCL 32S5400ABezel-Less HD ReadyAndroid Smart TVSeamless
MI L32M8-5AINHD ReadyAndroid Smart TVSeamless
VISE VS32HGA4BHD ReadyBasicBuilt-in Chromecast
Acer AR32AR2841HDFLHD ReadyAndroid Smart TVSeamless
VW32PROHD ReadySmart TVSeamless
PANWOODHD ReadySmart TVPowerful sound
MI L32M7-5AINHD ReadyAndroid Smart TVSeamless

Best value for money:

The PANWOOD 32 Inch Smart TV with Powerful Sound offers the best value for money with its immersive viewing experience and powerful sound. It combines stunning display quality with a range of smart features, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its smart TV features, seamless connectivity, and stunning picture quality, it offers a superior viewing experience for users looking for a top-of-the-line 32 inch LED TV.

How to find the perfect 32 inch LED TV:

The LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its smart TV features, seamless connectivity, and stunning picture quality, it offers a superior viewing experience for users looking for a top-of-the-line 32 inch LED TV.

FAQs on 32 inch led tv

What is the best 32 inch LED TV under INR 20,000?

The LG 32LQ643BPTA and the PANWOOD 32 Inch Smart TV with Powerful Sound offer excellent value for money and top-notch features for users looking to stay within a budget.

Do these TVs support streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, most of the listed TVs support popular streaming services and come with pre-installed apps for a seamless streaming experience.

What are the key factors to consider when buying a 32 inch LED TV?

When buying a 32 inch LED TV, consider the display type, smart features, connectivity options, and overall value for money to make an informed decision.
