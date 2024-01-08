Icon
Best Haier top load washing machines in India: Top 10 models to consider

Published on Jan 08, 2024 10:56 IST
best haier top load washing machines

Summary:

Discover the top 10 Haier top load washing machines in India and find the perfect one for your laundry needs. Compare the features, pros and cons to make an informed decision. Read More

Are you in the market for a new top load washing machine? Haier offers a range of options to suit different requirements. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Haier top load washing machines available in India, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons. Whether you're looking for a fully automatic or semi-automatic model, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect washing machine for your home.

1. Haier HWM80-H826S6

The Haier HWM80-H826S6 is a fully automatic top load washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg. It features a stainless steel drum and offers multiple wash programs to suit different fabric types. The compact design makes it ideal for small spaces.

Specifications of Haier HWM80-H826S6

  • 8 kg capacity
  • Stainless steel drum
  • Multiple wash programs
  • Compact design
  • Energy-efficient

Pros

  • Large capacity for family use
  • Durable stainless steel drum
  • Energy-efficient operation

Cons

  • May not be suitable for small households
  • Higher initial cost
Our Pick cellpic

Haier 8 Kg 5 Star In-built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (HWM80-H826S6, Oceanus Wave Drum, 2023 Model, Starry Silver)

₹ 36,000 33% off

2. Haier HWM75-H826S6

The Haier HWM75-H826S6 is a fully automatic top load washing machine with a 7.5 kg capacity. It comes with a rust-free cabinet and offers a quick wash feature for on-the-go laundry needs.

Specifications of Haier HWM75-H826S6

  • 7.5 kg capacity
  • Rust-free cabinet
  • Quick wash feature
  • Digital display
  • Child lock function

Pros

  • Rust-free cabinet for longevity
  • Quick wash feature for convenience
  • Child lock function for safety

Cons

  • Slightly smaller capacity
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Haier 7.5 Kg 5 Star In-built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (HWM75-H826S6, Oceanus Wave Drum, 2023 Model, Starry Silver)

₹ 33,000 30% off

3. Haier HWM70-826DNZP

The Haier HWM70-826DNZP is a fully automatic top load washing machine with a 7 kg capacity. It features a double magic filter to effectively trap lint and dirt during the wash cycle.

Specifications of Haier HWM70-826DNZP

  • 7 kg capacity
  • Double magic filter
  • LED display
  • Fuzzy logic control
  • Aqua protect system

Pros

  • Efficient lint and dirt trapping
  • User-friendly LED display
  • Aqua protect system for water efficiency

Cons

  • Moderate capacity
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Haier 7 Kg HWM70-826DNZP Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

₹ 28,000 30% off

4. Haier HWM70-826NZP

The Haier HWM70-826NZP is a fully automatic top load washing machine with a 7 kg capacity. It features a near-zero pressure technology for efficient wash cycles even in low water pressure areas.

Specifications of Haier HWM70-826NZP

  • 7 kg capacity
  • Near-zero pressure technology
  • Jet stream technology
  • Muscular drum
  • Delay start function

Pros

  • Efficient wash cycles in low pressure areas
  • Advanced jet stream technology
  • Durable muscular drum

Cons

  • Slightly higher initial cost
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Haier HWM70-826NZP 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Softfall Technology, Dual Magic Filter (Moonlight Grey, Quick Wash)

5. Haier HWM85-678GNZP

The Haier HWM85-678GNZP is a fully automatic top load washing machine with an 8.5 kg capacity. It features a double-level spin tub to ensure thorough cleaning and efficient drying of clothes.

Specifications of Haier HWM85-678GNZP

  • 8.5 kg capacity
  • Double-level spin tub
  • Soft fall technology
  • Muscular drum
  • Delay start function

Pros

  • Large capacity for bulky items
  • Efficient drying with double-level spin tub
  • Soft fall technology for safety

Cons

  • Higher initial cost
  • May not be suitable for small households
cellpic

Haier 8.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HWM85-678GNZP, Champaign gold)

₹ 37,990 21% off

6. Haier HSW90-678ES8

The Haier HSW90-678ES8 is a fully automatic top load washing machine with a 9 kg capacity. It features a quadra flow pulsator for better detergent dissolving and a magic filter for lint-free clothes.

Specifications of Haier HSW90-678ES8

  • 9 kg capacity
  • Quadra flow pulsator
  • Magic filter
  • Detergent selector
  • Muscular drum

Pros

  • Large capacity for heavy loads
  • Efficient detergent dissolving
  • Lint-free clothes with magic filter

Cons

  • Higher initial cost
  • May not be suitable for small households
cellpic

Haier 9 Kg 5 Star In-built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2023 Model, HSW90-678ES8, Oceanus Wave Drum,Dark Jade Silver)

₹ 46,000 46% off

7. Haier Star-Voltex-Pulsator

The Haier Star-Voltex-Pulsator is a semi-automatic top load washing machine with a 7 kg capacity. It features a powerful pulsator for better cleaning and a durable rust-free body.

Specifications of Haier Star-Voltex-Pulsator

  • 7 kg capacity
  • Powerful pulsator
  • Rust-free body
  • Two wash programs
  • Spin timer

Pros

  • Powerful cleaning with the pulsator
  • Rust-free body for longevity
  • Convenient spin timer

Cons

  • Manual operation for washing and drying
  • Limited wash programs
cellpic

Haier 7.5 Kg 5 Star Voltex Pulsator Semi - Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2023 Model, HWM75-1169, Red Glass)

8. Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine

The Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine is a budget-friendly option with a 7.5 kg capacity. It features a powerful motor for efficient washing and a multi-utility tray for convenience.

Specifications of Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine

  • 7.5 kg capacity
  • Powerful motor
  • Multi-utility tray
  • Rust-free body
  • Spin timer

Pros

  • Budget-friendly option
  • Efficient washing with a powerful motor
  • Convenient multi-utility tray

Cons

  • Manual operation for washing and drying
  • Limited wash programs
cellpic

Haier 6.5 Kg 5 Star Voltex Pulsator Semi - Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (HWM65-187BO, 2023 Model, Burgandy)

₹ 14,200 20% off

9. Haier Pulsator Semi-Automatic HTW70-178BK

The Haier Pulsator Semi-Automatic HTW70-178BK is a compact washing machine with a 7 kg capacity. It features a dynamic pulsator for efficient cleaning and a lint filter for hassle-free maintenance.

Specifications of Haier Pulsator Semi-Automatic

  • 7 kg capacity
  • Dynamic pulsator
  • Lint filter
  • Two wash programs
  • Rust-free body

Pros

  • Compact size for small spaces
  • Efficient cleaning with dynamic pulsator
  • Hassle-free maintenance with lint filter

Cons

  • Manual operation for washing and drying
  • Limited wash programs
cellpic

Haier 7 Kg 5 Star Voltex Pulsator Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (HTW70-178BK, 2023 Model, Champagne gold)

10. Haier Semi-Automatic Loading Washing HTW95-178

The Haier Semi-Automatic Loading Washing HTW95-178 is a heavy-duty washing machine with a 9.5 kg capacity. It features a powerful motor and a durable body for long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Haier Semi-Automatic Loading Washing

  • 9.5 kg capacity
  • Powerful motor
  • Durable body
  • Multi-utility tray
  • Spin timer

Pros

  • Heavy-duty performance
  • Long-lasting durability
  • Convenient multi-utility tray

Cons

  • Manual operation for washing and drying
  • Limited wash programs
cellpic

Haier 9.5 Kg 5 Star Voltex Pulsator Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (HTW95-178, 2023 Model, Flowers World)

₹ 20,000 18% off

Comparison Table

Product/FeatureCapacityWash ProgramsBody Type
Haier HWM80-H826S68 kgMultipleStainless steel
Haier HWM75-H826S67.5 kgQuick washRust-free
Haier HWM70-826DNZP7 kgLED displayDouble magic filter
Haier HWM70-826NZP7 kgNear-zero pressureMuscular drum
Haier HWM85-678GNZP8.5 kgDouble-level spin tubMuscular drum
Haier HSW90-678ES89 kgQuadra flow pulsatorMagic filter
Haier Star-Voltex-Pulsator7 kgPowerful pulsatorRust-free
Haier Semi-Automatic Washing Machine7.5 kgPowerful motorMulti-utility tray
Haier Pulsator Semi-Automatic HTW70-178BK7 kgDynamic pulsatorRust-free
Haier Semi-Automatic Loading Washing HTW95-1789.5 kgPowerful motorDurable body

Best value for money:

The Haier HWM75-H826S6 stands out as the best value for money option, offering a good balance of capacity, features, and affordability. It is ideal for small to medium-sized households and comes with convenient functions such as a quick wash feature and child lock for safety.

Best overall product:

The Haier HSW90-678ES8 emerges as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its large 9 kg capacity, efficient detergent dissolving with the quadra flow pulsator, and the magic filter for lint-free clothes. It is perfect for families with heavy laundry needs.

How to find the perfect haier top load washing machine:

When selecting the ideal Haier top load washing machine, consider capacity, features, and efficiency. Assess your laundry needs to determine the right load capacity. Look for models with advanced features like multiple wash programs, quick wash options, and energy-saving modes. Haier offers models with innovative technologies like fuzzy logic and anti-bacterial functions for enhanced cleaning. Ensure durability, noise levels, and water efficiency align with your preferences. Reviews and comparisons aid in understanding reliability and performance. Choosing a Haier top load washing machine that suits your laundry requirements and fits within your space is essential for optimal functionality.

FAQs on Haier top load washing machine

The Haier HWM80-H826S6 has a capacity of 8 kg, making it suitable for larger loads of laundry.
Yes, the Haier HSW90-678ES8 comes with a delay start function, allowing you to schedule the wash cycle as per your convenience.
The Haier Star-Voltex-Pulsator features a rust-free body, ensuring longevity and durability.
The Haier Pulsator Semi-Automatic HTW70-178BK is available in a stylish champagne color.
