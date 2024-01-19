Amazon Republic Day Sale: Avail up to 79% discount on robotic vacuum cleaner

Published on Jan 19, 2024 20:08 IST By: Boudhaditya Sanyal









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Ensure clean and tidy indoors with the best robotic vacuum cleaner. Invest in convenience with the best options with top deals. Read More Read Less

Enter the age of smart cleaning with the Amazon Republic Day Sale, presenting an unmissable opportunity to upgrade your home cleaning arsenal. Where efficiency and convenience are paramount, robotic vacuum cleaners have emerged as a game-changer in home maintenance. These automated marvels offer hands-free, hassle-free cleaning, bringing a blend of advanced technology and practicality right to your floors. This sale is offering staggering discounts of up to 79% on a range of robotic vacuum cleaners. Whether you're after a model with sophisticated navigation, multiple cleaning modes, or app connectivity, there's something for everyone. Ideal for busy professionals or those seeking a touch of modernity in their home care routine, these discounts on robotic vacuum cleaners are not to be missed. 1. Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO Wet & Dry Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO offers a remarkable balance of innovation and efficiency. Its advanced gyroscope navigation ensures thorough coverage of your home, seamlessly transitioning between different surfaces. With app-based control, managing your cleaning schedule becomes effortlessly convenient. The dual wet and dry cleaning functionality makes it a versatile choice for all your cleaning needs. Perfect for those seeking a modern solution to home cleaning. Specifications of Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO Wet & Dry Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: Navigation: Advanced Gyroscope Navigation Control: App-based control for ease of operation Cleaning: Capable of multisurface cleaning Functionality: Wet and Dry cleaning options Design: Sleek and modern, suitable for various home aesthetics Additional Features: Smart scheduling, automatic docking and recharging 2. ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 is a powerhouse of robotic vacuum cleaners, blending powerful suction with advanced technology. It's perfect for larger homes, covering extensive areas effortlessly. The combination of dToF technology and OZMO mopping ensures deep cleaning across all surfaces. Its white design adds a touch of elegance, making it a stylish addition to your home. Take advantage of the Amazon Republic Day Sale to make this smart cleaning solution yours. Specifications of ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Suction Power: Powerful suction, suitable for 2000+ Sq. Ft areas Technology: Advanced dToF technology with OZMO mopping Colour: Sleek white design Battery: Long-lasting battery, covers large areas in a single charge Features: Smart home integration, app control, and efficient navigation Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get up to 57% discount on induction cooktops 3. Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro

Mi Xiaomi's Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro is a testament to advanced cleaning technology. Suited for larger homes, its powerful battery ensures prolonged cleaning sessions. The professional mopping system combined with strong suction tackles all dirt and debris effectively. Its laser navigation and smart home compatibility offer a futuristic cleaning experience. Don't miss out on this cutting-edge technology. Specifications of Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro Battery: 5200 Mah for extended runtime of 4.5 hours Mopping: Professional Mopping 2.0 system Suction: Strong suction capabilities Navigation: Next-generation laser navigation Compatibility: Alexa/GA enabled Design: Sleek black finish, ideal for premium homes 4. TP-Link Tapo Lidar Navigation Robot Vacuum&Mop Cleaner

TP-Link's Tapo robot vacuum and mop cleaner is a blend of innovation and convenience. The Lidar navigation ensures meticulous cleaning, while the large dust bag capacity means less frequent emptying. Its high suction power is perfect for carpets and hard floors alike, and smart home compatibility adds to its convenience. The Republic Day Sale is an excellent opportunity to bring this efficient cleaner into your home. Specifications of TP-Link Tapo Lidar Navigation Robot Vacuum&Mop Cleaner Navigation: Lidar Navigation for precision Dust Bag: 4L capacity for extended cleaning sessions Suction: 4200Pa suction power Compatibility: Compatible with Alexa and Google Features: Quiet operation, auto-charging, adaptable to various surfaces Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 66% off on select kitchen appliances 5. ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO excels in both vacuuming and mopping, making it a versatile addition to any home. Its strong suction power ensures thorough cleaning, while smart features offer ease of use and scheduling. Compatible with various surfaces, it's an ideal choice for diverse cleaning needs. Specifications of ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Functionality: 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping Suction: Strong suction power Smart Features: App-enabled, compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa Surface Compatibility: Ideal for hard floors, tiles, carpets, and wood Design: Compact and sleek for easy storage

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so