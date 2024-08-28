Icon
Best child's suitcases for travel in 2024: Top 7 fun and lightweight options

Last Published on Aug 28, 2024
By:  Affiliate Desk

Summary:

Find the perfect child's suitcase for your next family vacation from our list of the 7 best options available in 2024. From durable materials to fun designs, we've got you covered.

Selecting the right suitcase for your child's travel needs can feel overwhelming with so many options available. Whether you’re in search of a lightweight suitcase for easy portability or a durable hardshell case for added protection, it’s important to consider several factors before making a choice. From size and weight to design and functionality, each aspect plays a crucial role in ensuring your child's comfort and convenience during travel.

In this article, we’ll explore the top 7 children’s suitcases available in 2024, offering insights into their key features, advantages, and disadvantages. By comparing these options, you’ll be better equipped to make an informed decision that suits your child’s travel requirements. Whether your priority is durability, style, or practicality, we’ve got you covered with a selection that caters to various needs and preferences.

1. American Tourister SkittleNXT SubYellow

The American Tourister SkittleNXT SubYellow is a durable plastic suitcase designed for kids. With a vibrant yellow color and ample storage space, it's perfect for children's travel needs. The suitcase features a secure zip closure, smooth-rolling wheels, and a sturdy handle for easy maneuverability.

Pros

  • Durable construction
  • Eye-catching design
  • Spacious interior

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May be too large for younger children

2. JUNIOR JOE Travel Trolley Suitcase

The JUNIOR JOE Travel Trolley Suitcase is a lightweight and compact option for kids' travel. It features a playful design, a retractable handle, and easy-to-maneuver wheels. The suitcase is made from durable materials and offers ample space for children's belongings.

Pros

  • Lightweight and compact
  • Fun and vibrant design
  • Sturdy construction

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May not fit larger items

The SWARN Hard Unicorn Suitcase is a stylish and durable option for kids' travel. Its hardshell construction provides added protection for children's belongings, while the whimsical unicorn design adds a touch of fun. The suitcase features a secure combination lock, smooth-rolling wheels, and a sturdy handle for easy transport.

Pros

  • Durable and protective
  • Fun and whimsical design
  • Secure locking mechanism

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May be heavier than other options

4. Transformer Carbonate Suitcase & Polyester Backpack

The Transformer Carbonate Suitcase & Polyester Backpack is a versatile and practical option for kids' travel. This 2-in-1 set includes a durable suitcase and a matching backpack, providing ample storage space for children's belongings. The suitcase features a hardshell construction, smooth-rolling wheels, and a retractable handle, while the backpack offers additional convenience for on-the-go use.

Pros

  • Versatile 2-in-1 design
  • Durable construction
  • Convenient backpack included

Cons

  • May be heavier than single suitcase options
  • Limited color options for backpack

The StarAndDaisy Travel Suitcase with Password Lock is a secure and stylish option for kids' travel. The suitcase features a built-in password lock for added security, as well as smooth-rolling wheels and a retractable handle for easy transport. Its spacious interior and durable construction make it an ideal choice for children's belongings.

Pros

  • Secure password lock
  • Stylish design
  • Spacious interior

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • Lock may require adult assistance

6. SWARN Products Polycarbonate Suitcase

The SWARN Products Polycarbonate Suitcase is a lightweight and durable option for kids' travel. Its polycarbonate construction provides enhanced protection for children's belongings, while the sleek pink design adds a touch of style. The suitcase features smooth-rolling wheels, a secure zip closure, and a retractable handle for easy transport.

Pros

  • Lightweight and durable
  • Stylish design
  • Easy maneuverability

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May show scuffs and scratches more easily

7. DPARANI Cartoon Trolley Suitcase

The DPARANI Cartoon Trolley Suitcase is a fun and functional option for kids' travel. Its cartoon-themed design and vibrant colors make it an attractive choice for children, while its durable polycarbonate construction ensures long-lasting use. The suitcase features smooth-rolling wheels, a secure zip closure, and a retractable handle for easy transport.

Pros

  • Fun and functional design
  • Durable construction
  • Easy maneuverability

Cons

  • Limited color options
  • May be too small for older children
Best Child's SuitcasesDesignConstructionSecurityStorage
American Tourister SkittleNXT SubYellowVibrantPlasticZip closureAmple space
JUNIOR JOE Travel Trolley SuitcasePlayfulDurableRetractable handleCompact
SWARN Hard Unicorn SuitcaseWhimsicalHardshellCombination lockSecure
Transformer Carbonate Suitcase & Polyester BackpackVersatileHardshellSmooth-rolling wheelsAmple space
StarAndDaisy Travel Suitcase with Password LockSecureDurablePassword lockSpacious
SWARN Products Polycarbonate SuitcaseSleekPolycarbonateSecure zip closureLightweight
DPARANI Cartoon Trolley SuitcaseCartoon-themedPolycarbonateSecure zip closureFun

Best overall child's suitcase:

The SWARN Hard Unicorn Suitcase stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a whimsical design, durable hardshell construction, and secure features, making it an ideal choice for children's travel.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best child's suitcases:

Size and weight: Select a suitcase that is lightweight and easy for your child to handle. The size should be appropriate for their travel needs, fitting easily in overhead compartments.

Durability: Look for sturdy materials like polycarbonate or high-quality polyester to ensure the suitcase can withstand rough handling.

Design and features: Opt for a design that appeals to your child, with fun colours or characters. Features like smooth wheels, secure zippers, and a comfortable handle are essential for ease of use.

Safety: Ensure the suitcase has safety features, such as child-friendly locks and reflective elements for visibility.

FAQs on Child's suitcase

Child's suitcases range in price from 1500 to 5000, depending on the brand, size, and features.
The most important features to consider are durability, security, maneuverability, and ample storage space to accommodate your child's belongings.
Yes, several new models with innovative designs and enhanced features have been released this year, catering to the specific needs of children's travel.
To ensure high quality, look for reputable brands known for their durable and reliable luggage products, and read customer reviews for firsthand experiences.
