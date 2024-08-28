Best child's suitcases for travel in 2024: Top 7 fun and lightweight options

Summary: Find the perfect child's suitcase for your next family vacation from our list of the 7 best options available in 2024. From durable materials to fun designs, we've got you covered.

Selecting the right suitcase for your child's travel needs can feel overwhelming with so many options available. Whether you’re in search of a lightweight suitcase for easy portability or a durable hardshell case for added protection, it’s important to consider several factors before making a choice. From size and weight to design and functionality, each aspect plays a crucial role in ensuring your child's comfort and convenience during travel. In this article, we’ll explore the top 7 children’s suitcases available in 2024, offering insights into their key features, advantages, and disadvantages. By comparing these options, you’ll be better equipped to make an informed decision that suits your child’s travel requirements. Whether your priority is durability, style, or practicality, we’ve got you covered with a selection that caters to various needs and preferences.

1. American Tourister SkittleNXT SubYellow

The American Tourister SkittleNXT SubYellow is a durable plastic suitcase designed for kids. With a vibrant yellow color and ample storage space, it's perfect for children's travel needs. The suitcase features a secure zip closure, smooth-rolling wheels, and a sturdy handle for easy maneuverability.

Pros Durable construction

Eye-catching design

Spacious interior Cons Limited color options

May be too large for younger children

2. JUNIOR JOE Travel Trolley Suitcase

The JUNIOR JOE Travel Trolley Suitcase is a lightweight and compact option for kids' travel. It features a playful design, a retractable handle, and easy-to-maneuver wheels. The suitcase is made from durable materials and offers ample space for children's belongings.

Pros Lightweight and compact

Fun and vibrant design

Sturdy construction Cons Limited color options

May not fit larger items

Also read:Best men's luggage bags for travel: Top 7 durable and stylish options 3. SWARN Hard Unicorn Suitcase

The SWARN Hard Unicorn Suitcase is a stylish and durable option for kids' travel. Its hardshell construction provides added protection for children's belongings, while the whimsical unicorn design adds a touch of fun. The suitcase features a secure combination lock, smooth-rolling wheels, and a sturdy handle for easy transport.

Pros Durable and protective

Fun and whimsical design

Secure locking mechanism Cons Limited color options

May be heavier than other options

4. Transformer Carbonate Suitcase & Polyester Backpack

The Transformer Carbonate Suitcase & Polyester Backpack is a versatile and practical option for kids' travel. This 2-in-1 set includes a durable suitcase and a matching backpack, providing ample storage space for children's belongings. The suitcase features a hardshell construction, smooth-rolling wheels, and a retractable handle, while the backpack offers additional convenience for on-the-go use.

Pros Versatile 2-in-1 design

Durable construction

Convenient backpack included Cons May be heavier than single suitcase options

Limited color options for backpack

Also read:Best VIP luggage bags for travellers in 2024: Top 9 durable and luxury picks 5. StarAndDaisy Travel Suitcase with Password Lock

The StarAndDaisy Travel Suitcase with Password Lock is a secure and stylish option for kids' travel. The suitcase features a built-in password lock for added security, as well as smooth-rolling wheels and a retractable handle for easy transport. Its spacious interior and durable construction make it an ideal choice for children's belongings.

Pros Secure password lock

Stylish design

Spacious interior Cons Limited color options

Lock may require adult assistance

6. SWARN Products Polycarbonate Suitcase

The SWARN Products Polycarbonate Suitcase is a lightweight and durable option for kids' travel. Its polycarbonate construction provides enhanced protection for children's belongings, while the sleek pink design adds a touch of style. The suitcase features smooth-rolling wheels, a secure zip closure, and a retractable handle for easy transport.

Pros Lightweight and durable

Stylish design

Easy maneuverability Cons Limited color options

May show scuffs and scratches more easily

7. DPARANI Cartoon Trolley Suitcase

The DPARANI Cartoon Trolley Suitcase is a fun and functional option for kids' travel. Its cartoon-themed design and vibrant colors make it an attractive choice for children, while its durable polycarbonate construction ensures long-lasting use. The suitcase features smooth-rolling wheels, a secure zip closure, and a retractable handle for easy transport.

Pros Fun and functional design

Durable construction

Easy maneuverability Cons Limited color options

May be too small for older children

Also read:Best luggage trolleys for effortless travel: Top 10 stylish and durable picks Top 4 features of best child's suitcases:

Best Child's Suitcases Design Construction Security Storage American Tourister SkittleNXT SubYellow Vibrant Plastic Zip closure Ample space JUNIOR JOE Travel Trolley Suitcase Playful Durable Retractable handle Compact SWARN Hard Unicorn Suitcase Whimsical Hardshell Combination lock Secure Transformer Carbonate Suitcase & Polyester Backpack Versatile Hardshell Smooth-rolling wheels Ample space StarAndDaisy Travel Suitcase with Password Lock Secure Durable Password lock Spacious SWARN Products Polycarbonate Suitcase Sleek Polycarbonate Secure zip closure Lightweight DPARANI Cartoon Trolley Suitcase Cartoon-themed Polycarbonate Secure zip closure Fun

Best value for money child's suitcase: The JUNIOR JOE Travel Trolley Suitcase offers the best value for money, with its durable construction, playful design, and compact size making it a practical and affordable choice for children's travel needs. Also read:End of season sale: Get up to 55% off on Mokobara handbags, luggage bags

Best overall child's suitcase: The SWARN Hard Unicorn Suitcase stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a whimsical design, durable hardshell construction, and secure features, making it an ideal choice for children's travel.

FAQs on Child's suitcase What is the price range for child's suitcases? Child's suitcases range in price from ₹ 1500 to ₹ 5000, depending on the brand, size, and features. What are the most important features to look for in a child's suitcase? The most important features to consider are durability, security, maneuverability, and ample storage space to accommodate your child's belongings. Are there any new releases in child's suitcases for this year? Yes, several new models with innovative designs and enhanced features have been released this year, catering to the specific needs of children's travel. How can I ensure that the child's suitcase I choose is of high quality? To ensure high quality, look for reputable brands known for their durable and reliable luggage products, and read customer reviews for firsthand experiences.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

