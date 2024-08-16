Icon
HT Shop Now Close Icon

Best VIP luggage bags for travellers in 2024: Top 9 durable and luxury picks

Last Published on Aug 16, 2024 13:29 IST
dot By:  Affiliate Desk

Summary:

Discover the best VIP luggage options for your travel needs, including the pros and cons of each item, a feature comparison table, and tips for finding the perfect bag.

VIP is a renowned brand offering top-notch luggage solutions for travellers. Whether you're a frequent flyer or planning a holiday, having the right luggage is essential for a hassle-free journey. VIP bags are known for their durability, style, and functionality, making them a preferred choice for many.

In this article, we will explore the top 9 VIP luggage bags available on Amazon India. Each bag will be highlighted with its key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. From business trips to leisurely vacations, these VIP bags are designed to meet the needs of various travellers. Whether you prioritise capacity, durability, or sleek design, this guide will assist you in selecting the ideal luggage for your next trip.

1. VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69ERED

The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69ERED is a stylish and durable option for travelers. With ample storage space, smooth-rolling wheels, and a sturdy build, this bag is perfect for both short trips and extended vacations.

Pros

  • Ample storage space for packing essentials
  • Durable construction to withstand travel wear and tear
  • Smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuverability

Cons

  • May be slightly heavy when fully packed

2. VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU

The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU offers a sleek and functional design for travelers. With its lightweight construction, expandable storage, and secure locking system, this bag is a versatile choice for various travel needs.

Pros

  • Expandable storage for flexible packing options
  • Lightweight design for hassle-free travel
  • Secure locking system for peace of mind

Cons

  • Limited color options

3. VIP Voyager Polypropylene Hard Sided Suitcase

The VIP Voyager Polypropylene Hard Sided Suitcase is a durable and impact-resistant option for travelers. Featuring a scratch-resistant exterior, spacious interior, and smooth-rolling wheels, this suitcase is built to withstand the rigors of travel.

Pros

  • Impact-resistant exterior for long-lasting use
  • Spacious interior with organizational features
  • Secure locking system for peace of mind

Cons

  • May be slightly heavier than soft-sided options

The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID58ERED combines style and functionality for travelers. With its vibrant color options, expandable storage, and 360-degree spinner wheels, this bag offers both practicality and visual appeal.

Pros

  • Eye-catching design for personalized style
  • Expandable storage for versatile packing options
  • Convenient exterior pockets for quick access

Cons

  • May show wear and tear more visibly

The VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester Suitcase offers a blend of style and functionality for travelers. With its durable construction, spacious interior, and smooth-rolling wheels, this suitcase is ideal for various travel preferences.

Pros

  • Stylish design with contemporary appeal
  • Spacious interior for organized packing
  • Secure locking system for peace of mind

Cons

  • Limited color options

The VIP Strolly Trolley Suitcase Polycarbonate is a sleek and durable option for travelers. With its impact-resistant construction, spacious interior, and telescopic handle, this suitcase offers both style and practicality for on-the-go individuals.

Pros

  • Impact-resistant construction for long-term use
  • Efficient packing space for travel essentials
  • Secure locking system for peace of mind

Cons

  • May be heavier than soft-sided options

The VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside suitcase is designed for tech-savvy travelers. With its built-in USB charging port, secure locking system, and impact-resistant construction, this suitcase is perfect for modern travel needs.

Pros

  • Convenient USB charging port for electronic devices
  • Secure locking system for peace of mind
  • Durable construction for long-lasting use

Cons

  • Limited color options

The VIP Strolly Trolley Suitcase Polycarbonate offers a balance of style and functionality for travelers. With its sleek design, spacious interior, and secure locking system, this suitcase is suitable for various travel preferences and destinations.

Pros

  • Sleek and modern design for personalized style
  • Spacious interior for efficient packing
  • Secure locking system for peace of mind

Cons

  • Limited color options

The VIP Check Trolley Lightweight Suitcase is designed for travelers seeking a balance of durability and portability. With its lightweight construction, expandable storage, and smooth-rolling wheels, this suitcase is a practical choice for on-the-go individuals.

Pros

  • Lightweight construction for hassle-free travel
  • Expandable storage for versatile packing options
  • Secure locking system for peace of mind

Cons

  • May have limited color options

Top 5 features of best VIP luggage bags:

Best VIP Luggage BagsSpacious InteriorImpact-ResistantSecure Locking SystemLightweight ConstructionStylish Design
VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EREDYesNoYesNoNo
VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLUYesNoYesYesNo
VIP Voyager Polypropylene Hard Sided SuitcaseYesYesYesNoNo
VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID58EREDYesNoYesYesYes
VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester SuitcaseYesNoYesYesYes
VIP Strolly Trolley Suitcase PolycarbonateYesYesYesNoYes
VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate HardsideYesYesYesNoYes
VIP Strolly Trolley Suitcase PolycarbonateYesNoYesYesYes
VIP Check Trolley Lightweight SuitcaseYesNoYesYesNo

Best value for money VIP luggage bag:

The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU offers the best value for money with its lightweight construction, expandable design, and secure locking system. This versatile bag provides a balance of functionality and affordability for travellers.

Best overall VIP luggage bag:

The VIP Voyager Polypropylene Hard Sided Suitcase stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its impact-resistant construction, spacious interior, and secure locking system. This suitcase combines durability and practicality for various travel needs.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best VIP luggage bags:

Durability: Choose luggage made from robust materials like polycarbonate or aluminium, which withstand rough handling and provide long-lasting protection for your belongings.

Weight: Opt for lightweight options to maximise the amount of weight you can pack, while ensuring the bag is easy to manoeuvre through airports.

Security features: Look for bags with TSA-approved locks and anti-theft zippers to ensure your valuables remain safe during travel.

Storage and organisation: Consider luggage with ample compartments and expandable sections to help organise your items and accommodate additional purchases.

Similar articles for you

4 airport VIP services that can make your journey a breeze

Best Wildcraft luggage bags: Travel in style with all your essentials with our top 6 picks

Pick the right cabin luggage for your airport transit: A complete guide for your next travel purchase

Best cabin luggage for travellers: Your travel companion sorted, top 10 picks to consider

FAQs on VIP luggage

The price of VIP luggage bags can vary depending on the size, material, and features. You can find options ranging from affordable to premium, catering to different budget preferences.
Yes, VIP luggage bags often come with a warranty against manufacturing defects. Be sure to check the specific warranty details for each product before making a purchase.
Many VIP luggage bags are designed to meet international travel requirements, including TSA-approved locks and durable construction. Check the product specifications to ensure compatibility with your travel needs.
When choosing a VIP luggage bag, consider features such as spacious interior, impact resistance, secure locking systems, and lightweight construction. These qualities can enhance your travel experience and provide peace of mind.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Get Latest Updates on Best Fashion Deals. Mens Wear , Womens Wear , Kids Wear , Footwear and Fashion Accessories

Trending Stories
Related Fashion-accessories Stories