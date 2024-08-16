Discover the best VIP luggage options for your travel needs, including the pros and cons of each item, a feature comparison table, and tips for finding the perfect bag.
VIP is a renowned brand offering top-notch luggage solutions for travellers. Whether you're a frequent flyer or planning a holiday, having the right luggage is essential for a hassle-free journey. VIP bags are known for their durability, style, and functionality, making them a preferred choice for many.
In this article, we will explore the top 9 VIP luggage bags available on Amazon India. Each bag will be highlighted with its key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. From business trips to leisurely vacations, these VIP bags are designed to meet the needs of various travellers. Whether you prioritise capacity, durability, or sleek design, this guide will assist you in selecting the ideal luggage for your next trip.
1. VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69ERED
The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69ERED is a stylish and durable option for travelers. With ample storage space, smooth-rolling wheels, and a sturdy build, this bag is perfect for both short trips and extended vacations.
Pros
Ample storage space for packing essentials
Durable construction to withstand travel wear and tear
Smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuverability
Cons
May be slightly heavy when fully packed
2. VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU
The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU offers a sleek and functional design for travelers. With its lightweight construction, expandable storage, and secure locking system, this bag is a versatile choice for various travel needs.
Pros
Expandable storage for flexible packing options
Lightweight design for hassle-free travel
Secure locking system for peace of mind
Cons
Limited color options
3. VIP Voyager Polypropylene Hard Sided Suitcase
The VIP Voyager Polypropylene Hard Sided Suitcase is a durable and impact-resistant option for travelers. Featuring a scratch-resistant exterior, spacious interior, and smooth-rolling wheels, this suitcase is built to withstand the rigors of travel.
The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID58ERED combines style and functionality for travelers. With its vibrant color options, expandable storage, and 360-degree spinner wheels, this bag offers both practicality and visual appeal.
The VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester Suitcase offers a blend of style and functionality for travelers. With its durable construction, spacious interior, and smooth-rolling wheels, this suitcase is ideal for various travel preferences.
The VIP Strolly Trolley Suitcase Polycarbonate is a sleek and durable option for travelers. With its impact-resistant construction, spacious interior, and telescopic handle, this suitcase offers both style and practicality for on-the-go individuals.
The VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside suitcase is designed for tech-savvy travelers. With its built-in USB charging port, secure locking system, and impact-resistant construction, this suitcase is perfect for modern travel needs.
Pros
Convenient USB charging port for electronic devices
The VIP Strolly Trolley Suitcase Polycarbonate offers a balance of style and functionality for travelers. With its sleek design, spacious interior, and secure locking system, this suitcase is suitable for various travel preferences and destinations.
The VIP Check Trolley Lightweight Suitcase is designed for travelers seeking a balance of durability and portability. With its lightweight construction, expandable storage, and smooth-rolling wheels, this suitcase is a practical choice for on-the-go individuals.
Pros
Lightweight construction for hassle-free travel
Expandable storage for versatile packing options
Secure locking system for peace of mind
Cons
May have limited color options
Top 5 features of best VIP luggage bags:
Best VIP Luggage Bags
Spacious Interior
Impact-Resistant
Secure Locking System
Lightweight Construction
Stylish Design
VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69ERED
Yes
No
Yes
No
No
VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
VIP Voyager Polypropylene Hard Sided Suitcase
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID58ERED
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester Suitcase
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
VIP Strolly Trolley Suitcase Polycarbonate
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
VIP Strolly Trolley Suitcase Polycarbonate
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
VIP Check Trolley Lightweight Suitcase
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No
Best value for money VIP luggage bag:
The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU offers the best value for money with its lightweight construction, expandable design, and secure locking system. This versatile bag provides a balance of functionality and affordability for travellers.
Best overall VIP luggage bag:
The VIP Voyager Polypropylene Hard Sided Suitcase stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its impact-resistant construction, spacious interior, and secure locking system. This suitcase combines durability and practicality for various travel needs.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best VIP luggage bags:
Durability: Choose luggage made from robust materials like polycarbonate or aluminium, which withstand rough handling and provide long-lasting protection for your belongings.
Weight: Opt for lightweight options to maximise the amount of weight you can pack, while ensuring the bag is easy to manoeuvre through airports.
Security features: Look for bags with TSA-approved locks and anti-theft zippers to ensure your valuables remain safe during travel.
Storage and organisation: Consider luggage with ample compartments and expandable sections to help organise your items and accommodate additional purchases.
The price of VIP luggage bags can vary depending on the size, material, and features. You can find options ranging from affordable to premium, catering to different budget preferences.
Yes, VIP luggage bags often come with a warranty against manufacturing defects. Be sure to check the specific warranty details for each product before making a purchase.
Many VIP luggage bags are designed to meet international travel requirements, including TSA-approved locks and durable construction. Check the product specifications to ensure compatibility with your travel needs.
When choosing a VIP luggage bag, consider features such as spacious interior, impact resistance, secure locking systems, and lightweight construction. These qualities can enhance your travel experience and provide peace of mind.
