Best VIP luggage bags for travellers in 2024: Top 9 durable and luxury picks

Summary: Discover the best VIP luggage options for your travel needs, including the pros and cons of each item, a feature comparison table, and tips for finding the perfect bag.

VIP is a renowned brand offering top-notch luggage solutions for travellers. Whether you're a frequent flyer or planning a holiday, having the right luggage is essential for a hassle-free journey. VIP bags are known for their durability, style, and functionality, making them a preferred choice for many. In this article, we will explore the top 9 VIP luggage bags available on Amazon India. Each bag will be highlighted with its key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. From business trips to leisurely vacations, these VIP bags are designed to meet the needs of various travellers. Whether you prioritise capacity, durability, or sleek design, this guide will assist you in selecting the ideal luggage for your next trip.

1. VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69ERED

The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69ERED is a stylish and durable option for travelers. With ample storage space, smooth-rolling wheels, and a sturdy build, this bag is perfect for both short trips and extended vacations.

Pros Ample storage space for packing essentials

Durable construction to withstand travel wear and tear

Smooth-rolling wheels for easy maneuverability Cons May be slightly heavy when fully packed

2. VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU

The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU offers a sleek and functional design for travelers. With its lightweight construction, expandable storage, and secure locking system, this bag is a versatile choice for various travel needs.

Pros Expandable storage for flexible packing options

Lightweight design for hassle-free travel

Secure locking system for peace of mind Cons Limited color options

3. VIP Voyager Polypropylene Hard Sided Suitcase

The VIP Voyager Polypropylene Hard Sided Suitcase is a durable and impact-resistant option for travelers. Featuring a scratch-resistant exterior, spacious interior, and smooth-rolling wheels, this suitcase is built to withstand the rigors of travel.

Pros Impact-resistant exterior for long-lasting use

Spacious interior with organizational features

Secure locking system for peace of mind Cons May be slightly heavier than soft-sided options

Also Read: Best suitcase brands you must consider for your next expedition, top 6 options everyone loves 4. VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID58ERED

The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID58ERED combines style and functionality for travelers. With its vibrant color options, expandable storage, and 360-degree spinner wheels, this bag offers both practicality and visual appeal.

Pros Eye-catching design for personalized style

Expandable storage for versatile packing options

Convenient exterior pockets for quick access Cons May show wear and tear more visibly

Also Read: Best luggage for international travel: Choose from the top 6 picks to make your travel easier 5. VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester Suitcase

The VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester Suitcase offers a blend of style and functionality for travelers. With its durable construction, spacious interior, and smooth-rolling wheels, this suitcase is ideal for various travel preferences.

Pros Stylish design with contemporary appeal

Spacious interior for organized packing

Secure locking system for peace of mind Cons Limited color options

Also Read: Best trolley bags in India: Top 11 stylish and comfortable picks that are portable and lightweight 6. VIP Strolly Trolley Suitcase Polycarbonate

The VIP Strolly Trolley Suitcase Polycarbonate is a sleek and durable option for travelers. With its impact-resistant construction, spacious interior, and telescopic handle, this suitcase offers both style and practicality for on-the-go individuals.

Pros Impact-resistant construction for long-term use

Efficient packing space for travel essentials

Secure locking system for peace of mind Cons May be heavier than soft-sided options

Also Read: Best leather luggage bags: Ensure that your belongings remain protected throughout your journey with our top 8 picks 7. VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside

The VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside suitcase is designed for tech-savvy travelers. With its built-in USB charging port, secure locking system, and impact-resistant construction, this suitcase is perfect for modern travel needs.

Pros Convenient USB charging port for electronic devices

Secure locking system for peace of mind

Durable construction for long-lasting use Cons Limited color options

Also Read: Best luggage brands in India: Top picks for luggage bags, trolleys and more for your travel needs 8. VIP Strolly Trolley Suitcase Polycarbonate

The VIP Strolly Trolley Suitcase Polycarbonate offers a balance of style and functionality for travelers. With its sleek design, spacious interior, and secure locking system, this suitcase is suitable for various travel preferences and destinations.

Pros Sleek and modern design for personalized style

Spacious interior for efficient packing

Secure locking system for peace of mind Cons Limited color options

Also Read: Best VIP Luggage for Travelers: Top 9 options for smooth, stylish and convinient travel 9. VIP Check Trolley Lightweight Suitcase

The VIP Check Trolley Lightweight Suitcase is designed for travelers seeking a balance of durability and portability. With its lightweight construction, expandable storage, and smooth-rolling wheels, this suitcase is a practical choice for on-the-go individuals.

Pros Lightweight construction for hassle-free travel

Expandable storage for versatile packing options

Secure locking system for peace of mind Cons May have limited color options

Top 5 features of best VIP luggage bags:

Best VIP Luggage Bags Spacious Interior Impact-Resistant Secure Locking System Lightweight Construction Stylish Design VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69ERED Yes No Yes No No VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU Yes No Yes Yes No VIP Voyager Polypropylene Hard Sided Suitcase Yes Yes Yes No No VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID58ERED Yes No Yes Yes Yes VIP Suprema Softsided Polyester Suitcase Yes No Yes Yes Yes VIP Strolly Trolley Suitcase Polycarbonate Yes Yes Yes No Yes VIP Foxtrot Technology Polycarbonate Hardside Yes Yes Yes No Yes VIP Strolly Trolley Suitcase Polycarbonate Yes No Yes Yes Yes VIP Check Trolley Lightweight Suitcase Yes No Yes Yes No

Best value for money VIP luggage bag: The VIP Polyester Softsided Luggage STWID69EBLU offers the best value for money with its lightweight construction, expandable design, and secure locking system. This versatile bag provides a balance of functionality and affordability for travellers.

Best overall VIP luggage bag: The VIP Voyager Polypropylene Hard Sided Suitcase stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its impact-resistant construction, spacious interior, and secure locking system. This suitcase combines durability and practicality for various travel needs.

FAQs on VIP luggage What are the price ranges for VIP luggage bags? The price of VIP luggage bags can vary depending on the size, material, and features. You can find options ranging from affordable to premium, catering to different budget preferences. Do VIP luggage bags come with a warranty? Yes, VIP luggage bags often come with a warranty against manufacturing defects. Be sure to check the specific warranty details for each product before making a purchase. Are VIP luggage bags suitable for international travel? Many VIP luggage bags are designed to meet international travel requirements, including TSA-approved locks and durable construction. Check the product specifications to ensure compatibility with your travel needs. What are the best features to look for in VIP luggage bags? When choosing a VIP luggage bag, consider features such as spacious interior, impact resistance, secure locking systems, and lightweight construction. These qualities can enhance your travel experience and provide peace of mind.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

