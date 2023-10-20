Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 30% off on printer scanners!

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is back, and this time it's bigger and better than ever before. If you've been waiting for the perfect opportunity to snag incredible deals and discounts on a wide range of products, your patience is about to pay off. This annual extravaganza offers shoppers the chance to enjoy substantial savings on everything from electronics and fashion to home appliances and more. With deals that are the envy of bargain hunters, it's the event you've been eagerly anticipating all year long. In today's tech-savvy world, printer scanners have become indispensable in every household. They serve not only as essential tools for work and study but also as devices that bring families closer together. Whether it's digitizing old family photos or scanning important documents, printer scanners are at the heart of these activities. In the market, you'll find a myriad of technologies that cater to different needs, from high-resolution scanning to wireless connectivity and portability. This sale presents the ideal opportunity to invest in a new printer scanner, as renowned brands like Samsung are set to offer substantial discounts. To help you make the most of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, we've meticulously curated a list of the best printer scanner deals available. We've hand-picked top brands and models that guarantee efficiency and quality. Our selection includes products with cutting-edge features like AMOLED displays and wireless capabilities to enhance your scanning experience. Don't miss out on our recommendations, as these deals are available only until October 14, 2023. Join us in this shopping extravaganza and take advantage of the remarkable discounts and offers on printer scanners that can elevate your productivity and convenience. This Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is your ticket to immense savings and top-notch products. So, be sure to participate in this fantastic shopping event before it's too late! 1. Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home & Office The Brother DCP-T525W is a versatile Wi-Fi Colour Ink Tank Multifunction printer designed to cater to the printing, scanning, and copying needs of both home and office users. Packed with a range of features and equipped with an efficient ink tank system, it offers exceptional value and performance. This all-in-one printer is a reliable choice for those seeking high-quality prints and scans while keeping costs low. Key Specifications of Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction Print Technology: Inkjet Functions: Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Mobile Printing (Brother iPrint&Scan) Print Speed: Up to 12/10 ipm (Mono/Colour) Print Resolution: Up to 1200 x 6000 dpi Scan Resolution: Up to 1200 x 2400 dpi ADF Capacity: No Ink Tank Capacity: 90 ml per colour (CMYK) Paper Handling: Up to 100 sheets Display: 1-Line LCD Supported Paper Sizes: A4, A5, A6, Exe, LTR, LGL, Photo 4X6", Index Card, Photo-2L Dimensions (WxDxH): 435 x 380 x 159 mm Weight: 7.1 kg

Pros Cons Wireless Connectivity No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) High-Quality Printing, Spacious Paper Handling Moderate Print Speed

Our Pick Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home & Office ₹ 17,790 25% off ₹ 13,399 from

2. Brother DCP-T426W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home The Brother DCP-T426W is an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile and efficient Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction printer designed for home use. This all-in-one printer offers the convenience of printing, scanning, and copying in a compact and cost-effective package. With wireless connectivity and a user-friendly design, it's a reliable solution for all your home office and personal printing needs. Key Specifications of Brother DCP-T426W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction Print Technology: Inkjet Functions: Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Mobile Printing (Brother iPrint&Scan) Print Speed: Up to 28/11 ipm (Mono/Colour) Print Resolution: Up to 1200 x 6000 dpi Scan Resolution: Up to 1200 x 2400 dpi ADF Capacity: No Ink Tank Capacity: 90 ml per colour (CMYK) Paper Handling: Up to 150 sheets Display: 1-Line LCD Supported Paper Sizes: A4, A5, A6, Exe, LTR, LGL, Photo 4X6", Index Card, Photo-2L Dimensions (WxDxH): 435 x 380 x 159 mm Weight: 7.1 kg

Pros Cons Wireless Connectivity No Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) High-Speed Printing, High-Quality Prints Home Use Focus

Brother DCP-T426W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home ₹ 15,590 24% off ₹ 11,899 from

Also read: Best printer with scanner for home: Here are your top picks 3. HP Ink Advantage 6075 WiFi Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Dual Band WiFi, Duplex Printing (Automatic Double-Sided Print) The HP Ink Advantage 6075 is a versatile all-in-one printer designed to meet the needs of both home and small office users. This multifunctional device combines the functions of printing, scanning, and copying, offering a wide range of features to enhance productivity. With the convenience of dual-band Wi-Fi and automatic duplex printing, it's a reliable solution for various printing tasks in a home or small office setting. Key Specifications of HP Ink Advantage 6075 WiFi Colour Printer Print Technology: Inkjet Functions: Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity: Dual-Band Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Mobile Printing (HP Smart App) Print Speed: Up to 10/7 ppm (Black/Color) Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi Scan Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi ADF Capacity: No Duplex Printing: Yes (Automatic Double-Sided Printing) Paper Handling: Up to 100 sheets input, 25 sheets output Display: 2.2-inch Mono Touchscreen Supported Paper Sizes: A4, A5, B5, DL Envelope Dimensions (WxDxH): 432.5 x 511.5 x 163.7 mm Weight: 6.75 kg

Pros Cons Dual-Band Wi-Fi, High-Resolution Printing Modest Print Speed Automatic Duplex Printing Limited Paper Handling

HP Ink Advantage 6075 WiFi Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Dual Band WiFi, Duplex Printing (Automatic Double-Sided Print). ₹ 13,213 17% off ₹ 10,999 from

4. Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM4070 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inktank Monochrome Printer (Black 6000 Prints) with ADF and Auto Duplex Printing (Print Speed- Black 13.0 ipm) The Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM4070 is an all-in-one monochrome printer designed for high-volume printing, scanning, and copying tasks. With its extensive ink tank capacity and advanced features like an Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) and automatic duplex printing, this printer is an ideal choice for small offices, businesses, or individuals with substantial printing needs. Key Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM4070 All in One Print Technology: Inkjet Functions: Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Ethernet, Mobile Printing (Canon PRINT app) Print Speed: Up to 13.0 ipm (Black) Print Resolution: Up to 600 x 1200 dpi Scan Resolution: Up to 1200 x 2400 dpi ADF Capacity: Up to 35 sheets Duplex Printing: Yes (Automatic Double-Sided Printing) Ink Tank Capacity: Black: Up to 6,000 pages Paper Handling: Up to 350 sheets Display: 2-Line Mono LCD Supported Paper Sizes: A4, A5, B5, Legal, Letter, Envelopes Dimensions (WxDxH): 403 x 369 x 234 mm Weight: 6.7 kg

Pros Cons High-Volume Printing Monochrome Only Automatic Duplex Printing Size and Weight

Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM4070 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inktank Monochrome Printer (Black 6000 Prints) with ADF and Auto Duplex Printing (Print Speed- Black 13.0 ipm) ₹ 20,995 30% off ₹ 14,799 from

5. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles (Per Black Bottle Yield 6000 Prints and Colour 7000 Prints) for Home/Office The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 is an all-in-one colour printer designed for home and small office use, offering an efficient and cost-effective solution for printing, scanning, and copying needs. With its extensive ink tank capacity, which includes two additional black ink bottles, this printer is a reliable choice for users seeking vibrant colour prints and high-yield monochrome prints for a variety of applications. Key Specifications of Print Technology: Inkjet Functions: Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity: USB 2.0 Print Speed: Up to 8.8/5.0 ipm (Black/Color) Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi Scan Resolution: Up to 600 x 1200 dpi ADF Capacity: No Duplex Printing: No Ink Tank Capacity: Black: Up to 6,000 pages per bottle, Colour: Up to 7,000 pages per bottle Paper Handling: Up to 100 sheets Display: No Supported Paper Sizes: A4, A5, B5, Legal, Letter, Envelopes Dimensions (WxDxH): 445 x 330 x 167 mm Weight: 5.8 kg

Pros Cons High-Yield Printing No Duplex Printing High-Resolution Printing Limited Connectivit

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles (Per Black Bottle Yield 6000 Prints and Colour 7000 Prints) for Home/Office ₹ 15,275 23% off ₹ 11,799 from

6. HP DeskJet 2331 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, 1000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 7WN46D The HP DeskJet 2331 is an all-in-one printer designed for basic home and small office use. This compact and affordable device offers printing, scanning, and copying functionalities to meet everyday document needs. With a straightforward setup and easy operation, it's an ideal choice for those seeking simplicity and convenience in their printing tasks. Key Specifications of HP DeskJet 2331 All-in-One Printer, Print Print Technology: Inkjet Functions: Print, Copy, Scan Connectivity: Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Print Speed: Up to 7.5 ppm (Black), 5.5 ppm (Colour) Print Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi (Black), Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi (Colour) Scan Resolution: Up to 1200 dpi ADF Capacity: No Duplex Printing: Manual Paper Handling: 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray Duty Cycle: Up to 1,000 pages per month Supported Paper Sizes: A4, B5, A6, DL envelope Dimensions (WxDxH): 425.2 x 304.1 x 149.1 mm Weight: 3.42 kg

Pros Cons Affordable No Wireless Connectivity Compact Design, Decent Print Resolution No Automatic Duplex Printing

HP DeskJet 2331 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, 1000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 7WN46D ₹ 4,872 24% off ₹ 3,699 from

Also read: Buying guide for best printers for office use 7. Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inkjet Colour Printer for Home The Canon PIXMA MG2577s is an all-in-one inkjet colour printer designed for home use. With its compact design and versatile functionalities, it offers a convenient and cost-effective solution for basic printing, scanning, and copying needs. This printer is tailored for households and small offices looking for an affordable, user-friendly device. Key Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One Print Technology: Inkjet Functions: Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity: USB 2.0 Print Speed: Up to 8.0 ipm (Black), Up to 4.0 ipm (Color) Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 600 dpi Scan Resolution: Up to 600 x 1200 dpi ADF Capacity: No Duplex Printing: No Paper Handling: Up to 60 sheets Supported Paper Sizes: A4, A5, B5, Letter, Legal, Envelopes Dimensions (WxDxH): 426 x 306 x 145 mm Weight: 3.5 kg

Pros Cons Affordable No Automatic Duplex Printing Compact and Lightweight No Wireless Connectivity

8. Brother DCP-B7535DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing & Wi-Fi (Toner Box Technology) The Brother DCP-B7535DW is a multi-function monochrome laser printer designed to cater to the needs of small to medium-sized businesses and home offices. With its advanced features such as automatic duplex printing and Wi-Fi connectivity, it offers efficient and reliable printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. The printer also boasts Toner Box Technology, enhancing cost-effectiveness and reducing the need for frequent toner replacements. Key Specifications of Brother DCP-B7535DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer Print Technology: Monochrome Laser Functions: Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Ethernet, Mobile Printing (Brother iPrint&Scan) Print Speed: Up to 34 ppm (Black) Print Resolution: Up to 2400 x 600 dpi Scan Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi ADF Capacity: Up to 50 sheets Duplex Printing: Automatic Paper Handling: Up to 250 sheets Display: 3.7-inch Colour Touchscreen Dimensions (WxDxH): 435 x 427 x 486 mm Weight: 18.7 kg

Pros Cons High-Speed Printing Monochrome Only Automatic Duplex Printing Size and Weight

Brother DCP-B7535DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing & Wi-Fi (Toner Box Technology) ₹ 26,490 27% off ₹ 19,289 from

9. HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 4178 WiFi Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office Compact Size, Automatic Document Feeder, Send Mobile fax & 678 Tri-Color Ink Cartridge The HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 4178 is an all-in-one inkjet colour printer that's perfect for home and small office use. It offers a range of versatile features, including wireless connectivity, scanning, and copying functionalities. Its compact size, automatic document feeder, and mobile fax capabilities make it an ideal choice for those looking for a space-saving, efficient, and convenient printing solution. Key Specifications of HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 4178 WiFi Colour Printer Print Technology: Inkjet Functions: Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Mobile Printing (HP Smart app) Print Speed: Up to 8.5 ppm (Black), Up to 5.5 ppm (Colour) Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi Scan Resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi ADF Capacity: Up to 35 sheets Duplex Printing: Manual Ink Cartridges: HP 678 Tricolour Supported Paper Sizes: A4, B5, A6, DL envelope Dimensions (WxDxH): 428.67 x 361.71 x 249.76 mm Weight: 5.8 kg

Pros Cons Wireless Connectivity Moderate Print Speed Compact Design, Automatic Document Feeder: Manual Duplex Printing

HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 4178 WiFi Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office Compact Size, Automatic Document Feeder, Send Mobile fax & 678 Tri-Color Ink Cartridge ₹ 8,199 from

10. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles. Get Blaupunkt Earbuds Free on Redemption The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 is an all-in-one WiFi ink tank colour printer designed to cater to the needs of homes and small offices. It offers a cost-effective and efficient solution for various printing, scanning, and copying requirements. With its extensive ink tank capacity and the inclusion of two additional black ink bottles, this printer is an ideal choice for users who demand high-quality colour and monochrome prints. Key Specifications: Print Technology: Inkjet Functions: Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Mobile Printing (Canon PRINT app) Print Speed: Up to 8.8/5.0 ipm (Black/Colour) Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi Scan Resolution: Up to 600 x 1200 dpi ADF Capacity: No Duplex Printing: No Ink Tank Capacity: Black: Up to 6,000 pages per bottle, Colour: Up to 7,000 pages per bottle Paper Handling: Up to 100 sheets Display: No Supported Paper Sizes: A4, A5, B5, Legal, Letter, Envelopes Dimensions (WxDxH): 445 x 330 x 163 mm Weight: 5.8 kg

Pros Cons High-Yield Printing No Automatic Duplex Printing High Print Resolution Limited Paper Handling

Best value for money For the best value for money, the "HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 4178" is a solid option. It provides versatile features, including wireless connectivity and an automatic document feeder, at an affordable price point, making it a cost-effective choice for home and small office users. Best deal Among the printer scanners discussed above, the "Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000" stands out as the best overall product. It offers a strong balance between quality, cost-effectiveness, and functionality, making it an excellent choice for a wide range of users. Several parts of the text in this article, including the title, were generated with the help of an AI tool. Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

