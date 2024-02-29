Best cold-pressed oils for hair: Choose from Castor, Argan, Olive, Almond oils

Last Published on Feb 29, 2024 18:02 IST By: Nivedita Mishra









Summary: Indians have been told about the goodness of hair oils for generations. Our mothers and grandmothers have extolled its virtues ad infinitum. Now, know how cold-pressed versions of best hair oils benefit us. Read More Read Less

In India we have a long history of hair oils. Our grandmothers and mothers would always insist on the goodness of oiling hair regularly. Actually, the Indian tradition is to apply oil after washing and drying hair. As much as we may dislike the ‘flat’ look that oiled hair throws up, the truth is that there are many benefits to regular hail oiling. Regular oiling promotes hair growth, adds shine and strengthens strands, leaving your hair looking healthy and vibrant. While many of us may or may know about the advantages of hair oiling, what we ought to know is how this oil we use is extracted. In recent times, one has heard a good deal about cold-pressed oils. What are these oils? Cold-pressed hair oils are extracted without heat, preserving their natural nutrients and benefits. They retain high levels of vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids, making them exceptionally nourishing for the hair and scalp. Such oils penetrate deeply, moisturizing, strengthening, and revitalizing hair from root to tip for optimal health and shine. There are many options in the market. Hair oils extracted from Castor, Olive, Almond and Argan among others are renowned for their myriad benefits for hair and scalp health. Castor oil, rich in omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin E, promotes hair growth by nourishing the scalp and strengthening hair follicles. Olive oil, packed with antioxidants and vitamins, deeply moisturizes the hair, reduces dandruff and adds shine. Almond oil, abundant in vitamin E and magnesium, strengthens hair, prevents breakage, and soothes the scalp. Argan oil, loaded with antioxidants and essential fatty acids, tames frizz, repairs damage, and promotes silky, smooth hair. Regular use of these oils can transform dull, dry hair into lustrous locks, while also nurturing a healthy scalp. We have put together a list of some of best hair oils available online on e-commerce platforms like Amazon. Check them out here and if you are convinced then go ahead and add some to your cart. 1) Rey Naturals Cold Pressed Virgin Castor Hair Oil

Castor oil is particularly useful for hair growth and moisturise the scalp. Castor Hair Oil from Rey Naturals Cold Pressed Virgin is a versatile solution for hair, nails and skin. Rich in nutrients, it stimulates hair growth, strengthens nails and nourishes eyelashes and eyebrows. Hydrating skin and reducing wrinkles, this oil is suitable for all hair types, providing comprehensive care in a convenient 200 ml bottle. 2) UrbanBotanics® Pure Cold Pressed Olive Oil

Olive oil is celebrated for softening dry hair and nourishing hair follicles. Cold Pressed Olive Oil from UrbanBotanics offers holistic care for not just hair but skin as well. Extracted without heat, this oil retains its natural goodness, deeply moisturizing and nourishing hair and skin. Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, it promotes hair growth, adds shine and rejuvenates the hair follicles, leaving our hair soft and supple. This oil is a natural and effective solution for your hair and skincare needs. 3) Soulflower Organic Castor Hair Oil

HEre is anothr option for cold pressed Castor oil. Soulflower Organic Castor Hair oil works as an elixir for not just hair but skin and nails as well. Extracted through cold pressing, it retains its purity and potency, promoting hair growth, strengthening strands, and nourishing the scalp. Free from mineral oil and preservatives, this pure oil is a natural solution for healthy hair and skin. In all, it offers comprehensive care, enhancing your beauty regimen with its nourishing and revitalizing properties. 4) UrbanBotanics® Cold Pressed Castor Oil

Among the many cold pressed hair oils listed, Castor oil is a clear favourite with users on Amazon as well. This Castor oil from UrbanBotanics is a multipurpose magic potion for hair, skin, as well as nails. Extracted using cold pressing techniques, it retains its virgin grade purity and potency, stimulating hair growth, moisturizing dry skin, and strengthening nails. Rich in nutrients, it nourishes eyelashes and eyebrows, promoting overall health and vitality. This oil ensures long-lasting hydration and rejuvenation. Include it in your beauty regimen for radiant hair, skin and nails. Also read: Best hair oils for hair fall control in India: Top 10 choices 5) WishCare® Premium Cold Pressed Castor Oil

Continuing with Castor oils, this variant from WishCare Premium too comes packed with benefits for healthy hair and skin. Extracted in its pure and virgin grade form, it nourishes and strengthens hair follicles, promoting hair growth and thickness. Rich in essential fatty acids, it deeply moisturizes and rejuvenates the skin, leaving it soft and supple. This oil ensures long-lasting care and vitality for hair, making it an essential addition to your beauty routine for radiant results. 6) INDUS VALLEY Bio Organic Cold Pressed Almond Oil

Almond oil, an old favourite of mothers and grandmothers in northern India, has been known to work in many different ways for hair - it is said to promote hair growth, provide nutrition to roots, and prevent premature greying. The cold pressed almond oil from INDUS VALLEY Bio Organic is a good quality oil. Extracted through cold pressing, it retains its purity and potency, providing nourishment for soft, shiny hair and glowing skin. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, it protects hair from damage and rejuvenates the skin. Ideal for baby massage, this pure Roghan Badam oil offers gentle care and nourishment. 7) Dabur Castor Oil

This Castor oil from Dabur is a trusted solution for hair and skin care. Extracted naturally through cold pressing, it retains its purity and potency, promoting hair growth and hydrating the skin. Rich in nutrients, it reduces wrinkles and rejuvenates skin cells. Free from mineral oil and silicones, this 100% natural oil offers holistic care without harmful additives. It ensures ample supply for regular use, providing effective nourishment and revitalization for hair and skin. Also read: Best hair oils for healthy and strong hair: 10 noteworthy options just for you 8) Khadi Natural Cold Pressed Castor Oil

Khadi Natural's cold pressed Castor oil is yet another fine example of high quality of cold pressed oil, beneficial for hair as well as skin. Extracted through cold pressing, it retains its natural goodness, promoting healthy hair growth and nourishing the scalp. This mineral oil and silicone-free formula is suitable for all skin and hair types, delivering hydration and vitality. It is an effective solution for achieving luscious locks and radiant skin. 9) Anveya Moroccan Argan Oil for Hair & Skin Care

Another well known hair oil is the extracted from Argan seeds. This one from Anveya Moroccan is a luxurious treatment for hair as well as skin. Cold-pressed and organic, it retains its purity and potency, nourishing hair with its rich nutrients. Suitable for all hair types, this versatile oil deeply moisturizes, restores elasticity and adds shine. It is perfect for daily use, offering a natural and effective solution for achieving healthy, radiant hair and skin. Conclusion All ancient civilizations across the world, hair oils have been a way of life. In more recent times, the glamour world may have challenged our notion of what good hair ought to look like, but it wont be long before we realised the time-cherished practices of oiling one's hair routinely.

