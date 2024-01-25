Efficiency meets elegance: 10 best side-by-side refrigerators for Indian kitchen
Best side-by-side refrigerators in India offer spacious design, advanced cooling technology and elegant features. These appliances ensure optimal storage, convenient access, and superior freshness for a modern kitchen experience. Read More
Side-by-side refrigerators are a popular choice for many households, offering ample storage space and convenient access to both fresh and frozen items. With advanced features and sleek designs, these refrigerators are a great addition to any modern kitchen. In this article, we will compare the top 10 side-by-side refrigerator models available in India, highlighting their key features, pros, cons, and value for money.
1. LG Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator GL-B257DLWX
The LG Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator GL-B257DLWX is a spacious and energy-efficient side-by-side refrigerator. It features a multi-air flow system, inverter linear compressor, and smart diagnosis technology. With a sleek design and advanced cooling technology, this refrigerator is a top choice for any modern kitchen.
The Panasonic Inverter Frost Free Refrigerator NR-BS62GKX1 offers a spacious and customizable storage space with its adjustable shelves and door pockets. It features an inverter compressor, AG clean technology, and intelligent sensors for efficient cooling and food preservation.
The Samsung Convertible Inverter Refrigerator RS76CG8003S9HL features a convertible freezer, digital inverter compressor, and metal cooling technology. It offers flexible storage options and precise temperature control for optimal food preservation.
The Haier Inverter Refrigerator HES-690SS-P features a convertible design, twin inverter technology, and turbo icing technology. It offers rapid cooling and customizable storage options with its adjustable shelves and door pockets.
The Godrej Refrigerator EONVELVET Platinum features a frost-free design, inverter technology, and intelligent auto-defrost function. It offers ample storage space and advanced cooling features for optimal food preservation.
Pros
Frost-free operation
Energy-efficient
Ample storage space
Cons
Limited color options
Some users may find it noisy
6. Midea Refrigerator Inverter MRF5920WDSSF with Water Dispenser
The Midea Refrigerator Inverter MRF5920WDSSF features a convenient water dispenser, inverter compressor, and adjustable storage options. It offers efficient cooling and easy access to fresh drinking water.
Pros
Convenient water dispenser
Energy-efficient
Adjustable storage options
Cons
Limited color options
Some users may find it bulky
7. Hisense Frost Free Refrigerator with Water Dispenser RS564N4SBNW
The Hisense Frost Free Refrigerator RS564N4SBNW features a built-in water dispenser, frost-free design, and inverter compressor. It offers efficient cooling and customizable storage options for both fresh and frozen items.
The Lloyd Refrigerator GLSF590DGGT1LB features a stylish graphite glass finish, side-by-side design, and energy-efficient performance. It offers ample storage space and advanced cooling technology for optimal food preservation.
Pros
Stylish finish
Energy-efficient
Ample storage space
Cons
Limited color options
Some users may find it bulky
9. Voltas Beko Inverter Refrigerator RSB495XPE
The Voltas Beko Inverter Refrigerator RSB495XPE offers a sleek design, inverter technology, and flexible storage options. It features active fresh blue light technology, NeoFrost dual cooling, and a digital display for easy temperature control.
The Samsung Automatic Convertible Refrigerator RS7HCG8543SLHL features a convertible freezer, digital inverter compressor, and metal cooling technology. It offers flexible storage options and precise temperature control for optimal food preservation.
Pros
Flexible storage options
Energy-efficient
Metal cooling for uniform temperature
Cons
Relatively expensive
Limited color options
Comparison Table
Product Name + Feature Type
LG GL-B257DLWX
Panasonic NR-BS62GKX1
Samsung RS76CG8003S9HL
Haier HES-690SS-P
Godrej EONVELVET
Midea MRF5920WDSSF
Hisense RS564N4SBNW
Lloyd GLSF590DGGT1LB
Voltas Beko RSB495XPE
Samsung RS7HCG8543SLHL
Capacity (Liters)
564
584
617
690
566
520
556
590
495
854
Inverter Technology
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Frost-Free Design
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Convertible Freezer
No
No
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
Best value for money:
The Haier Inverter Refrigerator HES-690SS-P offers the best value for money with its convertible design, twin inverter technology, and turbo icing technology. It provides rapid cooling, customizable storage, and efficient performance at a competitive price point.
Best overall product:
The Samsung Automatic Convertible Refrigerator RS7HCG8543SLHL stands out as the best overall product in the category with its massive 854 liters capacity, convertible freezer, digital inverter compressor, and metal cooling technology. It offers flexible storage options and precise temperature control for optimal food preservation.
How to find the perfect side by side refrigerator:
Finding the perfect side-by-side refrigerator involves evaluating your kitchen space, storage needs, and preferred features. Consider adjustable shelves, advanced cooling technology, and energy efficiency. Read customer reviews to gauge reliability and performance. Compare prices, promotions, and warranty coverage across brands to secure the best deal. Ensure the chosen refrigerator aligns with your lifestyle for an optimal combination of convenience and functionality.
FAQs on side by side refrigerator
The Samsung RS76CG8003S9HL refrigerator has a capacity of 617 liters, providing ample storage space for all your food items.
Yes, the Haier HES-690SS-P refrigerator features a convertible design, allowing you to switch between freezer and fridge modes as needed.
Yes, the Midea MRF5920WDSSF refrigerator features an inverter compressor, making it highly energy-efficient and cost-effective.
The Lloyd GLSF590DGGT1LB refrigerator is priced at ?85,990 on Amazon, offering a stylish design and ample storage space.
