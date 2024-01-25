Best orthopedic mattresses in India for better sleep: 10 deserving mentions

Summary: Discover the best orthopedic mattresses in India that offer superior back support and better sleep. Read all relevant details such as product descriptions pros and cons and more. Find the top-rated mattress as per your needs and budget. Read More Read Less

If you're looking for the best orthopedic mattress in India, you've come to the right place. In this article, we'll compare and review the top 10 orthopedic mattresses available on Amazon. Whether you need an ortho mattress for better sleep or the best mattress for back support, we've got you covered. We'll provide detailed product details, pros and cons, feature comparison, and a price list to help you make an informed decision.

1. Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

The Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress provides excellent support and comfort. With a 20-year warranty, this mattress is a great investment for your sleep. Its superior quality and affordable price make it a top choice for many customers.

Pros 20-year warranty

Orthopedic support

Affordable price Cons Slight off-gassing initially

2. Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress features innovative SmartGRID technology for superior back support and comfort. Its cooling gel-infused layer ensures a restful and comfortable sleep, making it an excellent choice for those with back problems.

Pros SmartGRID technology

Cooling gel-infused layer

Customizable size Cons Higher price point

Also read: Best mattresses for double beds: Get restful sleep, explore top 10 options 3. Emma Original Orthopedic Mattress

The Emma Original Orthopedic Mattress offers exceptional support and comfort. With a 20-year warranty and advanced Airgocell foam, this mattress is designed to provide relief from back pain and ensure a peaceful night's sleep.

Pros 20-year warranty

Advanced Airgocell foam

Customizable size Cons Relatively higher price

4. Flo Ortho Infused Orthopedic Mattress

The Flo Ortho Infused Orthopedic Mattress is designed to offer superior back support and pressure relief. It features a cooling gel-infused layer and a 100-night trial, making it a great choice for those seeking a comfortable and supportive mattress.

Pros Cooling gel-infused layer

100-night trial

Orthopedic support Cons Slight initial odor

5. Livpure Smart Siesta Spring Orthopaedic Mattress

The Livpure Smart Siesta Spring Orthopaedic Mattress is designed for ultimate comfort and support. With a 10-year warranty and a combination of memory foam and spring, this mattress offers exceptional back support and a peaceful night's sleep.

Pros Memory foam and spring combination

10-year warranty

Customizable size Cons Slight edge support issues

6. Spinecure Spine-Opedic Certified Orthopedic Mattress

The Spinecure Spine-Opedic Certified Orthopedic Mattress offers excellent back support and anti-bacterial protection. Its high-density foam and ortho support make it a great choice for those looking for a durable and healthy mattress.

Pros High-density foam

Anti-bacterial protection

Customizable size Cons Slight firmness issues

7. Duroflex Livein Anti-Microbial Fabric Orthopedic Mattress

The Duroflex Livein Anti-Microbial Fabric Orthopedic Mattress is designed to offer superior back support and anti-microbial protection. With a 10-year warranty and a breathable fabric, this mattress is a great choice for those seeking a healthy and comfortable sleep.

Pros Anti-microbial fabric

Breathable material

10-year warranty Cons Slight firmness issues

Also read: Explore best latex mattresses in India, sleep naturally with top 10 options 8. Coirfit Orthopedic Comfort and Relief Mattress

The Coirfit Orthopedic Comfort and Relief Mattress offers excellent back support and relief from pressure points. Its combination of high-density foam and coir makes it a durable and supportive choice for those with orthopedic needs.

Pros High-density foam and coir combination

Relief from pressure points

Customizable size Cons Slight initial firmness

9. SLEEPSPA Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress

The SLEEPSPA Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to offer superior back support and comfort. Its memory foam and ortho support make it a great choice for those seeking relief from back pain and a peaceful night's sleep.

Pros Memory foam

Orthopedic support

Customizable size Cons Slight heat retention issues

10. LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

The LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress offers excellent back support and minimal disturbance during sleep. Its advanced memory foam and ortho support make it a great choice for those seeking a peaceful and undisturbed sleep.

Pros Advanced memory foam

Minimal disturbance

Customizable size Cons Slight initial off-gassing

Comparison Table

Features Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress Emma Original Orthopedic Mattress Flo Ortho Infused Orthopedic Mattress Livpure Smart Siesta Spring Orthopaedic Mattress Spinecure Spine-Opedic Certified Orthopedic Mattress Duroflex Livein Anti-Microbial Fabric Orthopedic Mattress Coirfit Orthopedic Comfort and Relief Mattress SLEEPSPA Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress Orthopedic support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Warranty 20 years 10 years 20 years 10 years 10 years 15 years 10 years 10 years 10 years 15 years Comfort level Medium-firm Medium-firm Medium-firm Medium-firm Medium-firm Medium-firm Medium-firm Medium-firm Medium-firm Medium-firm

Best value for money: The Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress is the best value for money, offering a 20-year warranty and superior back support at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress stands out as the best overall product, featuring innovative SmartGRID technology, cooling gel-infused layer, and customizable size options.

How to find the perfect orthopedic mattress in India: To find the perfect orthopedic mattress in India, consider your specific health needs and sleep preferences. Look for features like firmness, material quality, and support for spinal alignment. Read customer reviews for insights into comfort and durability. Test mattresses when possible and explore return policies to ensure a restful and supportive sleep, tailored to your orthopedic requirements.

FAQs on best orthopedic mattress in India What is the warranty period for these mattresses? The warranty period for these mattresses ranges from 10 to 20 years, ensuring long-term durability and peace of mind. Do these mattresses offer orthopedic support? Yes, all the mattresses listed provide orthopedic support, making them ideal for those with back problems. Are these mattresses customizable in terms of size? Yes, most of the mattresses offer customizable size options to fit your specific bed frame and requirements. Do these mattresses have any specific material or technology for comfort? Yes, each mattress features advanced materials and technologies such as memory foam, SmartGRID, and cooling gel-infused layers for optimal comfort.

