Best orthopedic mattresses in India for better sleep: 10 deserving mentions
Published on Jan 25, 2024 09:51 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Discover the best orthopedic mattresses in India that offer superior back support and better sleep. Read all relevant details such as product descriptions pros and cons and more. Find the top-rated mattress as per your needs and budget. Read More
If you're looking for the best orthopedic mattress in India, you've come to the right place. In this article, we'll compare and review the top 10 orthopedic mattresses available on Amazon. Whether you need an ortho mattress for better sleep or the best mattress for back support, we've got you covered. We'll provide detailed product details, pros and cons, feature comparison, and a price list to help you make an informed decision.
1. Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress
The Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress provides excellent support and comfort. With a 20-year warranty, this mattress is a great investment for your sleep. Its superior quality and affordable price make it a top choice for many customers.
Pros
20-year warranty
Orthopedic support
Affordable price
Cons
Slight off-gassing initially
2. Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress features innovative SmartGRID technology for superior back support and comfort. Its cooling gel-infused layer ensures a restful and comfortable sleep, making it an excellent choice for those with back problems.
The Emma Original Orthopedic Mattress offers exceptional support and comfort. With a 20-year warranty and advanced Airgocell foam, this mattress is designed to provide relief from back pain and ensure a peaceful night's sleep.
Pros
20-year warranty
Advanced Airgocell foam
Customizable size
Cons
Relatively higher price
4. Flo Ortho Infused Orthopedic Mattress
The Flo Ortho Infused Orthopedic Mattress is designed to offer superior back support and pressure relief. It features a cooling gel-infused layer and a 100-night trial, making it a great choice for those seeking a comfortable and supportive mattress.
Pros
Cooling gel-infused layer
100-night trial
Orthopedic support
Cons
Slight initial odor
5. Livpure Smart Siesta Spring Orthopaedic Mattress
The Livpure Smart Siesta Spring Orthopaedic Mattress is designed for ultimate comfort and support. With a 10-year warranty and a combination of memory foam and spring, this mattress offers exceptional back support and a peaceful night's sleep.
The Spinecure Spine-Opedic Certified Orthopedic Mattress offers excellent back support and anti-bacterial protection. Its high-density foam and ortho support make it a great choice for those looking for a durable and healthy mattress.
The Duroflex Livein Anti-Microbial Fabric Orthopedic Mattress is designed to offer superior back support and anti-microbial protection. With a 10-year warranty and a breathable fabric, this mattress is a great choice for those seeking a healthy and comfortable sleep.
The Coirfit Orthopedic Comfort and Relief Mattress offers excellent back support and relief from pressure points. Its combination of high-density foam and coir makes it a durable and supportive choice for those with orthopedic needs.
Pros
High-density foam and coir combination
Relief from pressure points
Customizable size
Cons
Slight initial firmness
9. SLEEPSPA Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress
The SLEEPSPA Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress is designed to offer superior back support and comfort. Its memory foam and ortho support make it a great choice for those seeking relief from back pain and a peaceful night's sleep.
The LOOM & NEEDLES Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress offers excellent back support and minimal disturbance during sleep. Its advanced memory foam and ortho support make it a great choice for those seeking a peaceful and undisturbed sleep.
The Wakefit Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress is the best value for money, offering a 20-year warranty and superior back support at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Mattress stands out as the best overall product, featuring innovative SmartGRID technology, cooling gel-infused layer, and customizable size options.
How to find the perfect orthopedic mattress in India:
To find the perfect orthopedic mattress in India, consider your specific health needs and sleep preferences. Look for features like firmness, material quality, and support for spinal alignment. Read customer reviews for insights into comfort and durability. Test mattresses when possible and explore return policies to ensure a restful and supportive sleep, tailored to your orthopedic requirements.
FAQs on best orthopedic mattress in India
The warranty period for these mattresses ranges from 10 to 20 years, ensuring long-term durability and peace of mind.
Yes, all the mattresses listed provide orthopedic support, making them ideal for those with back problems.
Yes, most of the mattresses offer customizable size options to fit your specific bed frame and requirements.
Yes, each mattress features advanced materials and technologies such as memory foam, SmartGRID, and cooling gel-infused layers for optimal comfort.
