Best smartwatches under ₹40000: Top 10 choices for tech enthusiasts and style

Published on Jan 04, 2024
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40000

Summary:

Discover the epitome of style and technology with the best smartwatches under 40000 – our top 10 choices for tech-savvy enthusiasts.

In today's digital age, smartwatches have become an essential accessory for tech-savvy individuals. With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the right smartwatch can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 smartwatches under 40000 that offer a perfect blend of style, functionality, and performance. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a fashion-forward individual, or a tech aficionado, there's something for everyone in this comprehensive list.

1. Honor Smartwatch

The Honor Smartwatch is a sleek and stylish fitness tracker that offers advanced features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and GPS navigation. With a durable build and long battery life, it's perfect for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Honor Smartwatch:

  • 1.4-inch AMOLED display
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • 50m water resistance
  • GPS navigation
  • Up to 14 days of battery life

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Advanced fitness tracking features
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited third-party app support
  • No support for contactless payments
HONOR Watch GS 3 Smartwatch with 1.43" AMOLED Touch Screen, Fitness Watch, Heart Rate, Sleep & Blood Oxygen, Dual GPS, Bluetooth Calling,14 Days Life, 100+ Diverse Sport Modes, Ocean Blue (MUS-B19)

2. Amazfit Smartwatch

The Amazfit Smartwatch boasts a vibrant display, blood oxygen saturation measurement, and built-in GPS. It's a great choice for outdoor enthusiasts and individuals looking for a stylish yet functional smartwatch.

Specifications of Amazfit Smartwatch:

  • 1.65-inch AMOLED display
  • Blood oxygen saturation measurement
  • Built-in GPS
  • 5 ATM water resistance
  • Up to 14 days of battery life

Pros

  • Vibrant display
  • Advanced health monitoring features
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited app ecosystem
  • Inconsistent heart rate monitoring
Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch with 1.75" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, 150+ Sports Modes and Blood-Oxygen Saturation Measurement (Autumn Brown) 22MM Leather Strap (Brown)

₹ 26,498 29% off

3. Garmin vivomove Smartwatch

The Garmin vivomove Smartwatch features a classic design with a hidden touchscreen display. It offers advanced fitness tracking, stress monitoring, and smart notifications for a seamless connected experience.

Specifications of Garmin vivomove Smartwatch:

  • Stainless steel case
  • Hybrid touchscreen display
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Stress tracking
  • Smart notifications

Pros

  • Classic and elegant design
  • Advanced fitness and stress tracking
  • Seamless smart notifications

Cons

  • Limited smartwatch features
  • Relatively shorter battery life
Garmin vívomove 3, Hybrid Smartwatch with Real Watch Hands and Hidden Touchscreen Display, Silver with Gray Case and Band

₹ 24,490 11% off

Also Read: 10 best smartwatches under 1000: Affordable smart wearables, top picks

4. Motorola Moto Watch 100

The Motorola Moto Watch 100 is a feature-packed smartwatch with a durable build and comprehensive health and fitness tracking capabilities. It's an ideal choice for active individuals seeking a reliable wearable companion.

Specifications of Motorola Moto Watch 100:

  • 1.3 inch TFT LCD display
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Activity and workout tracking
  • Up to 10 days of battery life

Pros

  • Durable and rugged design
  • Comprehensive health and fitness tracking
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Slightly bulkier design
Motorola Moto Watch 100 Smartwatch - 42mm Smartwatch with GPS for Men & Women, Up to 14 Day Battery, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2, 5ATM Water Resistant, AOD, Android & iOS Compatible - Phantom Black

₹ 30,243 26% off

5. Pixel Watch Smartwatch

The Pixel Watch Smartwatch combines premium design with advanced features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and contactless payments. It's a versatile and stylish option for tech-savvy individuals.

Specifications of Pixel Watch Smartwatch:

  • 1.2 inch AMOLED display
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Contactless payments
  • Up to 24 hours of battery life

Pros

  • Premium and stylish design
  • Advanced health and payment features
  • Seamless integration with Google ecosystem

Cons

  • Short battery life
  • Limited third-party app support
Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch with Activity Tracking - Heart Rate Tracking - Champagne Gold Stainless Steel case with Hazel Active Band

₹ 36,990 27% off

Also Read: 10 best smartwatches under 15,000 to match your office attire

6. Withings Steel Sport Smartwatch

The Withings Steel Sport Smartwatch offers a blend of classic style and modern functionality. With advanced health and fitness tracking features, it's a perfect choice for individuals who prioritize both fashion and wellness.

Specifications of Withings Steel Sport Smartwatch:

  • Stainless steel case
  • Connected GPS
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Activity and sleep tracking
  • Up to 25 days of battery life

Pros

  • Classic and elegant design
  • Comprehensive health and fitness tracking
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited smartwatch features
  • Lack of contactless payments
Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch (40mm) - Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor, GPS And Water Resistant

₹ 44,685 31% off

7. Huawei Smartwatch

The Huawei Smartwatch offers a durable build with comprehensive health monitoring and smart assistant features. With long battery life and water resistance, it's a reliable companion for active lifestyles.

Specifications of Huawei Smartwatch:

  • Stainless steel case
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • SpO2 monitoring
  • Built-in GPS
  • Up to 10 days of battery life

Pros

  • Durable and rugged design
  • Advanced health monitoring features
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited app ecosystem
  • Slightly bulky design
Huawei Watch GT 3 Smartwatch - 1.43" AMOLED Display, 14-Day Battery Life, All-Day SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, GPS, AI Running Coach, Bluetooth Calling, and 100+ Sports Modes - Black

₹ 39,990 20% off

8. SAMSUNG Classic Smartwatch

The SAMSUNG Classic Smartwatch offers a premium design with advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities. With a wide range of features and seamless integration with Samsung devices, it's an excellent choice for Samsung enthusiasts.

Specifications of SAMSUNG Classic Smartwatch:

  • Stainless steel case
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • ECG monitoring
  • Built-in GPS
  • Up to 7 days of battery life

Pros

  • Premium and stylish design
  • Advanced health monitoring features
  • Seamless integration with Samsung devices

Cons

  • Relatively shorter battery life
  • Limited compatibility with non-Samsung devices
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch w/Bonus Band (Black), ECG Monitor Tracker for Health, Fitness, Running, Sleep Cycles, GPS Fall Detection & Bluetooth, US Version, Silver

₹ 49,370 31% off

9. Apple Cellular Smartwatch

The Apple Cellular Smartwatch is a premium wearable with cellular connectivity and advanced health and fitness tracking features. With seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, it's the perfect choice for Apple enthusiasts.

Specifications of Apple Cellular Smartwatch:

  • Aluminum case
  • Cellular connectivity
  • ECG monitoring
  • Activity and workout tracking
  • Up to 18 hours of battery life

Pros

  • Seamless integration with Apple ecosystem
  • Advanced health and fitness tracking
  • Cellular connectivity for added convenience

Cons

  • Limited battery life
  • High price point
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS + Cellular 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

10. Garmin vivoactive Smartwatch

The Garmin vivoactive Smartwatch is a versatile fitness tracker with built-in sports apps and GPS tracking. With its rugged design and advanced features, it's an ideal companion for outdoor and sports enthusiasts.

Specifications of Garmin vivoactive Smartwatch:

  • Stainless steel case
  • Built-in sports apps
  • GPS tracking
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • Up to 8 days of battery life

Pros

  • Rugged and durable design
  • Built-in sports apps for various activities
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited smartwatch features
  • Slightly bulky design
Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch, 1.2 inch (Black and Stainless)

₹ 50,542 24% off

Comparison Table

FeaturesHonor SmartwatchAmazfit SmartwatchGarmin vivomove SmartwatchMotorola Moto Watch 100Pixel Watch SmartwatchWithings Steel Sport SmartwatchHuawei SmartwatchSAMSUNG Classic SmartwatchApple Cellular SmartwatchGarmin vivoactive Smartwatch
DisplayAMOLEDAMOLEDHybrid touchscreenTFT LCDAMOLEDConnected GPSNANANANA
Health MonitoringHeart rate, sleep tracking, GPSBlood oxygen, GPSHeart rate, stress trackingHeart rate, sleep trackingHeart rate, sleep tracking, contactless paymentsHeart rate, activity and sleep trackingHeart rate, SpO2 monitoring, GPSHeart rate, ECG, GPSECG, activity and workout trackingHeart rate, sports apps, GPS
Battery LifeUp to 14 daysUp to 14 daysNAUp to 10 daysUp to 24 hoursUp to 25 daysUp to 10 daysUp to 7 daysUp to 18 hoursUp to 8 days

Best value for money:

The Amazfit Smartwatch stands out as the best value-for-money option with its vibrant display, blood oxygen saturation measurement, and built-in GPS, offering advanced features at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The Apple Cellular Smartwatch takes the crown as the best overall product with its seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, advanced health and fitness tracking features, and cellular connectivity, making it a versatile and premium choice for tech enthusiasts.

How to find the best smartwatch under 40000?

The Apple Cellular Smartwatch takes the crown as the best overall product with its seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, advanced health and fitness tracking features, and cellular connectivity, making it a versatile and premium choice for tech enthusiasts.

FAQs on smartwatch under 40000

When choosing a smartwatch, consider the display type, health monitoring capabilities, battery life, and ecosystem integration to find the best match for your needs.
Most smartwatches in the list support a range of third-party apps, although the extent of app support may vary for each model.
Many of the smartwatches listed offer water resistance of up to 50 meters, making them suitable for swimming and water-based activities.
The average battery life of the smartwatches ranges from 7 days to 14 days, depending on usage and features.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

