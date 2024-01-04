Best smartwatches under ₹40000: Top 10 choices for tech enthusiasts and style

In today's digital age, smartwatches have become an essential accessory for tech-savvy individuals. With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the right smartwatch can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 smartwatches under ₹40000 that offer a perfect blend of style, functionality, and performance. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a fashion-forward individual, or a tech aficionado, there's something for everyone in this comprehensive list.
1. Honor Smartwatch
The Honor Smartwatch is a sleek and stylish fitness tracker that offers advanced features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and GPS navigation. With a durable build and long battery life, it's perfect for fitness enthusiasts.
Specifications of Honor Smartwatch:
- 1.4-inch AMOLED display
- Heart rate monitoring
- 50m water resistance
- GPS navigation
- Up to 14 days of battery life
2. Amazfit Smartwatch
The Amazfit Smartwatch boasts a vibrant display, blood oxygen saturation measurement, and built-in GPS. It's a great choice for outdoor enthusiasts and individuals looking for a stylish yet functional smartwatch.
Specifications of Amazfit Smartwatch:
- 1.65-inch AMOLED display
- Blood oxygen saturation measurement
- Built-in GPS
- 5 ATM water resistance
- Up to 14 days of battery life
3. Garmin vivomove Smartwatch
The Garmin vivomove Smartwatch features a classic design with a hidden touchscreen display. It offers advanced fitness tracking, stress monitoring, and smart notifications for a seamless connected experience.
Specifications of Garmin vivomove Smartwatch:
- Stainless steel case
- Hybrid touchscreen display
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- Stress tracking
- Smart notifications
4. Motorola Moto Watch 100
The Motorola Moto Watch 100 is a feature-packed smartwatch with a durable build and comprehensive health and fitness tracking capabilities. It's an ideal choice for active individuals seeking a reliable wearable companion.
Specifications of Motorola Moto Watch 100:
- 1.3 inch TFT LCD display
- Heart rate monitoring
- Sleep tracking
- Activity and workout tracking
- Up to 10 days of battery life
5. Pixel Watch Smartwatch
The Pixel Watch Smartwatch combines premium design with advanced features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and contactless payments. It's a versatile and stylish option for tech-savvy individuals.
Specifications of Pixel Watch Smartwatch:
- 1.2 inch AMOLED display
- Heart rate monitoring
- Sleep tracking
- Contactless payments
- Up to 24 hours of battery life
6. Withings Steel Sport Smartwatch
The Withings Steel Sport Smartwatch offers a blend of classic style and modern functionality. With advanced health and fitness tracking features, it's a perfect choice for individuals who prioritize both fashion and wellness.
Specifications of Withings Steel Sport Smartwatch:
- Stainless steel case
- Connected GPS
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- Activity and sleep tracking
- Up to 25 days of battery life
7. Huawei Smartwatch
The Huawei Smartwatch offers a durable build with comprehensive health monitoring and smart assistant features. With long battery life and water resistance, it's a reliable companion for active lifestyles.
Specifications of Huawei Smartwatch:
- Stainless steel case
- Heart rate monitoring
- SpO2 monitoring
- Built-in GPS
- Up to 10 days of battery life
8. SAMSUNG Classic Smartwatch
The SAMSUNG Classic Smartwatch offers a premium design with advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities. With a wide range of features and seamless integration with Samsung devices, it's an excellent choice for Samsung enthusiasts.
Specifications of SAMSUNG Classic Smartwatch:
- Stainless steel case
- Heart rate monitoring
- ECG monitoring
- Built-in GPS
- Up to 7 days of battery life
9. Apple Cellular Smartwatch
The Apple Cellular Smartwatch is a premium wearable with cellular connectivity and advanced health and fitness tracking features. With seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, it's the perfect choice for Apple enthusiasts.
Specifications of Apple Cellular Smartwatch:
- Aluminum case
- Cellular connectivity
- ECG monitoring
- Activity and workout tracking
- Up to 18 hours of battery life
10. Garmin vivoactive Smartwatch
The Garmin vivoactive Smartwatch is a versatile fitness tracker with built-in sports apps and GPS tracking. With its rugged design and advanced features, it's an ideal companion for outdoor and sports enthusiasts.
Specifications of Garmin vivoactive Smartwatch:
- Stainless steel case
- Built-in sports apps
- GPS tracking
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- Up to 8 days of battery life
Best value for money:
The Amazfit Smartwatch stands out as the best value-for-money option with its vibrant display, blood oxygen saturation measurement, and built-in GPS, offering advanced features at an affordable price point.
Best overall product:
The Apple Cellular Smartwatch takes the crown as the best overall product with its seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, advanced health and fitness tracking features, and cellular connectivity, making it a versatile and premium choice for tech enthusiasts.
How to find the best smartwatch under ₹40000?
