Best smartwatches under ₹40000: Top 10 choices for tech enthusiasts and style

In today's digital age, smartwatches have become an essential accessory for tech-savvy individuals. With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the right smartwatch can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 smartwatches under ₹40000 that offer a perfect blend of style, functionality, and performance. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a fashion-forward individual, or a tech aficionado, there's something for everyone in this comprehensive list.

1. Honor Smartwatch The Honor Smartwatch is a sleek and stylish fitness tracker that offers advanced features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and GPS navigation. With a durable build and long battery life, it's perfect for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Honor Smartwatch: 1.4-inch AMOLED display

Heart rate monitoring

50m water resistance

GPS navigation

Up to 14 days of battery life

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Advanced fitness tracking features

Long battery life Cons Limited third-party app support

No support for contactless payments

Our Pick HONOR Watch GS 3 Smartwatch with 1.43" AMOLED Touch Screen, Fitness Watch, Heart Rate, Sleep & Blood Oxygen, Dual GPS, Bluetooth Calling,14 Days Life, 100+ Diverse Sport Modes, Ocean Blue (MUS-B19) Get Price from

2. Amazfit Smartwatch The Amazfit Smartwatch boasts a vibrant display, blood oxygen saturation measurement, and built-in GPS. It's a great choice for outdoor enthusiasts and individuals looking for a stylish yet functional smartwatch. Specifications of Amazfit Smartwatch: 1.65-inch AMOLED display

Blood oxygen saturation measurement

Built-in GPS

5 ATM water resistance

Up to 14 days of battery life

Pros Vibrant display

Advanced health monitoring features

Long battery life Cons Limited app ecosystem

Inconsistent heart rate monitoring

Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch with 1.75" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, 150+ Sports Modes and Blood-Oxygen Saturation Measurement (Autumn Brown) 22MM Leather Strap (Brown) ₹ 26,498 29% off ₹ 18,799 from

3. Garmin vivomove Smartwatch The Garmin vivomove Smartwatch features a classic design with a hidden touchscreen display. It offers advanced fitness tracking, stress monitoring, and smart notifications for a seamless connected experience. Specifications of Garmin vivomove Smartwatch: Stainless steel case

Hybrid touchscreen display

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Stress tracking

Smart notifications

Pros Classic and elegant design

Advanced fitness and stress tracking

Seamless smart notifications Cons Limited smartwatch features

Relatively shorter battery life

Garmin vívomove 3, Hybrid Smartwatch with Real Watch Hands and Hidden Touchscreen Display, Silver with Gray Case and Band ₹ 24,490 11% off ₹ 21,725 from

Also Read: 10 best smartwatches under ₹ 1000: Affordable smart wearables, top picks 4. Motorola Moto Watch 100 The Motorola Moto Watch 100 is a feature-packed smartwatch with a durable build and comprehensive health and fitness tracking capabilities. It's an ideal choice for active individuals seeking a reliable wearable companion. Specifications of Motorola Moto Watch 100: 1.3 inch TFT LCD display

Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Activity and workout tracking

Up to 10 days of battery life

Pros Durable and rugged design

Comprehensive health and fitness tracking

Long battery life Cons Limited app support

Slightly bulkier design

Motorola Moto Watch 100 Smartwatch - 42mm Smartwatch with GPS for Men & Women, Up to 14 Day Battery, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2, 5ATM Water Resistant, AOD, Android & iOS Compatible - Phantom Black ₹ 30,243 26% off ₹ 22,243 from

5. Pixel Watch Smartwatch The Pixel Watch Smartwatch combines premium design with advanced features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and contactless payments. It's a versatile and stylish option for tech-savvy individuals. Specifications of Pixel Watch Smartwatch: 1.2 inch AMOLED display

Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Contactless payments

Up to 24 hours of battery life

Pros Premium and stylish design

Advanced health and payment features

Seamless integration with Google ecosystem Cons Short battery life

Limited third-party app support

Pixel Watch - Android Smartwatch with Activity Tracking - Heart Rate Tracking - Champagne Gold Stainless Steel case with Hazel Active Band ₹ 36,990 27% off ₹ 26,990 from

Also Read: 10 best smartwatches under ₹ 15,000 to match your office attire 6. Withings Steel Sport Smartwatch The Withings Steel Sport Smartwatch offers a blend of classic style and modern functionality. With advanced health and fitness tracking features, it's a perfect choice for individuals who prioritize both fashion and wellness. Specifications of Withings Steel Sport Smartwatch: Stainless steel case

Connected GPS

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Activity and sleep tracking

Up to 25 days of battery life

Pros Classic and elegant design

Comprehensive health and fitness tracking

Long battery life Cons Limited smartwatch features

Lack of contactless payments

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch (40mm) - Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Monitor, GPS And Water Resistant ₹ 44,685 31% off ₹ 30,817 from

7. Huawei Smartwatch The Huawei Smartwatch offers a durable build with comprehensive health monitoring and smart assistant features. With long battery life and water resistance, it's a reliable companion for active lifestyles. Specifications of Huawei Smartwatch: Stainless steel case

Heart rate monitoring

SpO2 monitoring

Built-in GPS

Up to 10 days of battery life

Pros Durable and rugged design

Advanced health monitoring features

Long battery life Cons Limited app ecosystem

Slightly bulky design

Huawei Watch GT 3 Smartwatch - 1.43" AMOLED Display, 14-Day Battery Life, All-Day SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, GPS, AI Running Coach, Bluetooth Calling, and 100+ Sports Modes - Black ₹ 39,990 20% off ₹ 31,990 from

8. SAMSUNG Classic Smartwatch The SAMSUNG Classic Smartwatch offers a premium design with advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities. With a wide range of features and seamless integration with Samsung devices, it's an excellent choice for Samsung enthusiasts. Specifications of SAMSUNG Classic Smartwatch: Stainless steel case

Heart rate monitoring

ECG monitoring

Built-in GPS

Up to 7 days of battery life

Pros Premium and stylish design

Advanced health monitoring features

Seamless integration with Samsung devices Cons Relatively shorter battery life

Limited compatibility with non-Samsung devices

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch w/Bonus Band (Black), ECG Monitor Tracker for Health, Fitness, Running, Sleep Cycles, GPS Fall Detection & Bluetooth, US Version, Silver ₹ 49,370 31% off ₹ 34,048 from

9. Apple Cellular Smartwatch The Apple Cellular Smartwatch is a premium wearable with cellular connectivity and advanced health and fitness tracking features. With seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, it's the perfect choice for Apple enthusiasts. Specifications of Apple Cellular Smartwatch: Aluminum case

Cellular connectivity

ECG monitoring

Activity and workout tracking

Up to 18 hours of battery life

Pros Seamless integration with Apple ecosystem

Advanced health and fitness tracking

Cellular connectivity for added convenience Cons Limited battery life

High price point

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS + Cellular 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display ₹ 37,900 from

10. Garmin vivoactive Smartwatch The Garmin vivoactive Smartwatch is a versatile fitness tracker with built-in sports apps and GPS tracking. With its rugged design and advanced features, it's an ideal companion for outdoor and sports enthusiasts. Specifications of Garmin vivoactive Smartwatch: Stainless steel case

Built-in sports apps

GPS tracking

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Up to 8 days of battery life

Pros Rugged and durable design

Built-in sports apps for various activities

Long battery life Cons Limited smartwatch features

Slightly bulky design

Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch, 1.2 inch (Black and Stainless) ₹ 50,542 24% off ₹ 38,542 from

Comparison Table

Features Honor Smartwatch Amazfit Smartwatch Garmin vivomove Smartwatch Motorola Moto Watch 100 Pixel Watch Smartwatch Withings Steel Sport Smartwatch Huawei Smartwatch SAMSUNG Classic Smartwatch Apple Cellular Smartwatch Garmin vivoactive Smartwatch Display AMOLED AMOLED Hybrid touchscreen TFT LCD AMOLED Connected GPS NA NA NA NA Health Monitoring Heart rate, sleep tracking, GPS Blood oxygen, GPS Heart rate, stress tracking Heart rate, sleep tracking Heart rate, sleep tracking, contactless payments Heart rate, activity and sleep tracking Heart rate, SpO2 monitoring, GPS Heart rate, ECG, GPS ECG, activity and workout tracking Heart rate, sports apps, GPS Battery Life Up to 14 days Up to 14 days NA Up to 10 days Up to 24 hours Up to 25 days Up to 10 days Up to 7 days Up to 18 hours Up to 8 days

Best value for money: The Amazfit Smartwatch stands out as the best value-for-money option with its vibrant display, blood oxygen saturation measurement, and built-in GPS, offering advanced features at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Apple Cellular Smartwatch takes the crown as the best overall product with its seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, advanced health and fitness tracking features, and cellular connectivity, making it a versatile and premium choice for tech enthusiasts.

FAQs on smartwatch under 40000 What are the key features to consider while choosing a smartwatch? When choosing a smartwatch, consider the display type, health monitoring capabilities, battery life, and ecosystem integration to find the best match for your needs. Do these smartwatches support third-party apps? Most smartwatches in the list support a range of third-party apps, although the extent of app support may vary for each model. Are these smartwatches water-resistant? Many of the smartwatches listed offer water resistance of up to 50 meters, making them suitable for swimming and water-based activities. What is the average battery life of these smartwatches? The average battery life of the smartwatches ranges from 7 days to 14 days, depending on usage and features.

