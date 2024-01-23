Best double door refrigerators in India: 8 top picks for you

Summary:
When it comes to refrigerators, double door models are known for their efficiency, spacious design, and advanced features. In this article, we will explore the best double door refrigerators available in India in 2022. Whether you are looking for energy-efficient options, convertible designs, or advanced cooling technology, we have compiled a list of the top-rated models to cater to your specific needs.
The Haier HRS-682KS Convertible Refrigerator offers advanced technology for consistent cooling and energy efficiency. With a spacious interior and convertible design, this refrigerator is a versatile and reliable choice for any home.
The LG GL-S382SPZX Convertible Refrigerator is designed for optimal food preservation and convenience. With advanced cooling technology and a convertible freezer, this refrigerator offers the perfect blend of performance and style.
The Samsung RT28C3733S8-HL Convertible Refrigerator is equipped with advanced features for superior cooling and storage. With its convertible freezer and power cool technology, this refrigerator ensures efficient and reliable performance.
The Godrej EONVALOR 260C RCIF Refrigerator is designed to offer efficient cooling and storage solutions. With its advanced cooling technology and spacious interior, this refrigerator is a reliable choice for modern homes.
The Whirlpool IFPRO INV CNV 375 Refrigerator combines innovative technology with a spacious design for optimal cooling and storage. With its convertible freezer and adaptive intelligence, this refrigerator offers a smart and efficient solution for modern households.
The Panasonic BK415BQKN Convertible Refrigerator is designed to deliver efficient cooling and storage solutions. With its advanced features and convertible design, this refrigerator offers the perfect balance of performance and convenience.
The Inverter Refrigerator SJEP70FSLEC with Plasmacluster Express offers advanced cooling technology and efficient storage solutions. With its inverter compressor and Plasmacluster technology, this refrigerator ensures consistent and reliable performance.
The Voltas Beko RBM365DXPCF Refrigerator is designed for efficient cooling and convenient storage options. With its advanced features and durable build, this refrigerator offers a reliable solution for modern homes.
|Feature Type/Product Name
|Haier HRS-682KS
|LG GL-S382SPZX
|Samsung RT28C3733S8-HL
|Godrej EONVALOR 260C RCIF
|Whirlpool IFPRO INV CNV 375
|Panasonic BK415BQKN
|Inverter Refrigerator SJEP70FSLEC
|Voltas Beko RBM365DXPCF
|Convertible Freezer
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Energy Efficiency
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Advanced Cooling Technology
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
The LG GL-S382SPZX Convertible Refrigerator stands out as the best value for money with its smart inverter compressor for energy savings, and a convertible freezer for versatile storage options.
The Samsung RT28C3733S8-HL Convertible Refrigerator takes the lead as the best overall product, offering a flexible freezer with multiple modes, energy-efficient operation, and advanced cooling technology for superior performance.
Discovering the best double door refrigerator in India involves considering key factors. Assess the refrigerator's capacity, energy efficiency, and features like frost-free operation and adjustable shelves. Renowned brands such as LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool offer diverse options. Read customer reviews to gauge real-world performance and durability. Compare prices, warranty, and after-sales service to make an informed decision on the perfect double door refrigerator that meets your storage needs and fits seamlessly into your kitchen.
|Product
|Price
|Haier 602 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators, Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682KS, Black Steel,Magic Convertible, Made In India, Gross Volume-630L)
|₹ 73,810
|LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S382SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
|Get Price
|Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)
|Get Price
|Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)
|Get Price
|Whirlpool 327 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFPRO INV CNV 375 ILLUSIA STEEL(2S)-TL, 2023 Model)
|₹ 36,449
|Panasonic 400L 2 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (NR- BK415BQKN, Diamond Black,Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket,Net Capacity 357L,2023 Model)
|Get Price
|SHARP 678L J-Tech Inverter French Door Refrigerator (SJEP70FSLEC/2022, Silver, Plasmacluster Ions, Extra Cool, Express Freeze, Hybrid Cooling)
|Get Price
|Voltas Beko A TATA Product 340 L 2 Star Frost free Inverter Double door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (RBM365DXPCF, PET INOX, Store fresh Technology)
|₹ 36,999
