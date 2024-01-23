Story Saved
Best double door refrigerators in India: 8 top picks for you

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 23, 2023 11:10 IST
Summary:

Best double door refrigerators in India: Discover the top-rated refrigerators in this category in India in our comprehensive list. Check out details on the benefits of the double door design and make an informed decision.

Best double door refrigerators in India: You can expect spacious, organized and energy-efficient refrigeration.

When it comes to refrigerators, double door models are known for their efficiency, spacious design, and advanced features. In this article, we will explore the best double door refrigerators available in India in 2022. Whether you are looking for energy-efficient options, convertible designs, or advanced cooling technology, we have compiled a list of the top-rated models to cater to your specific needs.

1. Haier HRS-682KS Convertible Refrigerator

The Haier HRS-682KS Convertible Refrigerator offers advanced technology for consistent cooling and energy efficiency. With a spacious interior and convertible design, this refrigerator is a versatile and reliable choice for any home.

Specifications of Haier HRS-682KS Convertible Refrigerator

  • Convertible design
  • Frost-free cooling
  • Energy-efficient
  • Large storage capacity
  • Stylish and sleek design
Haier 602 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators, Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682KS, Black Steel,Magic Convertible, Made In India, Gross Volume-630L)
4.4 (182)
4.4 (182)
73,810 98,990
2. LG GL-S382SPZX Convertible Refrigerator

The LG GL-S382SPZX Convertible Refrigerator is designed for optimal food preservation and convenience. With advanced cooling technology and a convertible freezer, this refrigerator offers the perfect blend of performance and style.

Specifications of LG GL-S382SPZX Convertible Refrigerator

  • Convertible freezer
  • Smart inverter compressor
  • Moist balance crisper
  • LED lighting
  • Stylish and durable build
LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S382SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
4.3 (985)
4.3 (985)
Also read: Best Samsung fridges you can buy today: Top 10 picks to consider before purchase

3. Samsung RT28C3733S8-HL Convertible Refrigerator

The Samsung RT28C3733S8-HL Convertible Refrigerator is equipped with advanced features for superior cooling and storage. With its convertible freezer and power cool technology, this refrigerator ensures efficient and reliable performance.

Specifications of Samsung RT28C3733S8-HL Convertible Refrigerator

  • Convertible freezer with 5-in-1 modes
  • All-around cooling technology
  • Digital inverter compressor
  • Toughened glass shelves
  • Stylish and modern design
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)
4.3 (3,740)
4.3 (3,740)
4. Godrej EONVALOR 260C RCIF Refrigerator

The Godrej EONVALOR 260C RCIF Refrigerator is designed to offer efficient cooling and storage solutions. With its advanced cooling technology and spacious interior, this refrigerator is a reliable choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Godrej EONVALOR 260C RCIF Refrigerator

  • Intelligent inverter technology
  • Frost-free operation
  • Large vegetable tray
  • Toughened glass shelves
  • Energy-efficient performance
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)
4 (226)
4 (226)
5. Whirlpool IFPRO INV CNV 375 Refrigerator

The Whirlpool IFPRO INV CNV 375 Refrigerator combines innovative technology with a spacious design for optimal cooling and storage. With its convertible freezer and adaptive intelligence, this refrigerator offers a smart and efficient solution for modern households.

Specifications of Whirlpool IFPRO INV CNV 375 Refrigerator

  • Adaptive intelligence technology
  • Convertible freezer with 8 modes
  • IntelliSense inverter compressor
  • Microblock technology
  • Stylish and durable build
Whirlpool 327 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFPRO INV CNV 375 ILLUSIA STEEL(2S)-TL, 2023 Model)
3.9 (1,578)
3.9 (1,578)
36,449 57,300
6. Panasonic BK415BQKN Convertible Refrigerator

The Panasonic BK415BQKN Convertible Refrigerator is designed to deliver efficient cooling and storage solutions. With its advanced features and convertible design, this refrigerator offers the perfect balance of performance and convenience.

Specifications of Panasonic BK415BQKN Convertible Refrigerator

  • Convertible freezer with 5 modes
  • Ag Clean technology
  • Inverter compressor
  • Toughened glass shelves
  • Modern and sleek design
Panasonic 400L 2 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (NR- BK415BQKN, Diamond Black,Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket,Net Capacity 357L,2023 Model)
5 (2)
5 (2)
Also read: Best mini fridges you can buy today: Top 10 options to consider before purchase

7. Inverter Refrigerator SJEP70FSLEC with Plasmacluster Express

The Inverter Refrigerator SJEP70FSLEC with Plasmacluster Express offers advanced cooling technology and efficient storage solutions. With its inverter compressor and Plasmacluster technology, this refrigerator ensures consistent and reliable performance.

Specifications of Inverter Refrigerator SJEP70FSLEC with Plasmacluster Express

  • Plasmacluster Express technology
  • Inverter compressor
  • Ag Clean technology
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Stylish and modern design
SHARP 678L J-Tech Inverter French Door Refrigerator (SJEP70FSLEC/2022, Silver, Plasmacluster Ions, Extra Cool, Express Freeze, Hybrid Cooling)
5 (1)
5 (1)
8. Voltas Beko RBM365DXPCF Refrigerator

The Voltas Beko RBM365DXPCF Refrigerator is designed for efficient cooling and convenient storage options. With its advanced features and durable build, this refrigerator offers a reliable solution for modern homes.

Specifications of Voltas Beko RBM365DXPCF Refrigerator

  • ProSmart inverter compressor
  • Active Fresh Blue Light technology
  • Frost-free operation
  • Large storage capacity
  • Stylish and durable build
Voltas Beko A TATA Product 340 L 2 Star Frost free Inverter Double door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (RBM365DXPCF, PET INOX, Store fresh Technology)
3.9 (35)
3.9 (35)
36,999 43,990
Comparison Table

Feature Type/Product NameHaier HRS-682KSLG GL-S382SPZXSamsung RT28C3733S8-HLGodrej EONVALOR 260C RCIFWhirlpool IFPRO INV CNV 375Panasonic BK415BQKNInverter Refrigerator SJEP70FSLECVoltas Beko RBM365DXPCF
Convertible FreezerYesYesYesNoYesYesNoNo
Energy EfficiencyYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Advanced Cooling TechnologyYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes

Best value for money:

The LG GL-S382SPZX Convertible Refrigerator stands out as the best value for money with its smart inverter compressor for energy savings, and a convertible freezer for versatile storage options.

Best overall product:

The Samsung RT28C3733S8-HL Convertible Refrigerator takes the lead as the best overall product, offering a flexible freezer with multiple modes, energy-efficient operation, and advanced cooling technology for superior performance.

How to find the best double door refrigerator in India:

Discovering the best double door refrigerator in India involves considering key factors. Assess the refrigerator's capacity, energy efficiency, and features like frost-free operation and adjustable shelves. Renowned brands such as LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool offer diverse options. Read customer reviews to gauge real-world performance and durability. Compare prices, warranty, and after-sales service to make an informed decision on the perfect double door refrigerator that meets your storage needs and fits seamlessly into your kitchen.

Product Price
Haier 602 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators, Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682KS, Black Steel,Magic Convertible, Made In India, Gross Volume-630L) ₹ 73,810
LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S382SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) Get Price
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter, with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model) Get Price
Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) Get Price
Whirlpool 327 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFPRO INV CNV 375 ILLUSIA STEEL(2S)-TL, 2023 Model) ₹ 36,449
Panasonic 400L 2 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (NR- BK415BQKN, Diamond Black,Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket,Net Capacity 357L,2023 Model) Get Price
SHARP 678L J-Tech Inverter French Door Refrigerator (SJEP70FSLEC/2022, Silver, Plasmacluster Ions, Extra Cool, Express Freeze, Hybrid Cooling) Get Price
Voltas Beko A TATA Product 340 L 2 Star Frost free Inverter Double door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (RBM365DXPCF, PET INOX, Store fresh Technology) ₹ 36,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on best double door refrigerator India

What are the energy efficiency ratings of these refrigerators?

Are these refrigerators suitable for large families?

Do these refrigerators come with a warranty?

Can these refrigerators withstand voltage fluctuations?

