Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Amazon Sale Offers: More than 55% off on pressure cookers

  • HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 26, 2023 17:40 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Discover unbeatable offers on Amazon on pressure cookers – with discounts exceeding 55%! Upgrade your kitchen and meal prep game while stocks last.

pressure cookers
Amazon Sale 2023: Bring home a good pressure cooker and save big.

In today's fast-paced world, cooking delicious and nutritious meals while balancing our hectic schedules can be quite a challenge. This is where the humble pressure cooker comes to the rescue. Known for its time-saving and efficiency-boosting capabilities, the pressure cooker has long been a kitchen essential. And now, Amazon offers an irresistible deal on these culinary marvels, allowing you to save more than 55% on your purchase!

Pressure cookers have come a long way from their early iterations, and today's models offer an incredible array of features and benefits. From cutting down cooking times to retaining the maximum nutrients in your ingredients, they have become indispensable tools for home cooks and professional chefs alike.

Offers on Amazon are a game-changer, making it easier than ever to add a top-quality pressure cooker to your kitchen arsenal. Whether you're a seasoned home chef or just beginning your culinary journey, this promotion is an opportunity you won't want to miss. Cooking with pressure cookers is a shortcut to mealtime success. By trapping steam and creating high pressure inside the pot, they dramatically reduce cooking times for various dishes, from hearty stews to tender roasts. In a world where time is often in short supply, a pressure cooker can be a lifesaver, allowing you to prepare a wholesome, home-cooked meal in a fraction of the usual time.

So, stay tuned as we explore the various types of pressure cookers, their features, and how to make the most of them in your culinary adventures. Get ready to revolutionize your cooking game and take advantage of unbeatable offers on Amazon on these culinary marvels!

1.Bergner Sorrento Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

The Bergner Sorrento Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker is a 3-litre kitchen essential designed for efficient and safe cooking. With a sturdy triply base and heavy bottom, it ensures even heat distribution, reducing the risk of burning or sticking. Its induction and gas compatibility make it suitable for various stovetops. The outer lid design adds convenience for quick and easy access to your meals, and the stainless steel construction is both durable and easy to clean. This cooker is perfect for busy cooks looking to prepare meals swiftly, and its silver finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of Bergner Sorrento Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

  • Brand: BERGNER
  • Capacity: 3 L
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Colour: Silver
  • Finish Type: Polished Metal
  • Compatible Base
  • Wattage: 1000 Watts
  • Control Method: Touch

Pros

Cons

Designed to minimize physical effort and discomfortHandle can be more sturdy
Made of high-quality stainless steel 
cellpic 24% off
Bergner Sorrento Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker with Outer Lid, 3 Litres, Triply Base, Heavy Bottom, Induction Base, Gas Ready, Silver
4 (454)
4 (454)
24% off
2,249 2,799
Buy now

Also read :Keep your food fresh and delicious in stainless steel lunch box: 5 best options

2. Pigeon By Stovekraft Special Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

The Pigeon By Stovekraft Special Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker is a versatile kitchen tool available in 2, 3, and 5-litre capacities, perfect for preparing healthy meals. Its outer lid design offers convenient access, and it's compatible with both induction and gas stoves, ensuring flexibility in your cooking options. Crafted from durable stainless steel, it's built to last and easy to maintain. The silver finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. Currently, there's an exciting offer on Amazon, making it a cost-effective choice for those seeking a reliable pressure cooker to streamline their cooking process.

Specifications of Pigeon By Stovekraft Special Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

  • Brand: Pigeon
  • Capacity: 10 L
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Colour: Silver
  • Special Feature: Locking Lid,Gas Stovetop Compatible,Induction Compatible Base
  • Wattage: 220 Watts
  • Control Method: Touch
  • Controller Type: Hand Control

Pros

Cons

Food -grade rubber gasket for longer lifeNot dishwasher safe 
Easy grip & stay cool handle 
cellpic 57% off
Pigeon By Stovekraft Special Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker with Outer Lid Induction and Gas Stove Compatible 2, 3, 5 Litre Capacity for Healthy Cooking (Silver)
4 (8,513)
4 (8,513)
57% off
5,749 8,999
Buy now

3. Butterfly Cordial 2 L, 3 L & 5 L Non Induction Bottom Outer Lid Pressure Cooker

The Butterfly Cordial Pressure Cooker in 2, 3, and 5-litre capacities offers efficient cooking in a small size. Made of lightweight yet durable aluminum with a silver finish, it's perfect for small to medium-sized meals. The outer lid design allows for easy access, and the non-induction bottom makes it suitable for traditional gas stoves. It's an ideal choice for those who prefer a compact, no-frills pressure cooker for everyday cooking needs. Butterfly Cordial's reliable and cost-effective design ensures that it's a practical addition to any kitchen, providing a hassle-free cooking experience.

Specifications of Butterfly Cordial 2 L, 3 L & 5 L Non Induction Bottom Outer Lid Pressure Cooker

  • Brand: Butterfly
  • Capacity: 10 L
  • Material: Aluminum
  • Colour: Silver
  • Finish Type: Metallic
  • Wattage: 2 KW
  • Control Method: Touch

Pros

Cons

Food grade rubber with longer lifeNot dishwasher safe
Does not impart color, taste or odor to the foodNot induction compatible 
cellpic 51% off
Butterfly Cordial 2 L, 3 L & 5 L Non Induction Bottom Outer Lid Pressure Cooker (Aluminium, Silver), Small
3.8 (1,672)
3.8 (1,672)
51% off
3,069 4,639
Buy now

4. Prestige 2L+3L+5 L Popular Max outer lid Aluminum combo Pressure Cooker

The Prestige Popular Max outer lid Aluminum combo Pressure Cooker set comprises 2, 3, and 5-liter cookers with a polished finish, adding durability and elegance to your kitchen. These pressure cookers feature deep lids, effectively controlling spillage and maintaining a clean cooking space. They are compatible with induction cooktops and boast a straight wall design, optimizing cooking space. The integrated pressure indicator ensures safe cooking, and the gasket-release system enhances safety further. In a sleek silver colour, this combo offers convenience, versatility, and reliability for your cooking needs, making it an excellent addition to your kitchen, all backed by the trusted Prestige brand.

Specifications of Prestige 2L+3L+5 L Popular Max outer lid Aluminum combo Pressure Cooker

  • Brand: Prestige
  • Capacity: 10 L
  • Material: Aluminum
  • Colour: Silver
  • Finish Type: Aluminum Finish
  • Wattage: 1000 Watts
  • Control Method: Touch

Pros

Cons

Made using superior quality virgin aluminum 
Ergonomically designed for easy handling 
cellpic 59% off
Prestige 2L+3L+5 L Popular Max outer lid Aluminium combo Pressure Cooker with polished finish|Deep lid controls spillage|Induction based|Straight wall|Pressure Indicator | Gasket-release system|Silver
3.9 (2,200)
3.9 (2,200)
59% off
5,010 7,971
Buy now

5. Butterfly Curve Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker

The Butterfly Curve Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker is a 5.5-litre culinary powerhouse. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, it combines durability with a sleek, modern design that complements any kitchen. The outer lid offers easy access, and the heavy base ensures even heat distribution, reducing the risk of food sticking or burning. This cooker is versatile, suitable for use on gas stoves, electric cooktops, and induction hobs. Its ample capacity makes it ideal for preparing larger meals or batches, while the stainless steel construction simplifies cleaning. The Butterfly Curve Pressure Cooker is a reliable and stylish addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Butterfly Curve Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker

  • Brand: Butterfly
  • Capacity: 5 L
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Colour: Silver
  • Wattage: 1000 Watts
  • Control Method: Touch
  • Controller Type: Hand Control

Pros

Cons

Easy grip & stay cool handle 
Ergonomically designed for easy handling 
cellpic 64% off
Butterfly Curve Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker, 5.5 Litre
4.2 (3,394)
4.2 (3,394)
64% off
4,851 7,954
Buy now

6. Hawkins Contura Black XT Induction Compatible Inner Lid Aluminium Pressure Cooker

The Hawkins Contura Black XT Pressure Cooker, with a 3-liter capacity, is a sleek and efficient kitchen appliance. Made of high-quality aluminum, it's not only lightweight but also durable. Its black finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen decor. Designed with an inner lid, it ensures a secure and hassle-free cooking experience. This pressure cooker is induction compatible, making it suitable for various stovetops. With its precision engineering, it cooks food faster, conserving energy and retaining the flavour and nutrients of your dishes. The Hawkins Contura Black XT is a reliable and stylish choice for home chefs looking for quality and performance.

Specifications of Hawkins Contura Black XT Induction Compatible Inner Lid

  • Brand: Hawkins
  • Capacity: 3 L
  • Material: Aluminum
  • Colour: Black
  • Finish Type: Metallic
  • Wattage: 1000 Watts
  • Item Weight: 3 Pounds
  • Control Method: Touch

Pros

Cons

Cooks quickly and evenly 
Base stays flat 

7. Hawkins Contura Aluminium Inner Lid Pressure Cooker

The Hawkins Contura Aluminium Inner Lid Pressure Cooker, boasting a 3.5-litre capacity, is a versatile kitchen essential. Crafted from high-quality aluminum, it combines durability with efficient heat distribution. The inner lid design ensures a secure cooking experience. This silver cooker works perfectly on various stovetops, and its precision engineering accelerates cooking while preserving flavors and nutrients. Currently, there's an enticing offer on Amazon, making it a cost-effective choice for those seeking a reliable pressure cooker. The Hawkins Contura Pressure Cooker is a trusted and practical addition to any kitchen, delivering both performance and value.

Specifications of Hawkins Contura Aluminium Inner Lid Pressure Cooker

  • Brand: Hawkins
  • Capacity: 3.5 L
  • Material: Aluminum
  • Colour: Silver
  • Finish Type: Brushed
  • Wattage: 1000 Watts
  • Control Method: Touch

Pros

Cons

Easier removal of foodNot dishwasher safe
Inside-fitting safety lidNot induction compatible 
cellpic 10% off
Hawkins Contura Aluminium Inner Lid Pressure Cooker, 3.5 Litre, Silver (HC35)
4.3 (19,091)
4.3 (19,091)
10% off
1,875 2,062
Buy now

8. KENT Hard Anodised 3 Litre Pressure Cooker

The KENT Hard Anodised 3 Litre Pressure Cooker offers a premium cooking experience. Its hard-anodized aluminum construction with a 3.25mm thick base ensures even heat distribution, reducing the risk of burning or sticking. The stainless steel inner lid guarantees safety and durability. This pressure cooker features a non-reactive, non-toxic, and non-staining food-grade surface, ensuring that your meals remain wholesome. The long-lasting sealing gasket maintains airtight cooking, while its induction-friendly design allows for versatile use on different stovetops. In an elegant black finish, the KENT Pressure Cooker combines style and performance, making it a valuable addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of KENT Hard Anodised 3 Litre Pressure Cooker

  • Brand: KENT
  • Capacity: 3 L
  • Material: Hard Anodised Inner Lid
  • Colour: Black
  • Finish Type: Matte
  • Wattage: 1000 Watts
  • Control Method: Touch

Pros

Cons

Easy-to-grab cool touch handleNot dishwasher safe
Non-toxic, non-staining, & non-reactive surface for healthier cooking 
cellpic 58% off
KENT Hard Anodised 3 Litre Pressure Cooker with SS Inner Lid | 3.25 mm Thick Base | Non Reactive, Non Toxic & Non Staining Food Grade Surface | Long Lasting Sealing Gasket | Induction Friendly | Black
3.9 (695)
3.9 (695)
58% off
3,450 5,461
Buy now

9. Prestige Popular Svachh Virgin Aluminium Spillage Control Outer Lid Pressure Cooker

The Prestige Popular Svachh Virgin Aluminium Pressure Cooker, with a 3-liter capacity in silver, is an innovative addition to your kitchen. Crafted from high-quality virgin aluminum, it's not only durable but also ensures healthier cooking by preserving the natural taste and nutritional value of your food. Its spillage control feature minimizes mess and waste, making it user-friendly. The outer lid design offers convenience and easy access, while the safety features are robust, including a precision weight valve and controlled gasket release system. The Prestige Popular Svachh Pressure Cooker is a reliable and practical choice for those looking to streamline their cooking process with ease.

Specifications of Prestige Popular Svachh Virgin Aluminium Spillage Control Outer Lid Pressure Cooker

  • Brand: Prestige
  • Capacity: 3 L
  • Material: Aluminum
  • Colour: Silver
  • Finish Type: Aluminum
  • Wattage: 1000 Watts

Pros

Cons

Highest Safety- ISI CertifiedNot dishwasher safe
Comfortable Handle 
cellpic 12% off
Prestige Popular Svachh Virgin Aluminium Spillage Control Outer Lid Pressure Cooker, 3 L (Silver)
3.9 (294)
3.9 (294)
12% off
1,530 1,711
Buy now

Also read:6 reliable pressure cooker options of 2023 for faster cooking

10. Hawkins Futura 3 Litre Pressure Cooker

The Hawkins Futura 3 Liter Pressure Cooker is a versatile and efficient kitchen essential. With a hard-anodized aluminum construction, it ensures durability and even heat distribution for consistent cooking results. The inner lid design offers a compact and stylish profile, while the pressure cooker also doubles as a pan. Its 3-liter capacity makes it suitable for various dishes, and the black finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. Currently, there's an exciting offer on Amazon, making it a cost-effective choice for those seeking a high-quality, multi-purpose pressure cooker. The Hawkins Futura Pressure Cooker simplifies cooking and delivers excellent value.

Specifications of Hawkins Futura 3 Litre Pressure Cooker

  • Brand: Hawkins
  • Capacity: 3 L
  • Material: Hard Anodised Aluminium
  • Colour: black
  • Wattage: 1000 Watts
  • Control Method: Touch
  • Controller Type: Hand Control

Pros

Cons

Energy-efficient Pressure Cooker 
Faster than a microwave oven 
cellpic 22% off
Hawkins Futura 3 Litre Pressure Cooker, Hard Anodised Inner Lid Pressure Cooker, Pan Cooker, Black (Fp30), 3 Liter
4 (2,424)
4 (2,424)
22% off
3,775 4,600
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Bergner Sorrento Stainless Steel Pressure CookerInduction Compatible BaseLocking LidDishwasher Safe
Pigeon By Stovekraft Special Stainless Steel Pressure CookerPeel proofInduction Compatible BaseLocking Lid
Butterfly Cordial 2 L, 3 L & 5 L Non Induction Bottom Outer Lid Pressure CookerSafety support deviceGas Stovetop CompatibleAesthetically and Ergonomically Designed Body
Prestige 2L+3L+5 L Popular Max outer lid Aluminum combo Pressure CookerInduction Compatible BaseDishwasher SafeMetallic Safety Plug
Butterfly Curve Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure CookerDishwasher SafePeel proofInduction Compatible Base
Hawkins Contura Black XT Induction Compatible Inner Lid Aluminum Pressure CookerInduction Compatible BaseLocking Lid

Automatic Safety Valve

Hawkins Contura Aluminium Inner Lid Pressure CookerGas Stovetop CompatibleCurved bodyPeel proof
KENT Hard Anodised 3 Litre Pressure CookerNon toxic Induction Compatible BaseLocking Lid
Prestige Popular Svachh Virgin Aluminium Spillage Control Outer Lid Pressure CookerInduction Compatible BaseDeep Lid- Controls SpillageMetallic Safety Plug
Hawkins Futura 3 Litre Pressure CookerGas Stovetop CompatibleInduction Compatible BaseDishwasher Safe

Best overall product

The Hawkins Futura 3 Liter Pressure Cooker is widely regarded as the best overall product for several reasons. Its hard-anodized aluminum construction ensures durability and efficient heat distribution, resulting in consistent and fast cooking. The inner lid design offers a compact, elegant profile, while the pressure cooker can also double as a pan, adding versatility to your kitchen. Its 3-liter capacity is suitable for various recipes, making it an excellent all-rounder for daily cooking needs. The Hawkins Futura Pressure Cooker stands out for its quality, versatility, and reputation, making it the preferred choice for home chefs looking for reliable and multi-functional cookware.

Value for money product

The Pigeon By Stovekraft Special Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker is a remarkable value for money choice due to several reasons. It's constructed from high-quality stainless steel, ensuring longevity, easy maintenance, and resistance to rust and staining. The pressure cooker is equipped with essential features, such as a safety valve and gasket-release system, ensuring secure cooking. Its compatibility with both induction and gas stoves provides versatility in the kitchen. Currently, there's an exclusive offer available on Amazon, making it an even more cost-effective choice for those seeking an affordable yet reliable pressure cooker. This product offers a compelling blend of quality and affordability, making it an excellent investment for your kitchen.

How to find the perfect pressure cooker?

To find the perfect pressure cooker, consider the following factors:

  1. Size: Choose a size that suits your cooking needs.
  2. Material: Stainless steel or aluminum offers durability and even heat distribution.
  3. Safety Features: Ensure it has safety valves, locking mechanisms, and pressure indicators.
  4. Cooktop Compatibility: Verify it works on your stovetop (induction, gas, electric).
  5. Brand and Warranty: Trustworthy brands often provide better quality and customer support.
  6. Easy Maintenance: Opt for models with removable gaskets and easy-to-clean parts.
  7. Additional Features: Some cookers come with extra features like steaming or sautéing capabilities.
  8. Budget: Set a reasonable budget, but don't compromise on essential safety and quality features.

Research, read reviews, and consider your specific cooking needs to make an informed decision.

You may be interested in

Product Price
Bergner Sorrento Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker with Outer Lid, 3 Litres, Triply Base, Heavy Bottom, Induction Base, Gas Ready, Silver ₹ 2,249
Pigeon By Stovekraft Special Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker with Outer Lid Induction and Gas Stove Compatible 2, 3, 5 Litre Capacity for Healthy Cooking (Silver) ₹ 5,749
Butterfly Cordial 2 L, 3 L & 5 L Non Induction Bottom Outer Lid Pressure Cooker (Aluminium, Silver), Small ₹ 3,069
Prestige 2L+3L+5 L Popular Max outer lid Aluminium combo Pressure Cooker with polished finish|Deep lid controls spillage|Induction based|Straight wall|Pressure Indicator | Gasket-release system|Silver ₹ 5,010
Butterfly Curve Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker, 5.5 Litre ₹ 4,851
Hawkins Contura Aluminium Inner Lid Pressure Cooker, 3.5 Litre, Silver (HC35) ₹ 1,875
KENT Hard Anodised 3 Litre Pressure Cooker with SS Inner Lid | 3.25 mm Thick Base | Non Reactive, Non Toxic & Non Staining Food Grade Surface | Long Lasting Sealing Gasket | Induction Friendly | Black ₹ 3,450
Prestige Popular Svachh Virgin Aluminium Spillage Control Outer Lid Pressure Cooker, 3 L (Silver) ₹ 1,530
Hawkins Futura 3 Litre Pressure Cooker, Hard Anodised Inner Lid Pressure Cooker, Pan Cooker, Black (Fp30), 3 Liter ₹ 3,775

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Trending Stories

Amazon Sale is here! Explore LED bulbs with up to 75% off

Sale on Amazon: Strike a chord with Karaoke speakers available at up to 65% off

Great Indian Sale 2023: Up to 60% off on top-quality mixer grinders

Amazon Sale 2023: Get pet grooming wipes at up to 85% off, clean up and save big

Big discounts on Amazon big sale: Enjoy more than 60% savings on irons

RELATED home kitchen sale STORIES
Great Indian Sale 2023: Up to 60% off on top-quality mixer grinders
Amazon Sale: Up to 70% off on Solimo home and kitchen products
Amazon Great Indian Festival deals: Save up to 58% on best kitchen, dining items
Amazon Sale 2023: Welcome winter with incredible heaters, avail top deals
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Fetch up to 80% off on non-stick pans

FAQs on pressure cookers

What types of pressure cookers are there?

There are stovetop pressure cookers and electric pressure cookers (like the Instant Pot). They come in various sizes and materials, such as stainless steel or aluminum.

How long does it take to cook in a pressure cooker compared to traditional methods?

Cooking times in a pressure cooker are significantly shorter, often up to 70% faster than traditional methods.

Do pressure cookers explode?

Modern pressure cookers are designed with safety features to prevent explosions. However, it's crucial to follow instructions and maintain your pressure cooker properly to ensure safety.

Can I open a pressure cooker when it's pressurized?

No, you should never attempt to open a pressurized pressure cooker. It must be depressurized and safe to open according to the cooker's instructions.
amazon sale FOR LESS
.in Great Indian Festival
.in Upto 80% off on Fashion
.in Upto 75% off on Electronics
.in Upto 70% off on Beauty
.in Upto 70% off on Home & Kitchen