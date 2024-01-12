Icon
Best Sharp air purifiers to buy: 10 options you must consider for your home

Published on Jan 12, 2024
best sharp air purifiers

Are you looking for the best SHARP air purifier to keep the air in your home clean and fresh? We've compiled a list of the top 10 SHARP air purifiers available in 2024, along with their key features and specifications. Whether you need a compact purifier for your car or a professional multi-stage purification system, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect SHARP air purifier for your specific needs.

1. SHARP Purifier FP-F40E-W with Filter Cluster

The SHARP Purifier FP-F40E-W with Filter Cluster is designed to effectively eliminate dust, pollen, and other allergens from the air. It features a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter and Plasmacluster technology to provide clean and healthy air for your home. The purifier also comes with a deodorizing filter to remove unpleasant odors from the air.

Specifications of SHARP Purifier FP-F40E-W with Filter Cluster

  • HEPA filter for dust and pollen removal
  • Plasmacluster technology for clean air
  • Deodorizing filter for removing odors
  • Compact size for easy placement
  • Low noise operation

Pros

  • Effective at removing dust and pollen
  • Compact and easy to place
  • Low noise operation

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger rooms

2. SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification with Plasmacluster

The SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification with Plasmacluster is a powerful air purifier that can remove airborne particles, bacteria, and viruses. It features a multi-stage filtration system and Plasmacluster technology to provide clean and healthy air for your home or office. The purifier also comes with a humidifying function to maintain optimal humidity levels in the air.

Specifications of SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification with Plasmacluster

  • Multi-stage filtration for effective purification
  • Plasmacluster technology for clean and healthy air
  • Humidifying function for optimal humidity levels
  • Suitable for large rooms
  • Low energy consumption

Pros

  • Effective multi-stage purification
  • Plasmacluster technology for healthy air
  • Humidifying function

Cons

  • Higher energy consumption

3. SHARP FP-JA30M-W Sharp Air Purifier JA30

The SHARP FP-JA30M-W Sharp Air Purifier JA30 is designed with a high-density Plasmacluster ion generator to effectively deactivate airborne viruses, bacteria, and allergens. It features a HEPA filter and a deodorizing filter to provide clean and fresh air for your home. The purifier also comes with a simple and intuitive control panel for easy operation.

Specifications of SHARP FP-JA30M-W Sharp Air Purifier JA30

  • High-density Plasmacluster ion generator
  • HEPA filter for effective purification
  • Deodorizing filter for removing odors
  • Intuitive control panel for easy operation
  • Compact and stylish design

Pros

  • Effective at deactivating viruses and bacteria
  • Simple and intuitive control panel
  • Compact and stylish design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger rooms

4. SHARP Automotive Air Purifier with Plasmacluster Technology

The SHARP Automotive Air Purifier with Plasmacluster Technology is designed for use in your car to provide clean and healthy air while driving. It features a high-density Plasmacluster ion generator and a dual-mode operation for effective air purification. The purifier also comes with a built-in sensor to detect air quality and adjust the operation accordingly.

Specifications of SHARP Automotive Air Purifier with Plasmacluster Technology

  • High-density Plasmacluster ion generator
  • Dual-mode operation for effective purification
  • Built-in sensor for detecting air quality
  • Compact and portable design for car use
  • Low power consumption

Pros

  • Effective air purification for car use
  • Dual-mode operation
  • Compact and portable design

Cons

  • Limited coverage area

5. SHARP AIRPURIFIER 2018 FP-J40M-W with 320 SQ

The SHARP AIRPURIFIER 2018 FP-J40M-W is designed to provide clean and healthy air for your home. It features a high-density Plasmacluster ion generator and a HEPA filter to effectively remove airborne particles and allergens. The purifier also comes with a mosquito catcher to trap and eliminate mosquitoes from your living space.

Specifications of SHARP AIRPURIFIER 2018 FP-J40M-W with 320 SQ

  • High-density Plasmacluster ion generator
  • HEPA filter for effective air purification
  • Mosquito catcher for eliminating mosquitoes
  • Compact and stylish design
  • Low noise operation

Pros

  • Effective at removing airborne particles and allergens
  • Mosquito catcher for mosquito elimination
  • Compact and stylish design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large living spaces

6. SHARP Dehumidifier with Purifier and Plasmacluster Technology

The SHARP Dehumidifier with Purifier and Plasmacluster Technology is designed to remove excess moisture from the air while providing clean and healthy air. It features a high-density Plasmacluster ion generator and a dehumidifying function to maintain optimal humidity levels. The purifier also comes with a pre-filter to capture large dust particles and pet dander.

Specifications of SHARP Dehumidifier with Purifier and Plasmacluster Technology

  • High-density Plasmacluster ion generator
  • Dehumidifying function for optimal humidity levels
  • Pre-filter for capturing large dust particles
  • Compact and stylish design
  • Low power consumption

Pros

  • Effective at removing excess moisture from the air
  • Dehumidifying function for optimal humidity levels
  • Compact and stylish design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large areas

7. SHARP Plasmacluster Air Purifier with Mosquito Catcher

The SHARP Plasmacluster Air Purifier with Mosquito Catcher is designed to provide clean and healthy air while effectively eliminating mosquitoes from your living space. It features a high-density Plasmacluster ion generator and a mosquito catcher to trap and eliminate mosquitoes. The purifier also comes with a pre-filter to capture large dust particles and pet dander.

Specifications of SHARP Plasmacluster Air Purifier with Mosquito Catcher

  • High-density Plasmacluster ion generator
  • Mosquito catcher for eliminating mosquitoes
  • Pre-filter for capturing large dust particles
  • Compact and stylish design
  • Low noise operation

Pros

  • Effective at eliminating mosquitoes
  • Compact and stylish design
  • Low noise operation

Cons

  • May not be suitable for large living spaces

8. SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification with Plasmacluster

The SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification with Plasmacluster is designed for large rooms and offices. It features a multi-stage filtration system and Plasmacluster technology to effectively remove airborne particles, bacteria, and viruses. The purifier also comes with a humidifying function to maintain optimal humidity levels in the air.

Specifications of SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification with Plasmacluster

  • Multi-stage filtration for effective purification
  • Plasmacluster technology for clean and healthy air
  • Humidifying function for optimal humidity levels
  • Suitable for large rooms
  • Low energy consumption

Pros

  • Effective multi-stage purification
  • Plasmacluster technology for healthy air
  • Humidifying function

Cons

  • Higher energy consumption

9. SHARP FX-S120M-H with Connectivity Capability

The SHARP FX-S120M-H with Connectivity Capability is a compact and stylish air purifier that can be controlled via a mobile app. It features a high-density Plasmacluster ion generator and a dual-mode operation for effective air purification. The purifier also comes with a built-in sensor to detect air quality and adjust the operation accordingly.

Specifications of SHARP FX-S120M-H with Connectivity Capability

  • High-density Plasmacluster ion generator
  • Connectivity capability for mobile app control
  • Dual-mode operation for effective purification
  • Built-in sensor for detecting air quality
  • Compact and stylish design

Pros

  • Compact and stylish design
  • Connectivity capability for mobile app control
  • Effective air purification

Cons

  • Limited coverage area

10. SHARP FP-JC2M-B Air Purifier with Plasmacluster technology

The SHARP FP-JC2M-B Air Purifier with Plasmacluster technology is designed to remove airborne particles, bacteria, and viruses from your living space. It features a high-density Plasmacluster ion generator and a HEPA filter for effective air purification. The purifier also comes with a built-in sensor to detect air quality and adjust the operation accordingly.

Specifications of SHARP FP-JC2M-B Air Purifier with Plasmacluster technology

  • High-density Plasmacluster ion generator
  • HEPA filter for effective air purification
  • Built-in sensor for detecting air quality
  • Compact and stylish design
  • Low energy consumption

Pros

  • Effective at removing airborne particles and bacteria
  • Compact and stylish design
  • Low energy consumption

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger rooms

Comparison Table

Product NamePlasmacluster TechnologyMulti-Stage FiltrationHumidifying Function
SHARP Purifier FP-F40E-WYesNoNo
SHARP Professional Multi-Stage PurificationYesYesYes
SHARP FP-JA30M-W Sharp Air Purifier JA30YesNoNo
SHARP Automotive Air PurifierYesNoNo
SHARP AIRPURIFIER 2018 FP-J40M-WYesNoNo
SHARP Dehumidifier with PurifierYesNoYes
SHARP Plasmacluster Air PurifierYesNoNo
SHARP Professional Multi-Stage PurificationYesYesYes
SHARP FX-S120M-HYesNoNo
SHARP FP-JC2M-BYesNoNo

Best value for money:

The SHARP Purifier FP-F40E-W with Filter Cluster offers the best value for money, with an effective HEPA filter and Plasmacluster technology to provide clean and healthy air for your home. Its compact size and low noise operation make it a great choice for smaller living spaces.

Best overall product:

The SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification with Plasmacluster stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its multi-stage filtration system, Plasmacluster technology, and humidifying function. It is suitable for large rooms and offices, providing clean and healthy air with low energy consumption.

How to find the perfect SHARP air purifier:

To find the perfect SHARP air purifier, first, determine the size of your space and select a model with suitable coverage. Check for SHARP's patented Plasmacluster Ion technology, known for its ability to neutralize airborne contaminants. Consider the CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) to ensure efficient purification. Look for additional features like HEPA filters and sensors for optimal air quality monitoring. Read customer reviews to assess durability and performance. Compare prices and warranty options to make an informed decision based on your specific air purification needs.

FAQs on SHARP air purifier

The SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification is suitable for large rooms and offices, with a coverage area of up to 400 square feet.
Yes, the SHARP Dehumidifier with Purifier comes with a pre-filter to capture large dust particles and pet dander.
The SHARP FP-JA30M-W Sharp Air Purifier JA30 has a low power consumption, making it energy efficient for continuous use.
Yes, the SHARP Automotive Air Purifier features a built-in sensor to detect air quality and adjust the operation accordingly.
