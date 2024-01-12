Best Sharp air purifiers to buy: 10 options you must consider for your home

Are you looking for the best SHARP air purifier to keep the air in your home clean and fresh? We've compiled a list of the top 10 SHARP air purifiers available in 2024, along with their key features and specifications. Whether you need a compact purifier for your car or a professional multi-stage purification system, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect SHARP air purifier for your specific needs.

1. SHARP Purifier FP-F40E-W with Filter Cluster The SHARP Purifier FP-F40E-W with Filter Cluster is designed to effectively eliminate dust, pollen, and other allergens from the air. It features a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter and Plasmacluster technology to provide clean and healthy air for your home. The purifier also comes with a deodorizing filter to remove unpleasant odors from the air. Specifications of SHARP Purifier FP-F40E-W with Filter Cluster HEPA filter for dust and pollen removal

Plasmacluster technology for clean air

Deodorizing filter for removing odors

Compact size for easy placement

Low noise operation

Pros Effective at removing dust and pollen

Compact and easy to place

Low noise operation Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

2. SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification with Plasmacluster The SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification with Plasmacluster is a powerful air purifier that can remove airborne particles, bacteria, and viruses. It features a multi-stage filtration system and Plasmacluster technology to provide clean and healthy air for your home or office. The purifier also comes with a humidifying function to maintain optimal humidity levels in the air. Specifications of SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification with Plasmacluster Multi-stage filtration for effective purification

Plasmacluster technology for clean and healthy air

Humidifying function for optimal humidity levels

Suitable for large rooms

Low energy consumption

Pros Effective multi-stage purification

Plasmacluster technology for healthy air

Humidifying function Cons Higher energy consumption

Also read: Sharp's air purifiers are budget-friendly and efficient: Top picks 3. SHARP FP-JA30M-W Sharp Air Purifier JA30 The SHARP FP-JA30M-W Sharp Air Purifier JA30 is designed with a high-density Plasmacluster ion generator to effectively deactivate airborne viruses, bacteria, and allergens. It features a HEPA filter and a deodorizing filter to provide clean and fresh air for your home. The purifier also comes with a simple and intuitive control panel for easy operation. Specifications of SHARP FP-JA30M-W Sharp Air Purifier JA30 High-density Plasmacluster ion generator

HEPA filter for effective purification

Deodorizing filter for removing odors

Intuitive control panel for easy operation

Compact and stylish design

Pros Effective at deactivating viruses and bacteria

Simple and intuitive control panel

Compact and stylish design Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

4. SHARP Automotive Air Purifier with Plasmacluster Technology The SHARP Automotive Air Purifier with Plasmacluster Technology is designed for use in your car to provide clean and healthy air while driving. It features a high-density Plasmacluster ion generator and a dual-mode operation for effective air purification. The purifier also comes with a built-in sensor to detect air quality and adjust the operation accordingly. Specifications of SHARP Automotive Air Purifier with Plasmacluster Technology High-density Plasmacluster ion generator

Dual-mode operation for effective purification

Built-in sensor for detecting air quality

Compact and portable design for car use

Low power consumption

Pros Effective air purification for car use

Dual-mode operation

Compact and portable design Cons Limited coverage area

5. SHARP AIRPURIFIER 2018 FP-J40M-W with 320 SQ The SHARP AIRPURIFIER 2018 FP-J40M-W is designed to provide clean and healthy air for your home. It features a high-density Plasmacluster ion generator and a HEPA filter to effectively remove airborne particles and allergens. The purifier also comes with a mosquito catcher to trap and eliminate mosquitoes from your living space. Specifications of SHARP AIRPURIFIER 2018 FP-J40M-W with 320 SQ High-density Plasmacluster ion generator

HEPA filter for effective air purification

Mosquito catcher for eliminating mosquitoes

Compact and stylish design

Low noise operation

Pros Effective at removing airborne particles and allergens

Mosquito catcher for mosquito elimination

Compact and stylish design Cons May not be suitable for large living spaces

6. SHARP Dehumidifier with Purifier and Plasmacluster Technology The SHARP Dehumidifier with Purifier and Plasmacluster Technology is designed to remove excess moisture from the air while providing clean and healthy air. It features a high-density Plasmacluster ion generator and a dehumidifying function to maintain optimal humidity levels. The purifier also comes with a pre-filter to capture large dust particles and pet dander. Specifications of SHARP Dehumidifier with Purifier and Plasmacluster Technology High-density Plasmacluster ion generator

Dehumidifying function for optimal humidity levels

Pre-filter for capturing large dust particles

Compact and stylish design

Low power consumption

Pros Effective at removing excess moisture from the air

Dehumidifying function for optimal humidity levels

Compact and stylish design Cons May not be suitable for large areas

7. SHARP Plasmacluster Air Purifier with Mosquito Catcher The SHARP Plasmacluster Air Purifier with Mosquito Catcher is designed to provide clean and healthy air while effectively eliminating mosquitoes from your living space. It features a high-density Plasmacluster ion generator and a mosquito catcher to trap and eliminate mosquitoes. The purifier also comes with a pre-filter to capture large dust particles and pet dander. Specifications of SHARP Plasmacluster Air Purifier with Mosquito Catcher High-density Plasmacluster ion generator

Mosquito catcher for eliminating mosquitoes

Pre-filter for capturing large dust particles

Compact and stylish design

Low noise operation

Pros Effective at eliminating mosquitoes

Compact and stylish design

Low noise operation Cons May not be suitable for large living spaces

8. SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification with Plasmacluster The SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification with Plasmacluster is designed for large rooms and offices. It features a multi-stage filtration system and Plasmacluster technology to effectively remove airborne particles, bacteria, and viruses. The purifier also comes with a humidifying function to maintain optimal humidity levels in the air. Specifications of SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification with Plasmacluster Multi-stage filtration for effective purification

Plasmacluster technology for clean and healthy air

Humidifying function for optimal humidity levels

Suitable for large rooms

Low energy consumption

Pros Effective multi-stage purification

Plasmacluster technology for healthy air

Humidifying function Cons Higher energy consumption

9. SHARP FX-S120M-H with Connectivity Capability The SHARP FX-S120M-H with Connectivity Capability is a compact and stylish air purifier that can be controlled via a mobile app. It features a high-density Plasmacluster ion generator and a dual-mode operation for effective air purification. The purifier also comes with a built-in sensor to detect air quality and adjust the operation accordingly. Specifications of SHARP FX-S120M-H with Connectivity Capability High-density Plasmacluster ion generator

Connectivity capability for mobile app control

Dual-mode operation for effective purification

Built-in sensor for detecting air quality

Compact and stylish design

Pros Compact and stylish design

Connectivity capability for mobile app control

Effective air purification Cons Limited coverage area

Also read: The best 8 Sharp air purifiers to help you breathe easier 10. SHARP FP-JC2M-B Air Purifier with Plasmacluster technology The SHARP FP-JC2M-B Air Purifier with Plasmacluster technology is designed to remove airborne particles, bacteria, and viruses from your living space. It features a high-density Plasmacluster ion generator and a HEPA filter for effective air purification. The purifier also comes with a built-in sensor to detect air quality and adjust the operation accordingly. Specifications of SHARP FP-JC2M-B Air Purifier with Plasmacluster technology High-density Plasmacluster ion generator

HEPA filter for effective air purification

Built-in sensor for detecting air quality

Compact and stylish design

Low energy consumption

Pros Effective at removing airborne particles and bacteria

Compact and stylish design

Low energy consumption Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

Comparison Table

Product Name Plasmacluster Technology Multi-Stage Filtration Humidifying Function SHARP Purifier FP-F40E-W Yes No No SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification Yes Yes Yes SHARP FP-JA30M-W Sharp Air Purifier JA30 Yes No No SHARP Automotive Air Purifier Yes No No SHARP AIRPURIFIER 2018 FP-J40M-W Yes No No SHARP Dehumidifier with Purifier Yes No Yes SHARP Plasmacluster Air Purifier Yes No No SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification Yes Yes Yes SHARP FX-S120M-H Yes No No SHARP FP-JC2M-B Yes No No

Best value for money: The SHARP Purifier FP-F40E-W with Filter Cluster offers the best value for money, with an effective HEPA filter and Plasmacluster technology to provide clean and healthy air for your home. Its compact size and low noise operation make it a great choice for smaller living spaces.

Best overall product: The SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification with Plasmacluster stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its multi-stage filtration system, Plasmacluster technology, and humidifying function. It is suitable for large rooms and offices, providing clean and healthy air with low energy consumption.

How to find the perfect SHARP air purifier: To find the perfect SHARP air purifier, first, determine the size of your space and select a model with suitable coverage. Check for SHARP's patented Plasmacluster Ion technology, known for its ability to neutralize airborne contaminants. Consider the CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) to ensure efficient purification. Look for additional features like HEPA filters and sensors for optimal air quality monitoring. Read customer reviews to assess durability and performance. Compare prices and warranty options to make an informed decision based on your specific air purification needs.

FAQs on SHARP air purifier What is the coverage area of the SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification? The SHARP Professional Multi-Stage Purification is suitable for large rooms and offices, with a coverage area of up to 400 square feet. Does the SHARP Dehumidifier with Purifier have a pre-filter? Yes, the SHARP Dehumidifier with Purifier comes with a pre-filter to capture large dust particles and pet dander. What is the power consumption of the SHARP FP-JA30M-W Sharp Air Purifier JA30? The SHARP FP-JA30M-W Sharp Air Purifier JA30 has a low power consumption, making it energy efficient for continuous use. Does the SHARP Automotive Air Purifier come with a built-in sensor for air quality detection? Yes, the SHARP Automotive Air Purifier features a built-in sensor to detect air quality and adjust the operation accordingly.

