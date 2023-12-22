Icon
10 best cordless vacuum cleaners for home: Buyer's guide

Published on Dec 22, 2023
By: Affiliate Desk
cordless vacuum cleaner

Summary:

Are you in the market for a cordless vacuum cleaner for your home? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 10 best cordless vacuum cleaners available in 2022 to help you make an informed decision. From powerful suction to lightweight and portable designs, we've covered it all. Read on to find the perfect cleaning companion for your home.

1. AGARO Imperial Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO Imperial Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful and adjustable vacuuming solution. With brushless technology and a long-lasting battery, it offers a convenient and efficient cleaning experience. The vacuum also features a self-standing design and a detachable handheld unit for added versatility.

Specifications of AGARO Imperial Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

  • Adjustable suction power
  • Brushless motor technology
  • Detachable handheld unit
  • Self-standing design
  • Long-lasting battery

Pros

  • Powerful suction for deep cleaning
  • Adjustable suction power for versatile use
  • Long-lasting battery for extended cleaning sessions

Cons

  • May be heavier than other models
  • Higher price point
AGARO Imperial Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 2in1 Handheld & Stick, 500W Brushless Motor, 28 kPa Suction Power, 3 Adjustable Suction Modes, Bagless Dry Vacuuming, Grey & Red | HEPA Filter

₹ 34,990 46% off

2. KENT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The KENT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner offers a rechargeable and portable cleaning solution for your home. With advanced cyclonic technology and HEPA filtration, it effectively captures dust and allergens. The vacuum also features a convenient wall-mounted charging dock for easy storage.

Specifications of KENT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

  • Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Advanced cyclonic technology
  • HEPA filtration system
  • Wall-mounted charging dock
  • Lightweight and portable design

Pros

  • Effective dust and allergen capture
  • Convenient wall-mounted charging dock
  • Lightweight and portable for easy maneuverability

Cons

  • Suction power may decrease over time
  • Shorter battery life compared to other models
KENT Zoom Vacuum Cleaner, Cordless, Hoseless, Rechargeable 130Watt Vacuum Cleaner with Cyclonic Technology, Bagless Design and Multi Nozzle Operation

₹ 9,950 30% off

3. BLACK+DECKER Lithium-Ion Dustbuster

The BLACK+DECKER Lithium-Ion Dustbuster offers a compact and powerful cleaning solution with its cordless design and high-performance suction. It features a washable dirt bowl and filter for easy maintenance, along with a crevice tool for reaching tight spaces.

Specifications of BLACK+DECKER Lithium-Ion Dustbuster

  • Cordless lithium-ion technology
  • High-performance suction power
  • Washable dirt bowl and filter
  • Crevice tool for tight spaces
  • Lightweight and portable design

Pros

  • Powerful suction for efficient cleaning
  • Washable dirt bowl for easy maintenance
  • Crevice tool for versatile cleaning

Cons

  • Smaller dust capacity
  • May require frequent filter cleaning
Black + Decker WDC215WA-QW 7.2 V,10.8W Lithium-Ion Wet and Dry Cordless Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (Blue)-Charge Fully Before Using

₹ 5,000 35% off

Also read: Keen on dry vacuum cleaner for your home? Here's are 8 best options

4. Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner offers a self-standing and detachable design for convenient cleaning. It features a powerful cyclonic suction and a washable filter for long-lasting performance. The vacuum's lightweight and compact build make it perfect for quick cleaning tasks.

Specifications of Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

  • Self-standing and detachable design
  • Cyclonic suction technology
  • Washable filter for easy maintenance
  • Lightweight and compact build
  • Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Pros

  • Self-standing design for easy storage
  • Powerful cyclonic suction for efficient cleaning
  • Compact and lightweight for quick cleaning tasks

Cons

  • Smaller dust capacity
  • Shorter battery life compared to other models
Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home,160W Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Standing, 13Kpa Suction Power,Upright Vacuum Cleaner with 35 Mins Runtime Detachable Battery

₹ 13,999 50% off

5. Zivantix Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Zivantix Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner offers a portable and rechargeable solution for quick cleaning tasks. With a stainless steel filter and powerful suction, it effectively captures dirt and debris. The vacuum's lightweight and ergonomic design make it easy to use and maneuver.

Specifications of Zivantix Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

  • Handheld and cordless design
  • Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Stainless steel filter for durability
  • Powerful suction for efficient cleaning
  • Ergonomic and lightweight build

Pros

  • Portable and rechargeable for quick cleaning
  • Stainless steel filter for durability
  • Lightweight and ergonomic design for easy maneuverability

Cons

  • Smaller dust capacity
  • May require frequent filter cleaning
Zivantix Handheld Vacuum Cordless, USB Rechargeable Car Vacuum Cleaner, 8000PA Strong Suction, Low Noise Portable Hand Held White

₹ 5,999 60% off

6. Cordless Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The Cordless Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner offers a versatile and portable cleaning solution for your home. With a stainless steel filter and powerful suction, it effectively captures dirt and debris. The vacuum's lightweight and ergonomic design make it easy to use and maneuver.

Specifications of Cordless Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

  • Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Stainless steel filter for durability
  • Powerful suction for efficient cleaning
  • Ergonomic and lightweight build
  • Multiple attachments for versatile cleaning

Pros

  • Versatile and portable for various cleaning tasks
  • Stainless steel filter for durability
  • Lightweight and ergonomic design for easy maneuverability

Cons

  • Smaller dust capacity
  • May require frequent filter cleaning
Agaro HVC1081 Cordless Rechargeable Car Vacuum Cleaner, Portable, Handheld,110W, 5.5KPA Power Socket,Stainless Steel Filter, Black

₹ 4,599 36% off

7. FYA Cordless Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The FYA Cordless Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner offers a lightweight and powerful cleaning solution for your home. With a rechargeable battery and quick charging technology, it provides convenient and efficient cleaning. The vacuum's ergonomic handle and crevice tool make it perfect for tight spaces.

Specifications of FYA Cordless Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

  • Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Quick charging technology
  • Ergonomic handle and crevice tool
  • Lightweight and portable design
  • Multiple attachments for versatile cleaning

Pros

  • Lightweight and portable for easy maneuverability
  • Quick charging technology for convenience
  • Ergonomic handle and crevice tool for tight spaces

Cons

  • Smaller dust capacity
  • May require frequent filter cleaning
FYA IGADG- MAKING LIFE SIMPLE 6000pa Powerful Portable Handheld Cordless Wireless Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home | Dual Battery - 3000 mAH | Charge with USB | Rechargeable (Mini - Heavy Duty) white

₹ 5,999 25% off

8. Ambrane Rechargeable Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner

The Ambrane Rechargeable Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner offers a lightweight and portable cleaning solution with a powerful suction motor. With a long-lasting battery and easy maintenance, it provides hassle-free cleaning for your home. The vacuum also includes multiple attachments for versatile use.

Specifications of Ambrane Rechargeable Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner

  • Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Powerful suction motor
  • Lightweight and portable design
  • Easy maintenance and long-lasting battery
  • Multiple attachments for versatile cleaning

Pros

  • Lightweight and portable for easy maneuverability
  • Powerful suction motor for efficient cleaning
  • Long-lasting battery for extended cleaning sessions

Cons

  • Smaller dust capacity
  • May require frequent filter cleaning
Ambrane Portable Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car with 4000PA, HEPA Filter, USB Rechargeable Wireless Hand-held, Lightweight for Home, Car, Pet Hair, Traveling (Mini Vac 01, Green)

₹ 2,999 40% off

9. Balzano Cordless Portable Vacuum Cleaner

The Balzano Cordless Portable Vacuum Cleaner offers a multi-purpose and lightweight cleaning solution for your home. With a powerful motor and long-lasting battery, it provides efficient and convenient cleaning. The vacuum's compact design and multiple attachments make it perfect for various cleaning tasks.

Specifications of Balzano Cordless Portable Vacuum Cleaner

  • Multi-purpose and lightweight design
  • Powerful motor for efficient cleaning
  • Long-lasting battery for extended use
  • Compact build with multiple attachments
  • Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Pros

  • Multi-purpose and lightweight for versatile use
  • Powerful motor for efficient cleaning
  • Long-lasting battery for extended cleaning sessions

Cons

  • Smaller dust capacity
  • May require frequent filter cleaning
Balzano Tornado Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 2-in-1 Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner, Multi-Purpose & Ultra Lightweight, Powerful Suction to Clean in One-Go, Extra Long Battery (White)

₹ 10,990 45% off

Also read: 10 best vacuum cleaners for a pristine home

10. Eureka Forbes Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Eureka Forbes Cordless Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful suction and a high-capacity dust bowl for effective cleaning. With a lightweight and ergonomic design, it provides convenient and versatile cleaning for your home. The vacuum also includes a crevice tool and upholstery brush for enhanced cleaning.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

  • Powerful suction and high-capacity dust bowl
  • Lightweight and ergonomic design
  • Crevice tool and upholstery brush included
  • Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Multiple attachments for versatile cleaning

Pros

  • Powerful suction and high-capacity dust bowl for effective cleaning
  • Lightweight and ergonomic design for easy maneuverability
  • Multiple attachments for enhanced cleaning

Cons

  • Shorter battery life compared to other models
  • May require frequent filter cleaning
Eureka Forbes Drift Cordless Vacuum Cleaner With 17.7 Kpa Suction Power & Blower (Dark Grey), Disk, 0.8 liter

₹ 15,999 53% off

Comparison Table

ProductAdjustable Suction PowerRechargeable BatteryHEPA FiltrationDetachable Handheld UnitSelf-standing Design
AGARO ImperialYesYesNoYesYes
KENTYesYesYesNoNo
BLACK+DECKERNoNoNoNoNo
OraimoNoYesNoYesYes
ZivantixNoYesNoNoNo
Cordless RechargeableNoYesNoNoNo
FYANoYesNoNoNo
AmbraneNoYesNoNoNo
BalzanoNoYesNoNoNo
Eureka ForbesNoYesNoNoNo

Best value for money:

The KENT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner provides the best value for money with its advanced cyclonic technology, HEPA filtration, and convenient wall-mounted charging dock. It offers powerful cleaning performance at an affordable price point, making it a smart investment for your home.

Best overall product:

The AGARO Imperial Cordless Vacuum Cleaner stands out as the best overall product with its adjustable suction power, brushless motor technology, and self-standing design. It offers versatile cleaning capabilities and long-lasting performance for a wide range of cleaning tasks.

How to find the perfect best cordless vacuum:

FAQs on best cordless vacuum

Cordless vacuum cleaners are available in a wide price range, starting from INR 3,499 to INR 8,999, depending on the brand, features, and performance.
Yes, cordless vacuum cleaners offer powerful suction capabilities, allowing them to effectively capture dirt, debris, and allergens from various surfaces.
Many cordless vacuum cleaners come with crevice tools and attachments for cleaning tight spaces, making them suitable for thorough and versatile cleaning.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

