10 best cordless vacuum cleaners for home: Buyer's guide

Are you in the market for a cordless vacuum cleaner for your home? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 10 best cordless vacuum cleaners available in 2022 to help you make an informed decision. From powerful suction to lightweight and portable designs, we've covered it all. Read on to find the perfect cleaning companion for your home.

1. AGARO Imperial Cordless Vacuum Cleaner The AGARO Imperial Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful and adjustable vacuuming solution. With brushless technology and a long-lasting battery, it offers a convenient and efficient cleaning experience. The vacuum also features a self-standing design and a detachable handheld unit for added versatility. Specifications of AGARO Imperial Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Adjustable suction power

Brushless motor technology

Detachable handheld unit

Self-standing design

Long-lasting battery

Pros Powerful suction for deep cleaning

Adjustable suction power for versatile use

Long-lasting battery for extended cleaning sessions Cons May be heavier than other models

Higher price point

Our Pick AGARO Imperial Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 2in1 Handheld & Stick, 500W Brushless Motor, 28 kPa Suction Power, 3 Adjustable Suction Modes, Bagless Dry Vacuuming, Grey & Red | HEPA Filter ₹ 34,990 46% off ₹ 18,999 from

2. KENT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner The KENT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner offers a rechargeable and portable cleaning solution for your home. With advanced cyclonic technology and HEPA filtration, it effectively captures dust and allergens. The vacuum also features a convenient wall-mounted charging dock for easy storage. Specifications of KENT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Advanced cyclonic technology

HEPA filtration system

Wall-mounted charging dock

Lightweight and portable design

Pros Effective dust and allergen capture

Convenient wall-mounted charging dock

Lightweight and portable for easy maneuverability Cons Suction power may decrease over time

Shorter battery life compared to other models

KENT Zoom Vacuum Cleaner, Cordless, Hoseless, Rechargeable 130Watt Vacuum Cleaner with Cyclonic Technology, Bagless Design and Multi Nozzle Operation ₹ 9,950 30% off ₹ 6,999 from

3. BLACK+DECKER Lithium-Ion Dustbuster The BLACK+DECKER Lithium-Ion Dustbuster offers a compact and powerful cleaning solution with its cordless design and high-performance suction. It features a washable dirt bowl and filter for easy maintenance, along with a crevice tool for reaching tight spaces. Specifications of BLACK+DECKER Lithium-Ion Dustbuster Cordless lithium-ion technology

High-performance suction power

Washable dirt bowl and filter

Crevice tool for tight spaces

Lightweight and portable design

Pros Powerful suction for efficient cleaning

Washable dirt bowl for easy maintenance

Crevice tool for versatile cleaning Cons Smaller dust capacity

May require frequent filter cleaning

Black + Decker WDC215WA-QW 7.2 V,10.8W Lithium-Ion Wet and Dry Cordless Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (Blue)-Charge Fully Before Using ₹ 5,000 35% off ₹ 3,259 from

Also read: Keen on dry vacuum cleaner for your home? Here's are 8 best options 4. Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner The Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner offers a self-standing and detachable design for convenient cleaning. It features a powerful cyclonic suction and a washable filter for long-lasting performance. The vacuum's lightweight and compact build make it perfect for quick cleaning tasks. Specifications of Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Self-standing and detachable design

Cyclonic suction technology

Washable filter for easy maintenance

Lightweight and compact build

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Pros Self-standing design for easy storage

Powerful cyclonic suction for efficient cleaning

Compact and lightweight for quick cleaning tasks Cons Smaller dust capacity

Shorter battery life compared to other models

Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home,160W Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Standing, 13Kpa Suction Power,Upright Vacuum Cleaner with 35 Mins Runtime Detachable Battery ₹ 13,999 50% off ₹ 6,999 from

5. Zivantix Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner The Zivantix Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner offers a portable and rechargeable solution for quick cleaning tasks. With a stainless steel filter and powerful suction, it effectively captures dirt and debris. The vacuum's lightweight and ergonomic design make it easy to use and maneuver. Specifications of Zivantix Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Handheld and cordless design

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Stainless steel filter for durability

Powerful suction for efficient cleaning

Ergonomic and lightweight build

Pros Portable and rechargeable for quick cleaning

Stainless steel filter for durability

Lightweight and ergonomic design for easy maneuverability Cons Smaller dust capacity

May require frequent filter cleaning

Zivantix Handheld Vacuum Cordless, USB Rechargeable Car Vacuum Cleaner, 8000PA Strong Suction, Low Noise Portable Hand Held White ₹ 5,999 60% off ₹ 2,419 from

6. Cordless Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner The Cordless Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner offers a versatile and portable cleaning solution for your home. With a stainless steel filter and powerful suction, it effectively captures dirt and debris. The vacuum's lightweight and ergonomic design make it easy to use and maneuver. Specifications of Cordless Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Stainless steel filter for durability

Powerful suction for efficient cleaning

Ergonomic and lightweight build

Multiple attachments for versatile cleaning

Pros Versatile and portable for various cleaning tasks

Stainless steel filter for durability

Lightweight and ergonomic design for easy maneuverability Cons Smaller dust capacity

May require frequent filter cleaning

Agaro HVC1081 Cordless Rechargeable Car Vacuum Cleaner, Portable, Handheld,110W, 5.5KPA Power Socket,Stainless Steel Filter, Black ₹ 4,599 36% off ₹ 2,942 from

7. FYA Cordless Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner The FYA Cordless Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner offers a lightweight and powerful cleaning solution for your home. With a rechargeable battery and quick charging technology, it provides convenient and efficient cleaning. The vacuum's ergonomic handle and crevice tool make it perfect for tight spaces. Specifications of FYA Cordless Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Quick charging technology

Ergonomic handle and crevice tool

Lightweight and portable design

Multiple attachments for versatile cleaning

Pros Lightweight and portable for easy maneuverability

Quick charging technology for convenience

Ergonomic handle and crevice tool for tight spaces Cons Smaller dust capacity

May require frequent filter cleaning

FYA IGADG- MAKING LIFE SIMPLE 6000pa Powerful Portable Handheld Cordless Wireless Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home | Dual Battery - 3000 mAH | Charge with USB | Rechargeable (Mini - Heavy Duty) white ₹ 5,999 25% off ₹ 4,499 from

8. Ambrane Rechargeable Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner The Ambrane Rechargeable Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner offers a lightweight and portable cleaning solution with a powerful suction motor. With a long-lasting battery and easy maintenance, it provides hassle-free cleaning for your home. The vacuum also includes multiple attachments for versatile use. Specifications of Ambrane Rechargeable Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Powerful suction motor

Lightweight and portable design

Easy maintenance and long-lasting battery

Multiple attachments for versatile cleaning

Pros Lightweight and portable for easy maneuverability

Powerful suction motor for efficient cleaning

Long-lasting battery for extended cleaning sessions Cons Smaller dust capacity

May require frequent filter cleaning

Ambrane Portable Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car with 4000PA, HEPA Filter, USB Rechargeable Wireless Hand-held, Lightweight for Home, Car, Pet Hair, Traveling (Mini Vac 01, Green) ₹ 2,999 40% off ₹ 1,799 from

9. Balzano Cordless Portable Vacuum Cleaner The Balzano Cordless Portable Vacuum Cleaner offers a multi-purpose and lightweight cleaning solution for your home. With a powerful motor and long-lasting battery, it provides efficient and convenient cleaning. The vacuum's compact design and multiple attachments make it perfect for various cleaning tasks. Specifications of Balzano Cordless Portable Vacuum Cleaner Multi-purpose and lightweight design

Powerful motor for efficient cleaning

Long-lasting battery for extended use

Compact build with multiple attachments

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Pros Multi-purpose and lightweight for versatile use

Powerful motor for efficient cleaning

Long-lasting battery for extended cleaning sessions Cons Smaller dust capacity

May require frequent filter cleaning

Balzano Tornado Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Vacuum Cleaner for Home, 2-in-1 Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner, Multi-Purpose & Ultra Lightweight, Powerful Suction to Clean in One-Go, Extra Long Battery (White) ₹ 10,990 45% off ₹ 5,999 from

Also read: 10 best vacuum cleaners for a pristine home 10. Eureka Forbes Cordless Vacuum Cleaner The Eureka Forbes Cordless Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful suction and a high-capacity dust bowl for effective cleaning. With a lightweight and ergonomic design, it provides convenient and versatile cleaning for your home. The vacuum also includes a crevice tool and upholstery brush for enhanced cleaning. Specifications of Eureka Forbes Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Powerful suction and high-capacity dust bowl

Lightweight and ergonomic design

Crevice tool and upholstery brush included

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Multiple attachments for versatile cleaning

Pros Powerful suction and high-capacity dust bowl for effective cleaning

Lightweight and ergonomic design for easy maneuverability

Multiple attachments for enhanced cleaning Cons Shorter battery life compared to other models

May require frequent filter cleaning

Eureka Forbes Drift Cordless Vacuum Cleaner With 17.7 Kpa Suction Power & Blower (Dark Grey), Disk, 0.8 liter ₹ 15,999 53% off ₹ 7,499 from

Comparison Table

Product Adjustable Suction Power Rechargeable Battery HEPA Filtration Detachable Handheld Unit Self-standing Design AGARO Imperial Yes Yes No Yes Yes KENT Yes Yes Yes No No BLACK+DECKER No No No No No Oraimo No Yes No Yes Yes Zivantix No Yes No No No Cordless Rechargeable No Yes No No No FYA No Yes No No No Ambrane No Yes No No No Balzano No Yes No No No Eureka Forbes No Yes No No No

Best value for money: The KENT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner provides the best value for money with its advanced cyclonic technology, HEPA filtration, and convenient wall-mounted charging dock. It offers powerful cleaning performance at an affordable price point, making it a smart investment for your home.

Best overall product: The AGARO Imperial Cordless Vacuum Cleaner stands out as the best overall product with its adjustable suction power, brushless motor technology, and self-standing design. It offers versatile cleaning capabilities and long-lasting performance for a wide range of cleaning tasks.

FAQs on best cordless vacuum What is the average price range of cordless vacuum cleaners? Cordless vacuum cleaners are available in a wide price range, starting from INR 3,499 to INR 8,999, depending on the brand, features, and performance. Do cordless vacuum cleaners provide effective suction power? Yes, cordless vacuum cleaners offer powerful suction capabilities, allowing them to effectively capture dirt, debris, and allergens from various surfaces. Are cordless vacuum cleaners suitable for cleaning tight spaces? Many cordless vacuum cleaners come with crevice tools and attachments for cleaning tight spaces, making them suitable for thorough and versatile cleaning.

