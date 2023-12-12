10 best LED TVs in India: Compare features, prices and pros and cons

Summary:
Find the perfect LED TV for your needs with our comprehensive list comparing features, prices and pros and cons of the top 10 LED TVs available in India.
Are you in the market for a new LED TV but feeling overwhelmed by the options available? We've got you covered with our comprehensive guide to the 10 best LED TVs in India. From Xiaomi to Samsung to Panasonic, we'll compare the features, prices, and pros & cons of each to help you make an informed decision on which TV is right for you. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the TV with the best overall features, we've got all the information you need to find the perfect LED TV for your home.
The Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV offers stunning picture quality with its 4K display and comes with built-in Google Chromecast and Google Assistant for seamless streaming and smart home integration. With Dolby Vision support and a sleek design, this TV is a great option for those looking for a high-quality viewing experience.
The Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV offers a crystal-clear 4K UHD display and comes with a range of smart features such as voice assistant support and built-in streaming apps. With a sleek design and impressive picture quality, this TV is a top choice for those looking for a high-end viewing experience.
The Panasonic 32-inch Android Smart TV offers a compact and stylish design with built-in Google Assistant and Google Play Store for access to a wide range of apps and content. With a vibrant display and easy-to-use interface, this TV is a perfect fit for smaller spaces and budget-conscious buyers.
The AIWA 32 inches Android Smart TV offers a wide range of smart features such as built-in Netflix and Chromecast support, as well as a sleek and modern design. With excellent picture quality and a user-friendly interface, this TV is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-rich option.
The MI 32-inch Android Smart LED TV comes with a built-in Android TV and Google Assistant, as well as a range of pre-installed apps and games for endless entertainment options. With a compact design and high-quality display, this TV is a top choice for those looking for a feature-rich yet budget-friendly option.
The Visio World 32 inches Android Smart TV offers a frameless design with a vibrant display and built-in Google Assistant and Google Play Store for easy access to a wide range of apps and content. With a stylish and modern look, this TV is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly yet stylish option.
The OnePlus 32 inches Android Smart TV offers a range of smart features such as built-in Android TV and Google Assistant, as well as a sleek and modern design. With excellent picture quality and a user-friendly interface, this TV is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-rich option.
The Westinghouse 32 inches Android Smart TV offers a wide range of smart features such as built-in Android TV and Google Assistant, as well as a sleek and modern design. With excellent picture quality and a user-friendly interface, this TV is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-rich option.
The Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV offers a crystal-clear 4K UHD display and comes with a range of smart features such as voice assistant support and built-in streaming apps. With a sleek design and impressive picture quality, this TV is a top choice for those looking for a high-end viewing experience.
The coocaa 65 inches Frameless Android Smart TV offers a frameless design with a vibrant display and built-in Google Assistant and Google Play Store for easy access to a wide range of apps and content. With a stylish and modern look, this TV is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly yet stylish option.
|Product
|4K UHD Display
|Voice Assistant Support
|Smart Features
|Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Panasonic 32 inches Android Smart TV
|No
|Yes
|No
|AIWA 32 inches Android Smart TV
|No
|No
|Yes
|MI 32 inches Android Smart TV
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Visio World 32 inches Android Smart TV
|No
|Yes
|No
|OnePlus 32 inches Android Smart TV
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Westinghouse 32 inches Android Smart TV
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|coocaa 65 inches Frameless Android Smart TV
|No
|Yes
|No
The MI 32-inch Android Smart TV offers the best value for money with its wide range of smart features and high-quality display at an affordable price point.
The Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its crystal-clear 4K UHD display and range of smart features.
|Product
|Price
|MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)
|Get Price
|Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)
|Get Price
|Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV TH32MS660DX (Black)
|Get Price
|AIWA 165 CMS (65 Inch) Ultra HD 4K Smart Android Google QLED TV, Netflix, YouTube, CVT, MEMC, Alexa, Inbuilt Chromecast, 2 Years Warranty (Black)
|Get Price
|MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)
|₹ 13,999
|VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)
|Get Price
|OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)
|Get Price
|Westinghouse 80 cm (32 inches) W2 Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV WH32HX41 (Black)
|Get Price
|Samsung 163 cm (65 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)
|Get Price
|Coocaa 164 cm (65 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS Google LED TV 65Y72 (Black)
|Get Price
