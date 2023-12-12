Icon
10 best LED TVs in India: Compare features, prices and pros and cons

  • HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 12, 2023 17:21 IST
Summary:

Find the perfect LED TV for your needs with our comprehensive list comparing features, prices and pros and cons of the top 10 LED TVs available in India.

LED TV
Elevate your viewing experience with brilliant LED technology, where every detail comes to life.

Are you in the market for a new LED TV but feeling overwhelmed by the options available? We've got you covered with our comprehensive guide to the 10 best LED TVs in India. From Xiaomi to Samsung to Panasonic, we'll compare the features, prices, and pros & cons of each to help you make an informed decision on which TV is right for you. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the TV with the best overall features, we've got all the information you need to find the perfect LED TV for your home.

1. Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV

The Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV offers stunning picture quality with its 4K display and comes with built-in Google Chromecast and Google Assistant for seamless streaming and smart home integration. With Dolby Vision support and a sleek design, this TV is a great option for those looking for a high-quality viewing experience.

Specifications of Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV:

  • 4K Ultra HD display
  • Google Chromecast and Google Assistant
  • Dolby Vision support

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Smart home integration
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average sound quality
cellpic
MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)
4.2 ratings (69,347)
4.2 ratings (69,347)
amazonLogo
Get Price

2. Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV

The Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV offers a crystal-clear 4K UHD display and comes with a range of smart features such as voice assistant support and built-in streaming apps. With a sleek design and impressive picture quality, this TV is a top choice for those looking for a high-end viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV:

  • Crystal-clear 4K UHD display
  • Voice assistant support
  • Built-in streaming apps

Pros

  • Impressive picture quality
  • Sleek design
  • Smart features

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
cellpic
Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)
4.2 ratings (10,514)
4.2 ratings (10,514)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Also Read: Top 10 brands LED TV price guide

 

3. Panasonic 32 inches Android Smart TV

The Panasonic 32-inch Android Smart TV offers a compact and stylish design with built-in Google Assistant and Google Play Store for access to a wide range of apps and content. With a vibrant display and easy-to-use interface, this TV is a perfect fit for smaller spaces and budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications of Panasonic 32-inch Android Smart TV:

  • Compact and stylish design
  • Built-in Google Assistant
  • Google Play Store access

Pros

  • Vibrant display
  • Easy-to-use interface
  • Budget-friendly

Cons

  • Smaller screen size
  • Limited app selection
cellpic
Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV TH32MS660DX (Black)
4.3 ratings (3,399)
4.3 ratings (3,399)
amazonLogo
Get Price

4. AIWA 32 inches Android Smart TV

The AIWA 32 inches Android Smart TV offers a wide range of smart features such as built-in Netflix and Chromecast support, as well as a sleek and modern design. With excellent picture quality and a user-friendly interface, this TV is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-rich option.

Specifications of AIWA 32 inches Android Smart TV:

  • Built-in Netflix and Chromecast support
  • Sleek and modern design
  • User-friendly interface

Pros

  • Wide range of smart features
  • Excellent picture quality
  • Budget-friendly

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average sound quality
cellpic
AIWA 165 CMS (65 Inch) Ultra HD 4K Smart Android Google QLED TV, Netflix, YouTube, CVT, MEMC, Alexa, Inbuilt Chromecast, 2 Years Warranty (Black)
1 ratings (1)
1 ratings (1)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Also Read: 10 best TV brands in India in November 2023 that promise stellar display

 

5. MI 32 inches Android Smart TV

The MI 32-inch Android Smart LED TV comes with a built-in Android TV and Google Assistant, as well as a range of pre-installed apps and games for endless entertainment options. With a compact design and high-quality display, this TV is a top choice for those looking for a feature-rich yet budget-friendly option.

Specifications of MI 32-inch Android Smart LED TV:

  • Built-in Android TV and Google Assistant
  • Pre-installed apps and games
  • High-quality display

Pros

  • Endless entertainment options
  • Compact design
  • Budget-friendly

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Smaller screen size
cellpic 44% off
MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)
4.2 ratings (69,347)
4.2 ratings (69,347)
44% off
13,999 24,999
amazonLogo
Buy now

6. Visio World 32 inches Android Smart TV

The Visio World 32 inches Android Smart TV offers a frameless design with a vibrant display and built-in Google Assistant and Google Play Store for easy access to a wide range of apps and content. With a stylish and modern look, this TV is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly yet stylish option.

Specifications of Visio World 32 inches Android Smart TV:

  • Frameless design
  • Built-in Google Assistant
  • Google Play Store access

Pros

  • Vibrant display
  • Stylish and modern design
  • Budget-friendly

Cons

  • Smaller screen size
  • Limited app selection
cellpic
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)
3.9 ratings (10,058)
3.9 ratings (10,058)
amazonLogo
Get Price

7. OnePlus 32 inches Android Smart TV

The OnePlus 32 inches Android Smart TV offers a range of smart features such as built-in Android TV and Google Assistant, as well as a sleek and modern design. With excellent picture quality and a user-friendly interface, this TV is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-rich option.

Specifications of OnePlus 32 inches Android Smart TV:

  • Built-in Android TV and Google Assistant
  • Sleek and modern design
  • User-friendly interface

Pros

  • Wide range of smart features
  • Excellent picture quality
  • Budget-friendly

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average sound quality
cellpic
OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)
4.1 ratings (42,999)
4.1 ratings (42,999)
amazonLogo
Get Price

8. Westinghouse 32 inches Android Smart TV

The Westinghouse 32 inches Android Smart TV offers a wide range of smart features such as built-in Android TV and Google Assistant, as well as a sleek and modern design. With excellent picture quality and a user-friendly interface, this TV is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-rich option.

Specifications of Westinghouse 32 inches Android Smart TV:

  • Built-in Android TV and Google Assistant
  • Sleek and modern design
  • User-friendly interface

Pros

  • Wide range of smart features
  • Excellent picture quality
  • Budget-friendly

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average sound quality
cellpic
Westinghouse 80 cm (32 inches) W2 Series HD Ready Certified Android LED TV WH32HX41 (Black)
4.4 ratings (292)
4.4 ratings (292)
amazonLogo
Get Price

9. Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV

The Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV offers a crystal-clear 4K UHD display and comes with a range of smart features such as voice assistant support and built-in streaming apps. With a sleek design and impressive picture quality, this TV is a top choice for those looking for a high-end viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV:

  • Crystal-clear 4K UHD display
  • Voice assistant support
  • Built-in streaming apps

Pros

  • Impressive picture quality
  • Sleek design
  • Smart features

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
cellpic
Samsung 163 cm (65 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CUE70AKLXL (Titan Gray)
4.2 ratings (10,514)
4.2 ratings (10,514)
amazonLogo
Get Price

10. coocaa 65 inches Frameless Android Smart TV

The coocaa 65 inches Frameless Android Smart TV offers a frameless design with a vibrant display and built-in Google Assistant and Google Play Store for easy access to a wide range of apps and content. With a stylish and modern look, this TV is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly yet stylish option.

Specifications of Coocaa 65 inches Frameless Android Smart TV:

  • Frameless design
  • Built-in Google Assistant
  • Google Play Store access

Pros

  • Vibrant display
  • Stylish and modern design
  • Budget-friendly

Cons

  • Smaller screen size
  • Limited app selection
cellpic
Coocaa 164 cm (65 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS Google LED TV 65Y72 (Black)
3.9 ratings (168)
3.9 ratings (168)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Best 3 features for you

Product4K UHD DisplayVoice Assistant SupportSmart Features
Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TVYesYesYes
Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TVYesYesYes
Panasonic 32 inches Android Smart TVNoYesNo
AIWA 32 inches Android Smart TVNoNoYes
MI 32 inches Android Smart TVNoYesYes
Visio World 32 inches Android Smart TVNoYesNo
OnePlus 32 inches Android Smart TVNoYesYes
Westinghouse 32 inches Android Smart TVNoYesYes
Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TVYesYesYes
coocaa 65 inches Frameless Android Smart TVNoYesNo

Best value for money:

The MI 32-inch Android Smart TV offers the best value for money with its wide range of smart features and high-quality display at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its crystal-clear 4K UHD display and range of smart features.

How to find the perfect best led tv in India?

The Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its crystal-clear 4K UHD display and range of smart features.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on best led tv in india

What is the price range for these LED TVs?

The price range for these LED TVs varies from INR 17,999 to INR 89,999, offering options for different budget levels.

Do these TVs support streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, most of these TVs come with built-in support for popular streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

What are the main differences between these LED TVs?

The main differences between these LED TVs lie in the display quality, smart features, and price point, allowing buyers to choose the best fit for their needs.
