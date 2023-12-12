10 best LED TVs in India: Compare features, prices and pros and cons

Elevate your viewing experience with brilliant LED technology, where every detail comes to life. Are you in the market for a new LED TV but feeling overwhelmed by the options available? We've got you covered with our comprehensive guide to the 10 best LED TVs in India. From Xiaomi to Samsung to Panasonic, we'll compare the features, prices, and pros & cons of each to help you make an informed decision on which TV is right for you. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the TV with the best overall features, we've got all the information you need to find the perfect LED TV for your home.

1. Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV The Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV offers stunning picture quality with its 4K display and comes with built-in Google Chromecast and Google Assistant for seamless streaming and smart home integration. With Dolby Vision support and a sleek design, this TV is a great option for those looking for a high-quality viewing experience. Specifications of Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV: 4K Ultra HD display

Google Chromecast and Google Assistant

Dolby Vision support

Pros Stunning picture quality

Smart home integration

Sleek design Cons Limited app selection

Average sound quality

2. Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV The Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV offers a crystal-clear 4K UHD display and comes with a range of smart features such as voice assistant support and built-in streaming apps. With a sleek design and impressive picture quality, this TV is a top choice for those looking for a high-end viewing experience. Specifications of Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV: Crystal-clear 4K UHD display

Voice assistant support

Built-in streaming apps

Pros Impressive picture quality

Sleek design

Smart features Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

Also Read: Top 10 brands LED TV price guide 3. Panasonic 32 inches Android Smart TV The Panasonic 32-inch Android Smart TV offers a compact and stylish design with built-in Google Assistant and Google Play Store for access to a wide range of apps and content. With a vibrant display and easy-to-use interface, this TV is a perfect fit for smaller spaces and budget-conscious buyers. Specifications of Panasonic 32-inch Android Smart TV: Compact and stylish design

Built-in Google Assistant

Google Play Store access

Pros Vibrant display

Easy-to-use interface

Budget-friendly Cons Smaller screen size

Limited app selection

4. AIWA 32 inches Android Smart TV The AIWA 32 inches Android Smart TV offers a wide range of smart features such as built-in Netflix and Chromecast support, as well as a sleek and modern design. With excellent picture quality and a user-friendly interface, this TV is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-rich option. Specifications of AIWA 32 inches Android Smart TV: Built-in Netflix and Chromecast support

Sleek and modern design

User-friendly interface

Pros Wide range of smart features

Excellent picture quality

Budget-friendly Cons Limited app selection

Average sound quality

Also Read: 10 best TV brands in India in November 2023 that promise stellar display 5. MI 32 inches Android Smart TV The MI 32-inch Android Smart LED TV comes with a built-in Android TV and Google Assistant, as well as a range of pre-installed apps and games for endless entertainment options. With a compact design and high-quality display, this TV is a top choice for those looking for a feature-rich yet budget-friendly option. Specifications of MI 32-inch Android Smart LED TV: Built-in Android TV and Google Assistant

Pre-installed apps and games

High-quality display

Pros Endless entertainment options

Compact design

Budget-friendly Cons Limited app selection

Smaller screen size

6. Visio World 32 inches Android Smart TV The Visio World 32 inches Android Smart TV offers a frameless design with a vibrant display and built-in Google Assistant and Google Play Store for easy access to a wide range of apps and content. With a stylish and modern look, this TV is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly yet stylish option. Specifications of Visio World 32 inches Android Smart TV: Frameless design

Built-in Google Assistant

Google Play Store access

Pros Vibrant display

Stylish and modern design

Budget-friendly Cons Smaller screen size

Limited app selection

7. OnePlus 32 inches Android Smart TV The OnePlus 32 inches Android Smart TV offers a range of smart features such as built-in Android TV and Google Assistant, as well as a sleek and modern design. With excellent picture quality and a user-friendly interface, this TV is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-rich option. Specifications of OnePlus 32 inches Android Smart TV: Built-in Android TV and Google Assistant

Sleek and modern design

User-friendly interface

Pros Wide range of smart features

Excellent picture quality

Budget-friendly Cons Limited app selection

Average sound quality

8. Westinghouse 32 inches Android Smart TV The Westinghouse 32 inches Android Smart TV offers a wide range of smart features such as built-in Android TV and Google Assistant, as well as a sleek and modern design. With excellent picture quality and a user-friendly interface, this TV is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-rich option. Specifications of Westinghouse 32 inches Android Smart TV: Built-in Android TV and Google Assistant

Sleek and modern design

User-friendly interface

Pros Wide range of smart features

Excellent picture quality

Budget-friendly Cons Limited app selection

Average sound quality

9. Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV The Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV offers a crystal-clear 4K UHD display and comes with a range of smart features such as voice assistant support and built-in streaming apps. With a sleek design and impressive picture quality, this TV is a top choice for those looking for a high-end viewing experience. Specifications of Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV: Crystal-clear 4K UHD display

Voice assistant support

Built-in streaming apps

Pros Impressive picture quality

Sleek design

Smart features Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

10. coocaa 65 inches Frameless Android Smart TV The coocaa 65 inches Frameless Android Smart TV offers a frameless design with a vibrant display and built-in Google Assistant and Google Play Store for easy access to a wide range of apps and content. With a stylish and modern look, this TV is a great option for those looking for a budget-friendly yet stylish option. Specifications of Coocaa 65 inches Frameless Android Smart TV: Frameless design

Built-in Google Assistant

Google Play Store access

Pros Vibrant display

Stylish and modern design

Budget-friendly Cons Smaller screen size

Limited app selection

Best 3 features for you

Product 4K UHD Display Voice Assistant Support Smart Features Xiaomi 125.7 inches Android TV Yes Yes Yes Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV Yes Yes Yes Panasonic 32 inches Android Smart TV No Yes No AIWA 32 inches Android Smart TV No No Yes MI 32 inches Android Smart TV No Yes Yes Visio World 32 inches Android Smart TV No Yes No OnePlus 32 inches Android Smart TV No Yes Yes Westinghouse 32 inches Android Smart TV No Yes Yes Samsung 65 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV Yes Yes Yes coocaa 65 inches Frameless Android Smart TV No Yes No

Best value for money: The MI 32-inch Android Smart TV offers the best value for money with its wide range of smart features and high-quality display at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its crystal-clear 4K UHD display and range of smart features.

How to find the perfect best led tv in India? The Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV stands out as the best overall product in this category, thanks to its crystal-clear 4K UHD display and range of smart features.