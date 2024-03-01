Kettlebells under ₹2000: Top 9 affordable, efficient options for home workouts

Kettlebells are an excellent addition to any home workout routine, offering a versatile and effective way to build strength and endurance. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned fitness enthusiast, finding the right kettlebell can make all the difference in your training. In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 10 kettlebells under ₹2000, each offering affordability and quality.
From durable materials to comfortable grips, these kettlebells cater to various fitness levels and goals. Read on to find the perfect option for your home workouts and take your fitness journey to the next level.
1. BABA SPORTS Kettlebell
The BABA SPORTS Kettlebell is a durable and versatile option for home workouts. Its solid construction and comfortable grip make it an ideal choice for strength training and endurance exercises. With a range of weight options, this kettlebell caters to various fitness levels and goals.
Pros
Durable build
Versatile for various workouts
Cons
Limited color options
2. ARTINO Kettlebell
The ARTINO Kettlebell is designed for training, fitness, and bodybuilding. Its ergonomic handle and smooth finish provide a comfortable and secure grip for workouts. With a focus on quality and performance, this kettlebell is an excellent choice for strength and conditioning exercises.
Pros
Quality construction
Secure grip for workouts
Cons
Limited weight options
3. AmazonBasics Enamel Kettlebell
The AmazonBasics Enamel Kettlebell offers a durable and reliable option for home workouts. Its enamel finish provides a smooth and comfortable grip, while the available weight options cater to different fitness levels. This kettlebell is suitable for a range of strength and conditioning exercises.
The Amazon Brand - Symactive Kettlebell offers a versatile and efficient option for home exercises. With a focus on quality and affordability, this kettlebell is suitable for various strength and conditioning workouts. Its durable construction and comfortable grip make it an excellent choice for fitness enthusiasts.
Pros
Durable build
Comfortable grip
Cons
Limited weight options
5. AmazonBasics KB-8KG Cast Iron Kettlebell
The AmazonBasics KB-8KG Cast Iron Kettlebell is a durable and versatile option for home workouts. Its cast iron construction and enamel finish provide a comfortable and secure grip for various exercises. With a range of weight options, this kettlebell caters to different fitness levels and goals.
Pros
Durable build
Secure grip for workouts
Cons
Limited color options
6. Premium Strength Training Kettlebells
The Premium Strength Training Kettlebells offer quality and performance for home workouts. With a focus on strength and conditioning exercises, these kettlebells provide a durable and reliable option for fitness enthusiasts. Their comfortable grip and versatile design make them an excellent choice for various training routines.
Pros
Comfortable grip
Versatile design
Cons
Limited weight options
7. Amazon Brand - Symactive Kettlebell
The Kakss Coated Kettlebell provides a durable and reliable option for home workouts. Its coated finish and comfortable grip make it an ideal choice for strength training and endurance exercises. With a range of weight options, this kettlebell caters to various fitness levels and goals.
Pros
Durable construction
Versatile for various workouts
Cons
Limited color options
9. Strauss PVC Kettlebell
The Strauss PVC Kettlebell offers a durable and reliable option for home workouts. Its PVC construction and comfortable grip make it an ideal choice for strength training and endurance exercises. With a range of weight options, this kettlebell caters to various fitness levels and goals.
Pros
Durable build
Versatile for various workouts
Cons
Limited color options
Comparison Table
Product Name
Material
Grip
Weight Options
BABA SPORTS Kettlebell
Cast Iron
Comfortable
Various
ARTINO Kettlebell
Cast Iron
Ergonomic
Limited
AmazonBasics Enamel Kettlebell
Enamel
Smooth
Various
Amazon Brand - Symactive Kettlebell
Cast Iron
Comfortable
Limited
AmazonBasics KB-8KG Cast Iron Kettlebell
Cast Iron
Enamel
Various
Premium Strength Training Kettlebells
Cast Iron
Comfortable
Limited
Amazon Brand - Symactive Kettlebell
Cast Iron
Comfortable
Limited
Kakss Coated Kettlebell
Coated
Comfortable
Various
Strauss PVC Kettlebell
PVC
Comfortable
Various
Best value for money:
The AmazonBasics Enamel Kettlebell stands out as the best value for money, offering a durable construction and comfortable grip at an affordable price. With various weight options, it caters to different fitness levels and provides excellent quality for the price.
Best overall product:
The BABA SPORTS Kettlebell is the top overall product in this category, featuring a solid cast iron construction, comfortable grip, and a range of weight options. It offers durability, versatility, and quality for all your home workout needs.
How to find the perfect kettlebell under ₹2000:
When choosing the perfect kettlebell from the options listed, consider the material, grip comfort, and available weight options. Look for a kettlebell that suits your specific fitness goals and offers durability and versatility for a range of exercises.
FAQs on Kettlebell under 2000
The weight options vary for each kettlebell, ranging from 3kg to 8kg, catering to different fitness levels and goals.
Yes, many of the listed kettlebells are suitable for beginners, offering comfortable grips and versatile options for a range of exercises.
The warranty details may vary for each kettlebell, so it's essential to check the product descriptions for warranty information.
Absolutely, these kettlebells are designed for strength training and offer durable construction and comfortable grips for various exercises.
