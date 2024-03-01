Kettlebells under ₹2000: Top 9 affordable, efficient options for home workouts

Last Published on Mar 03, 2024









Summary: Discover the top 10 kettlebells under ₹2000, offering budget-friendly and efficient choices for your home workouts. Find the perfect kettlebell to suit your needs and fitness goals. Read More Read Less

Kettlebells are an excellent addition to any home workout routine, offering a versatile and effective way to build strength and endurance. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned fitness enthusiast, finding the right kettlebell can make all the difference in your training. In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 10 kettlebells under ₹2000, each offering affordability and quality. From durable materials to comfortable grips, these kettlebells cater to various fitness levels and goals. Read on to find the perfect option for your home workouts and take your fitness journey to the next level.

1. BABA SPORTS Kettlebell

The BABA SPORTS Kettlebell is a durable and versatile option for home workouts. Its solid construction and comfortable grip make it an ideal choice for strength training and endurance exercises. With a range of weight options, this kettlebell caters to various fitness levels and goals.

Pros Durable build

Versatile for various workouts Cons Limited color options

2. ARTINO Kettlebell

The ARTINO Kettlebell is designed for training, fitness, and bodybuilding. Its ergonomic handle and smooth finish provide a comfortable and secure grip for workouts. With a focus on quality and performance, this kettlebell is an excellent choice for strength and conditioning exercises.

Pros Quality construction

Secure grip for workouts Cons Limited weight options

3. AmazonBasics Enamel Kettlebell

The AmazonBasics Enamel Kettlebell offers a durable and reliable option for home workouts. Its enamel finish provides a smooth and comfortable grip, while the available weight options cater to different fitness levels. This kettlebell is suitable for a range of strength and conditioning exercises.

Pros Durable construction

Smooth grip for workouts Cons Limited color choices

Also read: 5 best gym cycles with price details: Buyer's guide 4. Amazon Brand - Symactive Kettlebell

The Amazon Brand - Symactive Kettlebell offers a versatile and efficient option for home exercises. With a focus on quality and affordability, this kettlebell is suitable for various strength and conditioning workouts. Its durable construction and comfortable grip make it an excellent choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Pros Durable build

Comfortable grip Cons Limited weight options

5. AmazonBasics KB-8KG Cast Iron Kettlebell

The AmazonBasics KB-8KG Cast Iron Kettlebell is a durable and versatile option for home workouts. Its cast iron construction and enamel finish provide a comfortable and secure grip for various exercises. With a range of weight options, this kettlebell caters to different fitness levels and goals.

Pros Durable build

Secure grip for workouts Cons Limited color options

6. Premium Strength Training Kettlebells

The Premium Strength Training Kettlebells offer quality and performance for home workouts. With a focus on strength and conditioning exercises, these kettlebells provide a durable and reliable option for fitness enthusiasts. Their comfortable grip and versatile design make them an excellent choice for various training routines.

Pros Comfortable grip

Versatile design Cons Limited weight options

Also read: Best cycles under ₹ 10000 in India: 10 affordable bicycles for every need 8. Kakss Coated Kettlebell

The Kakss Coated Kettlebell provides a durable and reliable option for home workouts. Its coated finish and comfortable grip make it an ideal choice for strength training and endurance exercises. With a range of weight options, this kettlebell caters to various fitness levels and goals.

Pros Durable construction

Versatile for various workouts Cons Limited color options

9. Strauss PVC Kettlebell

The Strauss PVC Kettlebell offers a durable and reliable option for home workouts. Its PVC construction and comfortable grip make it an ideal choice for strength training and endurance exercises. With a range of weight options, this kettlebell caters to various fitness levels and goals.

Pros Durable build

Versatile for various workouts Cons Limited color options

Comparison Table

Product Name Material Grip Weight Options BABA SPORTS Kettlebell Cast Iron Comfortable Various ARTINO Kettlebell Cast Iron Ergonomic Limited AmazonBasics Enamel Kettlebell Enamel Smooth Various Amazon Brand - Symactive Kettlebell Cast Iron Comfortable Limited AmazonBasics KB-8KG Cast Iron Kettlebell Cast Iron Enamel Various Premium Strength Training Kettlebells Cast Iron Comfortable Limited Amazon Brand - Symactive Kettlebell Cast Iron Comfortable Limited Kakss Coated Kettlebell Coated Comfortable Various Strauss PVC Kettlebell PVC Comfortable Various

Best value for money: The AmazonBasics Enamel Kettlebell stands out as the best value for money, offering a durable construction and comfortable grip at an affordable price. With various weight options, it caters to different fitness levels and provides excellent quality for the price.

Best overall product: The BABA SPORTS Kettlebell is the top overall product in this category, featuring a solid cast iron construction, comfortable grip, and a range of weight options. It offers durability, versatility, and quality for all your home workout needs.

How to find the perfect kettlebell under ₹ 2000: When choosing the perfect kettlebell from the options listed, consider the material, grip comfort, and available weight options. Look for a kettlebell that suits your specific fitness goals and offers durability and versatility for a range of exercises.

FAQs on Kettlebell under 2000 What are the weight options available for these kettlebells? The weight options vary for each kettlebell, ranging from 3kg to 8kg, catering to different fitness levels and goals. Are these kettlebells suitable for beginners? Yes, many of the listed kettlebells are suitable for beginners, offering comfortable grips and versatile options for a range of exercises. Do these kettlebells come with a warranty? The warranty details may vary for each kettlebell, so it's essential to check the product descriptions for warranty information. Are these kettlebells suitable for strength training exercises? Absolutely, these kettlebells are designed for strength training and offer durable construction and comfortable grips for various exercises.

