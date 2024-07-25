Icon
Best protein powders for muscle gain in 2024: Top 10 picks to build lean mass

Last Published on Jul 25, 2024 19:15 IST
dot By:  Affiliate Desk

Looking to bulk up and enhance your muscle? Check out our list of the top 10 protein powders for muscle gain in 2024, and find the perfect product for your fitness needs!

When it comes to building muscle, selecting the right protein powder can significantly impact your results. Whether you're just starting your fitness journey or you're a seasoned athlete looking to enhance muscle mass, choosing an effective protein powder is crucial. In this article, we'll examine some of the best protein powders available, comparing their features, advantages, and potential drawbacks to help you make a well-informed choice.

From renowned brands like Optimum Nutrition to MuscleBlaze and others, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 protein powders for muscle gain in 2024. Our detailed guide will assist you in finding the ideal supplement that aligns with your fitness goals and nutritional needs, ensuring you get the most out of your muscle-building efforts.

1. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder is a premium blend of whey protein isolates, whey protein concentrate, and peptides. With 24g of protein per serving, this powder is perfect for muscle recovery and growth. It also contains 5.5g of BCAAs and 4g of glutamine and glutamic acid per serving, making it an ideal choice for muscle enhancement.

Pros

  • High protein content
  • Contains essential BCAAs and glutamine
  • Variety of flavors available

Cons

  • Slightly expensive

2. MuscleBlaze Super Gainer XXL

MuscleBlaze Super Gainer XXL is a high-calorie formula that helps in bulking up and gaining muscle mass. With 22 vitamins and minerals, 15g of protein, and 75g of complex carbs per serving, this powder is perfect for beginners looking to build muscle and increase strength.

Pros

  • High-calorie formula for bulking up
  • Added vitamins and minerals for overall health
  • Digestive enzymes for better absorption

Cons

  • May be too high in calories for some users

3. MuscleBlaze Beginner's Whey Protein Supplement

MuscleBlaze Beginner's Whey Protein Supplement is specially designed for fitness enthusiasts who are new to protein supplementation. With 20g of protein per serving, this powder helps in muscle recovery and provides essential amino acids for muscle growth.

Pros

  • Specially designed for beginners
  • Enhanced formula for easy digestion
  • Added digestive enzymes for better absorption

Cons

  • May not be suitable for advanced users

4. MuscleBlaze Performance Whey Protein

MuscleBlaze Performance Whey Protein is a premium blend of whey protein isolate and whey protein concentrate, perfect for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. With 25g of protein per serving, this powder aids in muscle recovery, strength, and performance.

Pros

  • High protein content for muscle recovery
  • Certified by third-party labs for purity and authenticity
  • Added digestive enzymes for better absorption

Cons

  • Slightly expensive

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Protein is an enhanced formula protein powder with added digestive enzymes for better protein absorption and easy digestion. With 25g of protein per serving, this powder is perfect for fitness enthusiasts looking for improved digestion and muscle recovery.

Pros

  • Enhanced formula with added digestive enzymes
  • Ideal for improved digestion and muscle recovery
  • Certified by third-party labs for purity and authenticity

Cons

  • May be too expensive for some users

Pharma Science Ayurvedic Weight Gainer is a natural and Ayurvedic supplement for gaining weight and muscle mass. With the goodness of Ayurvedic herbs and natural ingredients, this weight gainer is perfect for those looking for a natural approach to muscle enhancement.

Pros

  • Natural and Ayurvedic approach to muscle enhancement
  • No added preservatives or artificial colors
  • Affordable and budget-friendly

Cons

  • May not be suitable for those allergic to certain herbs

PENTASURE Protein and Calorie Weight Gainer is a high-protein formula designed for those looking to gain weight and muscle mass. With 27 essential vitamins and minerals, this weight gainer provides the necessary nutrients for overall health and well-being.

Pros

  • High-protein and calorie formula for weight gain
  • Added vitamins and minerals for overall health
  • Digestive enzymes for better absorption

Cons

  • May be too high in calories for some users

Carbamide Forte Multivitamin with Digestive Enzymes is a comprehensive blend of essential vitamins, minerals, and digestive enzymes for overall health and well-being. With added digestive enzymes, this multivitamin supports better nutrient absorption and digestion.

Pros

  • Comprehensive blend of essential vitamins and minerals
  • Added digestive enzymes for better absorption
  • Supports better nutrient absorption and digestion

Cons

  • May not be suitable for those allergic to certain ingredients

ElectroFizz Essential Vitamins, Minerals, and Creatine is a unique blend of essential nutrients and creatine for enhanced muscle performance and recovery. With added creatine, this supplement supports better muscle strength and endurance.

Pros

  • Unique blend of essential nutrients and creatine
  • Supports enhanced muscle performance and recovery
  • Added digestive enzymes for better absorption

Cons

  • May not be suitable for those looking for traditional protein powders

Sparkfusion Mass Gainer for Muscle Building is a high-calorie formula designed for those looking to build muscle mass and increase strength. With added vitamins and minerals, this mass gainer provides the necessary nutrients for muscle recovery and growth.

Pros

  • High-calorie formula for muscle building
  • Added vitamins and minerals for overall health
  • Digestive enzymes for better absorption

Cons

  • May be too high in calories for some users

Top 3 features of best protein powders for muscle gain:

Best Protein Powders for Muscle GainProtein ContentCalorie CountAdded Vitamins and MineralsDigestive Enzymes
Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder24g per servingLowNoNo
MuscleBlaze Super Gainer XXL15g per servingHighYesYes
MuscleBlaze Beginner's Whey Protein Supplement20g per servingLowNoYes
MuscleBlaze Performance Whey Protein25g per servingLowYesYes
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey Protein25g per servingLowYesYes
Pharma Science Ayurvedic Weight GainerLowHighYesNo
PENTASURE Protein and Calorie Weight GainerHighHighYesYes
Carbamide Forte Multivitamin with Digestive EnzymesLowLowYesYes
ElectroFizz Essential Vitamins, Minerals, and CreatineLowLowYesYes
Sparkfusion Mass Gainer for Muscle BuildingLowHighYesYes

Best value for money protein powder for muscle gain:

PENTASURE Protein and Calorie Weight Gainer provides the best value for money with its high-protein and calorie formula, added vitamins and minerals, and digestive enzymes for better absorption, making it an ideal choice for weight gain and muscle enhancement.

Best overall protein powder for muscle gain:

MuscleBlaze Performance Whey Protein stands out as the best overall product, offering a high protein content, added digestive enzymes for better absorption, and third-party lab certification for purity and authenticity, making it a top choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best protein powder for muscle gain:

Protein type: Choose between whey, casein, or plant-based proteins. Whey is ideal for quick absorption, while casein provides a slower release. Plant-based options are suitable for those with dietary restrictions.

Protein content: Look for a high protein content per serving to maximise muscle gain. Aim for powders with at least 20-30 grams of protein per serving.

Amino acid profile: Ensure the powder contains essential amino acids, particularly BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids), which are crucial for muscle repair and growth.

Taste and mixability: Select a protein powder that tastes good and mixes well, as this will encourage consistent use.

Brand reputation and quality: Opt for reputable brands with transparent ingredient lists and third-party testing to ensure product quality and safety.

FAQs on protein powder for muscle gain

The price range of these protein powders varies from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 5000, depending on the brand, quantity, and additional features.
Most of these protein powders are free from artificial colors and preservatives, offering a natural and healthy approach to muscle enhancement.
Yes, several of these protein powders are specially designed for beginners, offering a balanced blend of protein, vitamins, and minerals for muscle recovery and growth.
When used as directed, these protein powders are generally safe and well-tolerated. However, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement.
