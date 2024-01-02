Best Sony LED TVs: Top 9 options to consider

Published on Jan 02, 2024 12:37 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

If you're in the market for a new TV, Sony is a brand that you can trust. With a wide range of options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. We've compiled a list of the top 10 Sony LED TVs to help you make an informed decision. From 32 inches to 65 inches, we've covered all sizes and specifications to cater to your needs. Whether you're looking for the latest features, the best value for money, or the overall best product, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Sony LED TV for you.

1. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X74K The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X74K is a sleek and modern TV that offers stunning picture quality and seamless integration with Google Assistant. With 4K resolution, HDR support, and Dolby Vision, this TV provides an immersive viewing experience. It also features a slim design and multiple connectivity options. Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X74K 4K resolution

HDR support

Google Assistant integration

Dolby Vision

Slim design

Pros Stunning picture quality

Seamless integration with Google Assistant

Slim and modern design Cons Limited app selection

Average sound quality

Our Pick Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black) Get Price from

2. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K is a premium TV with 4K resolution, HDR support, and Dolby Vision for a truly cinematic experience. It also features Google Assistant integration, a sleek design, and advanced sound technology for a complete entertainment package. Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K 4K resolution

HDR support

Google Assistant integration

Dolby Vision

Advanced sound technology

Pros Premium picture quality

Sleek and modern design

Advanced sound technology Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black) Get Price from

Also read: Sony Bravia 85-inch smart TV: Time to immerse yourself in visual brilliance 3. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L offers a vibrant 4K display, HDR support, and Google Assistant integration. Its slim design and multiple connectivity options make it a versatile choice for any home entertainment setup. Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L 4K resolution

HDR support

Google Assistant integration

Slim design

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Vibrant 4K display

Versatile connectivity options

Slim design Cons Average sound quality

Limited app selection

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black) Get Price from

4. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L is a powerhouse of entertainment with a 4K display, HDR support, and Google Assistant integration. It also features a sleek design, advanced sound technology, and a wide range of connectivity options for a complete home theater experience. Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L 4K resolution

HDR support

Google Assistant integration

Sleek design

Advanced sound technology

Pros Immersive 4K display

Advanced sound technology

Wide range of connectivity options Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black) Get Price from

5. Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K The Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K offers a compact and versatile entertainment solution with a vibrant display, HDR support, and Google Assistant compatibility. Its sleek design and multiple connectivity options make it a great choice for smaller spaces. Specifications of Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K Compact 32-inch display

HDR support

Google Assistant compatibility

Sleek design

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Compact and versatile

Sleek design

Multiple connectivity options Cons Smaller screen size

Average sound quality

Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K (Black) Get Price from

6. Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L is a premium choice for a cinematic viewing experience with a large 65-inch display, 4K resolution, HDR support, and Google Assistant integration. Its sleek design and advanced sound technology make it a standout option for any home theater setup. Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L 65-inch 4K display

HDR support

Google Assistant integration

Sleek design

Advanced sound technology

Pros Large 65-inch display

Advanced sound technology

Sleek design Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black) Get Price from

7. Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X64L The Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X64L offers a balanced entertainment experience with a 50-inch display, 4K resolution, HDR support, and Google Assistant integration. Its sleek design and versatile connectivity options make it a great choice for any home entertainment setup. Specifications of Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X64L 50-inch 4K display

HDR support

Google Assistant integration

Sleek design

Versatile connectivity options

Pros Balanced entertainment experience

Sleek design

Versatile connectivity options Cons Average sound quality

Limited app selection

Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L (Black) Get Price from

8. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L offers a vibrant and immersive entertainment experience with a 43-inch display, 4K resolution, HDR support, and Google Assistant integration. Its slim design and advanced sound technology make it a standout option for any home setup. Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L 43-inch 4K display

HDR support

Google Assistant integration

Slim design

Advanced sound technology

Pros Vibrant and immersive display

Slim design

Advanced sound technology Cons Limited app selection

Average sound quality

Sony Bravia 108 Cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra Hd Smart Led Google Tv Kd-43X75L (Black) Get Price from

Also read: Sony Bravia 32-inch smart TV: Comprehensive review of smart features and quality 9. Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X82L The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X82L offers a premium entertainment experience with a large 65-inch display, 4K resolution, HDR support, and Google Assistant integration. Its sleek design, advanced sound technology, and versatile connectivity options make it a top choice for any home theater setup. Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X82L 65-inch 4K display

HDR support

Google Assistant integration

Sleek design

Advanced sound technology

Pros Premium entertainment experience

Sleek design

Advanced sound technology Cons Higher price point

Limited app selection

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X82L (Black) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Features Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X74K Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X64L Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X82L Display Size 43 inches 55 inches 43 inches 55 inches 32 inches 65 inches 50 inches 43 inches 65 inches Resolution 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K HDR Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L offers the best value for money with its vibrant display, HDR support, and Google Assistant integration. It's a versatile choice for any home entertainment setup, delivering a premium experience at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X82L stands out as the best overall product in the category with its large 65-inch display, 4K resolution, HDR support, and Google Assistant integration. Its advanced sound technology and sleek design make it a top choice for a complete home theater experience.

How to find the perfect Sony LED TV: The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X82L stands out as the best overall product in the category with its large 65-inch display, 4K resolution, HDR support, and Google Assistant integration. Its advanced sound technology and sleek design make it a top choice for a complete home theater experience.

FAQs on Sony LED TV What is the price range for these Sony LED TVs? The price range for these Sony LED TVs varies from INR 35,000 to INR 1,30,000 depending on the model and specifications. Do all Sony LED TVs come with HDR support? Yes, all the Sony LED TVs listed here come with HDR support for a more immersive viewing experience. Are these Sony LED TVs compatible with Google Assistant? Yes, all the Sony LED TVs listed here are compatible with Google Assistant for seamless voice control and smart home integration. Do these Sony LED TVs come with a warranty? Yes, all Sony LED TVs come with a standard warranty, and extended warranty options are available for purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so