Best Sony LED TVs: Top 9 options to consider

Published on Jan 02, 2024 12:37 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Summary:

Best Sony LED TVs: Find top Sony TVs options for meet your needs with our comprehensive list. Look out for details like product specifications, pros and cons and more. Read More

Products included in this article

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black)
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black)
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K (Black)
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)
Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L (Black)
Sony Bravia 108 Cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra Hd Smart Led Google Tv Kd-43X75L (Black)
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X82L (Black)

If you're in the market for a new TV, Sony is a brand that you can trust. With a wide range of options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. We've compiled a list of the top 10 Sony LED TVs to help you make an informed decision. From 32 inches to 65 inches, we've covered all sizes and specifications to cater to your needs. Whether you're looking for the latest features, the best value for money, or the overall best product, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Sony LED TV for you.

1. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X74K

The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X74K is a sleek and modern TV that offers stunning picture quality and seamless integration with Google Assistant. With 4K resolution, HDR support, and Dolby Vision, this TV provides an immersive viewing experience. It also features a slim design and multiple connectivity options.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X74K

  • 4K resolution
  • HDR support
  • Google Assistant integration
  • Dolby Vision
  • Slim design

Pros

  • Stunning picture quality
  • Seamless integration with Google Assistant
  • Slim and modern design

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average sound quality
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black)

2. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K

The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K is a premium TV with 4K resolution, HDR support, and Dolby Vision for a truly cinematic experience. It also features Google Assistant integration, a sleek design, and advanced sound technology for a complete entertainment package.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74K

  • 4K resolution
  • HDR support
  • Google Assistant integration
  • Dolby Vision
  • Advanced sound technology

Pros

  • Premium picture quality
  • Sleek and modern design
  • Advanced sound technology

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)

Also read: Sony Bravia 85-inch smart TV: Time to immerse yourself in visual brilliance

3. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L

The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L offers a vibrant 4K display, HDR support, and Google Assistant integration. Its slim design and multiple connectivity options make it a versatile choice for any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L

  • 4K resolution
  • HDR support
  • Google Assistant integration
  • Slim design
  • Multiple connectivity options

Pros

  • Vibrant 4K display
  • Versatile connectivity options
  • Slim design

Cons

  • Average sound quality
  • Limited app selection
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)

4. Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L

The Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L is a powerhouse of entertainment with a 4K display, HDR support, and Google Assistant integration. It also features a sleek design, advanced sound technology, and a wide range of connectivity options for a complete home theater experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74L

  • 4K resolution
  • HDR support
  • Google Assistant integration
  • Sleek design
  • Advanced sound technology

Pros

  • Immersive 4K display
  • Advanced sound technology
  • Wide range of connectivity options

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L (Black)

5. Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K

The Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K offers a compact and versatile entertainment solution with a vibrant display, HDR support, and Google Assistant compatibility. Its sleek design and multiple connectivity options make it a great choice for smaller spaces.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820K

  • Compact 32-inch display
  • HDR support
  • Google Assistant compatibility
  • Sleek design
  • Multiple connectivity options

Pros

  • Compact and versatile
  • Sleek design
  • Multiple connectivity options

Cons

  • Smaller screen size
  • Average sound quality
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K (Black)

6. Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L

The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L is a premium choice for a cinematic viewing experience with a large 65-inch display, 4K resolution, HDR support, and Google Assistant integration. Its sleek design and advanced sound technology make it a standout option for any home theater setup.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74L

  • 65-inch 4K display
  • HDR support
  • Google Assistant integration
  • Sleek design
  • Advanced sound technology

Pros

  • Large 65-inch display
  • Advanced sound technology
  • Sleek design

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)

7. Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X64L

The Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X64L offers a balanced entertainment experience with a 50-inch display, 4K resolution, HDR support, and Google Assistant integration. Its sleek design and versatile connectivity options make it a great choice for any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X64L

  • 50-inch 4K display
  • HDR support
  • Google Assistant integration
  • Sleek design
  • Versatile connectivity options

Pros

  • Balanced entertainment experience
  • Sleek design
  • Versatile connectivity options

Cons

  • Average sound quality
  • Limited app selection
Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L (Black)

8. Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L

The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L offers a vibrant and immersive entertainment experience with a 43-inch display, 4K resolution, HDR support, and Google Assistant integration. Its slim design and advanced sound technology make it a standout option for any home setup.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75L

  • 43-inch 4K display
  • HDR support
  • Google Assistant integration
  • Slim design
  • Advanced sound technology

Pros

  • Vibrant and immersive display
  • Slim design
  • Advanced sound technology

Cons

  • Limited app selection
  • Average sound quality
Sony Bravia 108 Cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra Hd Smart Led Google Tv Kd-43X75L (Black)

Also read: Sony Bravia 32-inch smart TV: Comprehensive review of smart features and quality

9. Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X82L

The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X82L offers a premium entertainment experience with a large 65-inch display, 4K resolution, HDR support, and Google Assistant integration. Its sleek design, advanced sound technology, and versatile connectivity options make it a top choice for any home theater setup.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X82L

  • 65-inch 4K display
  • HDR support
  • Google Assistant integration
  • Sleek design
  • Advanced sound technology

Pros

  • Premium entertainment experience
  • Sleek design
  • Advanced sound technology

Cons

  • Higher price point
  • Limited app selection
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X82L (Black)

Comparison Table

FeaturesSony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X74KSony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74KSony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64LSony Bravia 55 inches Google KD-55X74LSony Bravia 32 inches KD-32W820KSony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X74LSony Bravia 50 inches Google KD-50X64LSony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X75LSony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X82L
Display Size43 inches55 inches43 inches55 inches32 inches65 inches50 inches43 inches65 inches
Resolution4K4K4K4K4K4K4K4K4K
HDR SupportYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes

Best value for money:

The Sony Bravia 43 inches Google KD-43X64L offers the best value for money with its vibrant display, HDR support, and Google Assistant integration. It's a versatile choice for any home entertainment setup, delivering a premium experience at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The Sony Bravia 65 inches Google KD-65X82L stands out as the best overall product in the category with its large 65-inch display, 4K resolution, HDR support, and Google Assistant integration. Its advanced sound technology and sleek design make it a top choice for a complete home theater experience.

How to find the perfect Sony LED TV:

FAQs on Sony LED TV

The price range for these Sony LED TVs varies from INR 35,000 to INR 1,30,000 depending on the model and specifications.
Yes, all the Sony LED TVs listed here come with HDR support for a more immersive viewing experience.
Yes, all the Sony LED TVs listed here are compatible with Google Assistant for seamless voice control and smart home integration.
Yes, all Sony LED TVs come with a standard warranty, and extended warranty options are available for purchase.
