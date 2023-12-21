Icon
Summary:

10 best 32L microwave ovens in India for home use: Discover the top 10 options for 32L microwave ovens for domestic use. Details include product details, feature comparison table and FAQs.

best 32l microwave ovens
10 best 32L microwave ovens in India for home use: A 32L microwave oven significantly reduces cooking time and enhances kitchen efficiency.

When it comes to convenience and versatility, a 32L microwave oven is a must-have for any modern kitchen. Whether you're cooking, reheating, or defrosting, these ovens offer ample space and advanced features to make your cooking experience a breeze. In this article, we'll compare 10 of the best 32L microwave ovens available in India, helping you make an informed decision for your home.

1. LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLT

The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLT is a versatile and stylish addition to any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it offers ample space for all your cooking needs. Its charcoal lighting heater ensures even cooking, while the motorized rotisserie feature allows you to cook delicious, crispy dishes. With its stainless steel cavity, this microwave is durable and easy to clean, making it a top choice for any home cook.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLT

  • 32L capacity
  • Charcoal lighting heater
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Stainless steel cavity
  • Touch control panel

Pros

  • Spacious 32L capacity
  • Even cooking with charcoal lighting heater
  • Motorized rotisserie for crispy dishes

Cons

  • Relatively high price
cellpic
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BLT, Black)
4.4 ratings (2,484)
4.4 ratings (2,484)
amazonLogo
Get Price

2. LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM

The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM is a sleek and efficient option for any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it can handle all your cooking needs with ease. Its stainless steel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the motorized rotisserie feature adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a quartz heater for even and fast cooking, making it a top choice for busy households.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM

  • 32L capacity
  • Quartz heater
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Stainless steel cavity
  • Touch control panel

Pros

  • Efficient quartz heater for fast cooking
  • Motorized rotisserie adds versatility

Cons

  • May be too large for smaller kitchens
cellpic 20% off
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black)
4.4 ratings (2,484)
4.4 ratings (2,484)
20% off
19,780 24,599
amazonLogo
Buy now

3. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK

The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK is a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it offers ample space for all your cooking needs. Its charcoal lighting heater ensures even cooking, while the motorized rotisserie feature allows you to cook delicious, crispy dishes. With its stainless steel cavity, this microwave is durable and easy to clean, making it a top choice for any home cook.

Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK

  • 32L capacity
  • Charcoal lighting heater
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Stainless steel cavity
  • Touch control panel

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Even cooking with charcoal lighting heater
  • Motorized rotisserie for crispy dishes

Cons

  • Relatively high price
cellpic 33% off
LG 32 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN326PK, Black, Charcoal Lighting Heater with 10 Yr. Warranty and 360° Motorised Rotisserie)
4.2 ratings (744)
4.2 ratings (744)
33% off
21,900 32,799
amazonLogo
Buy now

4. Samsung Convection Microwave CE117PC-B3-XTL

The Samsung Convection Microwave CE117PC-B3-XTL is a sleek and efficient option for any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it can handle all your cooking needs with ease. Its ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the slim fry technology adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a fermentation function for homemade curd and dough, making it a top choice for health-conscious households.

Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave CE117PC-B3-XTL

  • 32L capacity
  • Ceramic enamel cavity
  • Slim fry technology
  • Fermentation function
  • Touch control panel

Pros

  • Ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaning
  • Slim fry technology for healthier cooking
  • Fermentation function for homemade curd and dough

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic
Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (CE117PC-B3/XTL, Black, SlimFry)
4.2 ratings (14)
4.2 ratings (14)
amazonLogo
Get Price

5. Faber Microwave Convection Combination

The Faber Microwave Convection Combination offers a versatile and efficient cooking experience. With a 32L capacity, it can handle all your cooking needs with ease. Its stainless steel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the combination cooking feature adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a defrost function and multi-stage cooking, making it a top choice for busy households.

Specifications of Faber Microwave Convection Combination

  • 32L capacity
  • Stainless steel cavity
  • Combination cooking
  • Defrost function
  • Touch control panel

Pros

  • Versatile combination cooking
  • Defrost function for convenience
  • Stainless steel cavity for durability

Cons

  • May be too large for smaller kitchens
cellpic
Faber 32L Built-In Microwave Oven || 10 Auto Cook Menus || Grill, Convection, Defrost & Combination Cooking || 1 Yr Warranty || Energy Efficient || FBIMWO 32L CGS with 1 Yr Warranty
amazonLogo
Get Price

6. Samsung Convection Microwave MC32K7056CC

The Samsung Convection Microwave MC32K7056CC is a sleek and efficient option for any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it can handle all your cooking needs with ease. Its ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the slim fry technology adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a fermentation function for homemade curd and dough, making it a top choice for health-conscious households.

Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave MC32K7056CC

  • 32L capacity
  • Ceramic enamel cavity
  • Slim fry technology
  • Fermentation function
  • Touch control panel

Pros

  • Ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaning
  • Slim fry technology for healthier cooking
  • Fermentation function for homemade curd and dough

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic
Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC32K7056CC, Black)
4.3 ratings (46)
4.3 ratings (46)
amazonLogo
Get Price

7. Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056CK-TL

The Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056CK-TL is a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it offers ample space for all your cooking needs. Its ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the slim fry technology adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a fermentation function for homemade curd and dough, making it a top choice for health-conscious households.

Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056CK-TL

  • 32L capacity
  • Ceramic enamel cavity
  • Slim fry technology
  • Fermentation function
  • Touch control panel

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaning
  • Slim fry technology for healthier cooking

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic 32% off
Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC32A7056CK/TL, Black, Slimfry)
4.7 ratings (7)
4.7 ratings (7)
32% off
21,690 31,990
amazonLogo
Buy now

8. Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056QT-TL

The Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056QT-TL is a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it offers ample space for all your cooking needs. Its ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the slim fry technology adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a fermentation function for homemade curd and dough, making it a top choice for health-conscious households.

Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056QT-TL

  • 32L capacity
  • Ceramic enamel cavity
  • Slim fry technology
  • Fermentation function
  • Touch control panel

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaning
  • Slim fry technology for healthier cooking

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic 35% off
Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC32A7056QT/TL, Black, Slimfry)
35% off
22,599 34,990
amazonLogo
Buy now

9. LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLU

The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLU is a versatile and stylish addition to any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it offers ample space for all your cooking needs. Its charcoal lighting heater ensures even cooking, while the motorized rotisserie feature allows you to cook delicious, crispy dishes. With its stainless steel cavity, this microwave is durable and easy to clean, making it a top choice for any home cook.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLU

  • 32L capacity
  • Charcoal lighting heater
  • Motorized rotisserie
  • Stainless steel cavity
  • Touch control panel

Pros

  • Spacious 32L capacity
  • Even cooking with charcoal lighting heater
  • Motorized rotisserie for crispy dishes

Cons

  • Relatively high price
cellpic 14% off
LG 32 L Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MC3286BLU, Black, Diet Fry & Motorized Rotisserie) - 2023 Model
14% off
18,919 21,999
amazonLogo
Buy now

10. Faber Convection FBI-MWO-32L-GLB

The Faber Convection FBI-MWO-32L-GLB offers a versatile and efficient cooking experience. With a 32L capacity, it can handle all your cooking needs with ease. Its stainless steel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the combination cooking feature adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a defrost function and multi-stage cooking, making it a top choice for busy households.

Specifications of Faber Convection FBI-MWO-32L-GLB

  • 32L capacity
  • Stainless steel cavity
  • Combination cooking
  • Defrost function
  • Touch control panel

Pros

  • Versatile combination cooking
  • Defrost function for convenience
  • Stainless steel cavity for durability

Cons

  • May be too large for smaller kitchens
cellpic 4% off
Faber 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (FBI MWO 32L GLB, Black)
1 ratings (1)
1 ratings (1)
4% off
55,500 57,590
amazonLogo
Buy now

Comparison Table

Product NameCapacityHeating TechnologySpecial Features
LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLT32LCharcoal lighting heaterMotorized rotisserie
LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM32LQuartz heaterMotorized rotisserie
LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK32LCharcoal lighting heaterMotorized rotisserie
Samsung Convection Microwave CE117PC-B3-XTL32LCeramic enamel cavitySlim fry technology
Faber Microwave Convection Combination32LStainless steel cavityCombination cooking
Samsung Convection Microwave MC32K7056CC32LCeramic enamel cavitySlim fry technology
Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056CK-TL32LCeramic enamel cavitySlim fry technology
Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056QT-TL32LCeramic enamel cavitySlim fry technology
LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLU32LCharcoal lighting heaterMotorized rotisserie
Faber Convection FBI-MWO-32L-GLB32LStainless steel cavityCombination cooking

Best value for money:

The Faber Microwave Convection Combination offers the best value for money. With its versatile cooking options and durable stainless steel cavity, it provides excellent functionality at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLT stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its spacious 32L capacity, charcoal lighting heater, and motorized rotisserie, it offers top-notch cooking performance and versatile features.

How to find the perfect 32L microwave oven:

FAQs on 32L microwave oven

What is the capacity of these microwave ovens?

The capacity of all the mentioned microwave ovens is 32L, offering ample space for all your cooking needs.

Do these microwave ovens have touch control panels?

Yes, all the mentioned microwave ovens feature touch control panels for easy operation and programming.

Are these microwave ovens easy to clean?

Yes, the stainless steel and ceramic enamel cavities of these microwave ovens ensure easy cleaning and maintenance.
