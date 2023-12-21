Summary:
10 best 32L microwave ovens in India for home use: Discover the top 10 options for 32L microwave ovens for domestic use. Details include product details, feature comparison table and FAQs.
When it comes to convenience and versatility, a 32L microwave oven is a must-have for any modern kitchen. Whether you're cooking, reheating, or defrosting, these ovens offer ample space and advanced features to make your cooking experience a breeze. In this article, we'll compare 10 of the best 32L microwave ovens available in India, helping you make an informed decision for your home.
The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLT is a versatile and stylish addition to any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it offers ample space for all your cooking needs. Its charcoal lighting heater ensures even cooking, while the motorized rotisserie feature allows you to cook delicious, crispy dishes. With its stainless steel cavity, this microwave is durable and easy to clean, making it a top choice for any home cook.
The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM is a sleek and efficient option for any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it can handle all your cooking needs with ease. Its stainless steel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the motorized rotisserie feature adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a quartz heater for even and fast cooking, making it a top choice for busy households.
The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK is a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it offers ample space for all your cooking needs. Its charcoal lighting heater ensures even cooking, while the motorized rotisserie feature allows you to cook delicious, crispy dishes. With its stainless steel cavity, this microwave is durable and easy to clean, making it a top choice for any home cook.
The Samsung Convection Microwave CE117PC-B3-XTL is a sleek and efficient option for any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it can handle all your cooking needs with ease. Its ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the slim fry technology adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a fermentation function for homemade curd and dough, making it a top choice for health-conscious households.
The Faber Microwave Convection Combination offers a versatile and efficient cooking experience. With a 32L capacity, it can handle all your cooking needs with ease. Its stainless steel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the combination cooking feature adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a defrost function and multi-stage cooking, making it a top choice for busy households.
The Samsung Convection Microwave MC32K7056CC is a sleek and efficient option for any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it can handle all your cooking needs with ease. Its ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the slim fry technology adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a fermentation function for homemade curd and dough, making it a top choice for health-conscious households.
The Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056CK-TL is a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it offers ample space for all your cooking needs. Its ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the slim fry technology adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a fermentation function for homemade curd and dough, making it a top choice for health-conscious households.
The Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056QT-TL is a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it offers ample space for all your cooking needs. Its ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the slim fry technology adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a fermentation function for homemade curd and dough, making it a top choice for health-conscious households.
The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLU is a versatile and stylish addition to any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it offers ample space for all your cooking needs. Its charcoal lighting heater ensures even cooking, while the motorized rotisserie feature allows you to cook delicious, crispy dishes. With its stainless steel cavity, this microwave is durable and easy to clean, making it a top choice for any home cook.
The Faber Convection FBI-MWO-32L-GLB offers a versatile and efficient cooking experience. With a 32L capacity, it can handle all your cooking needs with ease. Its stainless steel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the combination cooking feature adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a defrost function and multi-stage cooking, making it a top choice for busy households.
|Product Name
|Capacity
|Heating Technology
|Special Features
|LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLT
|32L
|Charcoal lighting heater
|Motorized rotisserie
|LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM
|32L
|Quartz heater
|Motorized rotisserie
|LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK
|32L
|Charcoal lighting heater
|Motorized rotisserie
|Samsung Convection Microwave CE117PC-B3-XTL
|32L
|Ceramic enamel cavity
|Slim fry technology
|Faber Microwave Convection Combination
|32L
|Stainless steel cavity
|Combination cooking
|Samsung Convection Microwave MC32K7056CC
|32L
|Ceramic enamel cavity
|Slim fry technology
|Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056CK-TL
|32L
|Ceramic enamel cavity
|Slim fry technology
|Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056QT-TL
|32L
|Ceramic enamel cavity
|Slim fry technology
|LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLU
|32L
|Charcoal lighting heater
|Motorized rotisserie
|Faber Convection FBI-MWO-32L-GLB
|32L
|Stainless steel cavity
|Combination cooking
The Faber Microwave Convection Combination offers the best value for money. With its versatile cooking options and durable stainless steel cavity, it provides excellent functionality at an affordable price.
The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLT stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its spacious 32L capacity, charcoal lighting heater, and motorized rotisserie, it offers top-notch cooking performance and versatile features.
|Product
|Price
|LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BLT, Black)
|Get Price
|LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black)
|₹ 19,780
|LG 32 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN326PK, Black, Charcoal Lighting Heater with 10 Yr. Warranty and 360° Motorised Rotisserie)
|₹ 21,900
|Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (CE117PC-B3/XTL, Black, SlimFry)
|Get Price
|Faber 32L Built-In Microwave Oven || 10 Auto Cook Menus || Grill, Convection, Defrost & Combination Cooking || 1 Yr Warranty || Energy Efficient || FBIMWO 32L CGS with 1 Yr Warranty
|Get Price
|Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC32K7056CC, Black)
|Get Price
|Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC32A7056CK/TL, Black, Slimfry)
|₹ 21,690
|Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC32A7056QT/TL, Black, Slimfry)
|₹ 22,599
|LG 32 L Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MC3286BLU, Black, Diet Fry & Motorized Rotisserie) - 2023 Model
|₹ 18,919
|Faber 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (FBI MWO 32L GLB, Black)
|₹ 55,500
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.