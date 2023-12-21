10 best 32L microwave ovens in India for home use: A 32L microwave oven significantly reduces cooking time and enhances kitchen efficiency. When it comes to convenience and versatility, a 32L microwave oven is a must-have for any modern kitchen. Whether you're cooking, reheating, or defrosting, these ovens offer ample space and advanced features to make your cooking experience a breeze. In this article, we'll compare 10 of the best 32L microwave ovens available in India, helping you make an informed decision for your home.

1. LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLT The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLT is a versatile and stylish addition to any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it offers ample space for all your cooking needs. Its charcoal lighting heater ensures even cooking, while the motorized rotisserie feature allows you to cook delicious, crispy dishes. With its stainless steel cavity, this microwave is durable and easy to clean, making it a top choice for any home cook. Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLT 32L capacity

Charcoal lighting heater

Motorized rotisserie

Stainless steel cavity

Touch control panel

Pros Spacious 32L capacity

Even cooking with charcoal lighting heater

Motorized rotisserie for crispy dishes Cons Relatively high price

2. LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM is a sleek and efficient option for any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it can handle all your cooking needs with ease. Its stainless steel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the motorized rotisserie feature adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a quartz heater for even and fast cooking, making it a top choice for busy households. Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM 32L capacity

Quartz heater

Motorized rotisserie

Stainless steel cavity

Touch control panel

Pros Efficient quartz heater for fast cooking

Motorized rotisserie adds versatility Cons May be too large for smaller kitchens

3. LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK is a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it offers ample space for all your cooking needs. Its charcoal lighting heater ensures even cooking, while the motorized rotisserie feature allows you to cook delicious, crispy dishes. With its stainless steel cavity, this microwave is durable and easy to clean, making it a top choice for any home cook. Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK 32L capacity

Charcoal lighting heater

Motorized rotisserie

Stainless steel cavity

Touch control panel

Pros Stylish design

Even cooking with charcoal lighting heater

Motorized rotisserie for crispy dishes Cons Relatively high price

Also read: Top 10 convection microwave ovens: Buyer’s guide 4. Samsung Convection Microwave CE117PC-B3-XTL The Samsung Convection Microwave CE117PC-B3-XTL is a sleek and efficient option for any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it can handle all your cooking needs with ease. Its ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the slim fry technology adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a fermentation function for homemade curd and dough, making it a top choice for health-conscious households. Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave CE117PC-B3-XTL 32L capacity

Ceramic enamel cavity

Slim fry technology

Fermentation function

Touch control panel

Pros Ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaning

Slim fry technology for healthier cooking

Fermentation function for homemade curd and dough Cons Limited color options

5. Faber Microwave Convection Combination The Faber Microwave Convection Combination offers a versatile and efficient cooking experience. With a 32L capacity, it can handle all your cooking needs with ease. Its stainless steel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the combination cooking feature adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a defrost function and multi-stage cooking, making it a top choice for busy households. Specifications of Faber Microwave Convection Combination 32L capacity

Stainless steel cavity

Combination cooking

Defrost function

Touch control panel

Pros Versatile combination cooking

Defrost function for convenience

Stainless steel cavity for durability Cons May be too large for smaller kitchens

6. Samsung Convection Microwave MC32K7056CC The Samsung Convection Microwave MC32K7056CC is a sleek and efficient option for any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it can handle all your cooking needs with ease. Its ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the slim fry technology adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a fermentation function for homemade curd and dough, making it a top choice for health-conscious households. Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave MC32K7056CC 32L capacity

Ceramic enamel cavity

Slim fry technology

Fermentation function

Touch control panel

Pros Ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaning

Slim fry technology for healthier cooking

Fermentation function for homemade curd and dough Cons Limited color options

7. Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056CK-TL The Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056CK-TL is a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it offers ample space for all your cooking needs. Its ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the slim fry technology adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a fermentation function for homemade curd and dough, making it a top choice for health-conscious households. Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056CK-TL 32L capacity

Ceramic enamel cavity

Slim fry technology

Fermentation function

Touch control panel

Pros Stylish design

Ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaning

Slim fry technology for healthier cooking Cons Limited color options

8. Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056QT-TL The Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056QT-TL is a stylish and functional addition to any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it offers ample space for all your cooking needs. Its ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the slim fry technology adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a fermentation function for homemade curd and dough, making it a top choice for health-conscious households. Specifications of Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056QT-TL 32L capacity

Ceramic enamel cavity

Slim fry technology

Fermentation function

Touch control panel

Pros Stylish design

Ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaning

Slim fry technology for healthier cooking Cons Limited color options

Also read: Explore microwaves under ₹15000: Top 10 cost effective models 9. LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLU The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLU is a versatile and stylish addition to any kitchen. With a 32L capacity, it offers ample space for all your cooking needs. Its charcoal lighting heater ensures even cooking, while the motorized rotisserie feature allows you to cook delicious, crispy dishes. With its stainless steel cavity, this microwave is durable and easy to clean, making it a top choice for any home cook. Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLU 32L capacity

Charcoal lighting heater

Motorized rotisserie

Stainless steel cavity

Touch control panel

Pros Spacious 32L capacity

Even cooking with charcoal lighting heater

Motorized rotisserie for crispy dishes Cons Relatively high price

10. Faber Convection FBI-MWO-32L-GLB The Faber Convection FBI-MWO-32L-GLB offers a versatile and efficient cooking experience. With a 32L capacity, it can handle all your cooking needs with ease. Its stainless steel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the combination cooking feature adds versatility to your cooking. The microwave also features a defrost function and multi-stage cooking, making it a top choice for busy households. Specifications of Faber Convection FBI-MWO-32L-GLB 32L capacity

Stainless steel cavity

Combination cooking

Defrost function

Touch control panel

Pros Versatile combination cooking

Defrost function for convenience

Stainless steel cavity for durability Cons May be too large for smaller kitchens

Comparison Table

Product Name Capacity Heating Technology Special Features LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLT 32L Charcoal lighting heater Motorized rotisserie LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM 32L Quartz heater Motorized rotisserie LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326PK 32L Charcoal lighting heater Motorized rotisserie Samsung Convection Microwave CE117PC-B3-XTL 32L Ceramic enamel cavity Slim fry technology Faber Microwave Convection Combination 32L Stainless steel cavity Combination cooking Samsung Convection Microwave MC32K7056CC 32L Ceramic enamel cavity Slim fry technology Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056CK-TL 32L Ceramic enamel cavity Slim fry technology Samsung Convection Microwave MC32A7056QT-TL 32L Ceramic enamel cavity Slim fry technology LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLU 32L Charcoal lighting heater Motorized rotisserie Faber Convection FBI-MWO-32L-GLB 32L Stainless steel cavity Combination cooking

Best value for money: The Faber Microwave Convection Combination offers the best value for money. With its versatile cooking options and durable stainless steel cavity, it provides excellent functionality at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLT stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its spacious 32L capacity, charcoal lighting heater, and motorized rotisserie, it offers top-notch cooking performance and versatile features.

How to find the perfect 32L microwave oven: The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BLT stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its spacious 32L capacity, charcoal lighting heater, and motorized rotisserie, it offers top-notch cooking performance and versatile features.