Best Philips air purifiers in India: 9 choices to cleanse indoor air

Published on Jan 12, 2024 09:37 IST
best philips air purifiers

Best Philips air purifiers in India: Improve indoor air quality, remove pollutants, allergens and particles with our curated list of air purifiers. Check out important details like main features, pros and cons, and more. Read More

Are you looking for the best air purifier for your home or office? Look no further than the top 10 Philips air purifiers in India. Philips is a renowned brand known for its high-quality air purifiers. With advanced filtration technology and sleek designs, these air purifiers offer clean and fresh air for a healthy living environment. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Philips air purifiers to help you choose the best one for your needs.

1. Philips FY1410/10 Air Purifier

The Philips FY1410/10 Air Purifier is equipped with advanced filtration technology and a HEPA filter to remove fine dust particles, allergens, and bacteria from the air. With a compact design and low noise operation, this air purifier is perfect for bedrooms and small living spaces.

Specifications of Philips FY1410/10 Air Purifier

  • HEPA filter
  • Compact design
  • Low noise operation
  • 3 fan speed settings
  • Coverage area: up to 500 sq. ft.

Pros

  • Effective air purification
  • Compact and portable
  • Low energy consumption

Cons

  • Limited coverage area
  • Filter replacement can be expensive

2. Philips AC3059 Air Purifier

The Philips AC3059 Air Purifier features VitaShield IPS technology and a multi-stage filtration system to remove harmful particles, gases, and odors from the air. With smart sensing technology, this air purifier automatically adjusts its performance based on the air quality.

Specifications of Philips AC3059 Air Purifier

  • VitaShield IPS technology
  • Multi-stage filtration system
  • Smart sensing technology
  • Real-time air quality feedback
  • Coverage area: up to 800 sq. ft.

Pros

  • Effective removal of harmful particles and gases
  • Smart sensing technology for automatic adjustments
  • Real-time air quality feedback

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Can be bulky for small spaces

3. Philips Purifier HESAMax Technology

The Philips Purifier with HESAMax Technology offers advanced filtration with a NanoProtect HEPA filter and HESAMax technology for superior air purification. With real-time air quality feedback and a compact design, this air purifier is ideal for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Philips Purifier HESAMax Technology

  • NanoProtect HEPA filter
  • HESAMax technology
  • Real-time air quality feedback
  • Compact design
  • Coverage area: up to 600 sq. ft.

Pros

  • Superior air purification with HESAMax technology
  • Compact and sleek design
  • Real-time air quality feedback

Cons

  • May produce some noise at higher fan speeds
  • Filter replacement can be costly

4. PHILIPS Purifier Certified AC0820/40

The PHILIPS Purifier Certified AC0820/40 features a multi-stage filtration system with a NanoProtect HEPA filter to remove ultrafine particles and allergens from the air. With certified allergy-friendly and quiet operation, this air purifier is suitable for allergy sufferers and bedrooms.

Specifications of PHILIPS Purifier Certified AC0820/40

  • NanoProtect HEPA filter
  • Multi-stage filtration system
  • Certified allergy-friendly
  • Quiet operation
  • Coverage area: up to 400 sq. ft.

Pros

  • Certified allergy-friendly
  • Quiet operation for undisturbed sleep
  • Effective removal of ultrafine particles

Cons

  • Limited coverage area
  • Filter replacement can be expensive

5. Philips FY2420/10 NanoProtect Air Purifier

The Philips FY2420/10 NanoProtect Air Purifier offers advanced filtration with a NanoProtect HEPA filter and VitaShield IPS technology to remove fine particles, allergens, and bacteria from the air. With a compact and portable design, this air purifier is suitable for small living spaces.

Specifications of Philips FY2420/10 NanoProtect Air Purifier

  • NanoProtect HEPA filter
  • VitaShield IPS technology
  • Compact and portable design
  • 3 fan speed settings
  • Coverage area: up to 300 sq. ft.

Pros

  • Effective removal of fine particles and allergens
  • Compact and portable design
  • Low energy consumption

Cons

  • Limited coverage area
  • Filter replacement can be costly

6. Philips AC5659/20 Air Purifier

The Philips AC5659/20 Air Purifier features advanced NanoProtect filtration with a HEPA and activated carbon filter to remove ultrafine particles, allergens, and odors from the air. With AeraSense technology and a compact design, this air purifier provides real-time air quality feedback and is suitable for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Philips AC5659/20 Air Purifier

  • NanoProtect HEPA and activated carbon filter
  • AeraSense technology
  • Real-time air quality feedback
  • Compact design
  • Coverage area: up to 600 sq. ft.

Pros

  • Effective removal of ultrafine particles and odors
  • Real-time air quality feedback with AeraSense technology
  • Compact and sleek design

Cons

  • Filter replacement can be expensive
  • May produce some noise at higher fan speeds

7. PHILIPS Filter FY0194/10 for Air Purifiers

The PHILIPS Filter FY0194/10 is a replacement filter for Philips air purifiers, designed to effectively remove harmful particles, allergens, and odors from the air. With easy installation and long-lasting performance, this filter ensures clean and fresh air in your living space.

Specifications of PHILIPS Filter FY0194/10 for Air Purifiers

  • Replacement filter for Philips air purifiers
  • Effective removal of harmful particles and odors
  • Easy installation
  • Long-lasting performance

Pros

  • Easy installation and replacement
  • Long-lasting performance
  • Effective air purification

Cons

  • Designed for specific Philips air purifier models
  • May not be compatible with other brands

8. CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AC1215 Air Purifier

The CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AC1215 Air Purifier is a cost-effective option with advanced filtration technology and a HEPA filter to remove fine dust particles, allergens, and bacteria from the air. With a compact and portable design, this air purifier provides clean and fresh air for small living spaces.

Specifications of CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AC1215 Air Purifier

  • HEPA filter
  • Compact and portable design
  • Low noise operation
  • 3 fan speed settings
  • Coverage area: up to 300 sq. ft.

Pros

  • Cost-effective option
  • Compact and portable design
  • Effective air purification

Cons

  • Limited coverage area
  • May have minor cosmetic imperfections

9. CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AeraSense AC2887 Air Purifier

The CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AeraSense AC2887 Air Purifier offers advanced filtration with AeraSense technology and a NanoProtect HEPA filter to remove fine particles, allergens, and bacteria from the air. With a refurbished design and cost-effective price, this air purifier provides clean and fresh air for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AeraSense AC2887 Air Purifier

  • NanoProtect HEPA filter
  • AeraSense technology
  • Cost-effective price
  • Refurbished design
  • Coverage area: up to 500 sq. ft.

Pros

  • Cost-effective option
  • Effective removal of fine particles and allergens
  • Real-time air quality feedback

Cons

  • Refurbished design may have minor cosmetic imperfections
  • Limited warranty compared to new models

Comparison Table

FeaturesPhilips FY1410/10Philips AC3059Philips Purifier HESAMaxPHILIPS Purifier CertifiedPhilips FY2420/10Philips AC5659/20PHILIPS Filter FY0194/10CERTIFIED REFURBISHED AC1215CERTIFIED REFURBISHED AC2887
HEPA filterYesYesYesYesYesYesN/AYesYes
Multi-stage filtrationNoYesNoYesNoYesN/ANoYes
Real-time air quality feedbackNoYesYesNoNoYesN/ANoYes

Best value for money:

The PHILIPS Purifier Certified AC0820/40 is the best value for money, offering certified allergy-friendly performance and quiet operation at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Philips AC5659/20 Air Purifier stands out as the best overall product, with advanced NanoProtect filtration and AeraSense technology for real-time air quality feedback.

How to find the perfect philips air purifier:

To find the perfect Philips air purifier, consider the size of the room it will serve and choose a model with adequate coverage. Look for advanced filtration technologies such as HEPA and activated carbon filters. Assess additional features like air quality sensors and smart connectivity. Check for noise levels and energy efficiency. Read customer reviews to ensure reliability and performance. Compare prices across retailers, and explore warranty options. Ultimately, select a Philips air purifier that suits your specific air quality needs and aligns with your budget.

FAQs on Philips air purifier

The coverage areas range from 300 sq. ft. to 800 sq. ft. depending on the model.
Yes, all the listed air purifiers feature HEPA filters for effective air purification.
Yes, some models are certified allergy-friendly and offer superior air purification for allergy sufferers.
Yes, select models feature AeraSense or smart sensing technology for real-time air quality feedback.
