Best Philips air purifiers in India: 9 choices to cleanse indoor air

Are you looking for the best air purifier for your home or office? Look no further than the top 10 Philips air purifiers in India. Philips is a renowned brand known for its high-quality air purifiers. With advanced filtration technology and sleek designs, these air purifiers offer clean and fresh air for a healthy living environment. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Philips air purifiers to help you choose the best one for your needs.

1. Philips FY1410/10 Air Purifier The Philips FY1410/10 Air Purifier is equipped with advanced filtration technology and a HEPA filter to remove fine dust particles, allergens, and bacteria from the air. With a compact design and low noise operation, this air purifier is perfect for bedrooms and small living spaces. Specifications of Philips FY1410/10 Air Purifier HEPA filter

Compact design

Low noise operation

3 fan speed settings

Coverage area: up to 500 sq. ft.

Pros Effective air purification

Compact and portable

Low energy consumption Cons Limited coverage area

Filter replacement can be expensive

2. Philips AC3059 Air Purifier The Philips AC3059 Air Purifier features VitaShield IPS technology and a multi-stage filtration system to remove harmful particles, gases, and odors from the air. With smart sensing technology, this air purifier automatically adjusts its performance based on the air quality. Specifications of Philips AC3059 Air Purifier VitaShield IPS technology

Multi-stage filtration system

Smart sensing technology

Real-time air quality feedback

Coverage area: up to 800 sq. ft.

Pros Effective removal of harmful particles and gases

Smart sensing technology for automatic adjustments

Real-time air quality feedback Cons Relatively expensive

Can be bulky for small spaces

Also read: Which is the best Air Purifier for your home? Here are the 10 best ... 3. Philips Purifier HESAMax Technology The Philips Purifier with HESAMax Technology offers advanced filtration with a NanoProtect HEPA filter and HESAMax technology for superior air purification. With real-time air quality feedback and a compact design, this air purifier is ideal for medium-sized rooms. Specifications of Philips Purifier HESAMax Technology NanoProtect HEPA filter

HESAMax technology

Real-time air quality feedback

Compact design

Coverage area: up to 600 sq. ft.

Pros Superior air purification with HESAMax technology

Compact and sleek design

Real-time air quality feedback Cons May produce some noise at higher fan speeds

Filter replacement can be costly

4. PHILIPS Purifier Certified AC0820/40 The PHILIPS Purifier Certified AC0820/40 features a multi-stage filtration system with a NanoProtect HEPA filter to remove ultrafine particles and allergens from the air. With certified allergy-friendly and quiet operation, this air purifier is suitable for allergy sufferers and bedrooms. Specifications of PHILIPS Purifier Certified AC0820/40 NanoProtect HEPA filter

Multi-stage filtration system

Certified allergy-friendly

Quiet operation

Coverage area: up to 400 sq. ft.

Pros Certified allergy-friendly

Quiet operation for undisturbed sleep

Effective removal of ultrafine particles Cons Limited coverage area

Filter replacement can be expensive

5. Philips FY2420/10 NanoProtect Air Purifier The Philips FY2420/10 NanoProtect Air Purifier offers advanced filtration with a NanoProtect HEPA filter and VitaShield IPS technology to remove fine particles, allergens, and bacteria from the air. With a compact and portable design, this air purifier is suitable for small living spaces. Specifications of Philips FY2420/10 NanoProtect Air Purifier NanoProtect HEPA filter

VitaShield IPS technology

Compact and portable design

3 fan speed settings

Coverage area: up to 300 sq. ft.

Pros Effective removal of fine particles and allergens

Compact and portable design

Low energy consumption Cons Limited coverage area

Filter replacement can be costly

6. Philips AC5659/20 Air Purifier The Philips AC5659/20 Air Purifier features advanced NanoProtect filtration with a HEPA and activated carbon filter to remove ultrafine particles, allergens, and odors from the air. With AeraSense technology and a compact design, this air purifier provides real-time air quality feedback and is suitable for medium-sized rooms. Specifications of Philips AC5659/20 Air Purifier NanoProtect HEPA and activated carbon filter

AeraSense technology

Real-time air quality feedback

Compact design

Coverage area: up to 600 sq. ft.

Pros Effective removal of ultrafine particles and odors

Real-time air quality feedback with AeraSense technology

Compact and sleek design Cons Filter replacement can be expensive

May produce some noise at higher fan speeds

Also read: 7 best deals on Philips air purifiers for a healthier home this winter ... 7. PHILIPS Filter FY0194/10 for Air Purifiers The PHILIPS Filter FY0194/10 is a replacement filter for Philips air purifiers, designed to effectively remove harmful particles, allergens, and odors from the air. With easy installation and long-lasting performance, this filter ensures clean and fresh air in your living space. Specifications of PHILIPS Filter FY0194/10 for Air Purifiers Replacement filter for Philips air purifiers

Effective removal of harmful particles and odors

Easy installation

Long-lasting performance

Pros Easy installation and replacement

Long-lasting performance

Effective air purification Cons Designed for specific Philips air purifier models

May not be compatible with other brands

8. CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AC1215 Air Purifier The CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AC1215 Air Purifier is a cost-effective option with advanced filtration technology and a HEPA filter to remove fine dust particles, allergens, and bacteria from the air. With a compact and portable design, this air purifier provides clean and fresh air for small living spaces. Specifications of CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AC1215 Air Purifier HEPA filter

Compact and portable design

Low noise operation

3 fan speed settings

Coverage area: up to 300 sq. ft.

Pros Cost-effective option

Compact and portable design

Effective air purification Cons Limited coverage area

May have minor cosmetic imperfections

9. CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AeraSense AC2887 Air Purifier The CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AeraSense AC2887 Air Purifier offers advanced filtration with AeraSense technology and a NanoProtect HEPA filter to remove fine particles, allergens, and bacteria from the air. With a refurbished design and cost-effective price, this air purifier provides clean and fresh air for medium-sized rooms. Specifications of CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AeraSense AC2887 Air Purifier NanoProtect HEPA filter

AeraSense technology

Cost-effective price

Refurbished design

Coverage area: up to 500 sq. ft.

Pros Cost-effective option

Effective removal of fine particles and allergens

Real-time air quality feedback Cons Refurbished design may have minor cosmetic imperfections

Limited warranty compared to new models

Comparison Table

Features Philips FY1410/10 Philips AC3059 Philips Purifier HESAMax PHILIPS Purifier Certified Philips FY2420/10 Philips AC5659/20 PHILIPS Filter FY0194/10 CERTIFIED REFURBISHED AC1215 CERTIFIED REFURBISHED AC2887 HEPA filter Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes N/A Yes Yes Multi-stage filtration No Yes No Yes No Yes N/A No Yes Real-time air quality feedback No Yes Yes No No Yes N/A No Yes

Best value for money: The PHILIPS Purifier Certified AC0820/40 is the best value for money, offering certified allergy-friendly performance and quiet operation at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Philips AC5659/20 Air Purifier stands out as the best overall product, with advanced NanoProtect filtration and AeraSense technology for real-time air quality feedback.

How to find the perfect philips air purifier: To find the perfect Philips air purifier, consider the size of the room it will serve and choose a model with adequate coverage. Look for advanced filtration technologies such as HEPA and activated carbon filters. Assess additional features like air quality sensors and smart connectivity. Check for noise levels and energy efficiency. Read customer reviews to ensure reliability and performance. Compare prices across retailers, and explore warranty options. Ultimately, select a Philips air purifier that suits your specific air quality needs and aligns with your budget.

FAQs on Philips air purifier What is the coverage area of these air purifiers? The coverage areas range from 300 sq. ft. to 800 sq. ft. depending on the model. Do these air purifiers have HEPA filters? Yes, all the listed air purifiers feature HEPA filters for effective air purification. Are these air purifiers suitable for allergy sufferers? Yes, some models are certified allergy-friendly and offer superior air purification for allergy sufferers. Do these air purifiers offer real-time air quality feedback? Yes, select models feature AeraSense or smart sensing technology for real-time air quality feedback.

