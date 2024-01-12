Best Philips air purifiers in India: 9 choices to cleanse indoor air
Are you looking for the best air purifier for your home or office? Look no further than the top 10 Philips air purifiers in India. Philips is a renowned brand known for its high-quality air purifiers. With advanced filtration technology and sleek designs, these air purifiers offer clean and fresh air for a healthy living environment. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Philips air purifiers to help you choose the best one for your needs.
1. Philips FY1410/10 Air Purifier
The Philips FY1410/10 Air Purifier is equipped with advanced filtration technology and a HEPA filter to remove fine dust particles, allergens, and bacteria from the air. With a compact design and low noise operation, this air purifier is perfect for bedrooms and small living spaces.
Specifications of Philips FY1410/10 Air Purifier
HEPA filter
Compact design
Low noise operation
3 fan speed settings
Coverage area: up to 500 sq. ft.
Pros
Effective air purification
Compact and portable
Low energy consumption
Cons
Limited coverage area
Filter replacement can be expensive
2. Philips AC3059 Air Purifier
The Philips AC3059 Air Purifier features VitaShield IPS technology and a multi-stage filtration system to remove harmful particles, gases, and odors from the air. With smart sensing technology, this air purifier automatically adjusts its performance based on the air quality.
Specifications of Philips AC3059 Air Purifier
VitaShield IPS technology
Multi-stage filtration system
Smart sensing technology
Real-time air quality feedback
Coverage area: up to 800 sq. ft.
Pros
Effective removal of harmful particles and gases
Smart sensing technology for automatic adjustments
The Philips Purifier with HESAMax Technology offers advanced filtration with a NanoProtect HEPA filter and HESAMax technology for superior air purification. With real-time air quality feedback and a compact design, this air purifier is ideal for medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of Philips Purifier HESAMax Technology
NanoProtect HEPA filter
HESAMax technology
Real-time air quality feedback
Compact design
Coverage area: up to 600 sq. ft.
Pros
Superior air purification with HESAMax technology
Compact and sleek design
Real-time air quality feedback
Cons
May produce some noise at higher fan speeds
Filter replacement can be costly
4. PHILIPS Purifier Certified AC0820/40
The PHILIPS Purifier Certified AC0820/40 features a multi-stage filtration system with a NanoProtect HEPA filter to remove ultrafine particles and allergens from the air. With certified allergy-friendly and quiet operation, this air purifier is suitable for allergy sufferers and bedrooms.
Specifications of PHILIPS Purifier Certified AC0820/40
NanoProtect HEPA filter
Multi-stage filtration system
Certified allergy-friendly
Quiet operation
Coverage area: up to 400 sq. ft.
Pros
Certified allergy-friendly
Quiet operation for undisturbed sleep
Effective removal of ultrafine particles
Cons
Limited coverage area
Filter replacement can be expensive
5. Philips FY2420/10 NanoProtect Air Purifier
The Philips FY2420/10 NanoProtect Air Purifier offers advanced filtration with a NanoProtect HEPA filter and VitaShield IPS technology to remove fine particles, allergens, and bacteria from the air. With a compact and portable design, this air purifier is suitable for small living spaces.
Specifications of Philips FY2420/10 NanoProtect Air Purifier
NanoProtect HEPA filter
VitaShield IPS technology
Compact and portable design
3 fan speed settings
Coverage area: up to 300 sq. ft.
Pros
Effective removal of fine particles and allergens
Compact and portable design
Low energy consumption
Cons
Limited coverage area
Filter replacement can be costly
6. Philips AC5659/20 Air Purifier
The Philips AC5659/20 Air Purifier features advanced NanoProtect filtration with a HEPA and activated carbon filter to remove ultrafine particles, allergens, and odors from the air. With AeraSense technology and a compact design, this air purifier provides real-time air quality feedback and is suitable for medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of Philips AC5659/20 Air Purifier
NanoProtect HEPA and activated carbon filter
AeraSense technology
Real-time air quality feedback
Compact design
Coverage area: up to 600 sq. ft.
Pros
Effective removal of ultrafine particles and odors
Real-time air quality feedback with AeraSense technology
The PHILIPS Filter FY0194/10 is a replacement filter for Philips air purifiers, designed to effectively remove harmful particles, allergens, and odors from the air. With easy installation and long-lasting performance, this filter ensures clean and fresh air in your living space.
Specifications of PHILIPS Filter FY0194/10 for Air Purifiers
Replacement filter for Philips air purifiers
Effective removal of harmful particles and odors
Easy installation
Long-lasting performance
Pros
Easy installation and replacement
Long-lasting performance
Effective air purification
Cons
Designed for specific Philips air purifier models
May not be compatible with other brands
8. CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AC1215 Air Purifier
The CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AC1215 Air Purifier is a cost-effective option with advanced filtration technology and a HEPA filter to remove fine dust particles, allergens, and bacteria from the air. With a compact and portable design, this air purifier provides clean and fresh air for small living spaces.
Specifications of CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AC1215 Air Purifier
HEPA filter
Compact and portable design
Low noise operation
3 fan speed settings
Coverage area: up to 300 sq. ft.
Pros
Cost-effective option
Compact and portable design
Effective air purification
Cons
Limited coverage area
May have minor cosmetic imperfections
9. CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AeraSense AC2887 Air Purifier
The CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AeraSense AC2887 Air Purifier offers advanced filtration with AeraSense technology and a NanoProtect HEPA filter to remove fine particles, allergens, and bacteria from the air. With a refurbished design and cost-effective price, this air purifier provides clean and fresh air for medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of CERTIFIED REFURBISHED Philips AeraSense AC2887 Air Purifier
NanoProtect HEPA filter
AeraSense technology
Cost-effective price
Refurbished design
Coverage area: up to 500 sq. ft.
Pros
Cost-effective option
Effective removal of fine particles and allergens
Real-time air quality feedback
Cons
Refurbished design may have minor cosmetic imperfections
Limited warranty compared to new models
Comparison Table
Features
Philips FY1410/10
Philips AC3059
Philips Purifier HESAMax
PHILIPS Purifier Certified
Philips FY2420/10
Philips AC5659/20
PHILIPS Filter FY0194/10
CERTIFIED REFURBISHED AC1215
CERTIFIED REFURBISHED AC2887
HEPA filter
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
N/A
Yes
Yes
Multi-stage filtration
No
Yes
No
Yes
No
Yes
N/A
No
Yes
Real-time air quality feedback
No
Yes
Yes
No
No
Yes
N/A
No
Yes
Best value for money:
The PHILIPS Purifier Certified AC0820/40 is the best value for money, offering certified allergy-friendly performance and quiet operation at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The Philips AC5659/20 Air Purifier stands out as the best overall product, with advanced NanoProtect filtration and AeraSense technology for real-time air quality feedback.
How to find the perfect philips air purifier:
To find the perfect Philips air purifier, consider the size of the room it will serve and choose a model with adequate coverage. Look for advanced filtration technologies such as HEPA and activated carbon filters. Assess additional features like air quality sensors and smart connectivity. Check for noise levels and energy efficiency. Read customer reviews to ensure reliability and performance. Compare prices across retailers, and explore warranty options. Ultimately, select a Philips air purifier that suits your specific air quality needs and aligns with your budget.
FAQs on Philips air purifier
The coverage areas range from 300 sq. ft. to 800 sq. ft. depending on the model.
Yes, all the listed air purifiers feature HEPA filters for effective air purification.
Yes, some models are certified allergy-friendly and offer superior air purification for allergy sufferers.
Yes, select models feature AeraSense or smart sensing technology for real-time air quality feedback.
