Best selling geysers in India: Buying guide for top 10 water heaters

Summary: Looking for the best geyser for your home? Check out our list of the top 10 best selling geysers in India. We've compared features and mentioned pros and cons to help you make the right choice for your needs.

When it comes to choosing the best water heater for your home, there are a lot of options to consider. From storage geysers to instant water heaters, the market is filled with a variety of choices. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the 10 best selling geysers in India for 2022. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, fast heating, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect geyser for your home.

1. Racold Buono Pro 15 Litres The Racold Buono Pro 15 Litres geyser is a stylish and efficient water heater. With its compact design, it fits perfectly in any bathroom. It comes with a high-quality thermostat for precise temperature control and a durable heating element for long-lasting performance. Specifications of Racold Buono Pro 15 Litres Capacity: 15 litres

Type: Storage Geyser

Energy Rating: 5-star

Material: Stainless Steel

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Energy-efficient

Compact design

Durable heating element Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Our Pick Racold BUONO PRO Storage Water Heater 15L – Vertical Geyser for Bathrooom, 5 Star Rated, 3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating, White ₹ 10,499 38% off ₹ 6,499 from

2. AO Smith Storage SDS-25 The AO Smith Storage SDS-25 geyser is a reliable and high-performance water heater. It comes with advanced features such as Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, temperature control knob, and a thermal cutout for safety. With its elegant design and superior build quality, it's an excellent choice for any home. Specifications of AO Smith Storage SDS-25 Capacity: 25 litres

Type: Storage Geyser

Energy Rating: 5-star

Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank

Warranty: 7 years

Pros Superior build quality

Advanced safety features

Elegant design Cons Higher price point

AO Smith SDS-GREEN -025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body|BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability w/ Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High rise Buildings ₹ 16,200 30% off ₹ 11,299 from

Also read: 50 litre geysers for efficient heating: Top 10 picks 3. Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant The Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant geyser is a powerful and fast-heating water heater. With its instant heating technology and compact size, it's perfect for small bathrooms and kitchens. It comes with a shock-proof ABS body and a high-quality copper heating element for durability. Specifications of Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant Capacity: 3 litres

Type: Instant Geyser

Energy Rating: 4-star

Material: ABS Body, Copper Heating Element

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Instant heating technology

Compact size

Durable construction Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Anchor by Panasonic Lugano 3L Geyser, Instant Water Heater with advance 4 level safety, Instant Geyser (1 Pcs) ₹ 5,199 58% off ₹ 2,199 from

4. Hindware Atlantic Xceed Instant Heater The Hindware Atlantic Xceed Instant Heater is a high-performance and energy-efficient water heater. With its rapid heating technology and multiple safety features, it provides hot water in no time. The anti-rust coating and durable build make it a reliable choice for any home. Specifications of Hindware Atlantic Xceed Instant Heater Capacity: 3 litres

Type: Instant Geyser

Energy Rating: 5-star

Material: Anti-rust Coating, High-quality Plastic

Warranty: 5 years

Pros Rapid heating technology

Multiple safety features

Durable build quality Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Hindware Atlantic Xceed 3L Instant Water Heater With Copper Heating Element & High Grade Stainless Steel Tank (White), Wall Mounting ₹ 4,990 54% off ₹ 2,299 from

5. ACTIVA Instant Special Premium The ACTIVA Instant Special Premium geyser is an affordable and efficient water heater. With its instant heating feature and premium warranty, it's a great value for money. The sleek design and durable construction make it a popular choice for many households. Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Special Premium Capacity: 3 litres

Type: Instant Geyser

Energy Rating: 4-star

Material: ABS Body, Copper Heating Element

Warranty: 3 years

Pros Affordable price

Instant heating feature

Premium warranty Cons Limited capacity for larger families

ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser Come With 5 Years Warranty (CD Green & Black) ₹ 3,790 47% off ₹ 1,999 from

6. Longway Installation Automatic The Longway Installation Automatic geyser is a versatile and easy-to-install water heater. With its automatic temperature control and anti-rust coating, it's a low-maintenance and reliable choice for any home. The multiple safety features and durable build make it a top contender in its category. Specifications: Capacity: 15 litres

Type: Storage Geyser

Energy Rating: 4-star

Material: Anti-rust Coating, High-quality Plastic

Warranty: 4 years

Pros Versatile and easy-to-install

Automatic temperature control

Multiple safety features Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Longway Superb 25 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water for Home, Water Geyser, Water Heater, Electric Geyser with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating | 1-Year Warranty | (Gray, 25 Ltr) ₹ 7,499 49% off ₹ 3,799 from

7. Racold Andris Slim Storage Heater The Racold Andris Slim Storage Heater is a sleek and space-saving water heater. With its slim design and high-efficiency insulation, it's perfect for modern bathrooms. The durable build and advanced safety features make it a reliable choice for any household. Specifications of Capacity: 25 litres

Type: Storage Geyser

Energy Rating: 5-star

Material: High-efficiency Insulation

Warranty: 3 years

Pros Sleek and space-saving design

High-efficiency insulation

Advanced safety features Cons Higher price point

Racold Andris Slim 20L Horizontal Storage Water Heater(Geyser) White | Space Saving | Shower Ready Indicator | Children Care Mode |Faster Heating ₹ 14,949 31% off ₹ 10,304 from

8. DIGISMART Instant Special Coating The DIGISMART Instant Special Coating geyser is a high-performance and energy-efficient water heater. With its special coating and instant heating technology, it provides hot water in no time. The durable build and premium warranty make it a top choice for any household. Specifications Capacity: 3 litres

Type: Instant Geyser

Energy Rating: 5-star

Material: Special Coating, High-quality Plastic

Warranty: 5 years

Pros High-performance and energy-efficient

Special coating for durability

Instant heating technology Cons Limited capacity for larger families

DIGISMART 3KVA Instant 3 LTR Full ABS Body Special Anti Rust Coating Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty Premium (White & Blue) ₹ 3,790 50% off ₹ 1,899 from

Also read: 9 best 5-star geysers in India: Ultimate buying guide & review 9. AO Smith HSE-SHS 25 Litre Heater The AO Smith HSE-SHS 25 Litre Heater is a high-capacity and energy-efficient water heater. With its advanced heating technology and superior build quality, it provides hot water for large families. The durable construction and premium warranty make it a top performer in its category. Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS 25 Litre Heater Capacity: 25 litres

Type: Storage Geyser

Energy Rating: 5-star

Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank

Warranty: 7 years

Pros High-capacity and energy-efficient

Advanced heating technology

Superior build quality Cons Higher price point

AO Smith HSE-SHS-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body|BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability w/Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High rise Buildings ₹ 14,400 43% off ₹ 8,199 from

10. Hindware Atlantic Xceed Storage Heater The Hindware Atlantic Xceed Storage Heater is a reliable and high-performance water heater. With its rapid heating technology and multiple safety features, it provides hot water in no time. The anti-rust coating and durable build make it a top choice for any household. Specifications of Hindware Atlantic Xceed Storage Heater Capacity: 15 litres

Type: Storage Geyser

Energy Rating: 5-star

Material: Anti-rust Coating, High-quality Plastic

Warranty: 5 years

Pros Rapid heating technology

Multiple safety features

Durable build quality Cons Limited capacity for larger families

Hindware Atlantic Xceed 15L 5-Star Rated Electric Water Heater With Corrosion Resistant & Highly Durable Glass Lined Tank (White), Wall Mounting ₹ 10,790 54% off ₹ 4,999 from

Comparison Table

Features Racold Buono Pro 15 Litres AO Smith Storage SDS-25 Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant Hindware Atlantic Xceed Instant Heater ACTIVA Instant Special Premium Longway Installation Automatic Racold Andris Slim Storage Heater DIGISMART Instant Special Coating AO Smith HSE-SHS 25 Litre Heater Hindware Atlantic Xceed Storage Heater Capacity 15 litres 25 litres 3 litres 3 litres 3 litres 15 litres 25 litres 3 litres 25 litres 15 litres Type Storage Geyser Storage Geyser Instant Geyser Instant Geyser Instant Geyser Storage Geyser Storage Geyser Instant Geyser Storage Geyser Storage Geyser Energy Rating 5-star 5-star 4-star 5-star 4-star 4-star 5-star 5-star 5-star 5-star

Best value for money: Among the products listed, the ACTIVA Instant Special Premium geyser offers the best value for money. With its affordable price, instant heating feature, and premium warranty, it's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product: The AO Smith Storage SDS-25 geyser stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its superior build quality, advanced safety features, and elegant design, it offers the best combination of performance and reliability.

How to find the perfect best selling geyser: Discovering the best-selling geyser involves considering your hot water needs and the geyser's specifications. Start by determining the capacity required for your household. Look for reputable brands known for energy efficiency and durability, like Bajaj, AO Smith, or Havells. Check for features like rapid heating, thermostat controls, and anti-corrosion protection. Review customer feedback and expert reviews to gauge performance and reliability. Consider safety features, installation requirements, and after-sales service. Prioritize a geyser that aligns with your usage, offers safety measures, and has positive user testimonials, ensuring a reliable purchase of the best-selling geyser.

FAQs on best selling geyser What is the energy rating of the geyser? The energy rating of the geyser determines its energy efficiency. Higher star ratings indicate better energy efficiency, resulting in lower electricity consumption. What is the warranty period for the geyser? The warranty period varies for each geyser. It's important to consider the warranty coverage for the tank, heating element, and other components. What type of material is used in the geyser? The material used in the geyser, such as stainless steel, glass-lined tank, or anti-rust coating, determines its durability and resistance to corrosion. Is the geyser suitable for large families? The capacity of the geyser determines its suitability for large families. Higher capacity geysers are ideal for households with more members.

