Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best selling geysers in India: Buying guide for top 10 water heaters

Published on Jan 09, 2024 13:50 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
best selling geysers

Summary:

Looking for the best geyser for your home? Check out our list of the top 10 best selling geysers in India. We've compared features and mentioned pros and cons to help you make the right choice for your needs.

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Racold BUONO PRO Storage Water Heater 15L – Vertical Geyser for Bathrooom, 5 Star Rated, 3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating, White

₹10,499 38% off
item

AO Smith SDS-GREEN -025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body|BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability w/ Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High rise Buildings

₹16,200 30% off
item

Anchor by Panasonic Lugano 3L Geyser, Instant Water Heater with advance 4 level safety, Instant Geyser (1 Pcs)

₹5,199 58% off
item

Hindware Atlantic Xceed 3L Instant Water Heater With Copper Heating Element & High Grade Stainless Steel Tank (White), Wall Mounting

₹4,990 54% off
item

ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser Come With 5 Years Warranty (CD Green & Black)

₹3,790 47% off
item

Longway Superb 25 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water for Home, Water Geyser, Water Heater, Electric Geyser with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating | 1-Year Warranty | (Gray, 25 Ltr)

₹7,499 49% off
item

Racold Andris Slim 20L Horizontal Storage Water Heater(Geyser) White | Space Saving | Shower Ready Indicator | Children Care Mode |Faster Heating

₹14,949 31% off
item

DIGISMART 3KVA Instant 3 LTR Full ABS Body Special Anti Rust Coating Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty Premium (White & Blue)

₹3,790 50% off
item

AO Smith HSE-SHS-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body|BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability w/Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High rise Buildings

₹14,400 43% off
item

Hindware Atlantic Xceed 15L 5-Star Rated Electric Water Heater With Corrosion Resistant & Highly Durable Glass Lined Tank (White), Wall Mounting

₹10,790 54% off

When it comes to choosing the best water heater for your home, there are a lot of options to consider. From storage geysers to instant water heaters, the market is filled with a variety of choices. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the 10 best selling geysers in India for 2022. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, fast heating, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect geyser for your home.

1. Racold Buono Pro 15 Litres

The Racold Buono Pro 15 Litres geyser is a stylish and efficient water heater. With its compact design, it fits perfectly in any bathroom. It comes with a high-quality thermostat for precise temperature control and a durable heating element for long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Racold Buono Pro 15 Litres

  • Capacity: 15 litres
  • Type: Storage Geyser
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Warranty: 2 years

Pros

  • Energy-efficient
  • Compact design
  • Durable heating element

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
Our Pick cellpic

Racold BUONO PRO Storage Water Heater 15L – Vertical Geyser for Bathrooom, 5 Star Rated, 3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating, White

₹ 10,499 38% off

2. AO Smith Storage SDS-25

The AO Smith Storage SDS-25 geyser is a reliable and high-performance water heater. It comes with advanced features such as Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, temperature control knob, and a thermal cutout for safety. With its elegant design and superior build quality, it's an excellent choice for any home.

Specifications of AO Smith Storage SDS-25

  • Capacity: 25 litres
  • Type: Storage Geyser
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank
  • Warranty: 7 years

Pros

  • Superior build quality
  • Advanced safety features
  • Elegant design

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

AO Smith SDS-GREEN -025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body|BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability w/ Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High rise Buildings

₹ 16,200 30% off

Also read: 50 litre geysers for efficient heating: Top 10 picks

3. Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant

The Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant geyser is a powerful and fast-heating water heater. With its instant heating technology and compact size, it's perfect for small bathrooms and kitchens. It comes with a shock-proof ABS body and a high-quality copper heating element for durability.

Specifications of Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant

  • Capacity: 3 litres
  • Type: Instant Geyser
  • Energy Rating: 4-star
  • Material: ABS Body, Copper Heating Element
  • Warranty: 2 years

Pros

  • Instant heating technology
  • Compact size
  • Durable construction

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
cellpic

Anchor by Panasonic Lugano 3L Geyser, Instant Water Heater with advance 4 level safety, Instant Geyser (1 Pcs)

₹ 5,199 58% off

4. Hindware Atlantic Xceed Instant Heater

The Hindware Atlantic Xceed Instant Heater is a high-performance and energy-efficient water heater. With its rapid heating technology and multiple safety features, it provides hot water in no time. The anti-rust coating and durable build make it a reliable choice for any home.

Specifications of Hindware Atlantic Xceed Instant Heater

  • Capacity: 3 litres
  • Type: Instant Geyser
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Material: Anti-rust Coating, High-quality Plastic
  • Warranty: 5 years

Pros

  • Rapid heating technology
  • Multiple safety features
  • Durable build quality

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
cellpic

Hindware Atlantic Xceed 3L Instant Water Heater With Copper Heating Element & High Grade Stainless Steel Tank (White), Wall Mounting

₹ 4,990 54% off

5. ACTIVA Instant Special Premium

The ACTIVA Instant Special Premium geyser is an affordable and efficient water heater. With its instant heating feature and premium warranty, it's a great value for money. The sleek design and durable construction make it a popular choice for many households.

Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Special Premium

  • Capacity: 3 litres
  • Type: Instant Geyser
  • Energy Rating: 4-star
  • Material: ABS Body, Copper Heating Element
  • Warranty: 3 years

Pros

  • Affordable price
  • Instant heating feature
  • Premium warranty

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
cellpic

ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser Come With 5 Years Warranty (CD Green & Black)

₹ 3,790 47% off

6. Longway Installation Automatic

The Longway Installation Automatic geyser is a versatile and easy-to-install water heater. With its automatic temperature control and anti-rust coating, it's a low-maintenance and reliable choice for any home. The multiple safety features and durable build make it a top contender in its category.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 15 litres
  • Type: Storage Geyser
  • Energy Rating: 4-star
  • Material: Anti-rust Coating, High-quality Plastic
  • Warranty: 4 years

Pros

  • Versatile and easy-to-install
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Multiple safety features

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
cellpic

Longway Superb 25 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water for Home, Water Geyser, Water Heater, Electric Geyser with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating | 1-Year Warranty | (Gray, 25 Ltr)

₹ 7,499 49% off

7. Racold Andris Slim Storage Heater

The Racold Andris Slim Storage Heater is a sleek and space-saving water heater. With its slim design and high-efficiency insulation, it's perfect for modern bathrooms. The durable build and advanced safety features make it a reliable choice for any household.

Specifications of

  • Capacity: 25 litres
  • Type: Storage Geyser
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Material: High-efficiency Insulation
  • Warranty: 3 years

Pros

  • Sleek and space-saving design
  • High-efficiency insulation
  • Advanced safety features

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

Racold Andris Slim 20L Horizontal Storage Water Heater(Geyser) White | Space Saving | Shower Ready Indicator | Children Care Mode |Faster Heating

₹ 14,949 31% off

8. DIGISMART Instant Special Coating

The DIGISMART Instant Special Coating geyser is a high-performance and energy-efficient water heater. With its special coating and instant heating technology, it provides hot water in no time. The durable build and premium warranty make it a top choice for any household.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 3 litres
  • Type: Instant Geyser
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Material: Special Coating, High-quality Plastic
  • Warranty: 5 years

Pros

  • High-performance and energy-efficient
  • Special coating for durability
  • Instant heating technology

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
cellpic

DIGISMART 3KVA Instant 3 LTR Full ABS Body Special Anti Rust Coating Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty Premium (White & Blue)

₹ 3,790 50% off

Also read: 9 best 5-star geysers in India: Ultimate buying guide & review

9. AO Smith HSE-SHS 25 Litre Heater

The AO Smith HSE-SHS 25 Litre Heater is a high-capacity and energy-efficient water heater. With its advanced heating technology and superior build quality, it provides hot water for large families. The durable construction and premium warranty make it a top performer in its category.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS 25 Litre Heater

  • Capacity: 25 litres
  • Type: Storage Geyser
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank
  • Warranty: 7 years

Pros

  • High-capacity and energy-efficient
  • Advanced heating technology
  • Superior build quality

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

AO Smith HSE-SHS-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body|BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability w/Blue Diamond Tank Coating|Suitable High rise Buildings

₹ 14,400 43% off

10. Hindware Atlantic Xceed Storage Heater

The Hindware Atlantic Xceed Storage Heater is a reliable and high-performance water heater. With its rapid heating technology and multiple safety features, it provides hot water in no time. The anti-rust coating and durable build make it a top choice for any household.

Specifications of Hindware Atlantic Xceed Storage Heater

  • Capacity: 15 litres
  • Type: Storage Geyser
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Material: Anti-rust Coating, High-quality Plastic
  • Warranty: 5 years

Pros

  • Rapid heating technology
  • Multiple safety features
  • Durable build quality

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger families
cellpic

Hindware Atlantic Xceed 15L 5-Star Rated Electric Water Heater With Corrosion Resistant & Highly Durable Glass Lined Tank (White), Wall Mounting

₹ 10,790 54% off

Comparison Table

FeaturesRacold Buono Pro 15 LitresAO Smith Storage SDS-25Anchor Panasonic Lugano InstantHindware Atlantic Xceed Instant HeaterACTIVA Instant Special PremiumLongway Installation AutomaticRacold Andris Slim Storage HeaterDIGISMART Instant Special CoatingAO Smith HSE-SHS 25 Litre HeaterHindware Atlantic Xceed Storage Heater
Capacity15 litres25 litres3 litres3 litres3 litres15 litres25 litres3 litres25 litres15 litres
TypeStorage GeyserStorage GeyserInstant GeyserInstant GeyserInstant GeyserStorage GeyserStorage GeyserInstant GeyserStorage GeyserStorage Geyser
Energy Rating5-star5-star4-star5-star4-star4-star5-star5-star5-star5-star

Best value for money:

Among the products listed, the ACTIVA Instant Special Premium geyser offers the best value for money. With its affordable price, instant heating feature, and premium warranty, it's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The AO Smith Storage SDS-25 geyser stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its superior build quality, advanced safety features, and elegant design, it offers the best combination of performance and reliability.

How to find the perfect best selling geyser:

Discovering the best-selling geyser involves considering your hot water needs and the geyser's specifications. Start by determining the capacity required for your household. Look for reputable brands known for energy efficiency and durability, like Bajaj, AO Smith, or Havells. Check for features like rapid heating, thermostat controls, and anti-corrosion protection. Review customer feedback and expert reviews to gauge performance and reliability. Consider safety features, installation requirements, and after-sales service. Prioritize a geyser that aligns with your usage, offers safety measures, and has positive user testimonials, ensuring a reliable purchase of the best-selling geyser.

FAQs on best selling geyser

The energy rating of the geyser determines its energy efficiency. Higher star ratings indicate better energy efficiency, resulting in lower electricity consumption.
The warranty period varies for each geyser. It's important to consider the warranty coverage for the tank, heating element, and other components.
The material used in the geyser, such as stainless steel, glass-lined tank, or anti-rust coating, determines its durability and resistance to corrosion.
The capacity of the geyser determines its suitability for large families. Higher capacity geysers are ideal for households with more members.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Geyser Stories