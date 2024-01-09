Best selling geysers in India: Buying guide for top 10 water heaters

When it comes to choosing the best water heater for your home, there are a lot of options to consider. From storage geysers to instant water heaters, the market is filled with a variety of choices. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the 10 best selling geysers in India for 2022. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, fast heating, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect geyser for your home.
1. Racold Buono Pro 15 Litres
The Racold Buono Pro 15 Litres geyser is a stylish and efficient water heater. With its compact design, it fits perfectly in any bathroom. It comes with a high-quality thermostat for precise temperature control and a durable heating element for long-lasting performance.
Specifications of Racold Buono Pro 15 Litres
- Capacity: 15 litres
- Type: Storage Geyser
- Energy Rating: 5-star
- Material: Stainless Steel
- Warranty: 2 years
2. AO Smith Storage SDS-25
The AO Smith Storage SDS-25 geyser is a reliable and high-performance water heater. It comes with advanced features such as Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, temperature control knob, and a thermal cutout for safety. With its elegant design and superior build quality, it's an excellent choice for any home.
Specifications of AO Smith Storage SDS-25
- Capacity: 25 litres
- Type: Storage Geyser
- Energy Rating: 5-star
- Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank
- Warranty: 7 years
3. Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant
The Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant geyser is a powerful and fast-heating water heater. With its instant heating technology and compact size, it's perfect for small bathrooms and kitchens. It comes with a shock-proof ABS body and a high-quality copper heating element for durability.
Specifications of Anchor Panasonic Lugano Instant
- Capacity: 3 litres
- Type: Instant Geyser
- Energy Rating: 4-star
- Material: ABS Body, Copper Heating Element
- Warranty: 2 years
4. Hindware Atlantic Xceed Instant Heater
The Hindware Atlantic Xceed Instant Heater is a high-performance and energy-efficient water heater. With its rapid heating technology and multiple safety features, it provides hot water in no time. The anti-rust coating and durable build make it a reliable choice for any home.
Specifications of Hindware Atlantic Xceed Instant Heater
- Capacity: 3 litres
- Type: Instant Geyser
- Energy Rating: 5-star
- Material: Anti-rust Coating, High-quality Plastic
- Warranty: 5 years
5. ACTIVA Instant Special Premium
The ACTIVA Instant Special Premium geyser is an affordable and efficient water heater. With its instant heating feature and premium warranty, it's a great value for money. The sleek design and durable construction make it a popular choice for many households.
Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Special Premium
- Capacity: 3 litres
- Type: Instant Geyser
- Energy Rating: 4-star
- Material: ABS Body, Copper Heating Element
- Warranty: 3 years
6. Longway Installation Automatic
The Longway Installation Automatic geyser is a versatile and easy-to-install water heater. With its automatic temperature control and anti-rust coating, it's a low-maintenance and reliable choice for any home. The multiple safety features and durable build make it a top contender in its category.
Specifications:
- Capacity: 15 litres
- Type: Storage Geyser
- Energy Rating: 4-star
- Material: Anti-rust Coating, High-quality Plastic
- Warranty: 4 years
7. Racold Andris Slim Storage Heater
The Racold Andris Slim Storage Heater is a sleek and space-saving water heater. With its slim design and high-efficiency insulation, it's perfect for modern bathrooms. The durable build and advanced safety features make it a reliable choice for any household.
Specifications of
- Capacity: 25 litres
- Type: Storage Geyser
- Energy Rating: 5-star
- Material: High-efficiency Insulation
- Warranty: 3 years
8. DIGISMART Instant Special Coating
The DIGISMART Instant Special Coating geyser is a high-performance and energy-efficient water heater. With its special coating and instant heating technology, it provides hot water in no time. The durable build and premium warranty make it a top choice for any household.
Specifications
- Capacity: 3 litres
- Type: Instant Geyser
- Energy Rating: 5-star
- Material: Special Coating, High-quality Plastic
- Warranty: 5 years
9. AO Smith HSE-SHS 25 Litre Heater
The AO Smith HSE-SHS 25 Litre Heater is a high-capacity and energy-efficient water heater. With its advanced heating technology and superior build quality, it provides hot water for large families. The durable construction and premium warranty make it a top performer in its category.
Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS 25 Litre Heater
- Capacity: 25 litres
- Type: Storage Geyser
- Energy Rating: 5-star
- Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank
- Warranty: 7 years
10. Hindware Atlantic Xceed Storage Heater
The Hindware Atlantic Xceed Storage Heater is a reliable and high-performance water heater. With its rapid heating technology and multiple safety features, it provides hot water in no time. The anti-rust coating and durable build make it a top choice for any household.
Specifications of Hindware Atlantic Xceed Storage Heater
- Capacity: 15 litres
- Type: Storage Geyser
- Energy Rating: 5-star
- Material: Anti-rust Coating, High-quality Plastic
- Warranty: 5 years
Best value for money:
Among the products listed, the ACTIVA Instant Special Premium geyser offers the best value for money. With its affordable price, instant heating feature, and premium warranty, it's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Best overall product:
The AO Smith Storage SDS-25 geyser stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its superior build quality, advanced safety features, and elegant design, it offers the best combination of performance and reliability.
How to find the perfect best selling geyser:
Discovering the best-selling geyser involves considering your hot water needs and the geyser's specifications. Start by determining the capacity required for your household. Look for reputable brands known for energy efficiency and durability, like Bajaj, AO Smith, or Havells. Check for features like rapid heating, thermostat controls, and anti-corrosion protection. Review customer feedback and expert reviews to gauge performance and reliability. Consider safety features, installation requirements, and after-sales service. Prioritize a geyser that aligns with your usage, offers safety measures, and has positive user testimonials, ensuring a reliable purchase of the best-selling geyser.