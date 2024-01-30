Best 85-inch TVs for smart viewing experience: Compare top 7 models
Discover an immersive viewing experience with the best 85-inch TVs, offering expansive screens and stunning visuals. Ideal for home entertainment enthusiasts, these TVs deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience with crystal-clear resolution. Read More
If you're looking for an immersive viewing experience, an 85 inch LED TV is an excellent choice. With the latest technology and stunning picture quality, these TVs offer an unparalleled cinematic experience right in your living room. In this article, we'll compare the top 85 inch LED TVs available on the market to help you make an informed decision for your home entertainment setup. From Hisense to Sony, Samsung, and TCL, we'll explore the features, pros, and cons of each TV to help you find the perfect one for your needs.
1. Hisense 85U7K 85 Inch Ultra HD Smart TV
The Hisense 85U7K is a stunning 85 inch Ultra HD Smart TV that delivers exceptional picture quality with local dimming and Dolby Vision HDR. With a sleek design and built-in Google Assistant, this TV offers a seamless viewing experience.
Pros
Exceptional picture quality
Sleek design
Built-in Google Assistant
Cons
Higher price point
2. Sony Bravia KD-85X80L 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
The Sony Bravia KD-85X80L is a top-rated 85 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with stunning visuals and powerful sound. With Google TV and hands-free voice search, this TV offers a seamless entertainment experience.
The TCL 85P745 is a feature-packed 85 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV that offers stunning visuals and immersive sound. With Google TV and hands-free voice control, this TV delivers a seamless entertainment experience.
Pros
Feature-packed
Immersive sound
Google TV with voice control
Cons
Slightly bulkier design
4. Samsung Smart QA85QN800AKXXL 85 Inch Neo QLED 8K TV
The Samsung Smart QA85QN800AKXXL is a premium 85 inch Neo QLED 8K TV with breathtaking visuals and immersive audio. With Quantum Matrix Technology and Object Tracking Sound, this TV offers a truly cinematic experience.
Pros
Breathtaking visuals
Immersive audio
Premium design
Cons
Higher price due to 8K technology
5. 85QV Jetplane 85 Inch Masterpiece Ultra HD Smart TV
The 85QV Jetplane is a masterpiece 85 inch Ultra HD Smart TV with exceptional picture quality and immersive audio. With a sleek design and advanced connectivity options, this TV is perfect for home entertainment.
Pros
Exceptional picture quality
Immersive audio
Sleek design
Cons
Limited availability
6. Sony Bravia XR-85X95L 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
The Sony Bravia XR-85X95L is a high-end 85 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with stunning visuals and advanced audio technology. With XR Triluminos Pro and Acoustic Multi-Audio, this TV offers a truly immersive viewing experience.
7. 85QPX Armani 85 Inch Masterpiece Android Smart TV
The 85QPX Armani is a masterpiece 85 inch Android Smart TV with exceptional picture quality and advanced smart features. With a sleek design and built-in Google Assistant, this TV offers a seamless entertainment experience.
Pros
Exceptional picture quality
Advanced smart features
Sleek design
Cons
Limited availability
Comparison Table
Product Name
Resolution
Display Technology
Smart Features
Hisense 85U7K
4K Ultra HD
Local Dimming
Built-in Google Assistant
Sony Bravia KD-85X80L
4K Ultra HD
TRILUMINOS PRO display
Google TV with hands-free voice search
TCL 85P745
4K UHD
Local Dimming
Google TV with hands-free voice control
Samsung Smart QA85QN800AKXXL
8K
Quantum Matrix Technology
Object Tracking Sound
85QV Jetplane
Ultra HD
Local Dimming
Advanced connectivity options
Sony Bravia XR-85X95L
4K Ultra HD
XR Triluminos Pro display
Google TV with hands-free voice search
85QPX Armani
Ultra HD
Local Dimming
Built-in Google Assistant
Best value for money:
The TCL 85P745 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV offers the best value for money with its feature-packed design, stunning visuals, and immersive sound. It's a great choice for those looking for a high-quality TV at a reasonable price.
Best overall product:
The Samsung Smart QA85QN800AKXXL 85 Inch Neo QLED 8K TV stands out as the best overall product in this category with its breathtaking visuals, immersive audio, and premium design. It's the ultimate choice for a truly cinematic viewing experience.
How to find the perfect 85 inch LED TV:
To find the perfect 85-inch LED TV, consider key factors. Assess the display technology, such as OLED or QLED, for superior visuals. Check resolution and HDR capabilities for enhanced clarity. Evaluate smart features and connectivity options for a seamless user experience. Consider brand reputation and read user reviews for reliability. Compare prices across reputable sellers and ensure the TV fits your space. With a comprehensive evaluation, you can find the perfect 85-inch LED TV that meets your entertainment needs.
FAQs on 85 inch LED TV
The price of 85 inch LED TVs can range from ₹200000 to ₹500000 depending on the brand, features, and technology.
Yes, 85 inch LED TVs offer exceptional picture quality with high resolution and advanced display technologies.
When choosing an 85 inch LED TV, look for features such as high resolution, HDR technology, advanced audio, and smart TV capabilities.
Yes, there are new releases in the 85 inch LED TV category, offering the latest technology and innovative features for an enhanced viewing experience.
