Best 85-inch TVs for smart viewing experience: Compare top 7 models

Summary: Discover an immersive viewing experience with the best 85-inch TVs, offering expansive screens and stunning visuals. Ideal for home entertainment enthusiasts, these TVs deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience with crystal-clear resolution. Read More Read Less

If you're looking for an immersive viewing experience, an 85 inch LED TV is an excellent choice. With the latest technology and stunning picture quality, these TVs offer an unparalleled cinematic experience right in your living room. In this article, we'll compare the top 85 inch LED TVs available on the market to help you make an informed decision for your home entertainment setup. From Hisense to Sony, Samsung, and TCL, we'll explore the features, pros, and cons of each TV to help you find the perfect one for your needs.

1. Hisense 85U7K 85 Inch Ultra HD Smart TV

The Hisense 85U7K is a stunning 85 inch Ultra HD Smart TV that delivers exceptional picture quality with local dimming and Dolby Vision HDR. With a sleek design and built-in Google Assistant, this TV offers a seamless viewing experience.

Pros Exceptional picture quality

Sleek design

Built-in Google Assistant Cons Higher price point

2. Sony Bravia KD-85X80L 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The Sony Bravia KD-85X80L is a top-rated 85 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with stunning visuals and powerful sound. With Google TV and hands-free voice search, this TV offers a seamless entertainment experience.

Pros Stunning visuals

Powerful sound

Google TV with voice search Cons May be expensive for some

Also read: Top 10 brands LED TV price guide 3. TCL 85P745 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The TCL 85P745 is a feature-packed 85 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV that offers stunning visuals and immersive sound. With Google TV and hands-free voice control, this TV delivers a seamless entertainment experience.

Pros Feature-packed

Immersive sound

Google TV with voice control Cons Slightly bulkier design

4. Samsung Smart QA85QN800AKXXL 85 Inch Neo QLED 8K TV

The Samsung Smart QA85QN800AKXXL is a premium 85 inch Neo QLED 8K TV with breathtaking visuals and immersive audio. With Quantum Matrix Technology and Object Tracking Sound, this TV offers a truly cinematic experience.

Pros Breathtaking visuals

Immersive audio

Premium design Cons Higher price due to 8K technology

5. 85QV Jetplane 85 Inch Masterpiece Ultra HD Smart TV

The 85QV Jetplane is a masterpiece 85 inch Ultra HD Smart TV with exceptional picture quality and immersive audio. With a sleek design and advanced connectivity options, this TV is perfect for home entertainment.

Pros Exceptional picture quality

Immersive audio

Sleek design Cons Limited availability

6. Sony Bravia XR-85X95L 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The Sony Bravia XR-85X95L is a high-end 85 inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with stunning visuals and advanced audio technology. With XR Triluminos Pro and Acoustic Multi-Audio, this TV offers a truly immersive viewing experience.

Pros Stunning visuals

Advanced audio technology

Google TV with voice search Cons Higher price point

Also read: Enhance your entertainment with 65-inch smart LED TV: Buying guide 7. 85QPX Armani 85 Inch Masterpiece Android Smart TV

The 85QPX Armani is a masterpiece 85 inch Android Smart TV with exceptional picture quality and advanced smart features. With a sleek design and built-in Google Assistant, this TV offers a seamless entertainment experience.

Pros Exceptional picture quality

Advanced smart features

Sleek design Cons Limited availability

Comparison Table

Product Name Resolution Display Technology Smart Features Hisense 85U7K 4K Ultra HD Local Dimming Built-in Google Assistant Sony Bravia KD-85X80L 4K Ultra HD TRILUMINOS PRO display Google TV with hands-free voice search TCL 85P745 4K UHD Local Dimming Google TV with hands-free voice control Samsung Smart QA85QN800AKXXL 8K Quantum Matrix Technology Object Tracking Sound 85QV Jetplane Ultra HD Local Dimming Advanced connectivity options Sony Bravia XR-85X95L 4K Ultra HD XR Triluminos Pro display Google TV with hands-free voice search 85QPX Armani Ultra HD Local Dimming Built-in Google Assistant

Best value for money: The TCL 85P745 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV offers the best value for money with its feature-packed design, stunning visuals, and immersive sound. It's a great choice for those looking for a high-quality TV at a reasonable price.

Best overall product: The Samsung Smart QA85QN800AKXXL 85 Inch Neo QLED 8K TV stands out as the best overall product in this category with its breathtaking visuals, immersive audio, and premium design. It's the ultimate choice for a truly cinematic viewing experience.

How to find the perfect 85 inch LED TV: To find the perfect 85-inch LED TV, consider key factors. Assess the display technology, such as OLED or QLED, for superior visuals. Check resolution and HDR capabilities for enhanced clarity. Evaluate smart features and connectivity options for a seamless user experience. Consider brand reputation and read user reviews for reliability. Compare prices across reputable sellers and ensure the TV fits your space. With a comprehensive evaluation, you can find the perfect 85-inch LED TV that meets your entertainment needs.

FAQs on 85 inch LED TV What is the price range of 85 inch LED TVs? The price of 85 inch LED TVs can range from ₹ 200000 to ₹ 500000 depending on the brand, features, and technology. Do 85 inch LED TVs offer good picture quality? Yes, 85 inch LED TVs offer exceptional picture quality with high resolution and advanced display technologies. What are the key features to look for in an 85 inch LED TV? When choosing an 85 inch LED TV, look for features such as high resolution, HDR technology, advanced audio, and smart TV capabilities. Are there any new releases in the 85 inch LED TV category? Yes, there are new releases in the 85 inch LED TV category, offering the latest technology and innovative features for an enhanced viewing experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

