10 best 7kg Samsung washing machines to experience excellence in every wash

Published on Dec 22, 2023 10:19 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Are you in the market for a new washing machine and considering a 7kg Samsung model? You're in luck! We've compiled a list of the top 10 best 7kg Samsung washing machines available on Amazon. Whether you're looking for a fully automatic, inverter technology, or eco bubble washing machine, we've got you covered. Find the best washing machine that suits your needs and budget.

1. Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine is equipped with the latest inverter technology for efficient and powerful washing. Its 7kg capacity makes it perfect for small to medium-sized households. The machine also features a digital inverter motor for long-lasting performance and minimal noise.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine:

  • Fully automatic
  • Inverter technology
  • 7kg capacity
  • Digital inverter motor
  • Low noise operation

Pros

  • Efficient washing
  • Long-lasting performance
  • Low noise operation

Cons

  • Higher price point
Our Pick cellpic

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray)

2. Samsung Fully Automatic Imperial Washing Machine

The Samsung Fully Automatic Imperial Washing Machine offers a 7kg capacity and a range of wash programs to suit your laundry needs. With a sleek and modern design, this washing machine is both stylish and functional. It also features a powerful motor for efficient cleaning.

Specifications of Samsung Fully Automatic Imperial Washing Machine:

  • Fully automatic
  • 7kg capacity
  • Multiple wash programs
  • Sleek design
  • Powerful motor

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Efficient cleaning

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver, Diamond drum)

3. Samsung Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The Samsung Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine is equipped with cutting-edge control features for a customized washing experience. Its 7kg capacity and inverter technology ensure powerful and efficient cleaning. The machine also features a hygiene steam cycle for deep cleaning. Upgrade your laundry game with this best 7kg Samsung washing machine.

Specifications of Samsung Control Fully Automatic Washing Machine:

  • Fully automatic
  • 7kg capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Hygiene steam cycle
  • Customized control features

Pros

  • Customized washing experience
  • Deep cleaning with hygiene steam cycle

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)

4. Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully Automatic Washing Machine is designed for powerful and hygienic cleaning. With a 7kg capacity and eco-bubble technology, it delivers efficient washing while being gentle on fabrics. The machine also features a self-cleaning cycle for hassle-free maintenance.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully Automatic Washing Machine:

  • Fully automatic
  • 7kg capacity
  • Ecobubble technology
  • Hygiene steam cycle
  • Self-cleaning cycle

Pros

  • Efficient and gentle washing
  • Hygienic cleaning
  • Self-cleaning cycle

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T4020EE1TL, Hygiene Steam, White)

5. Samsung Fully Automatic Ecobubble Washing Machine

The Samsung Fully Automatic Ecobubble Washing Machine features advanced eco-bubble technology for efficient and eco-friendly washing. Its 7kg capacity and quick wash program make it ideal for busy households. The machine also offers a range of smart control features for added convenience.

Specifications of Samsung Fully Automatic Ecobubble Washing Machine:

  • Fully automatic
  • 7kg capacity
  • Ecobubble technology
  • Quick wash program
  • Smart control features

Pros

  • Efficient and eco-friendly washing
  • Quick wash program
  • Smart control features

Cons

  • Slightly longer wash cycles
cellpic

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology with Super Speed, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4545BGTL, Light Gray)

6. Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Ecobubble Washing Machine

The Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Ecobubble Washing Machine combines inverter technology with ecobubble for powerful and efficient washing. With a 7kg capacity and a range of wash programs, it offers versatility and convenience. The machine also features a digital inverter motor for long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Ecobubble Washing Machine:

  • Fully automatic
  • 7kg capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Ecobubble technology
  • Digital inverter motor

Pros

  • Powerful and efficient washing
  • Versatile wash programs
  • Long-lasting performance

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4582BYTL, Hygiene Steam, Lavender Gray)

7. Samsung Automatic Washing Machine Versailles

The Samsung Automatic Washing Machine Versailles offers a 7kg capacity and a range of wash programs for versatile cleaning. Its modern design and innovative features make it a standout choice for any household. The machine also features a self-cleaning cycle for hassle-free maintenance.

Specifications of :

  • Fully automatic
  • 7kg capacity
  • Multiple wash programs
  • Modern design
  • Self-cleaning cycle

Pros

  • Versatile cleaning
  • Modern design
  • Self-cleaning cycle

Cons

  • Limited color options
cellpic

Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70BG4545BDTL Versailles Gray, Ecobubble)

8. Samsung Fully Automatic Loading Washing Machine

The Samsung Fully Automatic Loading Washing Machine features a 7kg capacity and a range of smart control features for a customized washing experience. With its sleek design and efficient cleaning, it's a top choice for any household. The machine also offers a quick wash program for added convenience.

Specifications of Samsung Fully Automatic Loading Washing Machine:

  • Fully automatic
  • 7kg capacity
  • Smart control features
  • Sleek design
  • Quick wash program

Pros

  • Customized washing experience
  • Sleek design
  • Efficient cleaning

Cons

  • Slightly longer wash cycles
cellpic

Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Appliance (WW70T502DAW1TL, White)

9. Samsung Fully Automatic Wobble Washing Machine

The Samsung Fully Automatic Wobble Washing Machine offers a 7kg capacity and wobble technology for gentle yet powerful cleaning. Its innovative design and efficient cleaning make it a top choice for any household. The machine also features a quick wash program for added convenience.

Specifications of Samsung Fully Automatic Wobble Washing Machine:

  • Fully automatic
  • 7kg capacity
  • Wobble technology
  • Gentle yet powerful cleaning
  • Quick wash program

Pros

  • Efficient cleaning
  • Gentle on fabrics
  • Quick wash program

Cons

  • Slightly longer wash cycles
cellpic

Samsung 7.0 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (WA70A4022FS/TL, Imperial Silver, Wobble technology)

₹ 23,000 21% off

10. Samsung Digital Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The Samsung Digital Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine is equipped with digital inverter technology for efficient and powerful washing. With a 7kg capacity and a range of wash programs, it offers versatility and convenience. The machine also features a self-cleaning cycle for hassle-free maintenance.

Specifications of Samsung Digital Inverter Fully Automatic Washing Machine:

  • Fully automatic
  • 7kg capacity
  • Digital inverter technology
  • Multiple wash programs
  • Self-cleaning cycle

Pros

  • Efficient and powerful washing
  • Versatile wash programs
  • Self-cleaning cycle

Cons

  • Higher price point
cellpic

Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance (WW70T4020CX1TL Inox, In-Built Heater)

₹ 43,700 15% off

Comparison Table

Product NameInverter TechnologyHygiene Steam CycleEcobubble Technology
Samsung InverterYesNoNo
Samsung ImperialNoNoNo
Samsung ControlYesYesNo
Samsung HygieneYesYesNo
Samsung EcobubbleNoNoYes
Samsung Inverter EcobubbleYesNoYes
Samsung VersaillesNoNoNo
Samsung LoadingNoNoNo
Samsung WobbleNoNoNo
Samsung Digital InverterYesNoNo

Best value for money:

The Samsung Inverter Hygiene Fully Automatic Washing Machine offers the best value for money, combining powerful cleaning with hygienic features and long-lasting performance. It's a top choice for those looking for a reliable and efficient washing machine at a reasonable price.

Best overall product:

The Samsung Inverter Fully Automatic Ecobubble Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product in the category, offering powerful and efficient washing with versatile wash programs and long-lasting performance. It's the ideal choice for those seeking top-notch features and performance in a washing machine.

How to find the perfect 7kg Samsung washing machine?

FAQs on 7kg samsung washing machine

The price of Samsung 7kg washing machines typically ranges from INR 22,000 to INR 32,000, depending on the model and features.
No, not all Samsung 7kg washing machines come with inverter technology. Some models feature inverter technology for efficient and powerful washing.
Yes, Samsung 7kg washing machines are ideal for small to medium-sized households, offering a good balance of capacity and efficiency.
