Best 1.5 ton split ACs for your home in 2024: Top 10 picks to consider

Summary: Best 1.5-ton split ACs offer powerful cooling, energy efficiency and advanced features. Brands like Daikin, LG, Godrej, Panasonic and Blue Star lead the market, ensuring optimal comfort for larger spaces. Read More Read Less

When it comes to beating the heat during the scorching summer months, a reliable air conditioner is a must-have. With a plethora of options available in the market, choosing the best 1.5 ton split AC can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 products that offer superior cooling performance, energy efficiency, and advanced features. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a premium model with smart technology, our comprehensive guide has something for everyone.

1. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q19JNYE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q19JNYE is a top-of-the-line 1.5 ton split AC that offers powerful cooling performance and advanced features. With its convertible cooling technology and anti-virus protection, this AC is designed to provide a comfortable and healthy indoor environment. The dual inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency, while the 4-in-1 convertible cooling feature allows you to customize the cooling settings according to your needs.

Pros Powerful cooling performance

Energy-efficient operation

Advanced anti-virus protection Cons Relatively higher price point

2. Daikin Inverter Display Technology MTKL50U

The Daikin Inverter Display Technology MTKL50U is a high-performance 1.5 ton split AC that boasts innovative features and superior cooling capacity. Equipped with inverter technology and intelligent airflow, this AC delivers efficient and uniform cooling throughout the room. The built-in display technology provides real-time insights into energy consumption and cooling performance, allowing you to optimize the settings for maximum comfort.

Pros Intelligent cooling features

Real-time energy consumption display

Uniform cooling performance Cons Limited availability in certain regions

Also read: Efficient cooling with Voltas 1.5 ton split AC: Top 10 picks 3. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q18TNXE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q18TNXE is a premium 1.5 ton split AC that combines superior cooling performance with advanced air purification features. With its 4-in-1 convertible cooling technology and anti-virus protection, this AC ensures a healthy and comfortable indoor environment. The dual inverter compressor delivers energy-efficient operation, while the built-in air purifier removes harmful particles and allergens from the air.

Pros Superior air purification

Convertible cooling options

Energy-efficient compressor Cons Higher initial investment for advanced features

4. Daikin Inverter Copper Filter MTKM50U

The Daikin Inverter Copper Filter MTKM50U is a reliable 1.5 ton split AC that offers efficient cooling performance and durable construction. The inverter technology ensures energy-saving operation, while the copper filter enhances heat exchange for faster and effective cooling. With its silent operation and low maintenance requirements, this AC is a perfect choice for long-term use.

Pros Durable copper filter

Energy-efficient inverter technology

Low noise levels Cons Limited availability in certain regions

5. Godrej Inverter Split 18TTC3 WWA White

The Godrej Inverter Split 18TTC3 WWA White is a budget-friendly 1.5 ton split AC that offers efficient cooling and essential features for everyday use. With its inverter compressor and adjustable cooling settings, this AC provides energy-saving operation and customizable comfort. The built-in dehumidifier and dust filter ensure clean and healthy air quality, making it an ideal choice for residential spaces.

Pros Budget-friendly option

Energy-saving inverter compressor

Built-in dehumidifier for air quality Cons Limited advanced features compared to premium models

6. Cruise Inverter Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W183 Dehumidifier

The Cruise Inverter Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W183 Dehumidifier is a feature-packed 1.5 ton split AC that offers exceptional cooling performance and advanced air filtration. Equipped with inverter technology and dehumidification mode, this AC ensures efficient and comfortable cooling in any weather condition. The multi-stage air filtration system removes dust, allergens, and odors from the air, creating a healthy and refreshing indoor environment.

Pros Advanced air filtration system

Efficient dehumidification mode

Energy-saving features Cons Relatively higher price point for advanced features

7. Godrej Convertible 1.5T 18IINV5R32 WWA

The Godrej Convertible 1.5T 18IINV5R32 WWA is a versatile 1.5 ton split AC that offers customizable cooling options and energy-efficient operation. With its convertible cooling technology and inverter compressor, this AC allows you to adjust the cooling capacity based on your specific requirements. The built-in dust filter and anti-bacterial coating ensure clean and healthy air circulation, making it an ideal choice for modern homes.

Pros Customizable cooling options

Energy-efficient inverter compressor

Clean air circulation features Cons Limited availability in certain regions

Also read: Best split ACs in India: Top 10 options that can help you beat the heat 8. Panasonic Convertible additional Purification CU-SU18YKYWT

The Panasonic Convertible additional Purification CU-SU18YKYWT is a premium 1.5 ton split AC that offers advanced cooling performance and comprehensive air purification. With its convertible cooling technology and additional air purification features, this AC ensures a healthy and comfortable indoor environment. The inverter compressor delivers energy-efficient operation, while the built-in dust filter and deodorizing features remove harmful particles and odors from the air.

Pros Comprehensive air purification

Energy-efficient operation

Convertible cooling options Cons Higher initial investment for advanced features

9. Blue Star Inverter Convertible IA318FNU

The Blue Star Inverter Convertible IA318FNU is a reliable 1.5 ton split AC that offers advanced cooling performance and energy-efficient operation. Equipped with inverter technology and convertible cooling options, this AC provides customizable comfort and superior cooling capacity. The built-in dust filter and dehumidification mode ensure clean and healthy air circulation, making it an ideal choice for residential and commercial spaces.

Pros Customizable comfort options

Energy-efficient operation

Clean and healthy air circulation Cons Limited availability in certain regions

10. Voltas Adjustable 183V Vectra Prism

The Voltas Adjustable 183V Vectra Prism is a sleek and efficient 1.5 ton split AC that offers reliable cooling performance and modern design. With its adjustable cooling settings and energy-efficient operation, this AC provides customizable comfort and cost-effective cooling. The built-in dust filter and dehumidifier ensure clean and healthy air circulation, making it an ideal choice for modern living spaces.

Pros Sleek and modern design

Customizable comfort options

Cost-effective cooling Cons Limited availability in certain regions

Comparison Table

Product Name / Feature Type Convertible Cooling Energy-efficient Inverter Technology Advanced Air Purification LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q19JNYE Yes Yes Yes Daikin Inverter Display Technology MTKL50U Yes Yes No LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q18TNXE Yes Yes Yes Daikin Inverter Copper Filter MTKM50U No Yes No Godrej Inverter Split 18TTC3 WWA White No Yes No Cruise Inverter Filtration CWCVBG-VQ1W183 Dehumidifier No Yes Yes Godrej Convertible 1.5T 18IINV5R32 WWA Yes Yes Yes Panasonic Convertible additional Purification CU-SU18YKYWT Yes Yes Yes Blue Star Inverter Convertible IA318FNU Yes Yes No Voltas Adjustable 183V Vectra Prism No Yes No

Best value for money: The Godrej Inverter Split 18TTC3 WWA White stands out as the best value for money, offering energy-efficient operation, adjustable cooling settings, and essential features at a budget-friendly price.

Best overall product: The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q19JNYE takes the lead as the best overall product, with its powerful cooling performance, energy-efficient inverter technology, and advanced air purification features.

How to find the perfect best 1.5 ton split AC: Discovering the best 1.5-ton split AC involves evaluating factors like energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and additional features. Consider reputable brands such as Daikin, LG, and Blue Star. Read customer reviews, compare prices across platforms, and assess warranty options to make an informed decision for efficient and reliable cooling.

FAQs on best 1.5 ton split AC Which 1.5 ton split AC offers the best value for money? The Godrej Inverter Split 18TTC3 WWA White stands out as the best value for money, offering energy-efficient operation, adjustable cooling settings, and essential features at a budget-friendly price. What are the top features to consider when choosing a 1.5 ton split AC? Convertible cooling technology, energy-saving inverter technology, and advanced air purification are crucial features to consider for optimal performance and comfort. Are these 1.5 ton split ACs suitable for large living spaces? Yes, the 1.5 ton capacity is ideal for cooling large rooms and living spaces, offering efficient and uniform cooling throughout the area. Do these 1.5 ton split ACs come with a warranty? Yes, all products listed come with a manufacturer's warranty, ensuring peace of mind and reliable after-sales support.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

