Best 1.5 ton LG ACs with anti-virus protection in India: 9 noteworthy options
Last Published on Feb 05, 2024 20:23 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Follow us:
Share Via
Summary:
Best LG 1.5-ton ACs with anti-virus protection offer superior cooling, energy efficiency and a healthier environment. Experience superior comfort with cutting-edge technology and reliable air purification for added safety. Read More
When it comes to choosing an air conditioner that offers both cooling and anti-virus protection, LG is a prominent brand in India. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 1.5 ton LG ACs with anti-virus protection available on Amazon. We have compared their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. From energy efficiency to cooling capacity, each product has been carefully analyzed to provide you with the best options available in the market. Read on to find the perfect LG AC for your home.
1. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q19BNZE
The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q19BNZE is a powerful 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with dual inverter compressor technology and offers superior cooling performance. The anti-virus protection ensures a healthy and clean environment for your family.
Pros
Energy efficient
Powerful cooling
Clean and healthy air
Cons
Relatively expensive
May require professional installation
2. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q19YNZE
The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q19YNZE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with a HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor ensures efficient cooling performance.
3. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q19JNYE
The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q19JNYE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with an HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor technology ensures efficient and quiet operation.
Pros
Energy efficient
Quiet operation
Clean and fresh air
Cons
Slightly expensive
May require periodic maintenance
4. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q18TNXE
The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q18TNXE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with an HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor technology ensures efficient and powerful cooling performance.
Pros
Energy efficient
Powerful cooling
Durable build
Cons
May require professional installation
Slightly bulky design
5. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q18JNXE3
The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q18JNXE3 is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with an HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor technology ensures efficient and quiet operation.
Pros
Energy efficient
Quiet operation
Clean and fresh air
Cons
Slightly expensive
May require periodic maintenance
6. LG 1.5 Star Split Inverter
The LG 1.5 Star Split Inverter AC is a powerful and energy-efficient option for cooling your space. It comes with a 1.5-star energy rating and offers a dual inverter compressor for efficient cooling performance. The anti-virus protection ensures clean and healthy air indoors.
Pros
Energy efficient
Powerful cooling
Clean and healthy air
Cons
May be slightly noisy
Requires occasional filter cleaning
7. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q18KNYE
The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q18KNYE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with a HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor ensures efficient cooling performance.
8. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q20HWZE
The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q20HWZE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with an HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor technology ensures efficient and quiet operation.
Pros
Energy efficient
Quiet operation
Clean and fresh air
Cons
Slightly expensive
May require periodic maintenance
9. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-H18VNXE
The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-H18VNXE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with an HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor technology ensures efficient and powerful cooling performance.
Pros
Energy efficient
Powerful cooling
Durable build
Cons
May be slightly noisy
Requires occasional filter cleaning
Comparison Table
5-star energy rating
Dual inverter compressor technology
Convertible cooling options
HD filter for clean air
Others
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q19BNZE
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Ocean Black Fin
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q19YNZE
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Stabilizer-free operation
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q19JNYE
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Energy saving mode
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q18TNXE
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
100% copper with ocean black protection
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q18JNXE3
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Stabilizer-free operation
LG 1.5 Star Split Inverter
Yes
Yes
No
No
Ocean Black Fin
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q18KNYE
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Stabilizer-free operation
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q20HWZE
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Energy saving mode
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-H18VNXE
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
100% copper with ocean black protection
Best value for money:
The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q19YNZE is the best value for money. It offers a 5-star energy rating, convertible cooling options, and a HD filter for clean and fresh air. The stabilizer-free operation makes it a cost-effective and efficient choice for your home.
Best overall product:
The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q19BNZE is the best overall product in this category. With a 5-star energy rating, dual inverter compressor technology, and anti-virus protection, it offers superior cooling performance and ensures a healthy environment for your family.
How to find the best 1.5 ton LG AC:
Discovering the best 1.5-ton LG AC involves evaluating cooling efficiency, features, and energy ratings. Explore LG's range, considering inverter technology, filters, and smart functionalities. Read user reviews, compare prices, and ensure compatibility with your space for a reliable and energy-efficient cooling solution that suits your specific needs.
FAQs on best 1.5 ton LG AC
All the listed ACs have a 5-star energy rating, ensuring energy efficiency and cost savings.
While professional installation is recommended, some models can be easily installed with the help of a user manual.
The filters should be cleaned every 2-3 months to ensure efficient and clean air circulation.
Yes, all the listed ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more