Best 1.5 ton LG ACs with anti-virus protection in India: 9 noteworthy options

Last Published on Feb 05, 2024 20:23 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Summary:

Best LG 1.5-ton ACs with anti-virus protection offer superior cooling, energy efficiency and a healthier environment. Experience superior comfort with cutting-edge technology and reliable air purification for added safety. Read More

When it comes to choosing an air conditioner that offers both cooling and anti-virus protection, LG is a prominent brand in India. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 1.5 ton LG ACs with anti-virus protection available on Amazon. We have compared their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. From energy efficiency to cooling capacity, each product has been carefully analyzed to provide you with the best options available in the market. Read on to find the perfect LG AC for your home.

1. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q19BNZE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q19BNZE is a powerful 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with dual inverter compressor technology and offers superior cooling performance. The anti-virus protection ensures a healthy and clean environment for your family.

Pros

  • Energy efficient
  • Powerful cooling
  • Clean and healthy air

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • May require professional installation

2. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q19YNZE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q19YNZE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with a HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor ensures efficient cooling performance.

Pros

  • Energy efficient
  • Convertible cooling options
  • Clean and fresh air

Cons

  • May be slightly noisy
  • Requires occasional filter cleaning

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q19JNYE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with an HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor technology ensures efficient and quiet operation.

Pros

  • Energy efficient
  • Quiet operation
  • Clean and fresh air

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
  • May require periodic maintenance

4. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q18TNXE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q18TNXE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with an HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor technology ensures efficient and powerful cooling performance.

Pros

  • Energy efficient
  • Powerful cooling
  • Durable build

Cons

  • May require professional installation
  • Slightly bulky design

5. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q18JNXE3

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q18JNXE3 is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with an HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor technology ensures efficient and quiet operation.

Pros

  • Energy efficient
  • Quiet operation
  • Clean and fresh air

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
  • May require periodic maintenance

6. LG 1.5 Star Split Inverter

The LG 1.5 Star Split Inverter AC is a powerful and energy-efficient option for cooling your space. It comes with a 1.5-star energy rating and offers a dual inverter compressor for efficient cooling performance. The anti-virus protection ensures clean and healthy air indoors.

Pros

  • Energy efficient
  • Powerful cooling
  • Clean and healthy air

Cons

  • May be slightly noisy
  • Requires occasional filter cleaning

7. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q18KNYE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q18KNYE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with a HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor ensures efficient cooling performance.

Pros

  • Energy efficient
  • Convertible cooling options
  • Clean and fresh air

Cons

  • May be slightly noisy
  • Requires occasional filter cleaning

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q20HWZE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with an HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor technology ensures efficient and quiet operation.

Pros

  • Energy efficient
  • Quiet operation
  • Clean and fresh air

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
  • May require periodic maintenance

9. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-H18VNXE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-H18VNXE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with an HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor technology ensures efficient and powerful cooling performance.

Pros

  • Energy efficient
  • Powerful cooling
  • Durable build

Cons

  • May be slightly noisy
  • Requires occasional filter cleaning

Comparison Table

5-star energy ratingDual inverter compressor technologyConvertible cooling optionsHD filter for clean airOthers
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q19BNZEYesYesYesYesOcean Black Fin
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q19YNZEYesYesYesYesStabilizer-free operation
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q19JNYEYesYesYesYesEnergy saving mode
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q18TNXEYesYesYesYes100% copper with ocean black protection
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q18JNXE3YesYesYesYesStabilizer-free operation
LG 1.5 Star Split InverterYesYesNoNoOcean Black Fin
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q18KNYEYesYesYesYesStabilizer-free operation
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q20HWZEYesYesYesYesEnergy saving mode
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-H18VNXEYesYesYesYes100% copper with ocean black protection

Best value for money:

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q19YNZE is the best value for money. It offers a 5-star energy rating, convertible cooling options, and a HD filter for clean and fresh air. The stabilizer-free operation makes it a cost-effective and efficient choice for your home.

Best overall product:

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q19BNZE is the best overall product in this category. With a 5-star energy rating, dual inverter compressor technology, and anti-virus protection, it offers superior cooling performance and ensures a healthy environment for your family.

How to find the best 1.5 ton LG AC:

Discovering the best 1.5-ton LG AC involves evaluating cooling efficiency, features, and energy ratings. Explore LG's range, considering inverter technology, filters, and smart functionalities. Read user reviews, compare prices, and ensure compatibility with your space for a reliable and energy-efficient cooling solution that suits your specific needs.

FAQs on best 1.5 ton LG AC

All the listed ACs have a 5-star energy rating, ensuring energy efficiency and cost savings.
While professional installation is recommended, some models can be easily installed with the help of a user manual.
The filters should be cleaned every 2-3 months to ensure efficient and clean air circulation.
Yes, all the listed ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.
