Best 1.5 ton LG ACs with anti-virus protection in India: 9 noteworthy options

When it comes to choosing an air conditioner that offers both cooling and anti-virus protection, LG is a prominent brand in India. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 1.5 ton LG ACs with anti-virus protection available on Amazon. We have compared their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. From energy efficiency to cooling capacity, each product has been carefully analyzed to provide you with the best options available in the market. Read on to find the perfect LG AC for your home.

1. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q19BNZE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q19BNZE is a powerful 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It comes with dual inverter compressor technology and offers superior cooling performance. The anti-virus protection ensures a healthy and clean environment for your family.

Pros Energy efficient

Powerful cooling

Clean and healthy air Cons Relatively expensive

May require professional installation

2. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q19YNZE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q19YNZE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with a HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor ensures efficient cooling performance.

Pros Energy efficient

Convertible cooling options

Clean and fresh air Cons May be slightly noisy

Requires occasional filter cleaning

Also read: Discover best AC under ₹ 40000 for cool comfort, top 10 picks for you 3. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q19JNYE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q19JNYE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with an HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor technology ensures efficient and quiet operation.

Pros Energy efficient

Quiet operation

Clean and fresh air Cons Slightly expensive

May require periodic maintenance

4. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q18TNXE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q18TNXE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with an HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor technology ensures efficient and powerful cooling performance.

Pros Energy efficient

Powerful cooling

Durable build Cons May require professional installation

Slightly bulky design

5. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q18JNXE3

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q18JNXE3 is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with an HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor technology ensures efficient and quiet operation.

Pros Energy efficient

Quiet operation

Clean and fresh air Cons Slightly expensive

May require periodic maintenance

6. LG 1.5 Star Split Inverter

The LG 1.5 Star Split Inverter AC is a powerful and energy-efficient option for cooling your space. It comes with a 1.5-star energy rating and offers a dual inverter compressor for efficient cooling performance. The anti-virus protection ensures clean and healthy air indoors.

Pros Energy efficient

Powerful cooling

Clean and healthy air Cons May be slightly noisy

Requires occasional filter cleaning

7. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q18KNYE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q18KNYE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with a HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor ensures efficient cooling performance.

Pros Energy efficient

Convertible cooling options

Clean and fresh air Cons May be slightly noisy

Requires occasional filter cleaning

Also read: Best AC in 2024: Discover top 9 ACs offering unmatched cooling comfort in 2024 8. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q20HWZE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q20HWZE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with an HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor technology ensures efficient and quiet operation.

Pros Energy efficient

Quiet operation

Clean and fresh air Cons Slightly expensive

May require periodic maintenance

9. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-H18VNXE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-H18VNXE is a 1.5 ton AC with a 5-star energy rating. It offers convertible cooling options and comes with an HD filter for clean and fresh air. The dual inverter compressor technology ensures efficient and powerful cooling performance.

Pros Energy efficient

Powerful cooling

Durable build Cons May be slightly noisy

Requires occasional filter cleaning

Comparison Table

5-star energy rating Dual inverter compressor technology Convertible cooling options HD filter for clean air Others LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q19BNZE Yes Yes Yes Yes Ocean Black Fin LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q19YNZE Yes Yes Yes Yes Stabilizer-free operation LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q19JNYE Yes Yes Yes Yes Energy saving mode LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q18TNXE Yes Yes Yes Yes 100% copper with ocean black protection LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q18JNXE3 Yes Yes Yes Yes Stabilizer-free operation LG 1.5 Star Split Inverter Yes Yes No No Ocean Black Fin LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q18KNYE Yes Yes Yes Yes Stabilizer-free operation LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q20HWZE Yes Yes Yes Yes Energy saving mode LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-H18VNXE Yes Yes Yes Yes 100% copper with ocean black protection

Best value for money: The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection PS-Q19YNZE is the best value for money. It offers a 5-star energy rating, convertible cooling options, and a HD filter for clean and fresh air. The stabilizer-free operation makes it a cost-effective and efficient choice for your home.

Best overall product: The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection RS-Q19BNZE is the best overall product in this category. With a 5-star energy rating, dual inverter compressor technology, and anti-virus protection, it offers superior cooling performance and ensures a healthy environment for your family.

How to find the best 1.5 ton LG AC: Discovering the best 1.5-ton LG AC involves evaluating cooling efficiency, features, and energy ratings. Explore LG's range, considering inverter technology, filters, and smart functionalities. Read user reviews, compare prices, and ensure compatibility with your space for a reliable and energy-efficient cooling solution that suits your specific needs.

FAQs on best 1.5 ton LG AC What is the energy rating of these ACs? All the listed ACs have a 5-star energy rating, ensuring energy efficiency and cost savings. Do these ACs require professional installation? While professional installation is recommended, some models can be easily installed with the help of a user manual. How often do the filters need to be cleaned? The filters should be cleaned every 2-3 months to ensure efficient and clean air circulation. Do these ACs come with a warranty? Yes, all the listed ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.

