Best moisturizers for combination skin: 10 picks for glowing skin

Combination skin can be tricky to manage, with some areas oily and others dry. Finding the right moisturizer can be a game-changer. We've curated a list of the best moisturizers for combination skin to help you achieve balanced hydration and a healthy glow. Whether you're looking for lightweight, hydrating, or antioxidant-rich formulas, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect moisturizer for your skin type.

1. Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion

Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion is a non-greasy, lightweight formula that provides long-lasting moisture. Enriched with vitamin E and B5, this lotion is perfect for all skin types. It is fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for sensitive skin.

Pros Non-greasy and lightweight

Fragrance-free

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

2. RE' EQUIL Hydrating Moisturiser

RE' EQUIL Hydrating Moisturiser is specially formulated for normal to combination skin. It contains ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and probiotics to maintain the skin's natural barrier and provide long-lasting hydration. This lightweight formula is non-comedogenic and free from harmful chemicals.

Pros Maintains skin's natural barrier

Non-comedogenic

Free from harmful chemicals Cons May not be moisturizing enough for extremely dry skin

3. Ceramides Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Moisturizer

This hydrating moisturizer is enriched with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to provide intense hydration and improve the skin's moisture barrier. It also contains probiotics to maintain a healthy balance of skin flora. Suitable for all skin types, this moisturizer is free from parabens and sulfates.

Pros Intense hydration

Improves skin's moisture barrier

Free from parabens and sulfates Cons May feel heavy on oily skin

4. Essentials Lightweight Moisturizer

Essentials Lightweight Moisturizer is a non-greasy formula that provides antioxidant-rich hydration. It is specially designed for combination skin, balancing oiliness and dryness. This moisturizer is lightweight and absorbs quickly, making it ideal for daily use.

Pros Balances oiliness and dryness

Absorbs quickly

Ideal for daily use Cons May not be moisturizing enough for extremely dry skin

5. Derma Co Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Derma Co Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer is enriched with hyaluronic acid and multivitamins to provide intense hydration and nourishment. It is suitable for all skin types and helps in maintaining the skin's natural moisture balance. This non-greasy formula is perfect for daily use.

Pros Intense hydration and nourishment

Maintains skin's natural moisture balance

Non-greasy formula Cons May not be suitable for extremely oily skin

6. PONDS Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

PONDS Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer is enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to provide deep hydration and nourishment. It helps in replenishing the skin's moisture barrier, leaving it soft and supple. This lightweight formula is suitable for all skin types.

Pros Deep hydration and nourishment

Replenishes skin's moisture barrier

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not be moisturizing enough for extremely dry skin

7. Minimalist Vitamin C Moisturizer

Minimalist Vitamin C Moisturizer is a lightweight formula that provides antioxidant-rich hydration. Enriched with vitamin C and niacinamide, it helps in brightening and evening out the skin tone. This moisturizer is non-comedogenic and suitable for all skin types.

Pros Antioxidant-rich hydration

Brightens and evens out skin tone

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

8. Biotique Morning Nectar Flawless Lotion

Biotique Morning Nectar Flawless Lotion is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that provides nourishment and hydration. Enriched with pure honey and wheatgerm, it helps in maintaining the skin's natural moisture balance. This lotion is suitable for all skin types.

Pros Maintains skin's natural moisture balance

Suitable for all skin types

Nourishing and hydrating Cons May not be suitable for extremely oily skin

9. Dr. Sheth's Lightweight Moisturizer

Dr. Sheth's Lightweight Moisturizer is enriched with ashwagandha and hyaluronic acid to provide intense hydration and nourishment. It helps in maintaining the skin's natural moisture balance and is suitable for all skin types. This non-greasy formula is perfect for daily use.

Pros Intense hydration and nourishment

Maintains skin's natural moisture balance

Non-greasy formula Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

10. Neutriderm Vitamin E Moisturising Lotion

Neutriderm Vitamin E Moisturising Lotion is enriched with vitamin E to provide antioxidant-rich hydration. It helps in repairing and protecting the skin, leaving it soft and supple. This non-greasy formula is suitable for all skin types.

Pros Antioxidant-rich hydration

Repairs and protects the skin

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

Comparison Table

Product Name Non-greasy formula Antioxidant-rich hydration Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion Yes No RE' EQUIL Hydrating Moisturiser Yes No Ceramides Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Moisturizer No Yes Essentials Lightweight Moisturizer Yes Yes Derma Co Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer Yes Yes PONDS Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer Yes Yes Minimalist Vitamin C Moisturizer Yes Yes Biotique Morning Nectar Flawless Lotion Yes No Dr. Sheth's Lightweight Moisturizer Yes Yes Neutriderm Vitamin E Moisturising Lotion Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Essentials Lightweight Moisturizer offers the best value for money, providing antioxidant-rich hydration and balancing oiliness and dryness. It is suitable for daily use and ensures long-lasting moisture without feeling greasy.

Best overall product: The Derma Co Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer stands out as the best overall product, offering intense hydration and nourishment while maintaining the skin's natural moisture balance. It is suitable for all skin types and helps in improving the skin's moisture barrier.

How to find the best moisturizer for combination skin: When choosing the perfect moisturizer for combination skin, consider the level of hydration, lightweight formula, and suitability for daily use. Look for products that offer long-lasting moisture without feeling greasy and are suitable for all skin types. Consider the pros and cons to find the ideal product for your specific needs.

FAQs on Best Moisturizer for Combination Skin Is this product suitable for oily skin? Yes, this product is suitable for oily skin as it is lightweight and non-greasy. Does this product contain parabens or sulfates? No, this product is free from parabens and sulfates, making it safe for use. Can I use this product under makeup? Yes, this product is suitable for use under makeup, providing a smooth base for application. What is the shelf life of this product? The shelf life of this product is approximately 24 months from the date of manufacture.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

