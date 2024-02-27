Best water-based moisturizers for oily skin: Top 10 choices to get soft skin

Are you struggling to find the perfect moisturizer for your oily skin? Look no further! We've curated a list of the 10 best water-based moisturizers that are specifically designed to hydrate oily and acne-prone skin without clogging pores. Whether you're looking for a lightweight gel moisturizer or a hydrating lotion with added antioxidants, we've got you covered. Say goodbye to greasy residues and hello to a fresh, matte finish that lasts all day long with these top-rated products.

1. Amazon Essentials Lightweight Oil-Free Moisturizer

The Amazon Essentials Lightweight Oil-Free Moisturizer is a dermatologist-tested formula that is perfect for combination and oily skin. It contains antioxidants and provides hydration without feeling heavy or greasy.

Pros Non-greasy formula

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

2. POND'S Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E Water Gel

POND'S Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E Water Gel is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that provides intense hydration while being gentle on the skin. It is enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to lock in moisture and keep your skin looking radiant.

Pros Intense hydration

Lightweight formula Cons May not be suitable for extremely oily skin

3. derma decode Moisturizer Gel

The derma decode Moisturizer Gel is a dermatologist-tested formula that is perfect for oily and acne-prone skin. It provides long-lasting hydration without clogging pores and helps control excess oil production for a matte finish.

Pros Controls excess oil

Long-lasting hydration Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

Also read: Best moisturizers for combination skin: 10 picks for glowing skin 4. Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturizer For Face With Water-Lock Formula

Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturizer is a lightweight, non-comedogenic formula that provides intense hydration with the help of water-lock technology. It is enriched with niacinamide to reduce enlarged pores and control excess oil production.

Pros Intense hydration

Controls excess oil production Cons May not be suitable for extremely sensitive skin

5. Sebamed Clear Face Care Gel

Sebamed Clear Face Care Gel is a non-comedogenic, oil-free gel moisturizer that is specifically designed for oily and acne-prone skin. It is enriched with hyaluronic acid and aloe vera to provide long-lasting hydration without clogging pores.

Pros Non-greasy formula

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

6. Mattifying Moisturizing Gel

The Mattifying Moisturizing Gel is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that provides intense hydration with the help of hyaluronic acid and glycerin. It is specifically designed to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores and control excess oil production.

Pros Reduces the appearance of enlarged pores

Controls excess oil production Cons May not be suitable for extremely dry skin

7. Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Lotion

Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Lotion is a non-sticky, water-based formula that is enriched with niacinamide to control excess oil production and provide hydration without clogging pores. It is suitable for all skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros Controls excess oil production

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

8. Aqualogica Lightweight Oil-Free Moisturizer

The Aqualogica Lightweight Oil-Free Moisturizer is a non-sticky, water-based formula that is enriched with hyaluronic acid and provides long-lasting hydration without clogging pores. It is suitable for all skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros Long-lasting hydration

Suitable for all skin types Cons May not be suitable for extremely sensitive skin

Also read: Best moisturizers for dry skin in India: Top 10 picks in hydrating creams 9. Skin Story Aqua Boost Moisturiser

Skin Story Aqua Boost Moisturiser is a lightweight, oil-free formula that provides intense hydration with the help of hyaluronic acid and glycerin. It is specifically designed to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores and control excess oil production.

Pros Reduces the appearance of enlarged pores

Controls excess oil production Cons May not provide enough hydration for extremely dry skin

10. Niacinamide Reduction Moisturizer

The Niacinamide Reduction Moisturizer is a lightweight, non-greasy formula that is enriched with niacinamide and ceramides. It is specifically designed to reduce excess oil production and provide long-lasting hydration without clogging pores.

Pros Reduces excess oil production

Long-lasting hydration Cons May not be suitable for extremely sensitive skin

Comparison Table

Product Name Non-comedogenic Hydration Controls Excess Oil Production Amazon Essentials Lightweight Oil-Free Moisturizer Yes Antioxidant-enriched Yes POND'S Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E Water Gel Yes Intense No derma decode Moisturizer Gel Yes Long-lasting Yes Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturizer For Face With Water-Lock Formula Yes Intense Yes Sebamed Clear Face Care Gel Yes Long-lasting Yes Mattifying Moisturizing Gel Yes Intense Yes Lacto Calamine Oil Balance Lotion Yes Intense Yes Aqualogica Lightweight Oil-Free Moisturizer Yes Long-lasting Yes Skin Story Aqua Boost Moisturiser Yes Intense Yes Niacinamide Reduction Moisturizer Yes Long-lasting Yes

Best value for money: The derma decode Moisturizer Gel is the best value for money, offering long-lasting hydration and oil control at an affordable price. It's perfect for those looking for a budget-friendly option without compromising on quality.

Best overall product: The Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturizer For Face With Water-Lock Formula stands out as the best overall product, offering intense hydration, oil control, and niacinamide benefits. It's the perfect all-in-one solution for oily and acne-prone skin.

How to find the perfect water based moisturizer for oily skin: When choosing the perfect water-based moisturizer for oily skin, look for non-comedogenic formulas that offer intense hydration, control excess oil production, and provide additional benefits such as antioxidants or niacinamide. Consider your specific skin concerns and choose a product that caters to those needs, ensuring you achieve the best results for your skincare routine.

FAQs on Best Water Based Moisturizer for Oily Skin Is this product suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, this product is suitable for sensitive skin as it is non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested. Does this product leave a greasy residue? No, all the products listed are non-greasy and provide a lightweight, matte finish. Can these moisturizers be used under makeup? Yes, these water-based moisturizers are lightweight and suitable for use under makeup, providing a smooth base for application. Do these moisturizers help reduce the appearance of enlarged pores? Yes, many of the listed moisturizers are specifically designed to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores, providing a more refined skin texture.

