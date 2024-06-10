Icon
Best wooden dining chairs in India: Top 9 picks that suit all interiors

Looking for the perfect wooden dining chairs? We've compiled a list of the top 9 options available in India complete with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

When it comes to choosing the right dining chairs for your home, you want to ensure that they are not only stylish and comfortable, but also durable and of high quality. In this article, we'll take a look at 9 of the best dining chairs available in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect option for your needs. Whether you're looking for a set of 4, modern, upholstered, or chairs with arms, we've got you covered.

1. Roundhill Furniture Fabric Dining Chairs with Nailhead Trim

The Roundhill Furniture Fabric Dining Chairs feature a classic design with nailhead trim, adding a touch of elegance to any dining space. The chairs are upholstered in a soft fabric and come with sturdy wooden legs for durability.

Pros

  • Elegant design with nailhead trim
  • Soft and comfortable fabric upholstery
  • Sturdy wooden legs for durability

Cons

  • Set of only 2 chairs

2. Home Centre Diana Dining Chair

The Home Centre Diana Dining Chair is a stylish and modern option for any dining room. Made from high-quality wood, the chair features a comfortable upholstered seat and backrest for added comfort.

Pros

  • Stylish and modern design
  • Comfortable upholstered seat and backrest
  • High-quality wood construction

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger individuals

The Vivek Wood Provincial Teak Finish Dining Chair is a classic option with a timeless design. Made from solid wood, the chair features a provincial teak finish and a comfortable seat for extended use.

Pros

  • Timeless design with a provincial teak finish
  • Solid wood construction for durability
  • Comfortable seat for extended use

Cons

  • Set of only 2 chairs

4. Handwoody Furniture Wooden Dining Chairs with Cushions

The Handwoody Furniture Wooden Dining Chairs come with comfortable cushions for added support during long meals. The chairs are made from high-quality wood and feature a stylish and modern design.

Pros

  • Comfortable cushions for added support
  • Stylish and modern design
  • High-quality wood construction

Cons

  • Some users may find the cushions too firm

The Jeen Wood Sheesham Dining Chairs are made from high-quality Sheesham wood, known for its durability and strength. The chairs feature a classic design with a comfortable seat and backrest.

Pros

  • High-quality Sheesham wood construction
  • Classic design with a comfortable seat and backrest
  • Durable and strong

Cons

  • Set of only 2 chairs

6. Eagle Furniture Sheesham Wood Dining Chairs

The Eagle Furniture Sheesham Wood Dining Chairs are crafted from high-quality Sheesham wood, known for its rich and natural finish. The chairs feature a timeless design and a comfortable seat for extended use.

Pros

  • High-quality Sheesham wood construction
  • Timeless design with a natural finish
  • Comfortable seat for extended use

Cons

  • Set of only 2 chairs

The FURNITUREWALLET Wooden Dining Chairs come with comfortable cushions for added support during long meals. The chairs are made from high-quality wood and feature a honey finish for a touch of elegance.

Pros

  • Honey finish for a touch of elegance
  • Comfortable cushions for added support
  • High-quality wood construction

Cons

  • Some users may find the cushions too soft

8. Roundhill Sheesham Multipurpose Wooden Students Furniture

The Roundhill Sheesham Multipurpose Wooden Students Furniture is a versatile option that can be used as both a dining chair and a study chair. The chair is made from high-quality Sheesham wood and features a natural finish for a classic look.

Pros

  • Versatile design for dining and studying
  • High-quality Sheesham wood construction
  • Natural finish for a classic look

Cons

  • Set of only 2 chairs

The Credenza Sheesham Wooden Cushion Students Furniture is a versatile option that can be used as both a dining chair and a study chair. The chair is made from high-quality Sheesham wood and features a natural finish for a classic look.

Pros

  • Versatile design for dining and studying
  • High-quality Sheesham wood construction
  • Natural finish for a classic look

Cons

  • Set of only 4 chairs
Dining chairsDesignConstructionComfort
Roundhill Furniture Fabric Dining Chairs with Nailhead TrimClassic with nailhead trimWooden legsSoft fabric upholstery
Home Centre Diana Dining ChairStylish and modernHigh-quality woodUpholstered seat and backrest
Vivek Wood Provincial Teak Finish Dining ChairClassic with teak finishSolid woodComfortable seat
Handwoody Furniture Wooden Dining Chairs with CushionsStylish and modernHigh-quality woodComfortable cushions
Jeen Wood Sheesham Dining ChairsClassic with comfortable seat and backrestHigh-quality Sheesham woodComfortable and durable
Eagle Furniture Sheesham Wood Dining ChairsTimeless with natural finishHigh-quality Sheesham woodComfortable seat
FURNITUREWALLET Wooden Dining Chairs with CushionsHoney finish for eleganceHigh-quality woodComfortable cushions
Roundhill Sheesham Multipurpose Wooden Students FurnitureVersatile for dining and studyingHigh-quality Sheesham woodNatural finish for classic look
Credenza Sheesham Wooden Cushion Students FurnitureVersatile for dining and studyingHigh-quality Sheesham woodNatural finish for classic look

Best value for money dining chairs

The Handwoody Furniture Wooden Dining Chairs with Cushions offer the best value for money, with a set of 4 chairs that feature a stylish and modern design, comfortable cushions, and high-quality wood construction. These chairs are perfect for larger families or gatherings and provide excellent value for the price.

Best overall dining chairs

The Roundhill Furniture Biony Tan Fabric Dining Chairs with Nailhead Trim stands out as the best overall product in this category, featuring a classic design, high-quality wood construction, and a comfortable seat and backrest. These chairs are durable, stylish, and provide exceptional comfort for extended use.

Also read: Best office chairs for maximum comfort and productivity: Top 10 picks

How to find the perfect dining chairs:

When choosing the perfect dining chair from the options listed in this article, consider the design, construction, and comfort level that best fits your needs. Whether you prefer a classic, modern, or versatile design, look for high-quality wood construction and comfortable seating to ensure the perfect fit for your dining space.

FAQs on dining chairs

The average price range for wooden dining chairs in India varies depending on the design, construction, and brand. You can find options ranging from 5000 to 20000 rupees, with higher-end options offering premium features and materials.
When choosing the right size of dining chairs for your table, consider the height and width of the chairs to ensure they fit comfortably around the table. Measure the space available and look for chairs that provide ample room for movement and comfort.
The best features to look for in wooden dining chairs include high-quality wood construction, comfortable seating, a stylish and durable design, and additional features such as cushions or upholstered backrests for added comfort during meals.
There are several new releases in wooden dining chairs this year, featuring innovative designs, eco-friendly materials, and enhanced comfort features. Keep an eye out for new collections from top brands for the latest options in wooden dining chairs.
