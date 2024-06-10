Best wooden dining chairs in India: Top 9 picks that suit all interiors

Summary: Looking for the perfect wooden dining chairs? We've compiled a list of the top 9 options available in India complete with detailed product descriptions, pros and cons and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision.

When it comes to choosing the right dining chairs for your home, you want to ensure that they are not only stylish and comfortable, but also durable and of high quality. In this article, we'll take a look at 9 of the best dining chairs available in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you find the perfect option for your needs. Whether you're looking for a set of 4, modern, upholstered, or chairs with arms, we've got you covered.

1. Roundhill Furniture Fabric Dining Chairs with Nailhead Trim

The Roundhill Furniture Fabric Dining Chairs feature a classic design with nailhead trim, adding a touch of elegance to any dining space. The chairs are upholstered in a soft fabric and come with sturdy wooden legs for durability.

Pros Elegant design with nailhead trim

Soft and comfortable fabric upholstery

Sturdy wooden legs for durability Cons Set of only 2 chairs

2. Home Centre Diana Dining Chair

The Home Centre Diana Dining Chair is a stylish and modern option for any dining room. Made from high-quality wood, the chair features a comfortable upholstered seat and backrest for added comfort.

Pros Stylish and modern design

Comfortable upholstered seat and backrest

High-quality wood construction Cons May not be suitable for larger individuals

Also read: Best dining tables 4 seater: Top 10 picks for comfortable dining in small spaces 3. Vivek Wood Provincial Teak Finish Dining Chair

The Vivek Wood Provincial Teak Finish Dining Chair is a classic option with a timeless design. Made from solid wood, the chair features a provincial teak finish and a comfortable seat for extended use.

Pros Timeless design with a provincial teak finish

Solid wood construction for durability

Comfortable seat for extended use Cons Set of only 2 chairs

4. Handwoody Furniture Wooden Dining Chairs with Cushions

The Handwoody Furniture Wooden Dining Chairs come with comfortable cushions for added support during long meals. The chairs are made from high-quality wood and feature a stylish and modern design.

Pros Comfortable cushions for added support

Stylish and modern design

High-quality wood construction Cons Some users may find the cushions too firm

Also read: Best sheesham wood dining table sets: Top 10 options for you to consider 5. Jeen Wood Sheesham Dining Chairs

The Jeen Wood Sheesham Dining Chairs are made from high-quality Sheesham wood, known for its durability and strength. The chairs feature a classic design with a comfortable seat and backrest.

Pros High-quality Sheesham wood construction

Classic design with a comfortable seat and backrest

Durable and strong Cons Set of only 2 chairs

6. Eagle Furniture Sheesham Wood Dining Chairs

The Eagle Furniture Sheesham Wood Dining Chairs are crafted from high-quality Sheesham wood, known for its rich and natural finish. The chairs feature a timeless design and a comfortable seat for extended use.

Pros High-quality Sheesham wood construction

Timeless design with a natural finish

Comfortable seat for extended use Cons Set of only 2 chairs

Also read: Best dressing tables for your bedroom: Top 10 sleek and stylish picks 7. FURNITUREWALLET Wooden Dining Chairs with Cushions

The FURNITUREWALLET Wooden Dining Chairs come with comfortable cushions for added support during long meals. The chairs are made from high-quality wood and feature a honey finish for a touch of elegance.

Pros Honey finish for a touch of elegance

Comfortable cushions for added support

High-quality wood construction Cons Some users may find the cushions too soft

8. Roundhill Sheesham Multipurpose Wooden Students Furniture

The Roundhill Sheesham Multipurpose Wooden Students Furniture is a versatile option that can be used as both a dining chair and a study chair. The chair is made from high-quality Sheesham wood and features a natural finish for a classic look.

Pros Versatile design for dining and studying

High-quality Sheesham wood construction

Natural finish for a classic look Cons Set of only 2 chairs

Also read: Best couches with beds in India 2024: Sofa cum beds for small spaces 9. Credenza Sheesham Wooden Cushion Students Furniture

The Credenza Sheesham Wooden Cushion Students Furniture is a versatile option that can be used as both a dining chair and a study chair. The chair is made from high-quality Sheesham wood and features a natural finish for a classic look.

Pros Versatile design for dining and studying

High-quality Sheesham wood construction

Natural finish for a classic look Cons Set of only 4 chairs

Also read: Laptop tables are of great utility, they work well as study, bed tables too Dining chairs top features comparison:

Dining chairs Design Construction Comfort Roundhill Furniture Fabric Dining Chairs with Nailhead Trim Classic with nailhead trim Wooden legs Soft fabric upholstery Home Centre Diana Dining Chair Stylish and modern High-quality wood Upholstered seat and backrest Vivek Wood Provincial Teak Finish Dining Chair Classic with teak finish Solid wood Comfortable seat Handwoody Furniture Wooden Dining Chairs with Cushions Stylish and modern High-quality wood Comfortable cushions Jeen Wood Sheesham Dining Chairs Classic with comfortable seat and backrest High-quality Sheesham wood Comfortable and durable Eagle Furniture Sheesham Wood Dining Chairs Timeless with natural finish High-quality Sheesham wood Comfortable seat FURNITUREWALLET Wooden Dining Chairs with Cushions Honey finish for elegance High-quality wood Comfortable cushions Roundhill Sheesham Multipurpose Wooden Students Furniture Versatile for dining and studying High-quality Sheesham wood Natural finish for classic look Credenza Sheesham Wooden Cushion Students Furniture Versatile for dining and studying High-quality Sheesham wood Natural finish for classic look

Best value for money dining chairs The Handwoody Furniture Wooden Dining Chairs with Cushions offer the best value for money, with a set of 4 chairs that feature a stylish and modern design, comfortable cushions, and high-quality wood construction. These chairs are perfect for larger families or gatherings and provide excellent value for the price.

Best overall dining chairs The Roundhill Furniture Biony Tan Fabric Dining Chairs with Nailhead Trim stands out as the best overall product in this category, featuring a classic design, high-quality wood construction, and a comfortable seat and backrest. These chairs are durable, stylish, and provide exceptional comfort for extended use.

Also read: Best office chairs for maximum comfort and productivity: Top 10 picks How to find the perfect dining chairs: When choosing the perfect dining chair from the options listed in this article, consider the design, construction, and comfort level that best fits your needs. Whether you prefer a classic, modern, or versatile design, look for high-quality wood construction and comfortable seating to ensure the perfect fit for your dining space.

FAQs on dining chairs What is the average price range for wooden dining chairs? The average price range for wooden dining chairs in India varies depending on the design, construction, and brand. You can find options ranging from 5000 to 20000 rupees, with higher-end options offering premium features and materials. How do I choose the right size of dining chairs for my table? When choosing the right size of dining chairs for your table, consider the height and width of the chairs to ensure they fit comfortably around the table. Measure the space available and look for chairs that provide ample room for movement and comfort. What are the best features to look for in wooden dining chairs? The best features to look for in wooden dining chairs include high-quality wood construction, comfortable seating, a stylish and durable design, and additional features such as cushions or upholstered backrests for added comfort during meals. Are there any new releases in wooden dining chairs this year? There are several new releases in wooden dining chairs this year, featuring innovative designs, eco-friendly materials, and enhanced comfort features. Keep an eye out for new collections from top brands for the latest options in wooden dining chairs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

