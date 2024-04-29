Amazon India's Great Summer Sale 2024 is all set to kick start on May 2. Get your favourite products - gadgets to clothes - at heavily-discounted rates.

Amazon India is back with its annual offering - Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024! Starting May 2 (noon), you can expect massive discounts of a whole range of products. Under the scanner are electronics, gadgets, large home appliances, kitchen appliances, clothes, fashion accessories, health and wellness items... the list goes on. There's a special privilege for Amazon Prime Members - for them, sale starts May 2 (12:00 am).

The e-commerce giant has launched a dedicated page with all kinds of offerings to its customers - smartphones and accessories; smartwatches and ear pods; laptops, tablets; home theatres; TVs, refrigerators, air coolers, air conditioners, dish washers, washing machines, micro ovens; clothes, makeup, perfumes, shoes, bags; health and wellness products like protein powders, supplements - you name it and it is part of this mega sale. If you had been planning to upgrade many of your electronic items at home or office, now would be the time to take full advantage for this sale. Give your closet a complete revamp and replace your existing clothes, bags, shoes, accessories with a completely new collection, all at heavily discounted rates. Discover the hottest deals and cool savings at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024! Don't miss out on the season's hottest offers—shop now and make this summer unforgettable.

Watch out for discounts on sought-after products from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Noise, Logitech, Pigeon, Crompton, V Guard, Daikin, LG, Redmi, Sony, Acer, IFB, Faber, Vero Moda, Levi's Puma, Lavies, Adidas, Lakme, Aurelia, Bata and many more.

Up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories

Up to 40% off on laptops

Up to 75% off on headphones

Up to 70% off on smartphones

Up to 55% off on air conditioners

Additionally, you can also expect Amazon coupons and other promotional features like Sample Mania, Cashback rewards, Pre-book, Buy More Save More and Amazon combo.

The sale has been divided into various segments to help serve customers better - check out for Get Sale Ready, Sneak Peak, Pocket Friendly Store etc. There's further categorisation for the benefit of customers - click on Under ₹99 store, Under ₹199 store, Under ₹299 store, Under ₹399, Under 499 and discover a goldmine of offers and discounts.

Amazon India is also giving 10% discount of ICICI Bank, BOB cards and Onecard along with summer bonanza rewards, easy returns along with additional deals like no cost EMI on bank cards, exchange offers and certificates that can be redeemed on a later day.

Strap up and hurry! The biggest summer sale is here!