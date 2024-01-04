Icon
hindustan Times Close Icon

Best 7kg Bosch washing machines in India: Top 6 options to consider

Published on Jan 04, 2024 13:00 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
bosch washing machines

Summary:

Best 7kg Bosch washing machines in India: Looking for the best Bosch washing machine? Check out our top picks in the 7 kg category and compare key features, pros and cons to make an informed decision. Read More

Products included in this article

Our Pick item

Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2416SIN, Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater)

₹44,790 20% off
item

Bosch 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WOE701W0I, White, Expert Care)

₹30,490 18% off
item

Bosch 7 Kg Top Load Washing Machine (WOE701D0IN-N_DarkGrey)

₹27,590 10% off
item

Bosch 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ20069In, Black grey, AI Active Water Plus, In-Built Heater)
item

Bosch 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2006EIN, White, AI Active Water Plus, In-Built Heater)
item

Bosch 7 kg 4 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WAJ2446NIN, Ash)

Are you in the market for a new washing machine? Bosch offers a range of 7kg washing machines that are perfect for medium-sized households. In this article, we'll compare the top 7 Bosch 7kg washing machines available in India. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the overall best product, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect washing machine for your needs.

1. Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine comes with an inverter motor and 1200 RPM spin speed for efficient cleaning. Its VarioDrum ensures gentle and efficient washing of your clothes.

Specifications of Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

  • 7 kg capacity
  • 1200 RPM spin speed
  • Inverter motor
  • VarioDrum technology
  • Anti-vibration design

Pros

  • Efficient cleaning
  • Gentle on clothes
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • Slightly expensive
  • Limited color options
Our Pick cellpic

Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2416SIN, Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater)

₹ 44,790 20% off

Also read: Top 10 washing machines with a blend of hygiene and convenience

2. Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers a PowerWave wash system for thorough cleaning. Its Dual Dispenser allows for convenient use of liquid and powder detergents.

Specifications of Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

  • 7 kg capacity
  • 680 RPM spin speed
  • PowerWave wash system
  • Dual Dispenser
  • One-touch start

Pros

  • Thorough cleaning
  • Convenient detergent use
  • Easy to use

Cons

  • Lower spin speed
  • Not suitable for delicate clothes
cellpic

Bosch 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WOE701W0I, White, Expert Care)

₹ 30,490 18% off

3. Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine features an ActiveWater Plus technology for efficient water usage. Its AntiVibration design ensures stability and quiet operation.

Specifications of Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

  • 7 kg capacity
  • 1200 RPM spin speed
  • ActiveWater Plus technology
  • AntiVibration design
  • Reload function

Pros

  • Efficient water usage
  • Stable and quiet operation
  • Reload function for forgotten clothes

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Bosch 7 Kg Top Load Washing Machine (WOE701D0IN-N_DarkGrey)

₹ 27,590 10% off

4. Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine offers a Super 15/30 program for quick wash cycles. Its VarioDrum and ActiveWater Plus technology ensure efficient and gentle washing.

Specifications of Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

  • 7 kg capacity
  • 1200 RPM spin speed
  • Super 15/30 program
  • VarioDrum technology
  • ActiveWater Plus technology

Pros

  • Quick wash cycles
  • Efficient and gentle washing
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Bosch 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ20069In, Black grey, AI Active Water Plus, In-Built Heater)

5. Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine comes with a 1000 RPM spin speed and EcoSilence Drive for quiet and energy-efficient operation. Its VarioDrum ensures thorough cleaning of clothes.

Specifications of Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

  • 7 kg capacity
  • 1000 RPM spin speed
  • EcoSilence Drive
  • VarioDrum technology
  • SpeedPerfect feature

Pros

  • Quiet and energy-efficient
  • Thorough cleaning
  • Quick wash cycles

Cons

  • Slightly lower spin speed
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Bosch 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2006EIN, White, AI Active Water Plus, In-Built Heater)

Also read: Fully automatic washing machines for 2023: Compare top brands

6. Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine features a VarioDrum and EcoSilence Drive for efficient and quiet operation. Its AntiVibration design ensures stability during the wash cycle.

Specifications of Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

  • 7 kg capacity
  • 1200 RPM spin speed
  • VarioDrum technology
  • EcoSilence Drive
  • AntiVibration design

Pros

  • Efficient and quiet operation
  • Stable during wash cycle
  • Energy efficient

Cons

  • Slightly higher price point
  • Limited color options
cellpic

Bosch 7 kg 4 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WAJ2446NIN, Ash)

Comparison Table

FeaturesBosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing MachineBosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineBosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing MachineBosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing MachineBosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing MachineBosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
Capacity7 kg7 kg7 kg7 kg7 kg7 kg
Spin Speed1200 RPM680 RPM1200 RPM1200 RPM1000 RPM1200 RPM
TechnologyInverter motor, VarioDrumPowerWave wash system, Dual DispenserActiveWater Plus, AntiVibration designVarioDrum, ActiveWater PlusEcoSilence Drive, VarioDrumVarioDrum, EcoSilence Drive

Best value for money:

The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers the best value for money with its PowerWave wash system and Dual Dispenser for convenient detergent use. It provides thorough cleaning at an affordable price point.

Best overall product:

The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (B08SR372S7) stands out as the best overall product with its inverter motor, VarioDrum, and efficient cleaning capabilities. It's a reliable choice for any household.

How to find the perfect 7kg bosch washing machine:

The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (B08SR372S7) stands out as the best overall product with its inverter motor, VarioDrum, and efficient cleaning capabilities. It's a reliable choice for any household.

FAQs on 7kg bosch washing machine

The capacity of all the listed Bosch washing machines is 7 kg, making them suitable for medium-sized households.
Yes, some models feature quick wash programs such as the Super 15/30 program for efficient and time-saving wash cycles.
All the Bosch washing machines listed come with energy-efficient features such as inverter motors and EcoSilence Drive for reduced power consumption.
Yes, all Bosch washing machines come with a standard manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more

Trending Stories
Related Washing Machine Stories