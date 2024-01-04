Best 7kg Bosch washing machines in India: Top 6 options to consider

Published on Jan 04, 2024 13:00 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Are you in the market for a new washing machine? Bosch offers a range of 7kg washing machines that are perfect for medium-sized households. In this article, we'll compare the top 7 Bosch 7kg washing machines available in India. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the overall best product, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect washing machine for your needs.

1. Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine comes with an inverter motor and 1200 RPM spin speed for efficient cleaning. Its VarioDrum ensures gentle and efficient washing of your clothes. Specifications of Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 7 kg capacity

1200 RPM spin speed

Inverter motor

VarioDrum technology

Anti-vibration design

Pros Efficient cleaning

Gentle on clothes

Energy efficient Cons Slightly expensive

Limited color options

Our Pick Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2416SIN, Silver, AI active water plus, In-Built Heater) ₹ 44,790 20% off ₹ 35,990 from

Also read: Top 10 washing machines with a blend of hygiene and convenience 2. Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers a PowerWave wash system for thorough cleaning. Its Dual Dispenser allows for convenient use of liquid and powder detergents. Specifications of Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 7 kg capacity

680 RPM spin speed

PowerWave wash system

Dual Dispenser

One-touch start

Pros Thorough cleaning

Convenient detergent use

Easy to use Cons Lower spin speed

Not suitable for delicate clothes

Bosch 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WOE701W0I, White, Expert Care) ₹ 30,490 18% off ₹ 24,990 from

3. Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine features an ActiveWater Plus technology for efficient water usage. Its AntiVibration design ensures stability and quiet operation. Specifications of Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 7 kg capacity

1200 RPM spin speed

ActiveWater Plus technology

AntiVibration design

Reload function

Pros Efficient water usage

Stable and quiet operation

Reload function for forgotten clothes Cons Slightly higher price point

Limited color options

Bosch 7 Kg Top Load Washing Machine (WOE701D0IN-N_DarkGrey) ₹ 27,590 10% off ₹ 24,699 from

4. Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine offers a Super 15/30 program for quick wash cycles. Its VarioDrum and ActiveWater Plus technology ensure efficient and gentle washing. Specifications of Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 7 kg capacity

1200 RPM spin speed

Super 15/30 program

VarioDrum technology

ActiveWater Plus technology

Pros Quick wash cycles

Efficient and gentle washing

Energy efficient Cons Slightly higher price point

Limited color options

Bosch 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ20069In, Black grey, AI Active Water Plus, In-Built Heater) Get Price from

5. Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine comes with a 1000 RPM spin speed and EcoSilence Drive for quiet and energy-efficient operation. Its VarioDrum ensures thorough cleaning of clothes. Specifications of Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 7 kg capacity

1000 RPM spin speed

EcoSilence Drive

VarioDrum technology

SpeedPerfect feature

Pros Quiet and energy-efficient

Thorough cleaning

Quick wash cycles Cons Slightly lower spin speed

Limited color options

Bosch 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2006EIN, White, AI Active Water Plus, In-Built Heater) Get Price from

Also read: Fully automatic washing machines for 2023: Compare top brands 6. Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine features a VarioDrum and EcoSilence Drive for efficient and quiet operation. Its AntiVibration design ensures stability during the wash cycle. Specifications of Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 7 kg capacity

1200 RPM spin speed

VarioDrum technology

EcoSilence Drive

AntiVibration design

Pros Efficient and quiet operation

Stable during wash cycle

Energy efficient Cons Slightly higher price point

Limited color options

Bosch 7 kg 4 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WAJ2446NIN, Ash) Get Price from

Comparison Table

Features Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Capacity 7 kg 7 kg 7 kg 7 kg 7 kg 7 kg Spin Speed 1200 RPM 680 RPM 1200 RPM 1200 RPM 1000 RPM 1200 RPM Technology Inverter motor, VarioDrum PowerWave wash system, Dual Dispenser ActiveWater Plus, AntiVibration design VarioDrum, ActiveWater Plus EcoSilence Drive, VarioDrum VarioDrum, EcoSilence Drive

Best value for money: The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers the best value for money with its PowerWave wash system and Dual Dispenser for convenient detergent use. It provides thorough cleaning at an affordable price point.

Best overall product: The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (B08SR372S7) stands out as the best overall product with its inverter motor, VarioDrum, and efficient cleaning capabilities. It's a reliable choice for any household.

How to find the perfect 7kg bosch washing machine: The Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (B08SR372S7) stands out as the best overall product with its inverter motor, VarioDrum, and efficient cleaning capabilities. It's a reliable choice for any household.

FAQs on 7kg bosch washing machine What is the capacity of these washing machines? The capacity of all the listed Bosch washing machines is 7 kg, making them suitable for medium-sized households. Do these washing machines have quick wash cycles? Yes, some models feature quick wash programs such as the Super 15/30 program for efficient and time-saving wash cycles. Are these washing machines energy efficient? All the Bosch washing machines listed come with energy-efficient features such as inverter motors and EcoSilence Drive for reduced power consumption. Do these washing machines come with a warranty? Yes, all Bosch washing machines come with a standard manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so