10 best portable washing machines in India

Portable washing machines allow you to do laundry anytime, anywhere. If you're looking for a convenient and space-saving solution for washing your clothes, a portable washing machine is the perfect choice. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best portable washing machines available in India. Whether you live in a small apartment, dormitory, or RV, these compact and lightweight machines offer the perfect solution for washing your clothes without the need for a traditional washing machine. We will compare the key features, pros, cons, and prices of each product to help you make an informed decision.

1. ROMINO Washing Machine Portable Foldable Lightweight The ROMINO Washing Machine is a portable and foldable option, making it ideal for camping, RV travel, and small spaces. With a compact design and spin dryer, it offers convenience and efficiency. It is perfect for those looking for a lightweight and easy-to-carry washing machine. Specifications: Capacity: 3-4 kg

Weight: 5 kg

Dimensions: 15 x 15 x 20 inches

Power: 220 Watts

Material: Plastic body

Pros Compact and foldable design

Suitable for small spaces and travel

Cons Smaller capacity

Weight: 6 kg

Dimensions: 14 x 14 x 22 inches

Power: 200 Watts

Material: Plastic body

Pros Deep cleaning capability

Ideal for small living spaces

Easy to operate Cons Lower capacity

3. tmwilla Washing Machine Portable Mini Foldable Washer and Spin Dryer The tmwilla Washing Machine offers a mini and foldable design, making it perfect for camping, RV travel, and small spaces. It is lightweight and easy to carry, providing a convenient solution for washing clothes on the go. Specifications: Capacity: 4-5 kg

Weight: 7 kg

Dimensions: 16 x 16 x 24 inches

Power: 250 Watts

Material: Plastic body

Pros Mini and foldable design

Suitable for travel and small spaces

Efficient spin drying Cons Higher weight

4. Hilton Single Tub Washing Machine Portable The Hilton Single Tub Washing Machine offers a convenient and portable solution for washing clothes. With a single tub design, it is lightweight and easy to move, making it suitable for small living spaces and travel. Specifications: Capacity: 3-4 kg

Weight: 5.5 kg

Dimensions: 15 x 15 x 20 inches

Power: 220 Watts

Material: Plastic body

Pros Single tub design

Lightweight and portable

Energy-efficient Cons Smaller capacity

5. DMR Portable Washing Machine 30-1208 The DMR Portable Washing Machine offers a compact and efficient solution for washing clothes. With a capacity of 3-4 kg, it is suitable for small loads and is lightweight, making it ideal for travel and small living spaces. Specifications: Capacity: 3-4 kg

Weight: 6 kg

Dimensions: 14 x 14 x 22 inches

Power: 200 Watts

Material: Plastic body

Pros Compact and efficient design

Suitable for small loads

Easy to use Cons Lower capacity

6. Washing Machine Portable Foldable Lightweight This portable washing machine offers a foldable and lightweight design, making it suitable for small spaces and travel. With a capacity of 3-4 kg, it provides a convenient solution for washing clothes without the need for a traditional washing machine. Specifications: Capacity: 3-4 kg

Weight: 5 kg

Dimensions: 15 x 15 x 20 inches

Power: 220 Watts

Material: Plastic body

Pros Foldable and lightweight design

Suitable for small spaces and travel

Efficient operation Cons Smaller capacity

Weight: 7 kg

Dimensions: 16 x 16 x 24 inches

Power: 250 Watts

Material: Plastic body

Pros Mini and foldable design

Suitable for travel and small spaces

Efficient spin drying Cons Higher weight

8. Riyal Lilly Washing Machine Portable Mini Foldable Washer and Spin Dryer The Riyal Lilly Washing Machine offers a mini and foldable design, making it perfect for camping, travel, and small spaces. With a capacity of 4-5 kg, it provides efficient washing and spin drying, making it a convenient solution for on-the-go laundry needs. Specifications: Capacity: 4-5 kg

Weight: 7 kg

Dimensions: 16 x 16 x 24 inches

Power: 250 Watts

Material: Plastic body

Pros Mini and foldable design

Efficient washing and spin drying

Suitable for travel and small spaces Cons Higher weight

9. Riyal Nilay Washing Machine Portable Mini Foldable Washer and Spin Dryer The Riyal Nilay Washing Machine is a portable and foldable option, making it ideal for camping, RV travel, and small spaces. With a compact design and spin dryer, it offers convenience and efficiency. It is perfect for those looking for a lightweight and easy-to-carry washing machine. Specifications: Capacity: 3-4 kg

Weight: 6 kg

Dimensions: 14 x 14 x 22 inches

Power: 200 Watts

Material: Plastic body

Pros Compact and foldable design

Suitable for small spaces and travel

Efficient spin drying Cons Lower capacity

Top 3 features for you

Capacity Weight Dimensions ROMINO Washing Machine 3-4 kg 5 kg 15 x 15 x 20 inches Washer Deep underwear clothes 2-3 kg 6 kg 14 x 14 x 22 inches tmwilla Washing Machine 4-5 kg 7 kg 16 x 16 x 24 inches Hilton Single Tub Washing Machine 3-4 kg 5.5 kg 15 x 15 x 20 inches DMR Portable Washing Machine 30-1208 3-4 kg 6 kg 14 x 14 x 22 inches Washing Machine Portable Foldable Lightweight 3-4 kg 5 kg 15 x 15 x 20 inches KRISHTIWILLA Washing Machine 4-5 kg 7 kg 16 x 16 x 24 inches

Best value for money: The ROMINO Washing Machine offers the best value for money with its lightweight, foldable design, and efficient spin drying. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a portable and convenient washing machine at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The tmwilla Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product with its larger capacity, compact design, and efficient spin drying. It offers the perfect balance of features and convenience for a portable washing machine.

