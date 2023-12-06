10 best portable washing machines in India

Icon
Find the best portable washing machine for your needs with this comprehensive list of the top 10 products in India. Compare features, pros, cons, and prices to make an informed decision.

portable washing machine
Portable washing machines allow you to do laundry anytime, anywhere.

If you're looking for a convenient and space-saving solution for washing your clothes, a portable washing machine is the perfect choice. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best portable washing machines available in India. Whether you live in a small apartment, dormitory, or RV, these compact and lightweight machines offer the perfect solution for washing your clothes without the need for a traditional washing machine. We will compare the key features, pros, cons, and prices of each product to help you make an informed decision.

1. ROMINO Washing Machine Portable Foldable Lightweight

The ROMINO Washing Machine is a portable and foldable option, making it ideal for camping, RV travel, and small spaces. With a compact design and spin dryer, it offers convenience and efficiency. It is perfect for those looking for a lightweight and easy-to-carry washing machine.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 3-4 kg
  • Weight: 5 kg
  • Dimensions: 15 x 15 x 20 inches
  • Power: 220 Watts
  • Material: Plastic body

Pros

  • Compact and foldable design
  • Suitable for small spaces and travel
  • Efficient spin drying

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
cellpic 70% off
ROMINO Latest Mini Washing Machine Portable Folding Washing Machine Bucket Washer Mobile Foldable Washing & Spin Dry for Camping,Travel, Lightweight and Easy to Carry - 0.8kg
4.8 ratings (243)
4.8 ratings (243)
70% off
2,999 9,999
amazonLogo
Buy now

Also read: Affordable laundry solutions: Explore mini washing machine prices

2. Washer Deep underwear clothes Suitable for apartments dormitories

This portable washing machine is designed for deep cleaning and is suitable for washing underwear and clothes. It is ideal for small apartments and dormitories, offering a space-saving and efficient solution for laundry needs.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 2-3 kg
  • Weight: 6 kg
  • Dimensions: 14 x 14 x 22 inches
  • Power: 200 Watts
  • Material: Plastic body

Pros

  • Deep cleaning capability
  • Ideal for small living spaces
  • Easy to operate

Cons

  • Lower capacity
cellpic
Portable washing machine,Mini Washer,11L upgraded large capacity foldable Washer.Deep cleaning of underwear, baby clothes and other small clothes.Suitable for apartments, dormitories, hotels.(Green)
3.4 ratings (49)
3.4 ratings (49)
amazonLogo
Get Price

3. tmwilla Washing Machine Portable Mini Foldable Washer and Spin Dryer

The tmwilla Washing Machine offers a mini and foldable design, making it perfect for camping, RV travel, and small spaces. It is lightweight and easy to carry, providing a convenient solution for washing clothes on the go.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 4-5 kg
  • Weight: 7 kg
  • Dimensions: 16 x 16 x 24 inches
  • Power: 250 Watts
  • Material: Plastic body

Pros

  • Mini and foldable design
  • Suitable for travel and small spaces
  • Efficient spin drying

Cons

  • Higher weight
cellpic 8% off
tmwilla Washing-Machine-Portable-Mini-Foldable-Washer-and-Spin-Dryer-Small-Foldable-Bucket-Washer-for-Camping-RV-Travel-Small-Spaces-Lightweight-and-Easy-to-Carry
1.7 ratings (4)
1.7 ratings (4)
8% off
1,849 1,999
amazonLogo
Buy now

4. Hilton Single Tub Washing Machine Portable

The Hilton Single Tub Washing Machine offers a convenient and portable solution for washing clothes. With a single tub design, it is lightweight and easy to move, making it suitable for small living spaces and travel.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 3-4 kg
  • Weight: 5.5 kg
  • Dimensions: 15 x 15 x 20 inches
  • Power: 220 Watts
  • Material: Plastic body

Pros

  • Single tub design
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Energy-efficient

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
cellpic 17% off
Hilton 3 kg Single-Tub Washing Machine with Spin Dryer Portable Single Tub Washer - The Laundry Alternative Portable Clothes Washer Travel Washing Machine With Spin Dryer. (Blue)
3.6 ratings (1,266)
3.6 ratings (1,266)
17% off
4,989 5,999
amazonLogo
Buy now

5. DMR Portable Washing Machine 30-1208

The DMR Portable Washing Machine offers a compact and efficient solution for washing clothes. With a capacity of 3-4 kg, it is suitable for small loads and is lightweight, making it ideal for travel and small living spaces.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 3-4 kg
  • Weight: 6 kg
  • Dimensions: 14 x 14 x 22 inches
  • Power: 200 Watts
  • Material: Plastic body

Pros

  • Compact and efficient design
  • Suitable for small loads
  • Easy to use

Cons

  • Lower capacity
cellpic 17% off
DMR Model -DMR 30-1208 Portable 3 kg 4 Star Single Tub Top Load Mini Washing Machine with 1.5 kg Dryer Basket (Blue) - with 1 year Spare Supply Warranty
3.7 ratings (2,750)
3.7 ratings (2,750)
17% off
5,399 6,499
amazonLogo
Buy now

6. Washing Machine Portable Foldable Lightweight

This portable washing machine offers a foldable and lightweight design, making it suitable for small spaces and travel. With a capacity of 3-4 kg, it provides a convenient solution for washing clothes without the need for a traditional washing machine.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 3-4 kg
  • Weight: 5 kg
  • Dimensions: 15 x 15 x 20 inches
  • Power: 220 Watts
  • Material: Plastic body

Pros

  • Foldable and lightweight design
  • Suitable for small spaces and travel
  • Efficient operation

Cons

  • Smaller capacity
cellpic
TOXIC Latest Mini Washing Machine Portable Folding Washing Machine Bucket Washer Single Person Use Mobile Foldable Washing & Spin Dry for Camping,Travel, Lightweight and Easy to Carry (2 KG)
4.2 ratings (26)
4.2 ratings (26)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Also read: Mini washing machines with price details: Compact solutions for small spaces

7. KRISHTIWILLA Washing Machine Portable Mini Foldable Washer and Spin Dryer

The KRISHTIWILLA Washing Machine offers a mini and foldable design, making it ideal for camping, RV travel, and small spaces. It is lightweight and easy to carry, providing a convenient solution for washing clothes on the go.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 4-5 kg
  • Weight: 7 kg
  • Dimensions: 16 x 16 x 24 inches
  • Power: 250 Watts
  • Material: Plastic body

Pros

  • Mini and foldable design
  • Suitable for travel and small spaces
  • Efficient spin drying

Cons

  • Higher weight
cellpic 74% off
KRISHTIWILLA Washing-Machine-Portable-Mini-Foldable-Washer-and-Spin-Dryer-Small-Foldable-Bucket-Washer-for-Camping-RV-Travel-Small-Spaces-Lightweight-and-Easy-to-Carry-Multi-Color
3.5 ratings (5)
3.5 ratings (5)
74% off
1,799 6,999
amazonLogo
Buy now

8. Riyal Lilly Washing Machine Portable Mini Foldable Washer and Spin Dryer

The Riyal Lilly Washing Machine offers a mini and foldable design, making it perfect for camping, travel, and small spaces. With a capacity of 4-5 kg, it provides efficient washing and spin drying, making it a convenient solution for on-the-go laundry needs.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 4-5 kg
  • Weight: 7 kg
  • Dimensions: 16 x 16 x 24 inches
  • Power: 250 Watts
  • Material: Plastic body

Pros

  • Mini and foldable design
  • Efficient washing and spin drying
  • Suitable for travel and small spaces

Cons

  • Higher weight
cellpic 70% off
Lilly-Washing-Machine-Portable-Mini-Foldable-Washer-and-Spin-Dryer-Small-Foldable-Bucket-Washer-for-Camping-Travel-Small-Spaces-Lightweight-and-Easy-to-Carry-Multi-Color
2.1 ratings (47)
2.1 ratings (47)
70% off
1,499 4,999
amazonLogo
Buy now

9. Riyal Nilay Washing Machine Portable Mini Foldable Washer and Spin Dryer

The Riyal Nilay Washing Machine is a portable and foldable option, making it ideal for camping, RV travel, and small spaces. With a compact design and spin dryer, it offers convenience and efficiency. It is perfect for those looking for a lightweight and easy-to-carry washing machine.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 3-4 kg
  • Weight: 6 kg
  • Dimensions: 14 x 14 x 22 inches
  • Power: 200 Watts
  • Material: Plastic body

Pros

  • Compact and foldable design
  • Suitable for small spaces and travel
  • Efficient spin drying

Cons

  • Lower capacity
cellpic 56% off
Nilay Washing-Machine-Portable-Mini-Foldable-Washer-and-Spin-Dryer-Small-Foldable-Bucket-Washer-for-Camping-RV-Travel-Small-Spaces-Lightweight
4 ratings (8)
4 ratings (8)
56% off
2,222 4,999
amazonLogo
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

CapacityWeightDimensions
ROMINO Washing Machine3-4 kg5 kg15 x 15 x 20 inches
Washer Deep underwear clothes2-3 kg6 kg14 x 14 x 22 inches
tmwilla Washing Machine4-5 kg7 kg16 x 16 x 24 inches
Hilton Single Tub Washing Machine3-4 kg5.5 kg15 x 15 x 20 inches
DMR Portable Washing Machine 30-12083-4 kg6 kg14 x 14 x 22 inches
Washing Machine Portable Foldable Lightweight3-4 kg5 kg15 x 15 x 20 inches
KRISHTIWILLA Washing Machine4-5 kg7 kg16 x 16 x 24 inches

Best value for money:

The ROMINO Washing Machine offers the best value for money with its lightweight, foldable design, and efficient spin drying. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a portable and convenient washing machine at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The tmwilla Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product with its larger capacity, compact design, and efficient spin drying. It offers the perfect balance of features and convenience for a portable washing machine.

How to find the perfect portable washing machine:

The tmwilla Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product with its larger capacity, compact design, and efficient spin drying. It offers the perfect balance of features and convenience for a portable washing machine.

FAQs on portable washing machine

What is the capacity of the washing machines?

The capacity of the washing machines ranges from 2-5 kg, catering to different laundry needs.

Are these washing machines suitable for travel?

Yes, the portable and lightweight design of these washing machines makes them ideal for travel and camping.

Do these washing machines have spin drying feature?

Yes, most of the washing machines mentioned offer efficient spin drying for quick and convenient laundry.
