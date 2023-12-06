10 best portable washing machines in India

Summary:
Find the best portable washing machine for your needs with this comprehensive list of the top 10 products in India. Compare features, pros, cons, and prices to make an informed decision.
If you're looking for a convenient and space-saving solution for washing your clothes, a portable washing machine is the perfect choice. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best portable washing machines available in India. Whether you live in a small apartment, dormitory, or RV, these compact and lightweight machines offer the perfect solution for washing your clothes without the need for a traditional washing machine. We will compare the key features, pros, cons, and prices of each product to help you make an informed decision.
The ROMINO Washing Machine is a portable and foldable option, making it ideal for camping, RV travel, and small spaces. With a compact design and spin dryer, it offers convenience and efficiency. It is perfect for those looking for a lightweight and easy-to-carry washing machine.
This portable washing machine is designed for deep cleaning and is suitable for washing underwear and clothes. It is ideal for small apartments and dormitories, offering a space-saving and efficient solution for laundry needs.
The tmwilla Washing Machine offers a mini and foldable design, making it perfect for camping, RV travel, and small spaces. It is lightweight and easy to carry, providing a convenient solution for washing clothes on the go.
The Hilton Single Tub Washing Machine offers a convenient and portable solution for washing clothes. With a single tub design, it is lightweight and easy to move, making it suitable for small living spaces and travel.
The DMR Portable Washing Machine offers a compact and efficient solution for washing clothes. With a capacity of 3-4 kg, it is suitable for small loads and is lightweight, making it ideal for travel and small living spaces.
This portable washing machine offers a foldable and lightweight design, making it suitable for small spaces and travel. With a capacity of 3-4 kg, it provides a convenient solution for washing clothes without the need for a traditional washing machine.
The KRISHTIWILLA Washing Machine offers a mini and foldable design, making it ideal for camping, RV travel, and small spaces. It is lightweight and easy to carry, providing a convenient solution for washing clothes on the go.
The Riyal Lilly Washing Machine offers a mini and foldable design, making it perfect for camping, travel, and small spaces. With a capacity of 4-5 kg, it provides efficient washing and spin drying, making it a convenient solution for on-the-go laundry needs.
The Riyal Nilay Washing Machine is a portable and foldable option, making it ideal for camping, RV travel, and small spaces. With a compact design and spin dryer, it offers convenience and efficiency. It is perfect for those looking for a lightweight and easy-to-carry washing machine.
|Capacity
|Weight
|Dimensions
|ROMINO Washing Machine
|3-4 kg
|5 kg
|15 x 15 x 20 inches
|Washer Deep underwear clothes
|2-3 kg
|6 kg
|14 x 14 x 22 inches
|tmwilla Washing Machine
|4-5 kg
|7 kg
|16 x 16 x 24 inches
|Hilton Single Tub Washing Machine
|3-4 kg
|5.5 kg
|15 x 15 x 20 inches
|DMR Portable Washing Machine 30-1208
|3-4 kg
|6 kg
|14 x 14 x 22 inches
|Washing Machine Portable Foldable Lightweight
|3-4 kg
|5 kg
|15 x 15 x 20 inches
|KRISHTIWILLA Washing Machine
|4-5 kg
|7 kg
|16 x 16 x 24 inches
The ROMINO Washing Machine offers the best value for money with its lightweight, foldable design, and efficient spin drying. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a portable and convenient washing machine at an affordable price.
The tmwilla Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product with its larger capacity, compact design, and efficient spin drying. It offers the perfect balance of features and convenience for a portable washing machine.
|Product
|Price
|ROMINO Latest Mini Washing Machine Portable Folding Washing Machine Bucket Washer Mobile Foldable Washing & Spin Dry for Camping,Travel, Lightweight and Easy to Carry - 0.8kg
|₹ 2,999
|Portable washing machine,Mini Washer,11L upgraded large capacity foldable Washer.Deep cleaning of underwear, baby clothes and other small clothes.Suitable for apartments, dormitories, hotels.(Green)
|Get Price
|tmwilla Washing-Machine-Portable-Mini-Foldable-Washer-and-Spin-Dryer-Small-Foldable-Bucket-Washer-for-Camping-RV-Travel-Small-Spaces-Lightweight-and-Easy-to-Carry
|₹ 1,849
|Hilton 3 kg Single-Tub Washing Machine with Spin Dryer Portable Single Tub Washer - The Laundry Alternative Portable Clothes Washer Travel Washing Machine With Spin Dryer. (Blue)
|₹ 4,989
|DMR Model -DMR 30-1208 Portable 3 kg 4 Star Single Tub Top Load Mini Washing Machine with 1.5 kg Dryer Basket (Blue) - with 1 year Spare Supply Warranty
|₹ 5,399
|TOXIC Latest Mini Washing Machine Portable Folding Washing Machine Bucket Washer Single Person Use Mobile Foldable Washing & Spin Dry for Camping,Travel, Lightweight and Easy to Carry (2 KG)
|Get Price
|KRISHTIWILLA Washing-Machine-Portable-Mini-Foldable-Washer-and-Spin-Dryer-Small-Foldable-Bucket-Washer-for-Camping-RV-Travel-Small-Spaces-Lightweight-and-Easy-to-Carry-Multi-Color
|₹ 1,799
|Lilly-Washing-Machine-Portable-Mini-Foldable-Washer-and-Spin-Dryer-Small-Foldable-Bucket-Washer-for-Camping-Travel-Small-Spaces-Lightweight-and-Easy-to-Carry-Multi-Color
|₹ 1,499
|Nilay Washing-Machine-Portable-Mini-Foldable-Washer-and-Spin-Dryer-Small-Foldable-Bucket-Washer-for-Camping-RV-Travel-Small-Spaces-Lightweight
|₹ 2,222
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.