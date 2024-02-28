Best scrubs for oily skin: 10 top-rated exfoliators for balancing oil control

Summary: Discover the best oil-control exfoliators for oily and acne-prone skin in this comprehensive listicle. Find the perfect scrub that suits your needs and say goodbye to blackheads and whiteheads. Read More Read Less

If you have oily and acne-prone skin, finding the right exfoliating scrub can be a game-changer. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your specific needs. In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 10 exfoliating scrubs for balancing oily skin, each designed to cater to different skin concerns. Whether you're looking for a gentle scrub for daily use or a powerful blackhead eliminating scrub, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect match for your skin.

1. Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel

The Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel is a refreshing, gel-based night moisturizer that hydrates the skin without making it greasy. It contains green tea extracts and glycolic acid that help in controlling acne and preventing future breakouts. This lightweight gel is suitable for oily, acne-prone skin and provides a non-sticky, refreshing finish.

Pros Controls acne and prevents breakouts

Lightweight and non-sticky formula Cons May not be suitable for dry skin types

2. Pilgrim Volcanic Lava Ash Face Scrub

The Pilgrim Volcanic Lava Ash Face Scrub is enriched with volcanic lava ash and natural exfoliants that deeply cleanse the pores and remove dead skin cells. It helps in controlling excess oil production and unclogging pores, making it an ideal choice for oily and combination skin. This scrub also helps in brightening the skin and reducing acne marks over time.

Pros Deeply cleanses pores and removes dead skin cells

Controls excess oil production Cons May feel abrasive on sensitive skin

3. mCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Face Scrub

The mCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Face Scrub is infused with pure coffee and coconut oil that exfoliates and nourishes the skin. It helps in reducing blackheads and whiteheads, while also providing a boost of antioxidants to the skin. This scrub is suitable for all skin types and is free from harmful chemicals, making it a safe choice for daily use.

Pros Reduces blackheads and whiteheads

Free from harmful chemicals Cons Strong coffee scent may not be appealing to everyone

Also read: Best moisturizers for oily skin: Top 10 oil-free hydrating lotions 4. Mamaearth Charcoal, Coffee and Clay Face Scrub

The Mamaearth Charcoal, Coffee and Clay Face Scrub is a powerful exfoliator that deeply cleanses the skin and removes impurities. It contains charcoal, coffee, and clay that help in detoxifying the skin and controlling excess oil. This scrub also helps in reducing acne and promoting a healthy, radiant complexion, making it suitable for normal to oily skin types.

Pros Deeply cleanses the skin and removes impurities

Detoxifies the skin and controls excess oil Cons May be too harsh for sensitive skin

5. Neutrogena Deep Clean Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub

The Neutrogena Deep Clean Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub is specifically designed to target blackheads and prevent their reoccurrence. It contains salicylic acid that penetrates deep into the pores to remove blackheads and prevent new ones from forming. This gentle scrub also helps in controlling excess oil and leaves the skin feeling smooth and refreshed.

Pros Targets blackheads and prevents reoccurrence

Controls excess oil and smoothens the skin Cons May be drying for sensitive skin

6. VauriiC Glowing Vitamin C Face Scrub

The VauriiC Glowing Vitamin C Face Scrub is enriched with natural and organic ingredients, including vitamin C and walnut shell powder. It helps in gently exfoliating the skin and promoting a healthy, radiant glow. This scrub also contains anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin and reduce redness, making it suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Pros Promotes a healthy, radiant glow

Contains anti-inflammatory properties Cons Texture may feel too abrasive for some users

7. VLCC Papaya and Apricot Face Scrub

The VLCC Papaya and Apricot Face Scrub is enriched with natural papaya and apricot extracts that help in exfoliating and rejuvenating the skin. It contains walnut and orange peel powder that gently exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells. This scrub also helps in brightening the skin and reducing dark spots, making it suitable for all skin types.

Pros Exfoliates and rejuvenates the skin

Brightens the skin and reduces dark spots Cons May feel too abrasive on sensitive skin

Also read: Best sunscreens protect skin from harmful UV rays, prevent premature aging 8. Just Herbs Exfoliating Face Cleanser

The Just Herbs Exfoliating Face Cleanser is a gentle, Ayurvedic formulation that exfoliates and purifies the skin. It contains neem, bitter orange, and fenugreek that help in controlling excess oil and preventing acne breakouts. This scrub also helps in improving skin texture and reducing the appearance of blackheads and whiteheads, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros Controls excess oil and prevents acne breakouts

Improves skin texture and reduces blackheads Cons May not be suitable for dry skin types

9. Biotique Bio Papaya Revitalizing Tan-Removal Scrub

The Biotique Bio Papaya Revitalizing Tan-Removal Scrub is enriched with papaya and neem that help in exfoliating and brightening the skin. It contains fenugreek and red sandalwood that help in removing tan and reducing pigmentation. This scrub also helps in improving skin tone and texture, making it suitable for normal to oily skin types.

Pros Exfoliates and brightens the skin

Improves skin tone and texture Cons May be too harsh for sensitive skin

10. Everyuth Naturals Exfoliating Walnut Scrub

The Everyuth Naturals Exfoliating Walnut Scrub is enriched with walnut shell particles that help in exfoliating the skin and removing dead skin cells. It contains vitamin E and anti-oxidants that nourish the skin and promote a healthy complexion. This scrub also helps in reducing blackheads and whiteheads, making it suitable for all skin types.

Pros Exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells

Nourishes the skin and promotes a healthy complexion Cons May feel too abrasive for sensitive skin

Comparison Table

Product Name Enriched with Exfoliating Properties Suitable for Skin Types Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel Green Tea Extracts and Glycolic Acid Controls Acne and Prevents Breakouts Oily, Acne-Prone Skin Pilgrim Volcanic Lava Ash Face Scrub Volcanic Lava Ash and Natural Exfoliants Deeply Cleanses Pores and Removes Dead Skin Cells Oily, Combination Skin mCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Face Scrub Pure Coffee and Coconut Oil Exfoliates and Nourishes the Skin All Skin Types Mamaearth Charcoal, Coffee and Clay Face Scrub Charcoal, Coffee, and Clay Deeply Cleanses the Skin and Removes Impurities Normal to Oily Skin Neutrogena Deep Clean Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub Salicylic Acid Targets Blackheads and Prevents Reoccurrence All Skin Types VauriiC Glowing Vitamin C Face Scrub Vitamin C and Walnut Shell Powder Gently Exfoliates the Skin and Promotes a Radiant Glow All Skin Types VLCC Papaya and Apricot Face Scrub Papaya and Apricot Extracts Exfoliates and Rejuvenates the Skin All Skin Types Just Herbs Exfoliating Face Cleanser Neem, Bitter Orange, and Fenugreek Exfoliates and Purifies the Skin Oily, Acne-Prone Skin Biotique Bio Papaya Revitalizing Tan-Removal Scrub Papaya and Neem Exfoliates and Brightens the Skin Normal to Oily Skin Everyuth Naturals Exfoliating Walnut Scrub Walnut Shell Particles Exfoliates the Skin and Removes Dead Skin Cells All Skin Types

Best value for money: The mCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Face Scrub stands out as the best value for money, offering natural exfoliating and nourishing properties at an affordable price. It is suitable for all skin types and provides a boost of antioxidants to the skin, making it a worthwhile investment for skincare enthusiasts.

Best overall product: The Neutrogena Deep Clean Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub is the best overall product in this category, with its targeted blackhead eliminating properties and gentle, daily use formula. It effectively controls excess oil and prevents the reoccurrence of blackheads, making it a top choice for oily and acne-prone skin.

How to find the perfect best scrub for oily skin: When choosing the perfect exfoliating scrub for oily skin, consider the specific concerns of your skin, such as blackheads, whiteheads, excess oil, and acne. Look for products that are gentle yet effective, with natural exfoliating properties and suitable for your skin type. Pay attention to the ingredients, specifications, and pros and cons to find the best match for your needs.

FAQs on Best Scrub for Oily Skin Is the scrub suitable for sensitive skin? While most of the scrubs mentioned are suitable for all skin types, some may feel abrasive on sensitive skin. It is best to do a patch test before using the product on the entire face. Are these scrubs safe for daily use? Most of the scrubs are safe for daily use, but it is important to follow the usage instructions provided by the brand. Over-exfoliating the skin can lead to irritation and dryness. Do these scrubs help in reducing acne? Yes, many of the scrubs mentioned have properties that help in reducing acne and preventing breakouts. Look for ingredients such as salicylic acid, neem, and tea tree oil for acne-prone skin. Can these scrubs be used by men? Absolutely! Skincare is not limited by gender, and these scrubs can be used by men with oily and acne-prone skin to achieve a clearer, healthier complexion.

