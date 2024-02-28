Best scrubs for oily skin: 10 top-rated exfoliators for balancing oil control
Last Published on Feb 28, 2024 16:09 IST
By: Affiliate Desk
Follow us:
Share Via
Summary:
Discover the best oil-control exfoliators for oily and acne-prone skin in this comprehensive listicle. Find the perfect scrub that suits your needs and say goodbye to blackheads and whiteheads. Read More
If you have oily and acne-prone skin, finding the right exfoliating scrub can be a game-changer. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your specific needs. In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 10 exfoliating scrubs for balancing oily skin, each designed to cater to different skin concerns. Whether you're looking for a gentle scrub for daily use or a powerful blackhead eliminating scrub, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect match for your skin.
1. Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel
The Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel is a refreshing, gel-based night moisturizer that hydrates the skin without making it greasy. It contains green tea extracts and glycolic acid that help in controlling acne and preventing future breakouts. This lightweight gel is suitable for oily, acne-prone skin and provides a non-sticky, refreshing finish.
Pros
Controls acne and prevents breakouts
Lightweight and non-sticky formula
Cons
May not be suitable for dry skin types
2. Pilgrim Volcanic Lava Ash Face Scrub
The Pilgrim Volcanic Lava Ash Face Scrub is enriched with volcanic lava ash and natural exfoliants that deeply cleanse the pores and remove dead skin cells. It helps in controlling excess oil production and unclogging pores, making it an ideal choice for oily and combination skin. This scrub also helps in brightening the skin and reducing acne marks over time.
Pros
Deeply cleanses pores and removes dead skin cells
Controls excess oil production
Cons
May feel abrasive on sensitive skin
3. mCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Face Scrub
The mCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Face Scrub is infused with pure coffee and coconut oil that exfoliates and nourishes the skin. It helps in reducing blackheads and whiteheads, while also providing a boost of antioxidants to the skin. This scrub is suitable for all skin types and is free from harmful chemicals, making it a safe choice for daily use.
Pros
Reduces blackheads and whiteheads
Free from harmful chemicals
Cons
Strong coffee scent may not be appealing to everyone
The Mamaearth Charcoal, Coffee and Clay Face Scrub is a powerful exfoliator that deeply cleanses the skin and removes impurities. It contains charcoal, coffee, and clay that help in detoxifying the skin and controlling excess oil. This scrub also helps in reducing acne and promoting a healthy, radiant complexion, making it suitable for normal to oily skin types.
Pros
Deeply cleanses the skin and removes impurities
Detoxifies the skin and controls excess oil
Cons
May be too harsh for sensitive skin
5. Neutrogena Deep Clean Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub
The Neutrogena Deep Clean Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub is specifically designed to target blackheads and prevent their reoccurrence. It contains salicylic acid that penetrates deep into the pores to remove blackheads and prevent new ones from forming. This gentle scrub also helps in controlling excess oil and leaves the skin feeling smooth and refreshed.
Pros
Targets blackheads and prevents reoccurrence
Controls excess oil and smoothens the skin
Cons
May be drying for sensitive skin
6. VauriiC Glowing Vitamin C Face Scrub
The VauriiC Glowing Vitamin C Face Scrub is enriched with natural and organic ingredients, including vitamin C and walnut shell powder. It helps in gently exfoliating the skin and promoting a healthy, radiant glow. This scrub also contains anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin and reduce redness, making it suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive and acne-prone skin.
Pros
Promotes a healthy, radiant glow
Contains anti-inflammatory properties
Cons
Texture may feel too abrasive for some users
7. VLCC Papaya and Apricot Face Scrub
The VLCC Papaya and Apricot Face Scrub is enriched with natural papaya and apricot extracts that help in exfoliating and rejuvenating the skin. It contains walnut and orange peel powder that gently exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells. This scrub also helps in brightening the skin and reducing dark spots, making it suitable for all skin types.
The Just Herbs Exfoliating Face Cleanser is a gentle, Ayurvedic formulation that exfoliates and purifies the skin. It contains neem, bitter orange, and fenugreek that help in controlling excess oil and preventing acne breakouts. This scrub also helps in improving skin texture and reducing the appearance of blackheads and whiteheads, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.
Pros
Controls excess oil and prevents acne breakouts
Improves skin texture and reduces blackheads
Cons
May not be suitable for dry skin types
9. Biotique Bio Papaya Revitalizing Tan-Removal Scrub
The Biotique Bio Papaya Revitalizing Tan-Removal Scrub is enriched with papaya and neem that help in exfoliating and brightening the skin. It contains fenugreek and red sandalwood that help in removing tan and reducing pigmentation. This scrub also helps in improving skin tone and texture, making it suitable for normal to oily skin types.
Pros
Exfoliates and brightens the skin
Improves skin tone and texture
Cons
May be too harsh for sensitive skin
10. Everyuth Naturals Exfoliating Walnut Scrub
The Everyuth Naturals Exfoliating Walnut Scrub is enriched with walnut shell particles that help in exfoliating the skin and removing dead skin cells. It contains vitamin E and anti-oxidants that nourish the skin and promote a healthy complexion. This scrub also helps in reducing blackheads and whiteheads, making it suitable for all skin types.
Pros
Exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells
Nourishes the skin and promotes a healthy complexion
Cons
May feel too abrasive for sensitive skin
Comparison Table
Product Name
Enriched with
Exfoliating Properties
Suitable for Skin Types
Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel
Green Tea Extracts and Glycolic Acid
Controls Acne and Prevents Breakouts
Oily, Acne-Prone Skin
Pilgrim Volcanic Lava Ash Face Scrub
Volcanic Lava Ash and Natural Exfoliants
Deeply Cleanses Pores and Removes Dead Skin Cells
Oily, Combination Skin
mCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Face Scrub
Pure Coffee and Coconut Oil
Exfoliates and Nourishes the Skin
All Skin Types
Mamaearth Charcoal, Coffee and Clay Face Scrub
Charcoal, Coffee, and Clay
Deeply Cleanses the Skin and Removes Impurities
Normal to Oily Skin
Neutrogena Deep Clean Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub
Salicylic Acid
Targets Blackheads and Prevents Reoccurrence
All Skin Types
VauriiC Glowing Vitamin C Face Scrub
Vitamin C and Walnut Shell Powder
Gently Exfoliates the Skin and Promotes a Radiant Glow
All Skin Types
VLCC Papaya and Apricot Face Scrub
Papaya and Apricot Extracts
Exfoliates and Rejuvenates the Skin
All Skin Types
Just Herbs Exfoliating Face Cleanser
Neem, Bitter Orange, and Fenugreek
Exfoliates and Purifies the Skin
Oily, Acne-Prone Skin
Biotique Bio Papaya Revitalizing Tan-Removal Scrub
Papaya and Neem
Exfoliates and Brightens the Skin
Normal to Oily Skin
Everyuth Naturals Exfoliating Walnut Scrub
Walnut Shell Particles
Exfoliates the Skin and Removes Dead Skin Cells
All Skin Types
Best value for money:
The mCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Face Scrub stands out as the best value for money, offering natural exfoliating and nourishing properties at an affordable price. It is suitable for all skin types and provides a boost of antioxidants to the skin, making it a worthwhile investment for skincare enthusiasts.
Best overall product:
The Neutrogena Deep Clean Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub is the best overall product in this category, with its targeted blackhead eliminating properties and gentle, daily use formula. It effectively controls excess oil and prevents the reoccurrence of blackheads, making it a top choice for oily and acne-prone skin.
How to find the perfect best scrub for oily skin:
When choosing the perfect exfoliating scrub for oily skin, consider the specific concerns of your skin, such as blackheads, whiteheads, excess oil, and acne. Look for products that are gentle yet effective, with natural exfoliating properties and suitable for your skin type. Pay attention to the ingredients, specifications, and pros and cons to find the best match for your needs.
FAQs on Best Scrub for Oily Skin
While most of the scrubs mentioned are suitable for all skin types, some may feel abrasive on sensitive skin. It is best to do a patch test before using the product on the entire face.
Most of the scrubs are safe for daily use, but it is important to follow the usage instructions provided by the brand. Over-exfoliating the skin can lead to irritation and dryness.
Yes, many of the scrubs mentioned have properties that help in reducing acne and preventing breakouts. Look for ingredients such as salicylic acid, neem, and tea tree oil for acne-prone skin.
Absolutely! Skincare is not limited by gender, and these scrubs can be used by men with oily and acne-prone skin to achieve a clearer, healthier complexion.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more