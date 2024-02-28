Icon
Best scrubs for oily skin: 10 top-rated exfoliators for balancing oil control

Discover the best oil-control exfoliators for oily and acne-prone skin in this comprehensive listicle. Find the perfect scrub that suits your needs and say goodbye to blackheads and whiteheads. Read More

If you have oily and acne-prone skin, finding the right exfoliating scrub can be a game-changer. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your specific needs. In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 10 exfoliating scrubs for balancing oily skin, each designed to cater to different skin concerns. Whether you're looking for a gentle scrub for daily use or a powerful blackhead eliminating scrub, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect match for your skin.

1. Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel

The Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel is a refreshing, gel-based night moisturizer that hydrates the skin without making it greasy. It contains green tea extracts and glycolic acid that help in controlling acne and preventing future breakouts. This lightweight gel is suitable for oily, acne-prone skin and provides a non-sticky, refreshing finish.

Pros

  • Controls acne and prevents breakouts
  • Lightweight and non-sticky formula

Cons

  • May not be suitable for dry skin types

2. Pilgrim Volcanic Lava Ash Face Scrub

The Pilgrim Volcanic Lava Ash Face Scrub is enriched with volcanic lava ash and natural exfoliants that deeply cleanse the pores and remove dead skin cells. It helps in controlling excess oil production and unclogging pores, making it an ideal choice for oily and combination skin. This scrub also helps in brightening the skin and reducing acne marks over time.

Pros

  • Deeply cleanses pores and removes dead skin cells
  • Controls excess oil production

Cons

  • May feel abrasive on sensitive skin

3. mCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Face Scrub

The mCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Face Scrub is infused with pure coffee and coconut oil that exfoliates and nourishes the skin. It helps in reducing blackheads and whiteheads, while also providing a boost of antioxidants to the skin. This scrub is suitable for all skin types and is free from harmful chemicals, making it a safe choice for daily use.

Pros

  • Reduces blackheads and whiteheads
  • Free from harmful chemicals

Cons

  • Strong coffee scent may not be appealing to everyone

The Mamaearth Charcoal, Coffee and Clay Face Scrub is a powerful exfoliator that deeply cleanses the skin and removes impurities. It contains charcoal, coffee, and clay that help in detoxifying the skin and controlling excess oil. This scrub also helps in reducing acne and promoting a healthy, radiant complexion, making it suitable for normal to oily skin types.

Pros

  • Deeply cleanses the skin and removes impurities
  • Detoxifies the skin and controls excess oil

Cons

  • May be too harsh for sensitive skin

5. Neutrogena Deep Clean Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub

The Neutrogena Deep Clean Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub is specifically designed to target blackheads and prevent their reoccurrence. It contains salicylic acid that penetrates deep into the pores to remove blackheads and prevent new ones from forming. This gentle scrub also helps in controlling excess oil and leaves the skin feeling smooth and refreshed.

Pros

  • Targets blackheads and prevents reoccurrence
  • Controls excess oil and smoothens the skin

Cons

  • May be drying for sensitive skin

6. VauriiC Glowing Vitamin C Face Scrub

The VauriiC Glowing Vitamin C Face Scrub is enriched with natural and organic ingredients, including vitamin C and walnut shell powder. It helps in gently exfoliating the skin and promoting a healthy, radiant glow. This scrub also contains anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin and reduce redness, making it suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Pros

  • Promotes a healthy, radiant glow
  • Contains anti-inflammatory properties

Cons

  • Texture may feel too abrasive for some users

7. VLCC Papaya and Apricot Face Scrub

The VLCC Papaya and Apricot Face Scrub is enriched with natural papaya and apricot extracts that help in exfoliating and rejuvenating the skin. It contains walnut and orange peel powder that gently exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells. This scrub also helps in brightening the skin and reducing dark spots, making it suitable for all skin types.

Pros

  • Exfoliates and rejuvenates the skin
  • Brightens the skin and reduces dark spots

Cons

  • May feel too abrasive on sensitive skin

The Just Herbs Exfoliating Face Cleanser is a gentle, Ayurvedic formulation that exfoliates and purifies the skin. It contains neem, bitter orange, and fenugreek that help in controlling excess oil and preventing acne breakouts. This scrub also helps in improving skin texture and reducing the appearance of blackheads and whiteheads, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

Pros

  • Controls excess oil and prevents acne breakouts
  • Improves skin texture and reduces blackheads

Cons

  • May not be suitable for dry skin types

9. Biotique Bio Papaya Revitalizing Tan-Removal Scrub

The Biotique Bio Papaya Revitalizing Tan-Removal Scrub is enriched with papaya and neem that help in exfoliating and brightening the skin. It contains fenugreek and red sandalwood that help in removing tan and reducing pigmentation. This scrub also helps in improving skin tone and texture, making it suitable for normal to oily skin types.

Pros

  • Exfoliates and brightens the skin
  • Improves skin tone and texture

Cons

  • May be too harsh for sensitive skin

10. Everyuth Naturals Exfoliating Walnut Scrub

The Everyuth Naturals Exfoliating Walnut Scrub is enriched with walnut shell particles that help in exfoliating the skin and removing dead skin cells. It contains vitamin E and anti-oxidants that nourish the skin and promote a healthy complexion. This scrub also helps in reducing blackheads and whiteheads, making it suitable for all skin types.

Pros

  • Exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells
  • Nourishes the skin and promotes a healthy complexion

Cons

  • May feel too abrasive for sensitive skin

Comparison Table

Product NameEnriched withExfoliating PropertiesSuitable for Skin Types
Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night GelGreen Tea Extracts and Glycolic AcidControls Acne and Prevents BreakoutsOily, Acne-Prone Skin
Pilgrim Volcanic Lava Ash Face ScrubVolcanic Lava Ash and Natural ExfoliantsDeeply Cleanses Pores and Removes Dead Skin CellsOily, Combination Skin
mCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Face ScrubPure Coffee and Coconut OilExfoliates and Nourishes the SkinAll Skin Types
Mamaearth Charcoal, Coffee and Clay Face ScrubCharcoal, Coffee, and ClayDeeply Cleanses the Skin and Removes ImpuritiesNormal to Oily Skin
Neutrogena Deep Clean Blackhead Eliminating Daily ScrubSalicylic AcidTargets Blackheads and Prevents ReoccurrenceAll Skin Types
VauriiC Glowing Vitamin C Face ScrubVitamin C and Walnut Shell PowderGently Exfoliates the Skin and Promotes a Radiant GlowAll Skin Types
VLCC Papaya and Apricot Face ScrubPapaya and Apricot ExtractsExfoliates and Rejuvenates the SkinAll Skin Types
Just Herbs Exfoliating Face CleanserNeem, Bitter Orange, and FenugreekExfoliates and Purifies the SkinOily, Acne-Prone Skin
Biotique Bio Papaya Revitalizing Tan-Removal ScrubPapaya and NeemExfoliates and Brightens the SkinNormal to Oily Skin
Everyuth Naturals Exfoliating Walnut ScrubWalnut Shell ParticlesExfoliates the Skin and Removes Dead Skin CellsAll Skin Types

Best value for money:

The mCaffeine Naked & Raw Coffee Face Scrub stands out as the best value for money, offering natural exfoliating and nourishing properties at an affordable price. It is suitable for all skin types and provides a boost of antioxidants to the skin, making it a worthwhile investment for skincare enthusiasts.

Best overall product:

The Neutrogena Deep Clean Blackhead Eliminating Daily Scrub is the best overall product in this category, with its targeted blackhead eliminating properties and gentle, daily use formula. It effectively controls excess oil and prevents the reoccurrence of blackheads, making it a top choice for oily and acne-prone skin.

How to find the perfect best scrub for oily skin:

When choosing the perfect exfoliating scrub for oily skin, consider the specific concerns of your skin, such as blackheads, whiteheads, excess oil, and acne. Look for products that are gentle yet effective, with natural exfoliating properties and suitable for your skin type. Pay attention to the ingredients, specifications, and pros and cons to find the best match for your needs.

FAQs on Best Scrub for Oily Skin

While most of the scrubs mentioned are suitable for all skin types, some may feel abrasive on sensitive skin. It is best to do a patch test before using the product on the entire face.
Most of the scrubs are safe for daily use, but it is important to follow the usage instructions provided by the brand. Over-exfoliating the skin can lead to irritation and dryness.
Yes, many of the scrubs mentioned have properties that help in reducing acne and preventing breakouts. Look for ingredients such as salicylic acid, neem, and tea tree oil for acne-prone skin.
Absolutely! Skincare is not limited by gender, and these scrubs can be used by men with oily and acne-prone skin to achieve a clearer, healthier complexion.
