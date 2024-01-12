Best air purifiers in India to buy today: 9 options to consider before purchase

Air purifiers have become an essential appliance in every household due to increasing pollution levels. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right air purifier can be overwhelming. In this article, we have curated a list of the 9 best air purifiers available in India, along with their key features and prices, to help you make an informed decision for your purchase.

1. LEVOIT Purifier The LEVOIT Purifier is equipped with advanced HEPA filtration and is suitable for large rooms. With its aromatherapy function, it offers a unique feature for users. The purifier also complies with California air purifier regulations. Specifications of LEVOIT Purifier Suitable for large rooms

HEPA filtration

Aromatherapy function

Complies with California regulations

Pros Suitable for large rooms

Advanced HEPA filtration Cons May not be suitable for small rooms

2. BLUEAIR Purifier The BLUEAIR Purifier is designed for bedrooms and is effective in removing allergens. It offers whisper-silent operation and is energy-efficient, making it suitable for long hours of use. Specifications of BLUEAIR Purifier Ideal for bedrooms

Removes allergens

Whisper-silent operation

Energy-efficient

Pros Ideal for bedrooms

Effective allergen removal Cons May not be suitable for larger spaces

Also read: 10 best air purifiers for home: Top picks and buying guide 3. Coway Professional Purifier The Coway Professional Purifier features anti-virus technology and is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It offers real-time air quality monitoring and a sleek design for modern homes. Specifications of Coway Professional Purifier Anti-virus technology

Suitable for medium-sized rooms

Real-time air quality monitoring

Sleek design

Pros Anti-virus technology

Real-time air quality monitoring Cons May be expensive for some users

4. VEVA Purifier The VEVA Purifier utilizes advanced filtration technology to capture allergens and particles. It offers a quiet operation and is suitable for users looking for a budget-friendly option. Specifications of VEVA Purifier Advanced filtration technology

Captures allergens and particles

Quiet operation

Budget-friendly

Pros Advanced filtration technology

Quiet operation Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

5. Dyson Purifier The Dyson Purifier features activated carbon filters and is enabled with Alexa for voice control. It offers oscillation and airflow projection for efficient air purification. Specifications of Dyson Purifier Activated carbon filters

Alexa-enabled for voice control

Oscillation and airflow projection

Efficient air purification

Pros Activated carbon filters

Alexa-enabled for voice control Cons May be expensive for some users

6. AGARO Imperial Purifier The AGARO Imperial Purifier effectively removes pollutants and particles from the air. It offers 5-stage filtration and a sensor touch control panel for user convenience. Specifications of AGARO Imperial Purifier Effectively removes pollutants and particles

5-stage filtration

Sensor touch control panel

User convenience

Pros Effective pollutant and particle removal

User-friendly touch control panel Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

7. MI Purifier The MI Purifier offers high-efficiency air purification and control via Alexa. It features a compact design and is suitable for users looking for a budget-friendly option. Specifications of MI Purifier High-efficiency air purification

Control via Alexa

Compact design

Budget-friendly

Pros High-efficiency air purification

Control via Alexa Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

8. TruSens Purifier The TruSens Purifier features SensorPod technology for efficient air quality monitoring. It offers UV sterilization and dual airflow for comprehensive air purification. Specifications of TruSens Purifier SensorPod technology for air quality monitoring

UV sterilization

Dual airflow

Comprehensive air purification

Pros Efficient air quality monitoring with SensorPod

UV sterilization for comprehensive purification Cons May be expensive for some users

Also read: 10 best air purifiers for home: Top picks and buying guide 9. CUCKOO Air Purifier The CUCKOO Air Purifier features activated carbon filters for efficient air purification. It offers a compact design and is suitable for users looking for a budget-friendly option. Specifications of CUCKOO Air Purifier Activated carbon filters

Efficient air purification

Compact design

Budget-friendly

Pros Efficient air purification with activated carbon filters

Compact design Cons May not be suitable for larger rooms

Comparison Table

Features LEVOIT Purifier BLUEAIR Purifier Coway Professional Purifier VEVA Purifier Dyson Purifier AGARO Imperial Purifier MI Purifier TruSens Purifier CUCKOO Air Purifier Suitable for large rooms Yes No No No No No No No No Ideal for bedrooms No Yes No No No No No No No Anti-virus technology No No Yes No No No No No No Advanced filtration technology Yes No No Yes No No No No Yes Control via Alexa No No No No Yes No Yes No No

Best value for money: The VEVA Purifier offers the best value for money with its advanced filtration technology and quiet operation, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious users.

Best overall product: The Dyson Purifier stands out as the best overall product with its activated carbon filters, Alexa-enabled control, and efficient air purification features, making it a top choice for modern homes.

How to find the perfect air purifier prices: When seeking the ideal air purifier, consider room size, filtration technology (such as HEPA or activated carbon), and CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). Evaluate additional features like smart capabilities and noise levels. Check customer reviews and expert opinions for performance insights. Assess maintenance costs and energy efficiency for long-term satisfaction. Brand reputation and warranty support are also crucial factors. Balancing these considerations will help you find the perfect air purifier tailored to your specific needs and ensuring cleaner, healthier indoor air.

FAQs on air purifier prices What is the price range for air purifiers? Air purifiers in India are available in a price range of INR 9,999 to INR 39,990, catering to different budgets and requirements. Do air purifiers effectively remove allergens? Yes, air purifiers equipped with HEPA and activated carbon filters are effective in removing allergens from the air, providing relief for allergy sufferers. What is the ideal room size for each air purifier? Each air purifier is designed for specific room sizes, ranging from small bedrooms to large living spaces. It is essential to consider the room size before making a purchase. How do air purifiers benefit indoor air quality? Air purifiers improve indoor air quality by removing pollutants, particles, and allergens, resulting in cleaner and healthier air for breathing.

