Best air purifiers in India to buy today: 9 options to consider before purchase

Air purifiers have become an essential appliance in every household due to increasing pollution levels. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right air purifier can be overwhelming. In this article, we have curated a list of the 9 best air purifiers available in India, along with their key features and prices, to help you make an informed decision for your purchase.
1. LEVOIT Purifier
The LEVOIT Purifier is equipped with advanced HEPA filtration and is suitable for large rooms. With its aromatherapy function, it offers a unique feature for users. The purifier also complies with California air purifier regulations.
Specifications of LEVOIT Purifier
Suitable for large rooms
HEPA filtration
Aromatherapy function
Complies with California regulations
Pros
Suitable for large rooms
Advanced HEPA filtration
Cons
May not be suitable for small rooms
2. BLUEAIR Purifier
The BLUEAIR Purifier is designed for bedrooms and is effective in removing allergens. It offers whisper-silent operation and is energy-efficient, making it suitable for long hours of use.
The CUCKOO Air Purifier features activated carbon filters for efficient air purification. It offers a compact design and is suitable for users looking for a budget-friendly option.
Specifications of CUCKOO Air Purifier
Activated carbon filters
Efficient air purification
Compact design
Budget-friendly
Pros
Efficient air purification with activated carbon filters
Compact design
Cons
May not be suitable for larger rooms
Comparison Table
Features
LEVOIT Purifier
BLUEAIR Purifier
Coway Professional Purifier
VEVA Purifier
Dyson Purifier
AGARO Imperial Purifier
MI Purifier
TruSens Purifier
CUCKOO Air Purifier
Suitable for large rooms
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Ideal for bedrooms
No
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Anti-virus technology
No
No
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
No
Advanced filtration technology
Yes
No
No
Yes
No
No
No
No
Yes
Control via Alexa
No
No
No
No
Yes
No
Yes
No
No
Best value for money:
The VEVA Purifier offers the best value for money with its advanced filtration technology and quiet operation, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious users.
Best overall product:
The Dyson Purifier stands out as the best overall product with its activated carbon filters, Alexa-enabled control, and efficient air purification features, making it a top choice for modern homes.
How to find the perfect air purifier prices:
When seeking the ideal air purifier, consider room size, filtration technology (such as HEPA or activated carbon), and CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). Evaluate additional features like smart capabilities and noise levels. Check customer reviews and expert opinions for performance insights. Assess maintenance costs and energy efficiency for long-term satisfaction. Brand reputation and warranty support are also crucial factors. Balancing these considerations will help you find the perfect air purifier tailored to your specific needs and ensuring cleaner, healthier indoor air.
FAQs on air purifier prices
Air purifiers in India are available in a price range of INR 9,999 to INR 39,990, catering to different budgets and requirements.
Yes, air purifiers equipped with HEPA and activated carbon filters are effective in removing allergens from the air, providing relief for allergy sufferers.
Each air purifier is designed for specific room sizes, ranging from small bedrooms to large living spaces. It is essential to consider the room size before making a purchase.
Air purifiers improve indoor air quality by removing pollutants, particles, and allergens, resulting in cleaner and healthier air for breathing.
