Best air purifiers in India to buy today: 9 options to consider before purchase

Published on Jan 12, 2024 09:55 IST
Air purifiers have become an essential appliance in every household due to increasing pollution levels. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right air purifier can be overwhelming. In this article, we have curated a list of the 9 best air purifiers available in India, along with their key features and prices, to help you make an informed decision for your purchase.

1. LEVOIT Purifier

The LEVOIT Purifier is equipped with advanced HEPA filtration and is suitable for large rooms. With its aromatherapy function, it offers a unique feature for users. The purifier also complies with California air purifier regulations.

Specifications of LEVOIT Purifier

  • Suitable for large rooms
  • HEPA filtration
  • Aromatherapy function
  • Complies with California regulations

Pros

  • Suitable for large rooms
  • Advanced HEPA filtration

Cons

  • May not be suitable for small rooms

2. BLUEAIR Purifier

The BLUEAIR Purifier is designed for bedrooms and is effective in removing allergens. It offers whisper-silent operation and is energy-efficient, making it suitable for long hours of use.

Specifications of BLUEAIR Purifier

  • Ideal for bedrooms
  • Removes allergens
  • Whisper-silent operation
  • Energy-efficient

Pros

  • Ideal for bedrooms
  • Effective allergen removal

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger spaces

3. Coway Professional Purifier

The Coway Professional Purifier features anti-virus technology and is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It offers real-time air quality monitoring and a sleek design for modern homes.

Specifications of Coway Professional Purifier

  • Anti-virus technology
  • Suitable for medium-sized rooms
  • Real-time air quality monitoring
  • Sleek design

Pros

  • Anti-virus technology
  • Real-time air quality monitoring

Cons

  • May be expensive for some users

4. VEVA Purifier

The VEVA Purifier utilizes advanced filtration technology to capture allergens and particles. It offers a quiet operation and is suitable for users looking for a budget-friendly option.

Specifications of VEVA Purifier

  • Advanced filtration technology
  • Captures allergens and particles
  • Quiet operation
  • Budget-friendly

Pros

  • Advanced filtration technology
  • Quiet operation

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger rooms

5. Dyson Purifier

The Dyson Purifier features activated carbon filters and is enabled with Alexa for voice control. It offers oscillation and airflow projection for efficient air purification.

Specifications of Dyson Purifier

  • Activated carbon filters
  • Alexa-enabled for voice control
  • Oscillation and airflow projection
  • Efficient air purification

Pros

  • Activated carbon filters
  • Alexa-enabled for voice control

Cons

  • May be expensive for some users

6. AGARO Imperial Purifier

The AGARO Imperial Purifier effectively removes pollutants and particles from the air. It offers 5-stage filtration and a sensor touch control panel for user convenience.

Specifications of AGARO Imperial Purifier

  • Effectively removes pollutants and particles
  • 5-stage filtration
  • Sensor touch control panel
  • User convenience

Pros

  • Effective pollutant and particle removal
  • User-friendly touch control panel

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger rooms

7. MI Purifier

The MI Purifier offers high-efficiency air purification and control via Alexa. It features a compact design and is suitable for users looking for a budget-friendly option.

Specifications of MI Purifier

  • High-efficiency air purification
  • Control via Alexa
  • Compact design
  • Budget-friendly

Pros

  • High-efficiency air purification
  • Control via Alexa

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger rooms

8. TruSens Purifier

The TruSens Purifier features SensorPod technology for efficient air quality monitoring. It offers UV sterilization and dual airflow for comprehensive air purification.

Specifications of TruSens Purifier

  • SensorPod technology for air quality monitoring
  • UV sterilization
  • Dual airflow
  • Comprehensive air purification

Pros

  • Efficient air quality monitoring with SensorPod
  • UV sterilization for comprehensive purification

Cons

  • May be expensive for some users

9. CUCKOO Air Purifier

The CUCKOO Air Purifier features activated carbon filters for efficient air purification. It offers a compact design and is suitable for users looking for a budget-friendly option.

Specifications of CUCKOO Air Purifier

  • Activated carbon filters
  • Efficient air purification
  • Compact design
  • Budget-friendly

Pros

  • Efficient air purification with activated carbon filters
  • Compact design

Cons

  • May not be suitable for larger rooms

Comparison Table

FeaturesLEVOIT PurifierBLUEAIR PurifierCoway Professional PurifierVEVA PurifierDyson PurifierAGARO Imperial PurifierMI PurifierTruSens PurifierCUCKOO Air Purifier
Suitable for large roomsYesNoNoNoNoNoNoNoNo
Ideal for bedroomsNoYesNoNoNoNoNoNoNo
Anti-virus technologyNoNoYesNoNoNoNoNoNo
Advanced filtration technologyYesNoNoYesNoNoNoNoYes
Control via AlexaNoNoNoNoYesNoYesNoNo

Best value for money:

The VEVA Purifier offers the best value for money with its advanced filtration technology and quiet operation, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious users.

Best overall product:

The Dyson Purifier stands out as the best overall product with its activated carbon filters, Alexa-enabled control, and efficient air purification features, making it a top choice for modern homes.

How to find the perfect air purifier prices:

When seeking the ideal air purifier, consider room size, filtration technology (such as HEPA or activated carbon), and CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). Evaluate additional features like smart capabilities and noise levels. Check customer reviews and expert opinions for performance insights. Assess maintenance costs and energy efficiency for long-term satisfaction. Brand reputation and warranty support are also crucial factors. Balancing these considerations will help you find the perfect air purifier tailored to your specific needs and ensuring cleaner, healthier indoor air.

FAQs on air purifier prices

Air purifiers in India are available in a price range of INR 9,999 to INR 39,990, catering to different budgets and requirements.
Yes, air purifiers equipped with HEPA and activated carbon filters are effective in removing allergens from the air, providing relief for allergy sufferers.
Each air purifier is designed for specific room sizes, ranging from small bedrooms to large living spaces. It is essential to consider the room size before making a purchase.
Air purifiers improve indoor air quality by removing pollutants, particles, and allergens, resulting in cleaner and healthier air for breathing.
