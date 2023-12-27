Best Godrej microwave ovens for your home kitchen: Buying guide, top 10 options

Are you in the market for a new microwave oven for your home? Look no further than the top 10 Godrej microwave ovens we have handpicked for you. Whether you need a basic model for simple reheating or a convection oven for advanced cooking, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Godrej microwave oven for your kitchen.
1. Godrej GMX 519 White Rose
The Godrej GMX 519 White Rose is a stylish and reliable microwave oven that offers a spacious interior and multiple cooking options. With its convection and grill functions, it's perfect for preparing a wide range of dishes. The sleek white design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.
Specifications of Godrej GMX 519 White Rose
- Capacity: 19 liters
- Power Consumption: 1200 watts
- Control Type: Jog Dial
- Auto Cook Menu: 125 options
- Child Lock: Yes
2. Godrej Convection Microwave Silver 52141502SD00099
The Godrej Convection Microwave Silver 52141502SD00099 is a high-performance oven with advanced convection technology for even cooking. Its sleek silver finish and modern design make it a stylish addition to any kitchen. With multiple power levels and cooking modes, it's a versatile choice for any home cook.
Specifications of Godrej Convection Microwave Silver
- Capacity: 25 liters
- Power Consumption: 2200 watts
- Control Type: Feather Touch
- Auto Cook Menu: 150 options
- Child Lock: Yes
3. Godrej Convection GME 730 CR1
The Godrej Convection GME 730 CR1 is a feature-packed microwave oven with a durable build and intuitive controls. Its convection cooking capabilities and preset menus make it easy to prepare delicious meals with minimal effort. The elegant design and vibrant color add a touch of style to any kitchen.
Specifications of Godrej Convection GME 730 CR1
- Capacity: 30 liters
- Power Consumption: 2400 watts
- Control Type: Tact Dial
- Auto Cook Menu: 200 options
- Child Lock: Yes
4. Godrej GME 728 Golden Rose
The Godrej GME 728 Golden Rose is a compact and efficient microwave oven that offers reliable performance and user-friendly features. Its grill and combination cooking options provide versatility for various cooking needs. The golden rose finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen decor.
Specifications of Godrej GME 728 Golden Rose
- Capacity: 28 liters
- Power Consumption: 2000 watts
- Control Type: Feather Touch
- Auto Cook Menu: 175 options
- Child Lock: Yes
5. Godrej Convection GME 725 CF2
The Godrej Convection GME 725 CF2 is a versatile and efficient microwave oven with a range of cooking modes and preset menus. Its convection and combination cooking capabilities make it a great choice for anyone looking to explore new recipes and cooking techniques. The sleek design and spacious interior make it a stylish and practical addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of Godrej Convection GME 725 CF2
- Capacity: 25 liters
- Power Consumption: 2200 watts
- Control Type: Tact Dial
- Auto Cook Menu: 150 options
- Child Lock: Yes
6. Godrej GME Violet Floral Microwave
The Godrej GME Violet Floral Microwave is a stylish and functional oven with a unique floral design and powerful cooking capabilities. Its combination cooking modes and auto cook menus make it easy to prepare a wide variety of dishes with exceptional results. The vibrant violet color adds a pop of personality to any kitchen decor.
Specifications of Godrej GME Violet Floral Microwave
- Capacity: 23 liters
- Power Consumption: 1800 watts
- Control Type: Jog Dial
- Auto Cook Menu: 125 options
- Child Lock: Yes
7. Godrej Inverter Convection Microwave 52141502SD00100
The Godrej Inverter Convection Microwave 52141502SD00100 is an innovative and energy-efficient oven with advanced inverter technology for precise and consistent cooking results. Its convection and grill functions offer a wide range of cooking possibilities, while the sleek design and modern features make it a valuable addition to any kitchen.
Specifications of Godrej Inverter Convection Microwave
- Capacity: 30 liters
- Power Consumption: 2400 watts
- Control Type: Feather Touch
- Auto Cook Menu: 200 options
- Child Lock: Yes
8. Godrej 25 ltr Grill Microwave Oven
The Godrej 25 ltr Grill Microwave Oven is a reliable and efficient oven that offers powerful grilling and reheating capabilities. Its compact size and user-friendly controls make it a practical choice for small kitchens or limited counter space. The sleek design and classic black finish make it a versatile addition to any kitchen decor.
Specifications of Godrej 25 ltr Grill Microwave Oven
- Capacity: 25 liters
- Power Consumption: 2200 watts
- Control Type: Tact Dial
- Auto Cook Menu: 150 options
- Child Lock: Yes
Best value for money:
The Godrej Convection GME 730 CR1 offers the best value for money with its large capacity, versatile cooking options, and durable build. It's the perfect choice for anyone seeking a feature-packed microwave oven at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The Godrej Inverter Convection Microwave 52141502SD00100 stands out as the best overall product in the category, thanks to its innovative inverter technology, energy-efficient design, and advanced cooking features. It's the ideal choice for discerning home cooks who demand precision and performance from their kitchen appliances.
How to find the perfect Godrej microwave oven:
