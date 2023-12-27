Best Godrej microwave ovens for your home kitchen: Buying guide, top 10 options

Published on Dec 27, 2023 14:08 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Are you in the market for a new microwave oven for your home? Look no further than the top 10 Godrej microwave ovens we have handpicked for you. Whether you need a basic model for simple reheating or a convection oven for advanced cooking, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Godrej microwave oven for your kitchen.

1. Godrej GMX 519 White Rose The Godrej GMX 519 White Rose is a stylish and reliable microwave oven that offers a spacious interior and multiple cooking options. With its convection and grill functions, it's perfect for preparing a wide range of dishes. The sleek white design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. Specifications of Godrej GMX 519 White Rose Capacity: 19 liters

Power Consumption: 1200 watts

Control Type: Jog Dial

Auto Cook Menu: 125 options

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Sleek design

Versatile cooking options Cons Limited capacity for larger dishes

2. Godrej Convection Microwave Silver 52141502SD00099 The Godrej Convection Microwave Silver 52141502SD00099 is a high-performance oven with advanced convection technology for even cooking. Its sleek silver finish and modern design make it a stylish addition to any kitchen. With multiple power levels and cooking modes, it's a versatile choice for any home cook. Specifications of Godrej Convection Microwave Silver Capacity: 25 liters

Power Consumption: 2200 watts

Control Type: Feather Touch

Auto Cook Menu: 150 options

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Advanced convection technology

Modern design Cons Higher power consumption

Our Pick Godrej 33 L Convection Microwave Oven (GME 733 CM1 SM, Silver Mist) (52141502SD00099) Get Price from

Also read: 10 best microwave brands: Upgrade your kitchen game effortlessly 3. Godrej Convection GME 730 CR1 The Godrej Convection GME 730 CR1 is a feature-packed microwave oven with a durable build and intuitive controls. Its convection cooking capabilities and preset menus make it easy to prepare delicious meals with minimal effort. The elegant design and vibrant color add a touch of style to any kitchen. Specifications of Godrej Convection GME 730 CR1 Capacity: 30 liters

Power Consumption: 2400 watts

Control Type: Tact Dial

Auto Cook Menu: 200 options

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Durable build

Intuitive controls Cons Large size may not fit in smaller kitchens

Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (GME 730 CR1 PZ Wine Lily, Wine Lily) ₹ 18,125 17% off ₹ 15,100 from

4. Godrej GME 728 Golden Rose The Godrej GME 728 Golden Rose is a compact and efficient microwave oven that offers reliable performance and user-friendly features. Its grill and combination cooking options provide versatility for various cooking needs. The golden rose finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen decor. Specifications of Godrej GME 728 Golden Rose Capacity: 28 liters

Power Consumption: 2000 watts

Control Type: Feather Touch

Auto Cook Menu: 175 options

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Compact size

Efficient cooking options Cons Limited capacity for larger dishes

Godrej 28 Litres Convection Microwave Oven (GME 728 CF1 PM, Golden Rose, Dual Grill Technology) ₹ 25,200 41% off ₹ 14,900 from

5. Godrej Convection GME 725 CF2 The Godrej Convection GME 725 CF2 is a versatile and efficient microwave oven with a range of cooking modes and preset menus. Its convection and combination cooking capabilities make it a great choice for anyone looking to explore new recipes and cooking techniques. The sleek design and spacious interior make it a stylish and practical addition to any kitchen. Specifications of Godrej Convection GME 725 CF2 Capacity: 25 liters

Power Consumption: 2200 watts

Control Type: Tact Dial

Auto Cook Menu: 150 options

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Versatile cooking modes

Spacious interior Cons Higher power consumption

Godrej 25 L Convection Microwave Oven (GME 725 CF2 PZ, Purple Petals) ₹ 21,500 21% off ₹ 17,000 from

6. Godrej GME Violet Floral Microwave The Godrej GME Violet Floral Microwave is a stylish and functional oven with a unique floral design and powerful cooking capabilities. Its combination cooking modes and auto cook menus make it easy to prepare a wide variety of dishes with exceptional results. The vibrant violet color adds a pop of personality to any kitchen decor. Specifications of Godrej GME Violet Floral Microwave Capacity: 23 liters

Power Consumption: 1800 watts

Control Type: Jog Dial

Auto Cook Menu: 125 options

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Unique floral design

Powerful cooking capabilities Cons Smaller capacity for larger dishes

Godrej GME 734 CR1 PM Violet Floral Microwave (Violet Floral) Get Price from

7. Godrej Inverter Convection Microwave 52141502SD00100 The Godrej Inverter Convection Microwave 52141502SD00100 is an innovative and energy-efficient oven with advanced inverter technology for precise and consistent cooking results. Its convection and grill functions offer a wide range of cooking possibilities, while the sleek design and modern features make it a valuable addition to any kitchen. Specifications of Godrej Inverter Convection Microwave Capacity: 30 liters

Power Consumption: 2400 watts

Control Type: Feather Touch

Auto Cook Menu: 200 options

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Innovative inverter technology

Energy-efficient design Cons Higher initial investment

Godrej 28 L Inverter Convection Microwave Oven (GME 728 CIP3 RM, Black) (52141502SD00100) ₹ 26,490 57% off ₹ 11,331 from

Also read: 10 best solo microwaves you can buy today 8. Godrej 25 ltr Grill Microwave Oven The Godrej 25 ltr Grill Microwave Oven is a reliable and efficient oven that offers powerful grilling and reheating capabilities. Its compact size and user-friendly controls make it a practical choice for small kitchens or limited counter space. The sleek design and classic black finish make it a versatile addition to any kitchen decor. Specifications of Godrej 25 ltr Grill Microwave Oven Capacity: 25 liters

Power Consumption: 2200 watts

Control Type: Tact Dial

Auto Cook Menu: 150 options

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Powerful grilling capabilities

Compact size Cons Limited capacity for larger dishes

Godrej 20 ltr Grill Microwave Oven - GMX 20GA9 PLM 20L BLACK ₹ 15,900 53% off ₹ 7,500 from

Comparison Table

Product Name / Feature Capacity Power Consumption Control Type GMX 519 White Rose 19 liters 1200 watts Jog Dial Convection Microwave Silver 52141502SD00099 25 liters 2200 watts Feather Touch Convection GME 730 CR1 30 liters 2400 watts Tact Dial GME 728 Golden Rose 28 liters 2000 watts Feather Touch Convection GME 725 CF2 25 liters 2200 watts Tact Dial GME Violet Floral Microwave 23 liters 1800 watts Jog Dial Inverter Convection Microwave 52141502SD00100 30 liters 2400 watts Feather Touch 25 ltr Grill Microwave Oven 25 liters 2200 watts Tact Dial

Best value for money: The Godrej Convection GME 730 CR1 offers the best value for money with its large capacity, versatile cooking options, and durable build. It's the perfect choice for anyone seeking a feature-packed microwave oven at an affordable price.

Best overall product: The Godrej Inverter Convection Microwave 52141502SD00100 stands out as the best overall product in the category, thanks to its innovative inverter technology, energy-efficient design, and advanced cooking features. It's the ideal choice for discerning home cooks who demand precision and performance from their kitchen appliances.

How to find the perfect Godrej microwave oven: The Godrej Inverter Convection Microwave 52141502SD00100 stands out as the best overall product in the category, thanks to its innovative inverter technology, energy-efficient design, and advanced cooking features. It's the ideal choice for discerning home cooks who demand precision and performance from their kitchen appliances.

FAQs on Godrej microwave oven What is the power consumption of these microwave ovens? The power consumption ranges from 1200 watts to 2400 watts, depending on the model. Higher capacity and advanced features may require higher power consumption. Do these ovens come with a child lock feature? Yes, all the Godrej microwave ovens listed here are equipped with a child lock feature for added safety and peace of mind. Are these ovens suitable for baking and grilling? Yes, the convection and grill functions of these ovens make them suitable for baking, grilling, and a wide range of cooking techniques. Do these ovens have an auto cook menu? Yes, each model comes with a variety of preset auto cook menus for convenient and effortless cooking.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so