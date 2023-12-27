Icon
Best Godrej microwave ovens for your home kitchen: Buying guide, top 10 options

Published on Dec 27, 2023 14:08 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Summary:

Best Godrej microwave ovens for your home kitchen: Check out all the details - special features, pros and cons, specifications - on Godrej microwave ovens. Read More

Are you in the market for a new microwave oven for your home? Look no further than the top 10 Godrej microwave ovens we have handpicked for you. Whether you need a basic model for simple reheating or a convection oven for advanced cooking, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Godrej microwave oven for your kitchen.

1. Godrej GMX 519 White Rose

The Godrej GMX 519 White Rose is a stylish and reliable microwave oven that offers a spacious interior and multiple cooking options. With its convection and grill functions, it's perfect for preparing a wide range of dishes. The sleek white design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of Godrej GMX 519 White Rose

  • Capacity: 19 liters
  • Power Consumption: 1200 watts
  • Control Type: Jog Dial
  • Auto Cook Menu: 125 options
  • Child Lock: Yes

Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Versatile cooking options

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger dishes

2. Godrej Convection Microwave Silver 52141502SD00099

The Godrej Convection Microwave Silver 52141502SD00099 is a high-performance oven with advanced convection technology for even cooking. Its sleek silver finish and modern design make it a stylish addition to any kitchen. With multiple power levels and cooking modes, it's a versatile choice for any home cook.

Specifications of Godrej Convection Microwave Silver

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Power Consumption: 2200 watts
  • Control Type: Feather Touch
  • Auto Cook Menu: 150 options
  • Child Lock: Yes

Pros

  • Advanced convection technology
  • Modern design

Cons

  • Higher power consumption
Godrej 33 L Convection Microwave Oven (GME 733 CM1 SM, Silver Mist) (52141502SD00099)

3. Godrej Convection GME 730 CR1

The Godrej Convection GME 730 CR1 is a feature-packed microwave oven with a durable build and intuitive controls. Its convection cooking capabilities and preset menus make it easy to prepare delicious meals with minimal effort. The elegant design and vibrant color add a touch of style to any kitchen.

Specifications of Godrej Convection GME 730 CR1

  • Capacity: 30 liters
  • Power Consumption: 2400 watts
  • Control Type: Tact Dial
  • Auto Cook Menu: 200 options
  • Child Lock: Yes

Pros

  • Durable build
  • Intuitive controls

Cons

  • Large size may not fit in smaller kitchens
Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (GME 730 CR1 PZ Wine Lily, Wine Lily)

₹ 18,125 17% off

4. Godrej GME 728 Golden Rose

The Godrej GME 728 Golden Rose is a compact and efficient microwave oven that offers reliable performance and user-friendly features. Its grill and combination cooking options provide versatility for various cooking needs. The golden rose finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen decor.

Specifications of Godrej GME 728 Golden Rose

  • Capacity: 28 liters
  • Power Consumption: 2000 watts
  • Control Type: Feather Touch
  • Auto Cook Menu: 175 options
  • Child Lock: Yes

Pros

  • Compact size
  • Efficient cooking options

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger dishes
Godrej 28 Litres Convection Microwave Oven (GME 728 CF1 PM, Golden Rose, Dual Grill Technology)

₹ 25,200 41% off

5. Godrej Convection GME 725 CF2

The Godrej Convection GME 725 CF2 is a versatile and efficient microwave oven with a range of cooking modes and preset menus. Its convection and combination cooking capabilities make it a great choice for anyone looking to explore new recipes and cooking techniques. The sleek design and spacious interior make it a stylish and practical addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Godrej Convection GME 725 CF2

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Power Consumption: 2200 watts
  • Control Type: Tact Dial
  • Auto Cook Menu: 150 options
  • Child Lock: Yes

Pros

  • Versatile cooking modes
  • Spacious interior

Cons

  • Higher power consumption
Godrej 25 L Convection Microwave Oven (GME 725 CF2 PZ, Purple Petals)

₹ 21,500 21% off

6. Godrej GME Violet Floral Microwave

The Godrej GME Violet Floral Microwave is a stylish and functional oven with a unique floral design and powerful cooking capabilities. Its combination cooking modes and auto cook menus make it easy to prepare a wide variety of dishes with exceptional results. The vibrant violet color adds a pop of personality to any kitchen decor.

Specifications of Godrej GME Violet Floral Microwave

  • Capacity: 23 liters
  • Power Consumption: 1800 watts
  • Control Type: Jog Dial
  • Auto Cook Menu: 125 options
  • Child Lock: Yes

Pros

  • Unique floral design
  • Powerful cooking capabilities

Cons

  • Smaller capacity for larger dishes
Godrej GME 734 CR1 PM Violet Floral Microwave (Violet Floral)

7. Godrej Inverter Convection Microwave 52141502SD00100

The Godrej Inverter Convection Microwave 52141502SD00100 is an innovative and energy-efficient oven with advanced inverter technology for precise and consistent cooking results. Its convection and grill functions offer a wide range of cooking possibilities, while the sleek design and modern features make it a valuable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Godrej Inverter Convection Microwave

  • Capacity: 30 liters
  • Power Consumption: 2400 watts
  • Control Type: Feather Touch
  • Auto Cook Menu: 200 options
  • Child Lock: Yes

Pros

  • Innovative inverter technology
  • Energy-efficient design

Cons

  • Higher initial investment
Godrej 28 L Inverter Convection Microwave Oven (GME 728 CIP3 RM, Black) (52141502SD00100)

₹ 26,490 57% off

8. Godrej 25 ltr Grill Microwave Oven

The Godrej 25 ltr Grill Microwave Oven is a reliable and efficient oven that offers powerful grilling and reheating capabilities. Its compact size and user-friendly controls make it a practical choice for small kitchens or limited counter space. The sleek design and classic black finish make it a versatile addition to any kitchen decor.

Specifications of Godrej 25 ltr Grill Microwave Oven

  • Capacity: 25 liters
  • Power Consumption: 2200 watts
  • Control Type: Tact Dial
  • Auto Cook Menu: 150 options
  • Child Lock: Yes

Pros

  • Powerful grilling capabilities
  • Compact size

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger dishes
Godrej 20 ltr Grill Microwave Oven - GMX 20GA9 PLM 20L BLACK

₹ 15,900 53% off

Comparison Table

Product Name / FeatureCapacityPower ConsumptionControl Type
GMX 519 White Rose19 liters1200 wattsJog Dial
Convection Microwave Silver 52141502SD0009925 liters2200 wattsFeather Touch
Convection GME 730 CR130 liters2400 wattsTact Dial
GME 728 Golden Rose28 liters2000 wattsFeather Touch
Convection GME 725 CF225 liters2200 wattsTact Dial
GME Violet Floral Microwave23 liters1800 wattsJog Dial
Inverter Convection Microwave 52141502SD0010030 liters2400 wattsFeather Touch
25 ltr Grill Microwave Oven25 liters2200 wattsTact Dial

Best value for money:

The Godrej Convection GME 730 CR1 offers the best value for money with its large capacity, versatile cooking options, and durable build. It's the perfect choice for anyone seeking a feature-packed microwave oven at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Godrej Inverter Convection Microwave 52141502SD00100 stands out as the best overall product in the category, thanks to its innovative inverter technology, energy-efficient design, and advanced cooking features. It's the ideal choice for discerning home cooks who demand precision and performance from their kitchen appliances.

How to find the perfect Godrej microwave oven:

FAQs on Godrej microwave oven

The power consumption ranges from 1200 watts to 2400 watts, depending on the model. Higher capacity and advanced features may require higher power consumption.
Yes, all the Godrej microwave ovens listed here are equipped with a child lock feature for added safety and peace of mind.
Yes, the convection and grill functions of these ovens make them suitable for baking, grilling, and a wide range of cooking techniques.
Yes, each model comes with a variety of preset auto cook menus for convenient and effortless cooking.
