10 best solo microwaves you can buy today

Summary:
10 best solo microwaves: Discover the best solo microwaves available in the market and make an informed decision based on their features, pros and cons.
Are you in the market for a new solo microwave for your home? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the top 10 solo microwaves available on Amazon to help you make the best choice for your needs. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the solo microwave with the best overall features, we've got you covered!
The Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG in Silver Menus is a sleek and efficient solo microwave oven. With 8 auto cook menus and a 20L capacity, it's perfect for everyday use. Its one-touch operation and child lock feature make it a convenient and safe option for any household.
The IFB Microwave 24PM2S is a versatile solo microwave with 3 auto cook menus and a 24L capacity. Its express cooking feature and multi-stage cooking options make it a great choice for cooking a variety of continental recipes with ease.
The SHARP Microwave R220KNK comes with a ceramic interior for easy cleaning and a one-touch start for quick and convenient cooking. With 6 auto cook menus and a 20L capacity, it's a reliable and efficient solo microwave for everyday use.
The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven in White is a budget-friendly option with a 17L capacity and 5 power levels for versatile cooking. Its mechanical control knobs and cooking alarm make it a simple and user-friendly choice for any kitchen.
The Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 is a powerful 700W solo microwave with a 20L capacity and 5 power levels for precise cooking. Its sleek design and mechanical control knobs make it a stylish and efficient addition to any kitchen.
The IFB Microwave 25PM2S in Silver is a stylish and efficient solo microwave with 3 auto cook menus and a 25L capacity. Its express cooking and weight defrost features make it a versatile option for everyday use.
The Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG in Black is a sleek and powerful option with 8 auto cook menus and a 20L capacity. Its one-touch operation and child lock feature make it a convenient and safe choice for any kitchen.
The Haier Solo Microwave HIL2001MFPH in Black is a reliable and efficient option with 6 auto cook menus and a 20L capacity. Its express cooking and weight defrost features make it a versatile choice for everyday use.
The Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG in Silver Menus is a sleek and efficient solo microwave oven. With 8 auto cook menus and a 20L capacity, it's perfect for everyday use. Its one-touch operation and child lock feature make it a convenient and safe option for any household.
The Litre Solo Microwave 20PM-MEC2 in White is a budget-friendly option with a 20L capacity and 5 power levels for versatile cooking. Its mechanical control knobs and cooking alarm make it a simple and user-friendly choice for any kitchen.
|Product Name
|Capacity
|Auto Cook Menus
|Power Levels
|Color
|Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG (Silver Menus)
|20L
|61 Auto Cook Menus
|Multiple
|Silver
|IFB Microwave 24PM2S (Continental Recipes)
|24L
|24 Auto Cook Menus
|5
|Black
|SHARP Microwave R220KNK (Ceramic One-Touch)
|20L
|20 Auto Cook Menus
|6
|Black
|Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven (White)
|17L
|Not specified
|5
|White
|Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 (700W Microwave)
|20L
|10 Auto Cook Menus
|5
|White
|IFB Microwave 25PM2S (IFBJ0-Silver)
|25L
|26 Auto Cook Menus
|5
|Silver
|Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG (Black)
|20L
|61 Auto Cook Menus
|Multiple
|Black
|Haier Solo Microwave HIL2001MFPH (Black)
|20L
|6 Auto Cook Menus
|5
|Black
|Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG (Silver Menus)
|20L
|61 Auto Cook Menus
|Multiple
|Silver
|Litre Solo Microwave 20PM-MEC2 (White)
|20L
|Not specified
|5
|White
The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven in White offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price and 5 power levels for versatile cooking. It's a simple and user-friendly option that doesn't compromise on quality.
The IFB Microwave 24PM2S in Black stands out as the best overall product with its 24L capacity, express cooking feature, and multi-stage cooking options. It offers versatility and efficiency for a wide range of recipes.
The IFB Microwave 24PM2S in Black stands out as the best overall product with its 24L capacity, express cooking feature, and multi-stage cooking options. It offers versatility and efficiency for a wide range of recipes.
|Product
|Price
|Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)
|Get Price
|IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes)
|Get Price
|SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start)
|Get Price
|Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer
|Get Price
|Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White)
|₹ 5,499
|IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)
|₹ 8,790
|Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black)
|Get Price
|Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)
|Get Price
|20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2) White
|₹ 6,499
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.