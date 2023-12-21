10 best solo microwaves you can buy today

10 best solo microwaves: A good solo microwave ensures your food is heated and cooked fast. Are you in the market for a new solo microwave for your home? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the top 10 solo microwaves available on Amazon to help you make the best choice for your needs. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the solo microwave with the best overall features, we've got you covered!

1. Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG (Silver Menus) The Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG in Silver Menus is a sleek and efficient solo microwave oven. With 8 auto cook menus and a 20L capacity, it's perfect for everyday use. Its one-touch operation and child lock feature make it a convenient and safe option for any household. Specifications of Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG (Silver Menus) 20L Capacity

8 Auto Cook Menus

One-Touch Operation

Child Lock Feature

Color: Silver

Pros Sleek and modern design

Convenient one-touch operation

Child lock feature for safety Cons Limited capacity for larger dishes

2. IFB Microwave 24PM2S (Continental Recipes) The IFB Microwave 24PM2S is a versatile solo microwave with 3 auto cook menus and a 24L capacity. Its express cooking feature and multi-stage cooking options make it a great choice for cooking a variety of continental recipes with ease. Specifications of IFB Microwave 24PM2S (Continental Recipes) 24L Capacity

3 Auto Cook Menus

Express Cooking

Multi-Stage Cooking

Color: Black

Pros Versatile for a variety of recipes

Express cooking for quick meals

Multi-stage cooking options Cons Limited auto cook menus

Also read: 8 best microwaves under ₹10000: Top deals for you 3. SHARP Microwave R220KNK (Ceramic One-Touch) The SHARP Microwave R220KNK comes with a ceramic interior for easy cleaning and a one-touch start for quick and convenient cooking. With 6 auto cook menus and a 20L capacity, it's a reliable and efficient solo microwave for everyday use. Specifications of SHARP Microwave R220KNK (Ceramic One-Touch) 20L Capacity

6 Auto Cook Menus

Ceramic Interior

One-Touch Start

Color: Black

Pros Ceramic interior for easy cleaning

Convenient one-touch start feature

Reliable and efficient for everyday use Cons Limited capacity for larger dishes

4. Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven (White) The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven in White is a budget-friendly option with a 17L capacity and 5 power levels for versatile cooking. Its mechanical control knobs and cooking alarm make it a simple and user-friendly choice for any kitchen. Specifications of Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven (White) 17L Capacity

5 Power Levels

Mechanical Control Knobs

Cooking Alarm

Color: White

Pros Budget-friendly option

Versatile with 5 power levels

Simple and user-friendly design Cons Smaller capacity compared to other options

5. Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 (700W Microwave) The Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 is a powerful 700W solo microwave with a 20L capacity and 5 power levels for precise cooking. Its sleek design and mechanical control knobs make it a stylish and efficient addition to any kitchen. Specifications of Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 (700W Microwave) 20L Capacity

700W Power

5 Power Levels

Mechanical Control Knobs

Color: White

Pros Powerful 700W microwave

Precise cooking with 5 power levels

Sleek and stylish design Cons Limited capacity for larger dishes

6. IFB Microwave 25PM2S (IFBJ0-Silver) The IFB Microwave 25PM2S in Silver is a stylish and efficient solo microwave with 3 auto cook menus and a 25L capacity. Its express cooking and weight defrost features make it a versatile option for everyday use. Specifications of IFB Microwave 25PM2S (IFBJ0-Silver) 25L Capacity

3 Auto Cook Menus

Express Cooking

Weight Defrost

Color: Silver

Pros Stylish and efficient design

Versatile features for everyday use

Spacious 25L capacity Cons Limited auto cook menus

7. Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG (Black) The Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG in Black is a sleek and powerful option with 8 auto cook menus and a 20L capacity. Its one-touch operation and child lock feature make it a convenient and safe choice for any kitchen. Specifications of Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG (Black) 20L Capacity

8 Auto Cook Menus

One-Touch Operation

Child Lock Feature

Color: Black

Pros Sleek and powerful design

Convenient one-touch operation

Child lock feature for safety Cons Limited capacity for larger dishes

Also read: Best solo microwaves: Top 8 picks for you 8. Haier Solo Microwave HIL2001MFPH (Black) The Haier Solo Microwave HIL2001MFPH in Black is a reliable and efficient option with 6 auto cook menus and a 20L capacity. Its express cooking and weight defrost features make it a versatile choice for everyday use. Specifications of Haier Solo Microwave HIL2001MFPH (Black) 20L Capacity

6 Auto Cook Menus

Express Cooking

Weight Defrost

Color: Black

Pros Reliable and efficient design

Versatile features for everyday use

Spacious 20L capacity Cons Limited auto cook menus

9. Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG (Silver Menus) The Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG in Silver Menus is a sleek and efficient solo microwave oven. With 8 auto cook menus and a 20L capacity, it's perfect for everyday use. Its one-touch operation and child lock feature make it a convenient and safe option for any household. Specifications of Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG (Silver Menus) 20L Capacity

8 Auto Cook Menus

One-Touch Operation

Child Lock Feature

Color: Silver

Pros Sleek and modern design

Convenient one-touch operation

Child lock feature for safety Cons Limited capacity for larger dishes

10. Litre Solo Microwave 20PM-MEC2 (White) The Litre Solo Microwave 20PM-MEC2 in White is a budget-friendly option with a 20L capacity and 5 power levels for versatile cooking. Its mechanical control knobs and cooking alarm make it a simple and user-friendly choice for any kitchen. Specifications of Litre Solo Microwave 20PM-MEC2 (White) 20L Capacity

5 Power Levels

Mechanical Control Knobs

Cooking Alarm

Color: White

Pros Budget-friendly option

Versatile with 5 power levels

Simple and user-friendly design Cons Smaller capacity compared to other options

Comparison Table:

Product Name Capacity Auto Cook Menus Power Levels Color Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG (Silver Menus) 20L 61 Auto Cook Menus Multiple Silver IFB Microwave 24PM2S (Continental Recipes) 24L 24 Auto Cook Menus 5 Black SHARP Microwave R220KNK (Ceramic One-Touch) 20L 20 Auto Cook Menus 6 Black Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven (White) 17L Not specified 5 White Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 (700W Microwave) 20L 10 Auto Cook Menus 5 White IFB Microwave 25PM2S (IFBJ0-Silver) 25L 26 Auto Cook Menus 5 Silver Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG (Black) 20L 61 Auto Cook Menus Multiple Black Haier Solo Microwave HIL2001MFPH (Black) 20L 6 Auto Cook Menus 5 Black Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG (Silver Menus) 20L 61 Auto Cook Menus Multiple Silver Litre Solo Microwave 20PM-MEC2 (White) 20L Not specified 5 White

Best value for money: The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven in White offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price and 5 power levels for versatile cooking. It's a simple and user-friendly option that doesn't compromise on quality.

Best overall product: The IFB Microwave 24PM2S in Black stands out as the best overall product with its 24L capacity, express cooking feature, and multi-stage cooking options. It offers versatility and efficiency for a wide range of recipes.

How to find the best solo microwave? The IFB Microwave 24PM2S in Black stands out as the best overall product with its 24L capacity, express cooking feature, and multi-stage cooking options. It offers versatility and efficiency for a wide range of recipes.