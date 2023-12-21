Icon
10 best solo microwaves you can buy today

  HT Shop Now By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 21, 2023 09:44 IST
Summary:

10 best solo microwaves: Discover the best solo microwaves available in the market and make an informed decision based on their features, pros and cons.

best solo microwaves
10 best solo microwaves: A good solo microwave ensures your food is heated and cooked fast.

Are you in the market for a new solo microwave for your home? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the top 10 solo microwaves available on Amazon to help you make the best choice for your needs. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the solo microwave with the best overall features, we've got you covered!

1. Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG (Silver Menus)

The Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG in Silver Menus is a sleek and efficient solo microwave oven. With 8 auto cook menus and a 20L capacity, it's perfect for everyday use. Its one-touch operation and child lock feature make it a convenient and safe option for any household.

Specifications of Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG (Silver Menus)

  • 20L Capacity
  • 8 Auto Cook Menus
  • One-Touch Operation
  • Child Lock Feature
  • Color: Silver

Pros

  • Sleek and modern design
  • Convenient one-touch operation
  • Child lock feature for safety

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger dishes
cellpic
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)
4.3 ratings (5,137)
4.3 ratings (5,137)
amazonLogo
Get Price

2. IFB Microwave 24PM2S (Continental Recipes)

The IFB Microwave 24PM2S is a versatile solo microwave with 3 auto cook menus and a 24L capacity. Its express cooking feature and multi-stage cooking options make it a great choice for cooking a variety of continental recipes with ease.

Specifications of IFB Microwave 24PM2S (Continental Recipes)

  • 24L Capacity
  • 3 Auto Cook Menus
  • Express Cooking
  • Multi-Stage Cooking
  • Color: Black

Pros

  • Versatile for a variety of recipes
  • Express cooking for quick meals
  • Multi-stage cooking options

Cons

  • Limited auto cook menus
cellpic
IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes)
4.3 ratings (4,037)
4.3 ratings (4,037)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Also read: 8 best microwaves under ₹10000: Top deals for you

3. SHARP Microwave R220KNK (Ceramic One-Touch)

The SHARP Microwave R220KNK comes with a ceramic interior for easy cleaning and a one-touch start for quick and convenient cooking. With 6 auto cook menus and a 20L capacity, it's a reliable and efficient solo microwave for everyday use.

Specifications of SHARP Microwave R220KNK (Ceramic One-Touch)

  • 20L Capacity
  • 6 Auto Cook Menus
  • Ceramic Interior
  • One-Touch Start
  • Color: Black

Pros

  • Ceramic interior for easy cleaning
  • Convenient one-touch start feature
  • Reliable and efficient for everyday use

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger dishes
cellpic
SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start)
4.1 ratings (27)
4.1 ratings (27)
amazonLogo
Get Price

4. Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven (White)

The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven in White is a budget-friendly option with a 17L capacity and 5 power levels for versatile cooking. Its mechanical control knobs and cooking alarm make it a simple and user-friendly choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven (White)

  • 17L Capacity
  • 5 Power Levels
  • Mechanical Control Knobs
  • Cooking Alarm
  • Color: White

Pros

  • Budget-friendly option
  • Versatile with 5 power levels
  • Simple and user-friendly design

Cons

  • Smaller capacity compared to other options
cellpic
Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer
4.3 ratings (5,602)
4.3 ratings (5,602)
amazonLogo
Get Price

5. Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 (700W Microwave)

The Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 is a powerful 700W solo microwave with a 20L capacity and 5 power levels for precise cooking. Its sleek design and mechanical control knobs make it a stylish and efficient addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 (700W Microwave)

  • 20L Capacity
  • 700W Power
  • 5 Power Levels
  • Mechanical Control Knobs
  • Color: White

Pros

  • Powerful 700W microwave
  • Precise cooking with 5 power levels
  • Sleek and stylish design

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger dishes
cellpic 20% off
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White)
4 ratings (47)
4 ratings (47)
20% off
5,499 6,890
amazonLogo
Buy now

6. IFB Microwave 25PM2S (IFBJ0-Silver)

The IFB Microwave 25PM2S in Silver is a stylish and efficient solo microwave with 3 auto cook menus and a 25L capacity. Its express cooking and weight defrost features make it a versatile option for everyday use.

Specifications of IFB Microwave 25PM2S (IFBJ0-Silver)

  • 25L Capacity
  • 3 Auto Cook Menus
  • Express Cooking
  • Weight Defrost
  • Color: Silver

Pros

  • Stylish and efficient design
  • Versatile features for everyday use
  • Spacious 25L capacity

Cons

  • Limited auto cook menus
cellpic 8% off
IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)
4.3 ratings (1,227)
4.3 ratings (1,227)
8% off
8,790 9,590
amazonLogo
Buy now

7. Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG (Black)

The Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG in Black is a sleek and powerful option with 8 auto cook menus and a 20L capacity. Its one-touch operation and child lock feature make it a convenient and safe choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG (Black)

  • 20L Capacity
  • 8 Auto Cook Menus
  • One-Touch Operation
  • Child Lock Feature
  • Color: Black

Pros

  • Sleek and powerful design
  • Convenient one-touch operation
  • Child lock feature for safety

Cons

  • Limited capacity for larger dishes
cellpic
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black)
4.3 ratings (2,922)
4.3 ratings (2,922)
amazonLogo
Get Price

Also read: Best solo microwaves: Top 8 picks for you

8. Haier Solo Microwave HIL2001MFPH (Black)

The Haier Solo Microwave HIL2001MFPH in Black is a reliable and efficient option with 6 auto cook menus and a 20L capacity. Its express cooking and weight defrost features make it a versatile choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Haier Solo Microwave HIL2001MFPH (Black)

  • 20L Capacity
  • 6 Auto Cook Menus
  • Express Cooking
  • Weight Defrost
  • Color: Black

Pros

  • Reliable and efficient design
  • Versatile features for everyday use
  • Spacious 20L capacity

Cons

  • Limited auto cook menus

10. Litre Solo Microwave 20PM-MEC2 (White)

The Litre Solo Microwave 20PM-MEC2 in White is a budget-friendly option with a 20L capacity and 5 power levels for versatile cooking. Its mechanical control knobs and cooking alarm make it a simple and user-friendly choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Litre Solo Microwave 20PM-MEC2 (White)

  • 20L Capacity
  • 5 Power Levels
  • Mechanical Control Knobs
  • Cooking Alarm
  • Color: White

Pros

  • Budget-friendly option
  • Versatile with 5 power levels
  • Simple and user-friendly design

Cons

  • Smaller capacity compared to other options
cellpic 7% off
20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2) White
4.4 ratings (25)
4.4 ratings (25)
7% off
6,499 6,990
amazonLogo
Buy now

Comparison Table:

 

Product NameCapacityAuto Cook MenusPower LevelsColor
Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG (Silver Menus)20L61 Auto Cook MenusMultipleSilver
IFB Microwave 24PM2S (Continental Recipes)24L24 Auto Cook Menus5Black
SHARP Microwave R220KNK (Ceramic One-Touch)20L20 Auto Cook Menus6Black
Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven (White)17LNot specified5White
Voltas Beko MS20MPW10 (700W Microwave)20L10 Auto Cook Menus5White
IFB Microwave 25PM2S (IFBJ0-Silver)25L26 Auto Cook Menus5Silver
Panasonic Solo Microwave NN-SM25JBFDG (Black)20L61 Auto Cook MenusMultipleBlack
Haier Solo Microwave HIL2001MFPH (Black)20L6 Auto Cook Menus5Black
Panasonic Microwave NN-ST26JMFDG (Silver Menus)20L61 Auto Cook MenusMultipleSilver
Litre Solo Microwave 20PM-MEC2 (White)20LNot specified5White

Best value for money:

The Bajaj Solo Microwave Oven in White offers the best value for money with its budget-friendly price and 5 power levels for versatile cooking. It's a simple and user-friendly option that doesn't compromise on quality.

Best overall product:

The IFB Microwave 24PM2S in Black stands out as the best overall product with its 24L capacity, express cooking feature, and multi-stage cooking options. It offers versatility and efficiency for a wide range of recipes.

You may be interested in

Product Price
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) Get Price
IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes) Get Price
SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start) Get Price
Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer Get Price
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White) ₹ 5,499
IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver) ₹ 8,790
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black) Get Price
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus) Get Price
20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2) White ₹ 6,499

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs on best solo microwave

What is the capacity of the solo microwaves?

The capacity of the solo microwaves ranges from 17L to 25L, catering to different household needs.

Do the solo microwaves have child lock features?

Yes, several of the solo microwaves come with child lock features for added safety and peace of mind.

Are the solo microwaves easy to clean?

The microwaves with ceramic interiors are easy to clean, making maintenance a breeze.
