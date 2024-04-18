Best coolers for home in India: Top 9 choices to cool your interiors

Last Published on Apr 19, 2024 07:49 IST By: Affiliate Desk









Share Via Follow us:

Summary: Best coolers for home in India: Discover the top 9 choices and find the perfect one for your needs. Compare features, pros and cons to make an informed decision.

When it comes to beating the summer heat, a reliable cooler is a must-have appliance for any home. With a wide range of options available, choosing the best one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 coolers for home in India. Whether you're looking for a powerful desert cooler or a compact personal cooler, we've got you covered. Before you dive right into the options, here's a brief note on why you must consider an air cooler for your home. An air cooler is ideal for anyone who wants to cool his or her home but can't afford expensive solutions. There is a caveat though - air coolers are best suited for northern and central regions of India that experience dry heat. Their ability to effectively cool air through evaporation makes them ideal companions during scorching days. Unlike air conditioners, they offer budget-friendly relief, keeping homes comfortable without a hefty electricity bill. In these arid climates, air coolers emerge as the top choice for beating the heat. Read on to compare the features, pros, and cons of each product and find the perfect cooler for your needs.

1. Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology

The Bajaj Torque cooler is equipped with advanced honeycomb technology for efficient cooling. With a sleek design and powerful air throw, it is ideal for medium to large-sized rooms. The 55-liter water tank ensures long hours of cooling without frequent refills.

Pros Powerful cooling performance

Sleek and compact design

Low power consumption Cons May be noisy at high speed

2. Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler

The Symphony Diet cooler is a compact and portable option for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a 12-liter water tank and a high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad for consistent cooling performance. With a sleek and modern design, it is perfect for modern homes.

Pros Compact and portable design

Energy-efficient operation

Easy to use controls Cons Limited cooling capacity for larger rooms

3. Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler

The Crompton Greaves desert cooler is designed for larger living spaces and outdoor areas. With a massive 75-liter water tank and powerful motor, it delivers superior cooling performance even in hot and dry climates. The durable build and anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling pads ensure long-lasting use.

Pros High cooling capacity

Durable and long-lasting

Effective anti-bacterial cooling Cons Large size may not be suitable for small rooms

Also read: Amazon Summer Sale: Shop for best coolers of 2023 4. Orient Electric Ultimo CD6501H 65 litres

The Orient Electric Ultimo cooler boasts a massive 65-liter water tank and a powerful air throw for efficient cooling. With honeycomb cooling pads and a durable build, it is ideal for large rooms and outdoor spaces. The 3-speed settings and inverter compatibility offer added convenience.

Pros Massive water tank for long hours of cooling

Powerful air throw for large spaces

Durable and reliable performance Cons May be bulky for smaller rooms

5. HIFRESH Cooler with 3 Speeds & Low Power Consumption

The HIFRESH cooler is equipped with 3-speed settings and low power consumption for energy-efficient cooling. With an evaporative cooling system and high-quality construction, it delivers consistent performance. The compact design makes it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Pros Energy-efficient operation

Consistent cooling performance

Compact and portable design Cons Limited cooling capacity for larger rooms

6. Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology PMH25

The Bajaj DLX cooler features advanced honeycomb technology for efficient cooling. With a 25-liter water tank and powerful air throw, it is suitable for medium-sized rooms. The sleek design and inverter compatibility offer added convenience.

Pros Efficient cooling performance

Compact and portable design

Inverter compatibility Cons Limited water tank capacity

7. Bajaj Dessert Cooler with Anti-Bacterial Technology

The Bajaj Dessert cooler is equipped with anti-bacterial technology for hygienic and clean air. With a powerful motor and large cooling area, it is ideal for hot and dry climates. The durable build and sleek design make it a great addition to any home.

Pros Hygienic and clean air

Powerful cooling performance

Durable and sleek design Cons May be bulky for smaller rooms

Also read: Crompton Ozone: High capacity desert cooler for home 8. Orient Electric CD5003H 50-Litre Desert Cooler

The Orient Electric CD5003H desert cooler features a 50-liter water tank and a powerful air throw for efficient cooling. With a durable build and large cooling area, it is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. The inverter compatibility offers added convenience.

Pros Efficient cooling performance

Durable and reliable construction

Inverter compatibility Cons Limited water tank capacity

9. Symphony Hicool Cooler with Remote Control

The Symphony Hicool cooler features a convenient remote control for easy operation. With a 31-liter water tank and powerful air throw, it is suitable for medium-sized rooms. The high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pads ensure consistent cooling performance.

Pros Convenient remote control operation

Powerful cooling performance

Energy-efficient operation Cons Limited water tank capacity

Top 3 features of best cooler for home: A comparison

Product Name Water Tank Capacity Cooling Area Power Consumption Portability Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology 55 liters Medium to large Low No Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler 12 liters Small to medium Low Yes Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler 75 liters Large Medium No Orient Electric Ultimo CD6501H 65 liters 65 liters Large Medium No HIFRESH Cooler with 3 Speeds & Low Power Consumption Not specified Small to medium Low Yes Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology PMH25 25 liters Medium Low Yes Bajaj Dessert Cooler with Anti-Bacterial Technology Not specified Large Medium No Orient Electric CD5003H 50-Litre Desert Cooler 50 liters Medium to large Medium No Symphony Hicool Cooler with Remote Control 31 liters Medium Low Yes

Best value for money air cooler: The Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler offers the best value for money with its compact design, energy-efficient operation, and low power consumption. It is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms and provides consistent cooling performance without breaking the bank.

Best overall air cooler: Of the lot of air coolers we have bunched together for this discussion, the Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler stands out as the best overall cooling solution. With DuraMarine Pump technology and a 3-year warranty, it ensures durability and peace of mind. TurboFan Technology and powerful air throw guarantee quick and effective cooling. Featuring 3-speed control and portability, this white cooler is the epitome of versatility and efficiency, making it the top choice for all cooling needs.

How to find the perfect best cooler for home: When choosing the perfect cooler for your home, consider the size of the room, cooling capacity, power consumption, and portability. Look for features such as inverter compatibility, anti-bacterial technology, and remote control operation to enhance convenience and functionality. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the best fit for your specific needs.

FAQs on Best cooler for home What is the average price range for home coolers? Home coolers in India range from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 25000, depending on the size, capacity, and features. Are desert coolers suitable for humid climates? Desert coolers are most effective in hot and dry climates, providing efficient cooling in such conditions. What is the ideal water tank capacity for a medium-sized room? A water tank capacity of 50-60 liters is ideal for medium-sized rooms to ensure long hours of cooling without frequent refills. How does inverter compatibility benefit a cooler? Inverter compatibility allows the cooler to operate efficiently during power outages, making it a reliable cooling solution.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so ... we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. Read more At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so

Get Latest Updates on Best Home Appliances Deals. Geyser , Air Conditioner , Tv , Refrigerator , Room Heater , Washing Machine , Air Purifier and Other Large Appliances

Home Home Appliances Other Large Appliances Best coolers for home in India: Top 9 choices to cool your interiors