Best coolers for home in India: Top 9 choices to cool your interiors
Best coolers for home in India: Discover the top 9 choices and find the perfect one for your needs. Compare features, pros and cons to make an informed decision.
When it comes to beating the summer heat, a reliable cooler is a must-have appliance for any home. With a wide range of options available, choosing the best one can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 coolers for home in India. Whether you're looking for a powerful desert cooler or a compact personal cooler, we've got you covered.
Before you dive right into the options, here's a brief note on why you must consider an air cooler for your home. An air cooler is ideal for anyone who wants to cool his or her home but can't afford expensive solutions. There is a caveat though - air coolers are best suited for northern and central regions of India that experience dry heat. Their ability to effectively cool air through evaporation makes them ideal companions during scorching days.
Unlike air conditioners, they offer budget-friendly relief, keeping homes comfortable without a hefty electricity bill. In these arid climates, air coolers emerge as the top choice for beating the heat.
Read on to compare the features, pros, and cons of each product and find the perfect cooler for your needs.
1. Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology
The Bajaj Torque cooler is equipped with advanced honeycomb technology for efficient cooling. With a sleek design and powerful air throw, it is ideal for medium to large-sized rooms. The 55-liter water tank ensures long hours of cooling without frequent refills.
Pros
Powerful cooling performance
Sleek and compact design
Low power consumption
Cons
May be noisy at high speed
2. Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler
The Symphony Diet cooler is a compact and portable option for small to medium-sized rooms. It features a 12-liter water tank and a high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pad for consistent cooling performance. With a sleek and modern design, it is perfect for modern homes.
Pros
Compact and portable design
Energy-efficient operation
Easy to use controls
Cons
Limited cooling capacity for larger rooms
3. Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler
The Crompton Greaves desert cooler is designed for larger living spaces and outdoor areas. With a massive 75-liter water tank and powerful motor, it delivers superior cooling performance even in hot and dry climates. The durable build and anti-bacterial honeycomb cooling pads ensure long-lasting use.
The Orient Electric Ultimo cooler boasts a massive 65-liter water tank and a powerful air throw for efficient cooling. With honeycomb cooling pads and a durable build, it is ideal for large rooms and outdoor spaces. The 3-speed settings and inverter compatibility offer added convenience.
Pros
Massive water tank for long hours of cooling
Powerful air throw for large spaces
Durable and reliable performance
Cons
May be bulky for smaller rooms
5. HIFRESH Cooler with 3 Speeds & Low Power Consumption
The HIFRESH cooler is equipped with 3-speed settings and low power consumption for energy-efficient cooling. With an evaporative cooling system and high-quality construction, it delivers consistent performance. The compact design makes it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.
Pros
Energy-efficient operation
Consistent cooling performance
Compact and portable design
Cons
Limited cooling capacity for larger rooms
6. Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology PMH25
The Bajaj DLX cooler features advanced honeycomb technology for efficient cooling. With a 25-liter water tank and powerful air throw, it is suitable for medium-sized rooms. The sleek design and inverter compatibility offer added convenience.
Pros
Efficient cooling performance
Compact and portable design
Inverter compatibility
Cons
Limited water tank capacity
7. Bajaj Dessert Cooler with Anti-Bacterial Technology
The Bajaj Dessert cooler is equipped with anti-bacterial technology for hygienic and clean air. With a powerful motor and large cooling area, it is ideal for hot and dry climates. The durable build and sleek design make it a great addition to any home.
The Orient Electric CD5003H desert cooler features a 50-liter water tank and a powerful air throw for efficient cooling. With a durable build and large cooling area, it is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. The inverter compatibility offers added convenience.
Pros
Efficient cooling performance
Durable and reliable construction
Inverter compatibility
Cons
Limited water tank capacity
9. Symphony Hicool Cooler with Remote Control
The Symphony Hicool cooler features a convenient remote control for easy operation. With a 31-liter water tank and powerful air throw, it is suitable for medium-sized rooms. The high-efficiency honeycomb cooling pads ensure consistent cooling performance.
Pros
Convenient remote control operation
Powerful cooling performance
Energy-efficient operation
Cons
Limited water tank capacity
Top 3 features of best cooler for home: A comparison
Product Name
Water Tank Capacity
Cooling Area
Power Consumption
Portability
Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology
55 liters
Medium to large
Low
No
Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler
12 liters
Small to medium
Low
Yes
Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler
75 liters
Large
Medium
No
Orient Electric Ultimo CD6501H 65 liters
65 liters
Large
Medium
No
HIFRESH Cooler with 3 Speeds & Low Power Consumption
Not specified
Small to medium
Low
Yes
Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology PMH25
25 liters
Medium
Low
Yes
Bajaj Dessert Cooler with Anti-Bacterial Technology
Not specified
Large
Medium
No
Orient Electric CD5003H 50-Litre Desert Cooler
50 liters
Medium to large
Medium
No
Symphony Hicool Cooler with Remote Control
31 liters
Medium
Low
Yes
Best value for money air cooler:
The Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler offers the best value for money with its compact design, energy-efficient operation, and low power consumption. It is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms and provides consistent cooling performance without breaking the bank.
Best overall air cooler:
Of the lot of air coolers we have bunched together for this discussion, the Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler stands out as the best overall cooling solution. With DuraMarine Pump technology and a 3-year warranty, it ensures durability and peace of mind. TurboFan Technology and powerful air throw guarantee quick and effective cooling. Featuring 3-speed control and portability, this white cooler is the epitome of versatility and efficiency, making it the top choice for all cooling needs.
How to find the perfect best cooler for home:
When choosing the perfect cooler for your home, consider the size of the room, cooling capacity, power consumption, and portability. Look for features such as inverter compatibility, anti-bacterial technology, and remote control operation to enhance convenience and functionality. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the best fit for your specific needs.
FAQs on Best cooler for home
Home coolers in India range from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 25000, depending on the size, capacity, and features.
Desert coolers are most effective in hot and dry climates, providing efficient cooling in such conditions.
A water tank capacity of 50-60 liters is ideal for medium-sized rooms to ensure long hours of cooling without frequent refills.
Inverter compatibility allows the cooler to operate efficiently during power outages, making it a reliable cooling solution.
