10 best LG washing machines in India: Top fully automatic, semi-automatic picks

  • Published on Dec 18, 2023 21:29 IST
Summary:

10 best LG washing machines in India: Discover the top options of LG washing machines in India, including fully automatic and semi-automatic models.

best lg washing machines in india
10 best LG washing machines in India: LG washers are very dependable home appliances.

Are you in the market for a new washing machine? LG offers a wide range of options to suit every need, from fully automatic to semi-automatic models. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 10 LG washing machines available in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a high-capacity, energy-efficient model or a compact, budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

1. LG P7020NGAZ Fully-Automatic Washing Machine

The LG P7020NGAZ is a fully-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg, making it suitable for small to medium-sized households. It comes with a range of wash programs, including quick wash and tub clean, and features a durable stainless steel drum.

Specifications of LG P7020NGAZ Fully-Automatic Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • Drum Material: Stainless Steel
  • Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating
  • Smart Diagnosis: Yes

Pros

  • Large capacity for medium-sized households
  • Energy-efficient with 5-star rating

Cons

  • May be too large for smaller households
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)
4.3 ratings (4,622)
4.3 ratings (4,622)
2. LG P7525SPAZ Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG P7525SPAZ is a semi-automatic top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 6.5 kg. It features a unique pulsator that ensures a thorough wash, along with a lint collector to keep clothes clean and fresh.

Specifications of LG P7525SPAZ Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 6.5 kg
  • Wash Programs: 3
  • Pulsator Type: Normal Pulsator
  • Lint Collector: Yes
  • Rat Away Technology: Yes

Pros

  • Efficient pulsator for thorough cleaning
  • Convenient lint collector

Cons

  • Manual effort required for washing and rinsing
LG 7.5 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7525SPAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Collar Scrubber, Purple)
4.2 ratings (848)
4.2 ratings (848)
Also read: How to choose the best washing machine for your home

3. LG P7010NBAZ Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG P7010NBAZ is a semi-automatic top-loading washing machine with a 7 kg capacity. It features a 3mm plastic cover with rat repellent chemical technology, ensuring that your clothes remain clean and hygienic.

Specifications of LG P7010NBAZ Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Wash Programs: 3
  • 3mm Plastic Cover: Yes
  • Rat Repellent Technology: Yes
  • Wind Jet Dry: Yes

Pros

  • Rat repellent technology for hygienic washing
  • Wind Jet Dry feature for faster drying

Cons

  • Manual effort required for washing and rinsing
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (P7010NBAZ, Dark Blue)
4.3 ratings (97)
4.3 ratings (97)
19% off
12,200 14,990
4. LG T65SKSF4Z Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG T65SKSF4Z is a fully-automatic top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 6.5 kg. It features an inverter motor with BMC motor protection, ensuring a long-lasting and reliable performance.

Specifications of LG T65SKSF4Z Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 6.5 kg
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • BMC Motor Protection: Yes
  • TurboDrum: Yes

Pros

  • Energy-efficient inverter technology
  • Durable BMC motor protection

Cons

  • May be too small for larger households
LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Turbodrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T65SKSF4Z, 3 Smart Motion, Tub Clean, Middle Free Silver)
4.2 ratings (15,944)
4.2 ratings (15,944)
15% off
20,950 24,590
5. LG P8535SKMZ Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The LG P8535SKMZ is a fully-automatic front loading washing machine with an 8.5 kg capacity. It comes with 6 motion direct drive technology for a customized wash and a touch panel with LED display for easy operation.

Specifications of LG P8535SKMZ Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 8.5 kg
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology: Yes
  • Touch Panel with LED Display: Yes
  • Smart Diagnosis: Yes

Pros

  • Large capacity for big households
  • Customized wash with 6 motion technology

Cons

  • Front-loading may require bending to load and unload
LG 8.5 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P8535SKMZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Collar Scrubber, Middle Black)
4.4 ratings (1,823)
4.4 ratings (1,823)
22% off
16,299 20,990
6. LG T75SKSF1Z Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG T75SKSF1Z is a fully-automatic top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 7.5 kg. It features smart inverter technology for efficient washing and comes with a one-touch tub clean function for easy maintenance.

Specifications of LG T75SKSF1Z Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7.5 kg
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • Smart Inverter Technology: Yes
  • One-Touch Tub Clean: Yes
  • Child Lock: Yes

Pros

  • Efficient washing with inverter technology
  • Easy maintenance with tub clean function

Cons

  • May be too large for smaller households
LG 7.5 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Appliance (T75SKSF1Z, Middle Free Silver, TurboDrum | Smart Motion)
4.2 ratings (405)
4.2 ratings (405)
27% off
21,900 29,900
7. LG FHM1207SDW Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The LG FHM1207SDW is a fully-automatic front loading washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It features steam wash technology for deep cleaning and comes with a 6 motion control technology for a customized wash.

Specifications of LG FHM1207SDW Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 7 kg
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • Steam Wash Technology: Yes
  • 6 Motion Control Technology: Yes
  • Smart Diagnosis: Yes

Pros

  • Deep cleaning with steam wash technology
  • Customized wash with 6 motion control

Cons

  • Front-loading may require bending to load and unload
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1207SDW, White, 6 Motion Direct Drive, 1200 RPM & Steam)
4.3 ratings (4,283)
4.3 ratings (4,283)
8% off
35,999 38,990
Also read: 10 best IFB front load washing machines: Shopping guide

8. LG THD09NWM Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with TurboWash Technology

The LG THD09NWM is a fully-automatic top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 9 kg. It features TurboWash technology for a quick and efficient wash, along with a stainless steel drum for durability.

Specifications of LG THD09NWM Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

  • Capacity: 9 kg
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • TurboWash Technology: Yes
  • Stainless Steel Drum: Yes
  • Smart Diagnosis: Yes

Pros

  • Quick and efficient wash with TurboWash technology
  • Durable stainless steel drum

Cons

  • May be too large for smaller households
LG 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (THD09NWM, Middle Black, AIDD Technology & TurboWash)
3.6 ratings (18)
3.6 ratings (18)
31% off
26,990 38,990
9. LG FHP1208Z3M Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The LG FHP1208Z3M is a fully-automatic front loading washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg. It features inverter direct drive technology for energy-efficient washing and comes with a 6 motion control technology for a customized wash.

Specifications of LG FHP1208Z3M Inverter Fully-Automatic

  • Capacity: 8 kg
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • Inverter Direct Drive Technology: Yes
  • 6 Motion Control Technology: Yes
  • Smart Diagnosis: Yes

Pros

  • Energy-efficient washing with inverter technology
  • Customized wash with 6 motion control

Cons

  • Front-loading may require bending to load and unload
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1208Z3M, Middle Black, 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology & Steam for Hygiene Wash)
4.2 ratings (426)
4.2 ratings (426)
10. LG T10SJSS1Z Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG T10SJSS1Z is a fully-automatic top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 10 kg. It features smart inverter technology for efficient washing and comes with a child lock function for safety.

Specifications of LG T10SJSS1Z Inverter Fully-Automatic

  • Capacity: 10 kg
  • Wash Programs: Multiple
  • Smart Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Child Lock: Yes
  • Smart Diagnosis: Yes

Pros

  • Large capacity for big households
  • Efficient washing with inverter technology

Cons

  • May be too large for smaller households
LG 10 Kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T10SJSS1Z, Free Silver)
4.3 ratings (558)
4.3 ratings (558)
Comparison Table

FeaturesLG P7020NGAZLG P7525SPAZLG P7010NBAZLG T65SKSF4ZLG P8535SKMZLG T75SKSF1ZLG FHM1207SDWLG THD09NWMLG FHP1208Z3MLG T10SJSS1Z
Capacity7 kg6.5 kg7 kg6.5 kg8.5 kg7.5 kg7 kg9 kg8 kg10 kg
Wash ProgramsMultiple33MultipleMultipleMultipleMultipleMultipleMultipleMultiple
Inverter TechnologyNoNoNoYesNoYesNoNoYesYes

Best value for money

The LG P7020NGAZ fully-automatic washing machine offers the best value for money with its 7 kg capacity, energy-efficient 5-star rating, and durable stainless steel drum for long-term use.

Best overall product

The LG P8535SKMZ fully-automatic front loading washing machine stands out as the best overall product, offering an 8.5 kg capacity, 6 motion direct drive technology, and a touch panel with LED display for easy operation.

How to find the perfect lg washing machine:

The LG P8535SKMZ fully-automatic front loading washing machine stands out as the best overall product, offering an 8.5 kg capacity, 6 motion direct drive technology, and a touch panel with LED display for easy operation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs on lg washing machine

What is the capacity of the LG P7020NGAZ washing machine?

The LG P7020NGAZ has a capacity of 7 kg, making it suitable for small to medium-sized households.

Does the LG T65SKSF4Z washing machine feature inverter technology?

Yes, the LG T65SKSF4Z comes with inverter technology for energy-efficient washing.

What are the wash programs available in the LG P8535SKMZ washing machine?

The LG P8535SKMZ offers multiple wash programs for customized cleaning, including quick wash and tub clean.
