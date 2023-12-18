10 best LG washing machines in India: Top fully automatic, semi-automatic picks

10 best LG washing machines in India: LG washers are very dependable home appliances. Are you in the market for a new washing machine? LG offers a wide range of options to suit every need, from fully automatic to semi-automatic models. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 10 LG washing machines available in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a high-capacity, energy-efficient model or a compact, budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

1. LG P7020NGAZ Fully-Automatic Washing Machine The LG P7020NGAZ is a fully-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg, making it suitable for small to medium-sized households. It comes with a range of wash programs, including quick wash and tub clean, and features a durable stainless steel drum. Specifications of LG P7020NGAZ Fully-Automatic Washing Machine Capacity: 7 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

Drum Material: Stainless Steel

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating

Smart Diagnosis: Yes

Pros Large capacity for medium-sized households

Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Cons May be too large for smaller households

2. LG P7525SPAZ Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The LG P7525SPAZ is a semi-automatic top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 6.5 kg. It features a unique pulsator that ensures a thorough wash, along with a lint collector to keep clothes clean and fresh. Specifications of LG P7525SPAZ Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 6.5 kg

Wash Programs: 3

Pulsator Type: Normal Pulsator

Lint Collector: Yes

Rat Away Technology: Yes

Pros Efficient pulsator for thorough cleaning

Convenient lint collector Cons Manual effort required for washing and rinsing

Also read: How to choose the best washing machine for your home 3. LG P7010NBAZ Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The LG P7010NBAZ is a semi-automatic top-loading washing machine with a 7 kg capacity. It features a 3mm plastic cover with rat repellent chemical technology, ensuring that your clothes remain clean and hygienic. Specifications of LG P7010NBAZ Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 7 kg

Wash Programs: 3

3mm Plastic Cover: Yes

Rat Repellent Technology: Yes

Wind Jet Dry: Yes

Pros Rat repellent technology for hygienic washing

Wind Jet Dry feature for faster drying Cons Manual effort required for washing and rinsing

4. LG T65SKSF4Z Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The LG T65SKSF4Z is a fully-automatic top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 6.5 kg. It features an inverter motor with BMC motor protection, ensuring a long-lasting and reliable performance. Specifications of LG T65SKSF4Z Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 6.5 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

Inverter Technology: Yes

BMC Motor Protection: Yes

TurboDrum: Yes

Pros Energy-efficient inverter technology

Durable BMC motor protection Cons May be too small for larger households

5. LG P8535SKMZ Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The LG P8535SKMZ is a fully-automatic front loading washing machine with an 8.5 kg capacity. It comes with 6 motion direct drive technology for a customized wash and a touch panel with LED display for easy operation. Specifications of LG P8535SKMZ Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 8.5 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

6 Motion Direct Drive Technology: Yes

Touch Panel with LED Display: Yes

Smart Diagnosis: Yes

Pros Large capacity for big households

Customized wash with 6 motion technology Cons Front-loading may require bending to load and unload

6. LG T75SKSF1Z Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The LG T75SKSF1Z is a fully-automatic top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 7.5 kg. It features smart inverter technology for efficient washing and comes with a one-touch tub clean function for easy maintenance. Specifications of LG T75SKSF1Z Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 7.5 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

Smart Inverter Technology: Yes

One-Touch Tub Clean: Yes

Child Lock: Yes

Pros Efficient washing with inverter technology

Easy maintenance with tub clean function Cons May be too large for smaller households

7. LG FHM1207SDW Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The LG FHM1207SDW is a fully-automatic front loading washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It features steam wash technology for deep cleaning and comes with a 6 motion control technology for a customized wash. Specifications of LG FHM1207SDW Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 7 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

Steam Wash Technology: Yes

6 Motion Control Technology: Yes

Smart Diagnosis: Yes

Pros Deep cleaning with steam wash technology

Customized wash with 6 motion control Cons Front-loading may require bending to load and unload

Also read: 10 best IFB front load washing machines: Shopping guide 8. LG THD09NWM Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with TurboWash Technology The LG THD09NWM is a fully-automatic top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 9 kg. It features TurboWash technology for a quick and efficient wash, along with a stainless steel drum for durability. Specifications of LG THD09NWM Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Capacity: 9 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

TurboWash Technology: Yes

Stainless Steel Drum: Yes

Smart Diagnosis: Yes

Pros Quick and efficient wash with TurboWash technology

Durable stainless steel drum Cons May be too large for smaller households

9. LG FHP1208Z3M Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The LG FHP1208Z3M is a fully-automatic front loading washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg. It features inverter direct drive technology for energy-efficient washing and comes with a 6 motion control technology for a customized wash. Specifications of LG FHP1208Z3M Inverter Fully-Automatic Capacity: 8 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

Inverter Direct Drive Technology: Yes

6 Motion Control Technology: Yes

Smart Diagnosis: Yes

Pros Energy-efficient washing with inverter technology

Customized wash with 6 motion control Cons Front-loading may require bending to load and unload

10. LG T10SJSS1Z Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine The LG T10SJSS1Z is a fully-automatic top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 10 kg. It features smart inverter technology for efficient washing and comes with a child lock function for safety. Specifications of LG T10SJSS1Z Inverter Fully-Automatic Capacity: 10 kg

Wash Programs: Multiple

Smart Inverter Technology: Yes

Child Lock: Yes

Smart Diagnosis: Yes

Pros Large capacity for big households

Efficient washing with inverter technology Cons May be too large for smaller households

Comparison Table

Features LG P7020NGAZ LG P7525SPAZ LG P7010NBAZ LG T65SKSF4Z LG P8535SKMZ LG T75SKSF1Z LG FHM1207SDW LG THD09NWM LG FHP1208Z3M LG T10SJSS1Z Capacity 7 kg 6.5 kg 7 kg 6.5 kg 8.5 kg 7.5 kg 7 kg 9 kg 8 kg 10 kg Wash Programs Multiple 3 3 Multiple Multiple Multiple Multiple Multiple Multiple Multiple Inverter Technology No No No Yes No Yes No No Yes Yes

Best value for money The LG P7020NGAZ fully-automatic washing machine offers the best value for money with its 7 kg capacity, energy-efficient 5-star rating, and durable stainless steel drum for long-term use.

Best overall product The LG P8535SKMZ fully-automatic front loading washing machine stands out as the best overall product, offering an 8.5 kg capacity, 6 motion direct drive technology, and a touch panel with LED display for easy operation.

