10 best LG washing machines in India: Top fully automatic, semi-automatic picks

10 best LG washing machines in India: Discover the top options of LG washing machines in India, including fully automatic and semi-automatic models.
Are you in the market for a new washing machine? LG offers a wide range of options to suit every need, from fully automatic to semi-automatic models. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 10 LG washing machines available in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a high-capacity, energy-efficient model or a compact, budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.
The LG P7020NGAZ is a fully-automatic washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg, making it suitable for small to medium-sized households. It comes with a range of wash programs, including quick wash and tub clean, and features a durable stainless steel drum.
The LG P7525SPAZ is a semi-automatic top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 6.5 kg. It features a unique pulsator that ensures a thorough wash, along with a lint collector to keep clothes clean and fresh.
The LG P7010NBAZ is a semi-automatic top-loading washing machine with a 7 kg capacity. It features a 3mm plastic cover with rat repellent chemical technology, ensuring that your clothes remain clean and hygienic.
The LG T65SKSF4Z is a fully-automatic top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 6.5 kg. It features an inverter motor with BMC motor protection, ensuring a long-lasting and reliable performance.
The LG P8535SKMZ is a fully-automatic front loading washing machine with an 8.5 kg capacity. It comes with 6 motion direct drive technology for a customized wash and a touch panel with LED display for easy operation.
The LG T75SKSF1Z is a fully-automatic top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 7.5 kg. It features smart inverter technology for efficient washing and comes with a one-touch tub clean function for easy maintenance.
The LG FHM1207SDW is a fully-automatic front loading washing machine with a capacity of 7 kg. It features steam wash technology for deep cleaning and comes with a 6 motion control technology for a customized wash.
The LG THD09NWM is a fully-automatic top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 9 kg. It features TurboWash technology for a quick and efficient wash, along with a stainless steel drum for durability.
The LG FHP1208Z3M is a fully-automatic front loading washing machine with a capacity of 8 kg. It features inverter direct drive technology for energy-efficient washing and comes with a 6 motion control technology for a customized wash.
The LG T10SJSS1Z is a fully-automatic top-loading washing machine with a capacity of 10 kg. It features smart inverter technology for efficient washing and comes with a child lock function for safety.
|Features
|LG P7020NGAZ
|LG P7525SPAZ
|LG P7010NBAZ
|LG T65SKSF4Z
|LG P8535SKMZ
|LG T75SKSF1Z
|LG FHM1207SDW
|LG THD09NWM
|LG FHP1208Z3M
|LG T10SJSS1Z
|Capacity
|7 kg
|6.5 kg
|7 kg
|6.5 kg
|8.5 kg
|7.5 kg
|7 kg
|9 kg
|8 kg
|10 kg
|Wash Programs
|Multiple
|3
|3
|Multiple
|Multiple
|Multiple
|Multiple
|Multiple
|Multiple
|Multiple
|Inverter Technology
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
The LG P7020NGAZ fully-automatic washing machine offers the best value for money with its 7 kg capacity, energy-efficient 5-star rating, and durable stainless steel drum for long-term use.
The LG P8535SKMZ fully-automatic front loading washing machine stands out as the best overall product, offering an 8.5 kg capacity, 6 motion direct drive technology, and a touch panel with LED display for easy operation.
|Product
|Price
|LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)
|Get Price
|LG 7.5 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7525SPAZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Collar Scrubber, Purple)
|Get Price
|LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (P7010NBAZ, Dark Blue)
|₹ 12,200
|LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Turbodrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T65SKSF4Z, 3 Smart Motion, Tub Clean, Middle Free Silver)
|₹ 20,950
|LG 8.5 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P8535SKMZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Collar Scrubber, Middle Black)
|₹ 16,299
|LG 7.5 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Appliance (T75SKSF1Z, Middle Free Silver, TurboDrum | Smart Motion)
|₹ 21,900
|LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHM1207SDW, White, 6 Motion Direct Drive, 1200 RPM & Steam)
|₹ 35,999
|LG 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (THD09NWM, Middle Black, AIDD Technology & TurboWash)
|₹ 26,990
|LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter AI Direct Drive Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1208Z3M, Middle Black, 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology & Steam for Hygiene Wash)
|Get Price
|LG 10 Kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T10SJSS1Z, Free Silver)
|Get Price
