Best smartwatches under ₹25000: Top 10 choices for ultimate tech

Published on Jan 04, 2024 18:18 IST
dot By: Affiliate Desk
Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for those looking to stay connected and track their fitness on the go. With so many options available in the market, choosing the best smartwatch can be a daunting task. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the top 10 best smartwatches under 25000 available on Amazon in India. From advanced health management features to stylish designs, these smartwatches offer something for everyone. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a tech-savvy individual, there's a smartwatch on this list that's perfect for you.

1. Fitbit Advanced Smartwatch

The Fitbit Advanced Smartwatch is a sleek and stylish option that offers advanced health management features. With built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, and skin temperature tracking, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness enthusiasts. Its long battery life and water resistance make it ideal for everyday use.

Specifications of Fitbit Advanced Smartwatch:

  • Built-in GPS
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Skin temperature tracking
  • Long battery life
  • Water-resistant

Pros

  • Advanced health management features
  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Limited app support
Our Pick cellpic

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Alexa Built-in, Carbon/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)

₹ 22,999 13% off

2. Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch

The Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch is a versatile option that offers smartphone notifications, heart rate tracking, and custom goal tracking. Its stylish design and multiple color options make it a fashionable choice for everyday wear. With its built-in GPS and swimproof design, it's perfect for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications of Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch:

  • Smartphone notifications
  • Heart rate tracking
  • Custom goal tracking
  • Built-in GPS
  • Swimproof design

Pros

  • Stylish design
  • Multiple color options
  • Built-in GPS

Cons

  • Limited battery life
  • Limited app support
cellpic

Fossil Gen 4 Sloane Stainless Steel Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch with Heart Rate, GPS, Music Storage and Smartphone Notifications - FTW6050 (40mm, Black)

3. Garmin vivomove Smartwatch

The Garmin vivomove Smartwatch is a premium option with a silver powder bezel and silicone band. It offers advanced health monitoring features such as heart rate tracking, stress tracking, and body battery energy monitoring. With its stylish design and long battery life, it's perfect for everyday wear.

Specifications of Garmin vivomove Smartwatch:

  • Heart rate tracking
  • Stress tracking
  • Body battery energy monitoring
  • Stylish design
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Premium design
  • Advanced health monitoring features
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Relatively expensive
cellpic

Garmin vívomove 3, Hybrid Smartwatch with Real Watch Hands and Hidden Touchscreen Display, Silver with Gray Case and Band

₹ 24,490 11% off

4. Motorola Moto Watch 100

The Motorola Moto Watch 100 is a budget-friendly option that offers essential health and fitness tracking features. With its heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity tracking capabilities, it's perfect for those looking for a basic smartwatch. Its stylish design and affordable price make it a great value for money.

Specifications of Motorola Moto Watch 100:

  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Activity tracking
  • Stylish design
  • Affordable price

Pros

  • Budget-friendly
  • Essential health and fitness tracking features
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Basic functionality
cellpic

Motorola Moto Watch 100 Smartwatch - 42mm Smartwatch with GPS for Men & Women, Up to 14 Day Battery, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2, 5ATM Water Resistant, AOD, Android & iOS Compatible - Phantom Black

₹ 30,243 26% off

5. iTouch Air Smartwatch

The iTouch Air Smartwatch is a versatile option that offers compatibility with both Android and iOS devices. With its built-in pedometer, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking, it's perfect for those looking to track their daily activities and fitness goals. Its affordable price and stylish design make it a great choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Specifications of iTouch Air Smartwatch:

  • Compatibility with Android and iOS devices
  • Built-in pedometer
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Affordable price

Pros

  • Versatile compatibility
  • Affordable price
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Basic functionality
cellpic

iTouch Air 3 Smartwatch for Fitness, iPhone and Android Compatible, Pedometer, Walking and Running Tracker for Women and Men (Merlot/Rose Gold)

₹ 31,284 26% off

6. TimeTech APPLLP Smartwatch

The TimeTech APPLLP Smartwatch is a feature-packed option with network support and a variety of smartwatch apps. With its built-in GPS, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring, it's perfect for tech-savvy individuals. Its sleek design and multifunctional capabilities make it a top choice for those looking for a versatile smartwatch.

Specifications of TimeTech APPLLP Smartwatch:

  • Network support
  • Built-in GPS
  • Heart rate tracking
  • Sleep monitoring
  • Sleek design

Pros

  • Feature-packed
  • Sleek design
  • Versatile capabilities

Cons

  • Relatively expensive
  • Limited battery life
cellpic

TimeTech APPLLP 9 Smart Watch 4G Network Android 9.1 Dual System WiFi GPS Smartwatches Men Fitness Tracker Android Smart Watch

₹ 34,500 29% off

7. Alliget Smartwatch

The Alliget Smartwatch is a budget-friendly option with Bluetooth connectivity and a waterproof design. With its built-in activity tracker, blood pressure monitoring, and stopwatch, it's perfect for those looking for basic health and fitness tracking features. Its affordable price and durable build make it a great value for money.

Specifications of Alliget Smartwatch:

  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Waterproof design
  • Activity tracker
  • Blood pressure monitoring
  • Stopwatch

Pros

  • Budget-friendly
  • Basic health and fitness tracking features
  • Durable build

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Basic functionality
cellpic

Alliget Smart Watch with Earbuds, 1.43" HD AMOLED Screen Smartwatch for Men, Rugged Military Bluetooth Call(Answer/Calls) Fitness Tracker, IP67 Waterproof, AI Voice Assistant, Support 1GB Local Music

8. Smartwatch with Blood Pressure Trackers

The Smartwatch with Blood Pressure Trackers offers advanced health monitoring features at an affordable price. With its built-in blood pressure tracking, heart rate monitoring, and waterproof design, it's perfect for those looking to track their vital signs on the go. Its stylish design and long battery life make it a great value for money.

Specifications of Smartwatch with Blood Pressure Trackers:

  • Blood pressure tracking
  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Waterproof design
  • Stylish design
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Advanced health monitoring features
  • Affordable price
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Basic functionality

9. Kieslect Display Activity Trackers

The Kieslect Display Activity Trackers is a sleek and stylish option that offers a variety of activity tracking features. With its built-in heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and waterproof design, it's perfect for those looking to track their fitness goals and daily activities. Its affordable price and durable build make it a great value for money.

Specifications of Kieslect Display Activity Trackers:

  • Heart rate monitoring
  • Sleep tracking
  • Waterproof design
  • Affordable price
  • Durable build

Pros

  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Affordable price
  • Durable build

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Basic functionality

10. UBERSWEET Smartwatch

The UBERSWEET Smartwatch offers advanced health monitoring features and multifunctional capabilities at an affordable price. With its built-in heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and waterproof design, it's perfect for those looking to track their vital signs and fitness goals on the go. Its stylish design and long battery life make it a great value for money.

Specifications of UBERSWEET Smartwatch:

  • Heart rate tracking
  • Blood oxygen monitoring
  • Waterproof design
  • Stylish design
  • Long battery life

Pros

  • Advanced health monitoring features
  • Affordable price
  • Stylish design

Cons

  • Limited app support
  • Basic functionality

Comparison Table

Feature TypeFitbit Advanced SmartwatchFossil Touchscreen SmartwatchGarmin vivomove SmartwatchMotorola Moto Watch 100iTouch Air SmartwatchTimeTech APPLLP SmartwatchAlliget SmartwatchSmartwatch with Blood Pressure TrackersKieslect Display Activity TrackersUBERSWEET Smartwatch
Heart Rate MonitoringYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Built-in GPSYesYesNoNoNoYesNoNoNoNo
Stylish DesignYesYesYesYesYesYesNoYesYesYes

Best value for money:

The Motorola Moto Watch 100 offers essential health and fitness tracking features at an affordable price, making it the best value-for-money option on this list.

Best overall product:

The Fitbit Advanced Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product with its advanced health management features, stylish design, and long battery life.

How to find the perfect smartwatch under 25000?

FAQs on smartwatch under 25000

The Fitbit Advanced Smartwatch offers the longest battery life among the options listed, making it a great choice for those looking for extended usage without frequent charging.
Yes, most of the smartwatches listed above are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, offering versatile connectivity options for users.
Several smartwatches listed above, such as the Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch and the Garmin vivomove Smartwatch, come with water resistance, making them suitable for use during workouts and daily activities.
While most of the smartwatches have limited app support, options such as the TimeTech APPLLP Smartwatch offer a variety of smartwatch apps for users to explore.
