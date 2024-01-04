Best smartwatches under ₹25000: Top 10 choices for ultimate tech

Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for those looking to stay connected and track their fitness on the go. With so many options available in the market, choosing the best smartwatch can be a daunting task. To make your decision easier, we have curated a list of the top 10 best smartwatches under 25000 available on Amazon in India. From advanced health management features to stylish designs, these smartwatches offer something for everyone. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a tech-savvy individual, there's a smartwatch on this list that's perfect for you.

1. Fitbit Advanced Smartwatch The Fitbit Advanced Smartwatch is a sleek and stylish option that offers advanced health management features. With built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, and skin temperature tracking, this smartwatch is perfect for fitness enthusiasts. Its long battery life and water resistance make it ideal for everyday use. Specifications of Fitbit Advanced Smartwatch: Built-in GPS

Heart rate monitoring

Skin temperature tracking

Long battery life

Water-resistant

Pros Advanced health management features

Sleek and stylish design

Long battery life Cons Relatively expensive

Limited app support

Our Pick Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Alexa Built-in, Carbon/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included) ₹ 22,999 13% off ₹ 20,000 from

2. Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch The Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch is a versatile option that offers smartphone notifications, heart rate tracking, and custom goal tracking. Its stylish design and multiple color options make it a fashionable choice for everyday wear. With its built-in GPS and swimproof design, it's perfect for fitness enthusiasts. Specifications of Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch: Smartphone notifications

Heart rate tracking

Custom goal tracking

Built-in GPS

Swimproof design

Pros Stylish design

Multiple color options

Built-in GPS Cons Limited battery life

Limited app support

Fossil Gen 4 Sloane Stainless Steel Touchscreen Women's Smartwatch with Heart Rate, GPS, Music Storage and Smartphone Notifications - FTW6050 (40mm, Black) Get Price from

Also Read: Top 7 smartwatches under ₹ 25,000 with AMOLED display 3. Garmin vivomove Smartwatch The Garmin vivomove Smartwatch is a premium option with a silver powder bezel and silicone band. It offers advanced health monitoring features such as heart rate tracking, stress tracking, and body battery energy monitoring. With its stylish design and long battery life, it's perfect for everyday wear. Specifications of Garmin vivomove Smartwatch: Heart rate tracking

Stress tracking

Body battery energy monitoring

Stylish design

Long battery life

Pros Premium design

Advanced health monitoring features

Long battery life Cons Limited app support

Relatively expensive

Garmin vívomove 3, Hybrid Smartwatch with Real Watch Hands and Hidden Touchscreen Display, Silver with Gray Case and Band ₹ 24,490 11% off ₹ 21,725 from

4. Motorola Moto Watch 100 The Motorola Moto Watch 100 is a budget-friendly option that offers essential health and fitness tracking features. With its heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity tracking capabilities, it's perfect for those looking for a basic smartwatch. Its stylish design and affordable price make it a great value for money. Specifications of Motorola Moto Watch 100: Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Activity tracking

Stylish design

Affordable price

Pros Budget-friendly

Essential health and fitness tracking features

Stylish design Cons Limited app support

Basic functionality

Motorola Moto Watch 100 Smartwatch - 42mm Smartwatch with GPS for Men & Women, Up to 14 Day Battery, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2, 5ATM Water Resistant, AOD, Android & iOS Compatible - Phantom Black ₹ 30,243 26% off ₹ 22,243 from

5. iTouch Air Smartwatch The iTouch Air Smartwatch is a versatile option that offers compatibility with both Android and iOS devices. With its built-in pedometer, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking, it's perfect for those looking to track their daily activities and fitness goals. Its affordable price and stylish design make it a great choice for budget-conscious consumers. Specifications of iTouch Air Smartwatch: Compatibility with Android and iOS devices

Built-in pedometer

Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Affordable price

Pros Versatile compatibility

Affordable price

Stylish design Cons Limited app support

Basic functionality

iTouch Air 3 Smartwatch for Fitness, iPhone and Android Compatible, Pedometer, Walking and Running Tracker for Women and Men (Merlot/Rose Gold) ₹ 31,284 26% off ₹ 23,284 from

6. TimeTech APPLLP Smartwatch The TimeTech APPLLP Smartwatch is a feature-packed option with network support and a variety of smartwatch apps. With its built-in GPS, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring, it's perfect for tech-savvy individuals. Its sleek design and multifunctional capabilities make it a top choice for those looking for a versatile smartwatch. Specifications of TimeTech APPLLP Smartwatch: Network support

Built-in GPS

Heart rate tracking

Sleep monitoring

Sleek design

Pros Feature-packed

Sleek design

Versatile capabilities Cons Relatively expensive

Limited battery life

TimeTech APPLLP 9 Smart Watch 4G Network Android 9.1 Dual System WiFi GPS Smartwatches Men Fitness Tracker Android Smart Watch ₹ 34,500 29% off ₹ 24,599 from

Also Read: Best smartwatches in India: 10 worthy options to complement your 7. Alliget Smartwatch The Alliget Smartwatch is a budget-friendly option with Bluetooth connectivity and a waterproof design. With its built-in activity tracker, blood pressure monitoring, and stopwatch, it's perfect for those looking for basic health and fitness tracking features. Its affordable price and durable build make it a great value for money. Specifications of Alliget Smartwatch: Bluetooth connectivity

Waterproof design

Activity tracker

Blood pressure monitoring

Stopwatch

Pros Budget-friendly

Basic health and fitness tracking features

Durable build Cons Limited app support

Basic functionality

Alliget Smart Watch with Earbuds, 1.43" HD AMOLED Screen Smartwatch for Men, Rugged Military Bluetooth Call(Answer/Calls) Fitness Tracker, IP67 Waterproof, AI Voice Assistant, Support 1GB Local Music ₹ 24,258 from

8. Smartwatch with Blood Pressure Trackers The Smartwatch with Blood Pressure Trackers offers advanced health monitoring features at an affordable price. With its built-in blood pressure tracking, heart rate monitoring, and waterproof design, it's perfect for those looking to track their vital signs on the go. Its stylish design and long battery life make it a great value for money. Specifications of Smartwatch with Blood Pressure Trackers: Blood pressure tracking

Heart rate monitoring

Waterproof design

Stylish design

Long battery life

Pros Advanced health monitoring features

Affordable price

Stylish design Cons Limited app support

Basic functionality

9. Kieslect Display Activity Trackers The Kieslect Display Activity Trackers is a sleek and stylish option that offers a variety of activity tracking features. With its built-in heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and waterproof design, it's perfect for those looking to track their fitness goals and daily activities. Its affordable price and durable build make it a great value for money. Specifications of Kieslect Display Activity Trackers: Heart rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Waterproof design

Affordable price

Durable build

Pros Sleek and stylish design

Affordable price

Durable build Cons Limited app support

Basic functionality

10. UBERSWEET Smartwatch The UBERSWEET Smartwatch offers advanced health monitoring features and multifunctional capabilities at an affordable price. With its built-in heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and waterproof design, it's perfect for those looking to track their vital signs and fitness goals on the go. Its stylish design and long battery life make it a great value for money. Specifications of UBERSWEET Smartwatch: Heart rate tracking

Blood oxygen monitoring

Waterproof design

Stylish design

Long battery life

Pros Advanced health monitoring features

Affordable price

Stylish design Cons Limited app support

Basic functionality

Comparison Table

Feature Type Fitbit Advanced Smartwatch Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch Garmin vivomove Smartwatch Motorola Moto Watch 100 iTouch Air Smartwatch TimeTech APPLLP Smartwatch Alliget Smartwatch Smartwatch with Blood Pressure Trackers Kieslect Display Activity Trackers UBERSWEET Smartwatch Heart Rate Monitoring Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Built-in GPS Yes Yes No No No Yes No No No No Stylish Design Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money: The Motorola Moto Watch 100 offers essential health and fitness tracking features at an affordable price, making it the best value-for-money option on this list.

Best overall product: The Fitbit Advanced Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product with its advanced health management features, stylish design, and long battery life.

How to find the perfect smartwatch under ₹ 25000? The Fitbit Advanced Smartwatch stands out as the best overall product with its advanced health management features, stylish design, and long battery life.

FAQs on smartwatch under 25000 Which smartwatch has the best battery life? The Fitbit Advanced Smartwatch offers the longest battery life among the options listed, making it a great choice for those looking for extended usage without frequent charging. Are these smartwatches compatible with iOS and Android devices? Yes, most of the smartwatches listed above are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, offering versatile connectivity options for users. Do these smartwatches have water resistance? Several smartwatches listed above, such as the Fossil Touchscreen Smartwatch and the Garmin vivomove Smartwatch, come with water resistance, making them suitable for use during workouts and daily activities. Do these smartwatches support third-party apps? While most of the smartwatches have limited app support, options such as the TimeTech APPLLP Smartwatch offer a variety of smartwatch apps for users to explore.

